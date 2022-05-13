News
Musk Says Twitter Deal Is on Hold Pending “Fake Account” Report
Elon Musk tweeted early Friday that his deal to acquire Twitter was on hold pending details on the number of “fake accounts” on the platform.
“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022
The linked Reuters article concerns a recent Twitter SEC report that contains the stats Musk cited.
Twitter shares were down in premarket trade, but had rallied since Musk announced first his stake in the company and then his intent to acquire it. The Twitter board approved his offer in recent weeks. So far Musk has lined up 18 co-investors as well as contributed significant resources to the fund the takeover — leading to a potentially complicated ownership structure.
Still committed to acquisition
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022
Where To Watch A Quiet Place 2 On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?
John Krasinski’s horror/thriller A Quiet Place 2 is definitely worth watching. The plot unfolds in a post-apocalyptic setting, and the Abbott family are still on the run to save themselves from creatures that hunt by sound. The Abbott couple and their kids need to embrace the silence to keep themselves alive.
This suspenseful thriller is one of the most anticipated movies following its prequel, A Quiet Place, initially released in 2018. Cillian Murphy accompanies Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott as Emmett and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott.
People were left deeply struck by the first movie. You would definitely not want to miss the sequel. The great cast, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and John Krasinski, would never disappoint you. If you plan to watch it, you should check out the following streaming platforms.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2
After a long wait, a Quiet Place 2 was made available on May 28, 2021. It is performing well in the theatres. On Viacom’s new CBS streaming service, Paramount+, you can also access it. It is also available on an expansion of CBS All Access for $6 per month or without advertisements for $10 per month.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In the UK?
A Quiet Place Part ii hit the screens of the cinemas in the UK. Unfortunately, the Film was the most delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and was postponed by four months than the actual release date.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In Canada?
Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part ii will be streaming on the Amazon Prime Video. The Canadians can enjoy the streaming service on Amazon Prime from July 13 onwards, confirmed on Twitter by David Friend, the Canadian entertainment reporter.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In Australia?
John Krasinski’s directed and a Paramount Pictures’ production, A Quiet Place Part ii, The Abbott family is all set to hit the screen of the Australian Cinemas on the release date of May 27.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In the US?
This Emily Blunt, Cilian Murphy starrer, and John Krasinski directed horror sequel A Quiet Place Part ii, the sequel of A Quiet Place film, will be released in the theaters of the US on May 18. Finally, the film the audiences have been waiting for is here. The movie can be streamed on the internet or on Paramount Plus. You can access the movie on the Paramount Plus platform just after 30-45 days are released in the theaters.
Is A Quiet Place 2 Available for Streaming on Netflix?
The post-apocalyptic thriller, A Quiet Place Part II, is not a part of Netflix’s list of movie catalogs yet. Hence, subscribers need to check out other platforms to watch this movie.
Is it on Netflix UK?
No, A Quiet Place part ii will not be released on Netflix UK anytime soon. But all the UK citizens can enjoy the film on Paramount pictures, which has now been made available in the UK.
Is it on Netflix Canada?
This Horror Sequel of A Quiet Place is not yet streaming on Netflix Canada. Unfortunately, neither is the first movie, A Quiet Place, on Netflix.
Is it on Netflix Australia?
Is A Quiet place ii available on Netflix Australia? Well, the answer is NO. Neither part one of quiet place nor the second part of the quiet place is streaming on Netflix Australia. And we cannot expect the release date on the Netflix platform anytime soon.
Whereas you can binge-watch quiet place part ii and also the part I on the Paramount Plus. A Quiet Place Part ii is available to stream now on Paramount Plus without any extra costs.
Is it on Netflix US?
Can the audience stream the sequel on Netflix US? The answer is NO. Unfortunately, it cannot be streamed on Netflix. But you can purchase a subscription to Paramount Plus and binge-watch it there.
Does Hulu Have A Quiet Place 2?
While A Quiet Place 2 was initially scheduled to release in March 2020, because of the worldwide COVID crisis, it was delayed for more than a year. It finally made its release in May 2021 in the theatres. As of now, it is not available for streaming on Hulu.
Is A Quiet Place 2 Available on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime, as of now, does not have A Quiet Place 2 in its movies list. However, the streaming giant will soon introduce it into its catalog and make it available on-demand.
Is A Quiet Place 2 Available on HBO Max?
