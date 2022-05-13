News
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
By KELVIN CHAN and TOM KRISHER
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on temporary hold, raising fresh doubts about whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition.
Musk tweeted early Friday that he wanted to pinpoint the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. He has been vocal about his desire to clean up Twitter’s problem with “spam bots” that mimic real people, and he appeared to question whether Twitter was underreporting them.
But the company has disclosed in regulatory filings that its bot estimates might be low for at least two years, leading some analysts to believe that Musk could be raising the issue as a reason to back out of the purchase.
“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted Friday morning, indicating he’s skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low.
On Friday, Musk subsequently tweeted that he’s “still committed to acquisition.” Neither Twitter nor Musk responded Friday to requests for comment. Musk has conducted a long flirtation with Twitter that culminated in an April deal to acquire the social platform.
The problem of fake accounts on Twitter is not a secret.
In its quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter itself expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low. “In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated,” the filing says.
A review of Twitter filings with the SEC shows that the company’s estimate of spam bot accounts and similar language expressing uncertainty about it have been in Twitter’s quarterly and annual reports for at least two years, well before Musk made his offer.
Sara Silver, a professor of business journalism and financial communication at Quinnipiac University, said it appears Musk is using the number of spam accounts as a pretext to pull out of the deal.
“To claim that this is the reason that he’s putting the deal on pause, it’s not credible,” Silver said. “This is not a new issue for him. It’s not just entering his consciousness now.”
Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions Friday afternoon, with Twitter’s stock falling nearly 9% and shares of Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, rising about 8%.
But shares of Tesla, which Musk has been selling to fund some of the acquisition of Twitter, have tumbled since it was revealed the social platform had become a Musk target.
Tesla shares have lost a quarter of their value in the last month, and have fallen from about $1,150 in early April when Musk confirmed he had taken a huge stake in Twitter, to $785.25 Friday.
“It’s become much more expensive for him to buy this company using his Tesla shares,” Silver said.
Musk’s net worth, estimated by Forbes earlier this week at $240 billion, has fallen to $223 billion as of Friday.
Tesla shares may have benefitted from Twitter bot accounts over the years as well. A University of Maryland researcher recently concluded that such bots have been used to generate hundreds of thousands of positive tweets about Tesla, potentially buoying its stock in years when it was under pressure.
Neither Tesla nor its supporters have taken responsibility for those bots.
Investors assessing the deal have had to weigh Musk’s legal troubles and the possibility that acquiring Twitter could be a distraction from running the world’s most valuable automaker. The proposed deal continued to pressure shares of Tesla, which had already fallen 16% this week.
Musk has already sold off more than $8 billion worth of his Tesla shares to help finance the Twitter purchase.
Originally Musk had committed to borrowing $12.5 billion with Tesla stock as collateral to buy Twitter. He also would borrow $13 billion from banks and put up $21 billion in Tesla equity.
Last week, Musk strengthened the offer for Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
Money from the new investors cuts the amount borrowed on the value of Tesla stock to $6.25 billion, according to the filing. The Tesla equity share could go from $21 billion to $27.25 billion.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who follows both Tesla and Twitter, said Musk’s “bizarre” tweet will lead Wall Street to either think the deal is likely falling apart, Musk is attempting to negotiate a lower price, or he is simply walking away by paying a $1 billion penalty.
“Many will view this as Musk using this Twitter filing/spam accounts as a way to get out of this deal in a vastly changing market,” Ives wrote.
He added that Musk’s use of Twitter rather than a financial filing to make the announcement was troubling and “sends this whole deal into a circus show with many questions and no concrete answers as to the path of this deal going forward.”
Using Twitter to make a major announcement that moved the share prices of two companies could be problematic for Musk. Under a 2018 securities fraud settlement with the SEC, Musk has to get approval from a Tesla lawyer before tweeting anything that could influence the company’s share price. It wasn’t clear whether Musk got such approval for his 5:44 a.m. EDT tweet Friday announcing suspension of the Twitter deal.
The SEC already has issued subpoenas to Tesla and Musk over a tweet from last fall asking followers if he should sell Tesla stock. A court filing says Musk didn’t get the required pre-approval.
Last month, a federal judge in New York rejected Musk’s attempt to throw out the settlement on grounds that he signed it under duress and that it violates his right to free speech. The judge also upheld the Musk subpoena.
The dispute stemmed from an October 2018 agreement with the SEC that Musk signed. He and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. But the funding was not lined up and Tesla remains a public company.
