Finance
Nature’s Medicine Cabinet – Secrets Of A Forgotten Age
Have you ever wondered how our forefathers and their ancestors all managed to survive without modern medicines, supplements, specialized therapies and health insurance?
Has traveling along the ‘path of least resistance’ been the direct cause of our forgetting about all of the ways that ‘mother nature’ can provide for our health and well-being?
Certainly, it would be difficult to imagine life without the available technologies and breakthroughs of 21st century medicine, but some would argue that modern medicine has as much to do with contributing to disease as it does curing it. But, as self-serving as they may seem, physicians and practitioners are not alone in this cycle of ‘catch 22’s’. The pharmaceutical manufacturers bombard us with commercials, articles, and studies, not only identifying a plethora of disease, but even more alarming, they help manifest elements of fear and anxiety, creating a psychological need for their highly profitable products.
So, what are the alternatives to this medical madness?
To be sure, modern medicine is such a convenient means of coping with our stressful and demanding lifestyle that we’re not about to abandon that measure of security to go about digging up roots, shaving tree bark and cultivating exotic herbs. Who has the time or the expertise?
What I hope to achieve through this article is a stimulation of curiosity within the reader. A tease, if you will, to recall long forgotten memories of a more natural side of human existence. At the same time, I want to be clear that none of this should be considered a substitute for required medical treatment, however, various alternatives can be successfully employed for many minor complaints and therapies.
Let’s take a look a few:
Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) – used for thousands of years to treat a multitude of diseases and conditions. Referenced in the Bible, this natural substance contains a perfect balance of 19 vital minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sulfur, potassium, chlorine, sodium, iron, fluorine and silicon, just to name a few. Additionally, more than 90 other components can even help your body regulate blood pressure, while supporting your immune system. Studies have shown that the nutrients, enzymes, and organic acids found in ACV act as a weight loss component, by safely suppressing the appetite while increasing the body’s metabolic rate. External benefits include:
- A natural germ fighter, as well as a powerful cleansing agent.
- Maintenance of healthy skin.
- Soothes sunburn.
- Helps prevent dandruff.
- Used as a topical solution, research shows it can even prevent baldness.
Essential Oils – a natural-medicine alternative to many common ailments with benefits ranging from topical antiseptics, anti-inflammatories, analgesics, digestive system tonics, and anti-depressants. Here’s a brief look at just a few:
Lavender – (medicine chest in a bottle) – anti-inflammatory; very effective on burns; speeds wound healing; reduces scarring; reduces stress.
Peppermint – An excellent digestive tonic, calming motion sickness and reducing symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. And, did you know it’s considered by some to be a more effective insect repellent than citronella, when used on the body (rather than in the surrounding air).
Chamomile – The great tension reliever. Useful for a wide variety of nervous conditions, and is often indicated for cases of stress in children, including teething and general crankiness.
Eucalyptus – most often used for respiratory conditions, clearing congestion with coughs and colds. Diffusing Eucalyptus oil can kill most staphylococcus bacteria, present in many bronchial infections. And, did I mention, an effective insect repellent?
Herbs
Medicinal plants have a long history in treating disease. In fact, the written history of herbal medicine goes back over 2,000 years. Many so-called ‘weeds’ were considered treasures, worth their weight in gold, to ancient cultures. Dandelion, Comfrey, Digitalis (Foxglove), the Poppy, Milk Thistle, Stinging Nettle, as well as many others, have well-established medicinal qualities that have few, if any rivals in the pharmaceutical industry. In fact, many are the basic ingredient of some of the most important pharmaceutical drugs.
One notable example is the Dandelion. Research is currently being conducted by scientists at the Royal Botanical Gardens, in London, who consider the plant a potential source for a life-saving drug to be used in warding off cancer, which presently kills tens of thousands of people every year.
Balance is the best alternative.
While the advanced cultures of the world’s industrialized nations enjoy the absolute best that modern medical technology has to offer, many of the ‘third world’ societies and certainly the world’s remaining primitive cultures, utilize the ancient methods and natural medicines developed by their ancestors. But, rather than being mutually exclusive, a more practical approach would be to bring both ends of the spectrum together, blending both the old and the new into what is more commonly referred to as ‘Complementary Medicine’, where consideration is given to the mind, body and spirit regarding the health and well-being of the individual.
Finance
Single Touch Payroll Eliminates PSAR
Accountants, payroll departments and bookkeepers work overtime during the end of financial year to produce payment summary annual report [PSAR] for the businesses. There are several steps to be completed to generate PSAR ready for lodgment which starts from the final payroll run for the financial year.