A Quiet Place 2 is not available on HBO Max for streaming. You can check out other popular post-apocalyptic thrillers on this platform.
A Quiet Place 2 on Vudu
You can purchase the film sequel on Vudu. Moreover, you can rent A quiet place part ii on Vudu.
Where Else can the Audience Watch A Quiet Place 2?
The fans who want to binge-watch this film or the special features, in this even the internet is out. So the other options to watch the sequel are 4K UHD, DVD, Blu Ray. With the 4K UHD pack, you can stream the movie in complete 4K, 1080p Bluray.
Where can You Stream A Quiet Place?
If you are planning to binge-watch the first film of this horror franchise, then below are given the places where you can watch this movie or buy or rent it. You can get access to the film on Fubo TV by having its subscription.
Or else, you can buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu, or any other platforms which allow you to buy or rent this movie.
Will There be A Quiet Place Part 3?
After the box office success of A Quiet Place 2, a follow-up movie seems likely to happen. John Krasinski is already planning, and according to Emily Blunt, he has a new arc of ideas for it. So, this franchise can become a trilogy. A new movie was announced in November 2020 in A Quiet Place universe, and Jeff Nichols will direct it.
Paramount had decided to bring it about in 2022, and it is not yet clearly revealed if it is a spin-off of the original franchise. We will see the Abbott family again and expect the hunt of the creatures to end in Quiet Place Part 3, which is to arrive in the theaters by 2023.
A Quiet Place 2 is available in your nearest theatres, so get your seats booked. It is also available on Paramount+. You can also access the first movie, A Quiet Place, on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
The post Where To Watch A Quiet Place 2 On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
What’s Behind TikTok’s Explosive Growth?
This article is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here.
When Oscar Orozco, the director of forecasting at eMarketer, set forth to model TikTok’s growth for 2021, he thought it had to slow down. People used TikTok for 38.6 minutes each day in 2020, approximating Facebook’s all-time high of 39.8 minutes. That was a year of lockdowns. And with restrictions lifted and a higher base to work off, TikTok was supposed to stall. But instead, it defied his expectations.
“We were surprised to see the growth we did,” Orozco said. “We thought it would stabilize.”
TikTok shot past Facebook’s time spent record in 2021, reaching 44 daily minutes per user that year. It surpassed Instagram as well. It passed YouTube worldwide, according to some reports. And it’s posed to best the app in the U.S. this year, according to eMarketer. TikTok’s grown so fast it’s broken the models. And with precedent out the window, its sizzle has shown little sign of cooling. “There might not be any end in sight,” Orozco said.
How has TikTok grown so fast?
The key to TikTok’s growth has been its increasing allure among Gen Z and Millennials, who make up 80% of its user base. These generations got hooked on TikTok during 2020 — when the app’s daily usage increased by 41% — and they’re using it more today, even as they go about their daily activities. Gen X and Boomers are downloading the app now too, and they’re just as hooked, presenting TikTok with a massive, largely-untapped growth opportunity as more of these older users come online.
Impressively, TikTok is besting Facebook and YouTube even as they put copycats — Reels and Shorts — in their products. And now, it’s coming after its competitors’ core content forms by introducing lengthier videos after a lifetime of shorter ones. TikTok’s algorithmic recommendations may prove more appealing than its competitors’ ‘follow’ models, and eMarketer now expects the app to reach 45.8 minutes per user this year.
Why can’t Facebook catch up to TikTok?
While TikTok is thriving, Facebook is struggling to attract the same young people. As it works on its metaverse, Facebook usage is shrinking among people under 25 in the U.S. In 2020, Facebook had 31 million users under 25, per eMarketer, this year it will have 26.8 million. “A lot of it is not signing up in the first place,” said eMarketer analyst Sara Lebow, explaining that some young people skip Facebook and go right to TikTok.
With time increasing on TikTok, advertisers will find their way there too, just as they did when media consumption moved from desktop to mobile last decade. Brooke Tait, a growth marketer who works with beauty brands, said she’s spending 15% of her budget on TikTok now but expects to increase it to 50% by the end of the year.
Though beauty brands like Tait’s are more likely to spend big on TikTok, via their work with influencers, she said the platform is shipping new ad products, including a number that could have mass appeal. “TikTok is definitely innovating more right now, and that’s why they’re winning,” she said. “I do feel like they’re going to creep up and eventually surpass Facebook.”