On Thursday, Twitter fired two of its top managers. Twitter said the company is pausing most hiring, except for critical roles, and is “pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”
In a memo sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal said the company has not hit growth and revenue milestones after the company began to invest “aggressively” to expand its user base and revenue.
Chan reported from London. AP Business Writer Michelle Chapman in New York contributed to this report.
The Crazy Crypto Meltdown of Terra and LUNA, Explained
Scary headlines and predictions have been flying around in recent days concerning the Terra and Luna stablecoins, which were featured in the Observer’s DeFi Dozen list of the hottest companies in the decentralized finance space. It’s a complicated and fast-moving story; here is a guide to help you understand the news.
What is Terra LUNA?
Programmer and entrepreneur Do Kwon founded Terraform Labs in Seoul, South Korea in 2018, and launched its first cryptocurrency token in 2019. The Terra platform uses a proof-of-stake blockchain, and boasts a much faster cryptocurrency settlement than Bitcoin. As of late March, the LUNA stablecoin, which uses the Terra platform, was the largest decentralized finance token by market capitalization, with a theoretical market capitalization of about $34 billion.
How was Terra/LUNA supposed to work?
Terra issues several stablecoins that are pegged to the value of different world currencies. One of the most popular is Terra USD (UST), which is pegged to the US dollar. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a fixed number of coins that can ever exist, the supply of UST is determined by the demand for it, which theoretically enforces the 1:1 relationship the coin has to the US dollar. The relationship between Terra and LUNA involves minting and burning coins in order to keep the value at equilibrium. Similarly, the system was designed to maintain 1:1 dollar value through market arbitrage; if the market value of LUNA slipped to 99 cents or less, enough buyers were supposed to enter the market to raise the value, and if the value went to $1.01 or higher, enough holders would sell to lower its value. In addition, in March, Terra took the unusual step of buying up to $10 billion in Bitcoin to shore up the value of its coins.
What went wrong with UST?
On Saturday May 7, the trading price of UST went to about 98 cents and stayed there longer than arbitrage theory would have suggested. This is roughly the equivalent of a money market fund “breaking the buck.” Large quantities (worth billions of dollars) of UST were taken off of various protocols, reflecting either a collective mistrust in the value of UST or, as some have suggested, a coordinated attack to profit from a huge dip in the coin’s value. UST has plummeted; as of midday May 13 it is trading at about 15 cents. LUNA suffered a worse fate; since May 12 it has traded below a penny and Terraform Labs was forced to restart its blockchain.
If I don’t own these coins, do I need to care?
Quite possibly. For the last year, regulators around the world have been warning that the rapid and largely unregulated rise of stablecoins represented a potential threat to broader financial stability. In June of last year, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren gave a speech in which he included a slide showing the dramatic increase in stablecoin value compared to prime money market funds, which for decades have helped maintain dollar stability:
Stablecoin concerns have only grown since. In a Senate Banking Committee hearing on May 10, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: “A stablecoin known as TerraUSD experienced a run and declined in value. “I think that simply illustrates that this is a rapidly growing product and that there are risks to financial stability and we need a framework that’s appropriate.”
What will happen next?
It is hard to see how the Terra/LUNA system can survive this disaster. Angry coin owners have taken to social media; South Korean media reports that an unidentified woman broke into the apartment building where Do Kwon lives. There will be government investigations and lawsuits, but it is unlikely that investors will be able to recover their losses unless the coins stage a miraculous comeback.
Former Twins pitcher Jim Kaat thrilled to take his place among baseball’s greatest
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Nestled on the south shore of Otsego Lake, between the Catskills and Adirondacks, a few miles from grazing cows and open farmland, sits the quaint village of Cooperstown. Here, it’s impossible walk more than a few feet down Main Street without a stumbling upon a reference to baseball. Even the shops that have nothing to do with baseball, like Grand Slam Guitars and Cooperstown Cigar Company, contain references to the sport in their branding.
Cooperstown likely wasn’t the birthplace of the sport as once claimed, though that hardly matters much now. Whether or not it lays claim to that distinction, the town has become synonymous with baseball greatness.
It is hard to get to — literally — from the Twin Cities. The quickest journeys involve two flights and a drive from Albany or a flight to New York City coupled with a four-hour drive.
It’s even harder to get to figuratively.
Only four players have ever been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as Twins. On July 24, when Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva are enshrined, they will join a group that includes Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett and Bert Blyleven.