Pay As You Go Payment Summary or PAYG payment summary or commonly known as Group Certificate can be produced only when the final pay event is completed. The wages and PAYG withheld are reported to Australian Taxation Office [ATO] either monthly or quarterly in the name of Instalment Activity Statement [IAS] or Business Activity Statement [BAS]. Wages and PAYG withheld which are reported to ATO up to the final pay event should be reconciled before generating PAYG payment summary.
PAYG payment summary are produced in quadruplicate, issued to the employee in duplicate, retaining one copy with the payer and the final copy mailed to ATO. The copies of PAYG payment summary should accompany with a summary statement of wages and payg withheld for the full financial year. The summary mailed to ATO is known as PSAR. To eliminate the PAYG payment summary printing, manual data entry and re-keying data into ATO database, ATO encouraged employers to send the PAYG payment summary details in floppy disk, CD or DVD along with PSAR. When the Treasury introduced Standard Business Reporting in Australia, PSAR reporting moved to digital environment.
As the SBR enabled software product, GovReports lodged first digitally enabled PSAR with ATO in July 2011. Since then the perception of looking at the cumbersome year end PSAR preparation and lodgment become a simple and automated job for the concerned professionals. With the success of digitally received PSAR from GovReports, ATO extended and opened the lodgment of PSAR through the portal for employers and tax practitioners from July 2013 and never look back.
Single Touch Payroll is the new payroll reporting regime requiring employers to file and report all their payroll related events to ATO. Single Touch Payroll [STP] commences from July 2018 for the employers with 20 or more employees headcount as on Apr 01, 2018. This STP reporting is one step ahead and abolishes the lodgment of PSAR, when implemented fully.
GovReports is STP compliant and since July 2018, employers start to lodge STP pay events successfully from various file format including Spreadsheet as GovReports accepts payrun event in CSV. It is a blessing for the employers and tax professional who don’t use any payroll software or using a non-compliant STP version of payroll software. GovReports is the compliance reporting and lodgment software, so for those businesses that want to access payroll features, GovReports also has the simple payroll software version – Interactive Accounts Manager which is suitable and helpful to employers/businesses to run pay events and STP reporting. Employers with lesser than 20 employees need to adhere to STP reporting from July 2019 will find GovReports an essential part of their business when it comes to meeting its compliance reporting obligations.
Finance
Practical Wedding Favors for Any Budget – Inexpensive Need Not Mean Cheap Party Favor Giveaways
Giving wedding favors is a tradition reception guests have come to expect, and many are excited to see what unique gifts they may come away with from the reception party.
Increasingly, brides are choosing keepsake gifts that come from a wide range of favors that have practical use. Not just a throwaway trinket, but a party gift that provides real usefulness for your guests.
Practical Wedding Favor Ideas
Here are some fantastic wedding favor ideas that your wedding guests will be sure to love and some of the hottest ideas this wedding season!
- Espresso Cup Favors. Practical, elegant and truly useful. What coffee affecionado doesn’t love sipping espresso with friends. Their relatively small size makes them affordable too, and they come in various styles and themes often referred to as “bomboniere” by Europeans.
- Towel Cake Favors. Fun and practical for any home, they’re perfect hand towel-ettes you can use in the bathroom or bar. Great for baby washes, too!
- Candle Wedding Favors. The traditional favourite is a mainstay and is the ultimate practical party favor. Great votive candles and tea light holders are also available in extraordinary designs. A favourite is definitely the lantern candle holders.
- Bottle Stopper Favors. Who doesn’t like a fine wine? Having a drink or two means leftover wine in the bottle and bottle stopper favors are a great keepsake to preserve it for your next meal or patio time – now that’s practical!
- Manicure – Pedicure Set Favors! Although perfect bridal shower favors, you might consider them for your wedding, too. C’mon men, we know you secretly love your pedicures! Try these useful giveaway gifts and watch your wedding reception guests rave!
Practicality Favors Meet Affordability
All of these practical wedding favors don’t have to cost a fortune as many can be purchased online for only a few dollars each – which is well within budget by today’s standards when it comes to favors for weddings. Here’s some tips for buying on a budget, too!
- Look for Deals – the internet provides you the best deals on wedding favors. Look at several wedding stores specializing in party favors and you’ll quickly get price comparisons.
- Get Free Shipping – try not to pay high shipping costs. Often, volume purchases get you free shipping with buld favor retailers.
- Consider Value – Avoid “dollar store” items as their practicality often extends to one-use…not so practical are they (and can you hear the whispers now from your wedding guests saying you gave them cheap wedding favors!).
I hope these practical wedding favor ideas help you both find great party favors for your wedding guests while staying within your reception budget!
Finance
A Christmas Boycott That Worked
AS 1961 CAME to a close, some white folks in the Mississippi Delta were dreaming of a “white” Christmas when they decided to keep their black customers away from the city of Clarksdale’s annual parade.