Outside of Facebook’s early years, no platform has ever grown like TikTok is today. The app is cementing itself as a dominant cultural force at record speed. And after some initial skepticism, analysts like Orozco believe this may just be the beginning. “We’ve been tracking social engagement for a while now,” he said. “There’s always this normalization and even drops right in time. We just haven’t seen that.”
The Magicians Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Can We Expect?
The Magicians season 6 is something many fans are waiting to be made. However, is it ever going to be made? That is still a mystery as it looks like Netflix cancelled out the potential of the series . Sera Gamble and John McNamara create the magic series. Mike Cahill produced the series, Michael London, Janice Williams, Scott Smith, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, and David Reed.
The series will have the fans’ hearts forever because of the amazing way it is made and the amazing cast put together. The Magicians season 6 is a much-awaited series. If you’re looking out for information on The Magicians season 6 release date, plot, cast, watching options, etc., keep reading ahead.
Is There A Sixth Season Of The Magicians?
Sad to disappoint all the fans waiting eagerly for the sixth season of the series, but there won’t be a season six, at least not now. The Magicians series worked for as long as five seasons which is quite an achievement. However, it seems to have been dropped by the network after its fifth season.
What Do The Creators Of The Show Have To Say?
As the news of the series not returning for the sixth season is out the series regular needs an answer as to why it’s not renewed. The executive producer sera gamble, Co-creator John McNamara, and Henry Alonso Myers stated that being the creator of the series, she could sense it when the network had reached its point where there couldn’t be more seasons on the same network as there was no more room for the series and SyFy was their first platform.
The only hope of the series getting a new season after running for five fantastic seasons is if any other network picks it up. However, that seems to be impossible because Syfy decided to drop the show sometime back, and there hasn’t been any streaming service ready to take up the show.
What Is The Magicians Season 6 Release Date?
Unfortunately, since SyFy has dropped the show, there won’t be a next season for the series. So even though the magicians is a beloved series, there won’t be another season. However, if they didn’t pick it , then the release date updates will depend on the pre-production of the series. So viewers can stay tuned for more information.
Who Can We Expect To See In The Magicians Season 6?
If by any chance the series renews for a season 6, then we could expect The Magicians season 6 cast to include Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Brittany Curran as Fen, Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman.
All these main cast members will for sure grace the cast of the sixth season without any doubt, followed by supporting actors. However, keep in mind that these cast members have already moved on with new offers, and hence fans should only hope they’d return if there is a season 6.
What Is The Expected Plot For The Magicians Season 6?
The fourth season had ended with a bang by killing the main protagonist itself and the fifth season had to take up a whole different course of events. While giving an interview, Sera gamble stated that the main lead’s death had affected the show moving forward.
She also stated that this didn’t mean Quentin’s story would end, but it would show its after-effects and just that Jason Ralph won’t be a series regular. Jason Ralph had left the show, and the next season is more going to be like the next chapter of us humans when we have lost a loved one and how we cope with their loss.
It’s the story moving forward, and it’s anything and everything related to what our main pillar is lost now. The magicians season 6 will also have a similar plot coping with death, or they might introduce a completely different story arc.
What Is The Plot Of The Magicians?
The series started with a simple plot of Quentin Coldwater getting into Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy, as he wants a magician training. Realization hits him when he realizes that the magical world he knew existed from his childhood existed from a childhood book, which poses a danger to humanity.
Along with his life, we are also shown the life of his childhood friend Julia and her life took a turn when she was denied entry, and she went out to search for magic outside of the school. The University recruits students fir a secretive academy. The magician’s plot started on simple and killed its main protagonist.
Where To Watch The Magicians In The United States?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. All the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. Apart from Netflix, no other streaming platform is offering the series. Viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, etc.
Where To Watch The Magicians In The United Kingdom?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. Furthermore, all the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store, etc.
Where To Watch The Magicians In Canada?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, etc. In Canada, there are streaming options other than the official website too.
Where To Watch The Magicians In Australia?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. Furthermore, all the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, etc., until the fourth season.
There is a very fine line between a series having the expectations of renewal and forgetting its existence. Unfortunately, it looks like they forgot the Magicians season 6 development and doesn’t have a lot of potential. However, fans and viewers of the series can still keep having hopes.
A previous case of a Manifest series’s drop and Netflix gave a home .And It is now in development. Therefore, viewers can hope Netflix might pick up the series .
The post The Magicians Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Can We Expect? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