It’s a day that Kaat, 83, thought would never come. But after a lifetime spent crossing paths with other hall of famers, Kaat will soon be one of them, joining the exclusive club of the game’s very best in Cooperstown. He and Oliva will be inducted into the hall on July 24.
Asked how his life changed since getting the call in early December, Kaat joked he had signed his name about 3,000 times.
“There are different levels of the Hall of Fame, and I would never be naive enough to put myself in a class with Sandy (Koufax) and (Bob Gibson) and (Tom) Seaver and (Juan) Marichal, but I’m honored to be here I think as a representative of longevity and maybe dependability, accountability, and I’m happy about that,” Kaat said.
GREATNESS UP CLOSE
Kaat’s first up-close glimpse of greatness came on June 26, 1946, the day his dad, John, took him to a Tigers/Red Sox doubleheader at Briggs Stadium — later Tiger Stadium — in Detroit.
Remarkably, he saw four future hall of famers that day — Tigers pitcher Hal Newhouser and first baseman Hank Greenberg along with Red Sox second baseman Bobby Doerr and left fielder Ted Williams, one of the best to ever play the game.
“I think my little 7-year-old brain said, ‘I want to be one of those guys,’ ” Kaat recalled.
Years later, Kaat, a fresh-faced rookie pitching in just his third career game, would wind up facing Williams, who by that point was in the twilight of his career. They squared off twice in a game in September 1959 — Kaat’s first year — with the veteran collecting a single and a double off the lefty starter.
The next year, Kaat got Teddy Ballgame to fly out the one time he faced him. Over the ensuing years, the two developed a friendship, and in 1995, Kaat spoke at the dedication of the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston.
“He was one of those guys that if I would say, ‘Mr. Williams,’ (he’d say), ‘Don’t Mr. Williams me. I know who you are. Left hander, has this curveball,’ ” Kaat said. “He really made you feel comfortable being around him.”
Williams, understandably, was one of three players Kaat said he felt awestruck toeing the rubber against.
The other two? Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle.
Kaat only faced Berra seven times, but saw Mantle repeatedly in the ‘60s, facing him 82 times. Mantle hit .286 against Kaat with seven home runs.
“It was pretty intimidating,” Kaat said of facing Mantle.
“Before cable TV, all we knew about players or all we saw was trading cards and so we were just awestruck, like every pitch has to be perfect or he’s going to hit it out of the ballpark,” Kaat said. “It took a little while to realize that the human part of it, that they’ll make outs just like the rest of the hitters, but it was always a special experience facing Mickey.”
Kaat doesn’t know this for a fact, but it wouldn’t surprise him if, over the course of his career, he had faced more hall of famers than any other pitcher. That’s the result of a 25-year playing career, one that that spanned four different decades — Kaat debuted in 1959 and retired in 1983.
Including the postseason — and pitchers who stepped in against him — he faced 62 of them. And that number doesn’t include Roberto Clemente and Willie Mays, both of whom he faced in the 1966 all-star game.
He faced none more often than Brooks Robinson, who had 153 plate appearances against him. No one gave him more fits than Al Kaline, who hit 10 home runs off him; “he didn’t really have a weakness where you could fool him,” Kaat said. He fared the best against Reggie Jackson, whom he struck out 27 times in 77 plate appearances. He attributed that success to being in his prime while Jackson was still a young, developing hitter.
The list of hall of famers he’s crossed paths with in one form or another is long — and impressive.
Carl Yastrzemski faced him — often. He pitched to Hank Aaron, his favorite position player to watch growing up, six times. Johnny Bench. Joe Morgan. Willie McCovey. Paul Molitor. Mike Schmidt. George Brett. The list goes on and on.
After leaving Minnesota — he pitched for the Twins from the start of his career until the late in the 1973 season — he faced his former teammates Carew, Oliva, Killebrew and Blyleven.
“I saw him make his debut and I could’ve told you after he pitched about three innings, he was going to be a star,” Kaat said of Blyleven. “He just looked like he belonged.”
Years later, it would be Blyleven who would help Kaat cement his place in baseball history, helping him get to where he belonged.
THE CALL
In the days leading up to the Golden Days Era Committee vote, Kaat was telling those around him that he would be much more surprised if he got in than if he didn’t.