Their tune changed when Coahoma County’s NAACP chapter led by civil rights activist Aaron Henry sponsored a major boycott over the Christmas shopping season of 1961. Downtown stores were all heavily dependent on black trade giving the boycott both immediate and lasting effects.
Medgar Evers, head of the state NAACP, and Henry had met with President Kennedy over the summer during the NAACP convention in Philadelphia. National board members traveled from Philadelphia to Washington, D. C. on a “freedom train” where they talked with the president and others over the severity of their problems.
“President Kennedy listened to us intently, was very cordial, and gave us a tour of the White House,” Henry later wrote in his autobiography.
Several months later, Clarksdale’s mayor decided there would be no Negro participation in the local Christmas parade: his decision would result in the first major confrontation in Clarksdale since 1955.
Aaron Henry and others were stunned and affronted by the mayor’s edict. It was tradition for the black band to play at the end of the parade, followed by floats from their community. There seemed to be no reason for this decision, except that the mayor “apparently resented the progress we were making all over the state,” Henry said.
The announcement came in November and was supported by the Chamber of Commerce. Henry and Evers called for a boycott of downtown stores with the slogan: “If we can’t parade downtown, we won’t trade downtown.” Handbills were printed and a newsletter sent out asking for blacks to join in the boycott; merchants felt pressure from the start.
The white community leaders would not come to terms with the black community and the boycott dragged on. Aaron Henry voiced the black community’s view, when he said it could go on forever unless there were real changes in hiring practices. When the county’s attorney Thomas H. (Babe) Pearson asked Henry to come to his office and talk over the boycott,
“We met at his office at seven-thirty the next morning. He told me he knew I was leading the effort, and he wanted to advise me that it was illegal. He read something from a law book but did not explain how it was related to the boycott, and I told him our lawyers had advised us that we were not violating the law, unless we used threats, force, or intimidation to try and make people participate. He finally told me he would put me in jail if I didn’t use my influence to call off the boycott. He gave no explanation of the legal process involved in such an arrest and was clearly relying on his ability to put a Negro in jail anytime he wished. I told him he would have to do just that because I had no intention of calling it off.”
Aaron Henry would not budge, so Pearson called out for Clarksdale Police Chief Ben Collins to come out from the side room, instructing him to “Take this nigger to jail.” The arrest was illegal, since no warrant was issued, “and I was not committing a crime in their presence, but I knew even better not to argue with an armed policeman. And I didn’t mind going to jail, since I believed it would result in an intensification of the boycott,” Henry observed.
When they got to the jail, Henry was left standing in the lobby because no one was certain whether or not to book him and if so, what charge to press. Then seven more Clarksdale civil rights leaders were brought in and all were locked up, despite the lack of charges.
When Coahoma County Sheriff L.A. Ross arrived at the jail, he was angered over the forced detention and “genuinely outraged at the entire situation.” Ross demanded an explanation from Pearson who told him that the boycott was illegal.
Two hours later, Henry and others were finally charged with restraint of trade and released. After this, the boycott reached its peak. Merchants felt the economic pinch as they missed one-half of their customers. But Pearson had other ideas, and several days later insisted Henry and others be put “under tangible bond” of $2,000 each awaiting their appearance in court.
Originally, the Clarksdale black leaders were brought to trial in a justice of the peace court and found guilty of restraint of trade. When the county court upheld the conviction, it was appealed to the circuit court, which ruled the petition should be amended or Henry and others would be freed.
But there was no amendment, and Henry and the others were neither acquitted nor found guilty, while the bond money was held. “We were out of jail but unsure of our legal status,” Henry wrote.
While Henry and others were being arrested, another group – all white -launched a boycott of their own. The Mississippi State Legislature passed a resolution “with scarcely no dissent” that no loyal Mississippian should shop in Memphis, Tennessee, just across the state line, and quite close to Clarksdale.
Angry because public accommodations and other facilities in Memphis were quietly desegregating, the Mississippi legislature had already “distinguished itself,” wrote Tougaloo professor John Salter, “by publicly investigating conditions at the University Hospital in Jackson, where white and black children were leaving their segregated wards and playing together in the corridors.”
The Clarksdale boycott continued for three years, eventually slowing. Passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act was found to be “a dramatic way of ending it.” Along the way, farm labor mechanization was heading to the Delta and as the need for black laborers lessened, the meanness of whites increased.
On June 12, 1963, as he was returning home, Medgar Evers was killed by an assassin’s bullet.
(Excerpt from “Where Rebels Roost, Mississippi Civil Rights Revisited,” Susan Klopfer)