He had, after all, been through the process numerous times. He dropped off the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot after 15 years following the vote for the 2003 class and then missed out on being elected by a smaller committee the next five times he appeared on the ballot. The last time, 2015, he received 10 of the necessary 12 votes.
Really, he said, he hoped more than anything that two of his former teammates, Oliva and Dick Allen, each of whom received 11 votes the last time around, would get voted in. Oliva, of course, did. And Allen would fall one vote short yet again.
It wouldn’t be an anxious or stressful time for him. No matter what happened that Sunday, he would hit the golf course on Monday, as usual, he said just days before the vote.
“I think the Hall of Fame rewards dominance over durability and so from a baseball standpoint, I’m at peace about that,” Kaat said days before the vote. “I understand why but as far as the buildup, the curiosity is gone. I’m still kind of cynical about it.”
Kaat’s credentials relied largely on his durability. He finished his career with 283 wins, which is 31st on the all-time list, but short of the 300 that many consider a lock for the Hall of Fame. Three hundred — and 283 for that matter — is a number now that no one will ever likely reach again. Just two current pitchers, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke, have even cracked 200 wins.
Every year from 1962 through 1976, he won at least 10 games. In three of those seasons, he reached 20 wins. In 1966, he won 25 games, throwing a staggering 304 2/3 innings, a number that is near impossible to comprehend in 2022.
Kaat finished his career with a 3.45 earned-run average and 2,461 strikeouts, 44th all time. He one won World Series ring — in 1982 with the St. Louis Cardinals — and narrowly lost out on another, famously dueling with Koufax and the Los Angeles Dodgers three times in the 1965 World Series that went the full seven games.
He is tied for second all time with 16 Gold Glove Awards, and his name dominates the Twins’ record books to this day — Kaat is the club’s all-time leader in wins, games started and innings pitched. He is second in strikeouts, complete games and shutouts, and in July will become just the ninth Twins player to have his number retired by the club.
But for all the accolades, he still didn’t think he was getting the call.
“I sort of put it in my rearview mirror because I always thought that the pitchers in the Hall of Fame were perennial No. 1 pitchers,” he said. “Opening Day starters, perennial all-stars, and I never fit that profile.”
When his phone rang on Dec. 5 and it was Jane Forbes Clark, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Hall of Fame, on the other line, his life changed forever. Clark doesn’t call when it’s only bad news. From years of missing out, Kaat knew this.
The phone call could only mean one thing: Kaat had received the necessary 75 percent of the votes from the Golden Days Era Committee. The voting block consisted of hall of famers, including some of his former teammates — Ozzie Smith, Schmidt and Blyleven among them — major-league executives and veteran media members and historians.
“I’m sure there are some naysayers out there that now will say ‘Well, you know, he wasn’t in the category of those dominant pitchers,’ ” Kaat said. “But, you know, I’m glad with the (Golden Days Era) Committee that they were guys that I played against, I played with, writers that were there when I played, executives like John Schuerholz that felt I belong. I’m very grateful for that.”
On Tuesday, Kaat, after a private tour of the museum, signed the backer to his future plaque, slipped on the Hall of Fame jersey for the first time and was welcomed by Clark to “probably the best team” he’s ever been on.
The day, he said, was humbling.
In just a couple of short months, the baseball lifer — after his playing career, Kaat briefly coached and then embarked on an award-winning broadcasting career that continues to this day — will take his rightful place in this baseball-crazed town, his legacy cemented forever among the game’s greatest, so many of whom he played with, against and befriended over the years.
At age 83, that little boy who once longed to “be one of those guys,” will now forever be linked with the greatest to ever play.
“I don’t know if it ever will sink in,” he said.
MeT Predicts Rains In Plains, Snowfall In Higher Reaches In J&K From ….
MeT Predicts Rains In Plains, Snowfall In Higher Reaches In J&K From 16 may
Srinagar, May 13 (GNS): Weatherman on Friday forecast “widespread” moderate rain and thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places and snowfall over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir from May 16 to 18.
“Today, weather most likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy turning generally cloudy and windy towards late afternoon,” an official of the local meteorological department here told GNS. “Same weather most likely to prevail till May 16,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, widespread moderate rain/thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places of Jammu & Kashmir and snow over higher reaches is most likely during May 16th (evening)-18th.” He said there are 70% chances for rain and snowfall during the time.
Meanwhile the meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.1°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 7.5°C last night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 11.7°C against 11.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.5 °C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.9°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 24.7°C against 26.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 12.3°C, the official added. (GNS)
