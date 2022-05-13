Finance
New Book Offers Communication Guidance to Enhance Our Lives
Renée Marino’s Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicity is a refreshing look at the communication issues that have arisen for many of us because of the newer forms of technology. Renée shares how to use that technology to communicate better and when it is preferable to return to earlier communication techniques.
We’ve all been there-thought someone was mad at us because of a sentence in an email or text that didn’t come through with the tone intended. Before we go down the rabbit hole of endless texts or silence from a friend or loved one, sometimes it’s best to try another communication technique. As Renée lyrically states: “When my brain starts spinning like a ball, I must stop and give them a call!”
Becoming a Master Communicator is divided into ten chapters about communication techniques and situations. A bonus to the reader is that Renée shares personal stories from her own life to illustrate the points. In case you didn’t know, Renée has been a very successful Broadway performer and even landed the lead role of Mary Delgado, wife to Frankie Valli, in the film Jersey Boys, after playing the role on Broadway. Renée’s story of how she mastered communication skills to achieve her career success convinces me that the tools she offers not only work but can lead others to great success.
Renée begins by exploring the different ways people communicate and helps us to determine our own communication style. She discusses how technology has changed how we communicate, giving us various means to communicate with each other from speaking in-person to phone calls, emails, texts, and video calls. She assesses the pros and cons of each form of communication and when it is best to use each one.
The rest of the chapters discuss how to communicate in various aspects of our lives, from personal relationships to work situations, and practices for learning to communicate effectively. Ultimately, this journey to becoming a master communicator is not just about communication but using your communication skills to transform yourself into the person you want to be. Each chapter is sprinkled with Reflections Sections so you can pause, absorb, and practice what you have learned.
One highlight for me was Renée’s honesty in discussing communication’s role in dating. Too often in relationships, people fail to communicate who they truly are and what they truly want. They are afraid of rejection or finding the other person doesn’t want what they want, but Renée points out that communication is vital in such situations. “I realize being vulnerable can be scary. You may feel that openly sharing your expectations may scare the other person away and you’ll be left alone and heartbroken. But let me ask you a question: Wouldn’t you rather know that now than ten years down the road? If you can flip the script and realize that vulnerability is a key ingredient for strong relationships, then it won’t feel as scary.”
Renée’s discussion about setting expectations upfront is also insightful. Today, she is a communication coach, so she draws on an example of her own work to make her point. “Now, in my current work as a communication coach, when I teach any course, I make sure to verbally state what those attending can expect from the course and what the course is not about. That way, everyone has all the information up front, and no gray area exists to cause miscommunication.”
Renée also clarifies that “Communication does not mean confrontation.” It is just about being honest and upfront about who we are, what we need, and being authentic. Communication is also not always about us. Sometimes it’s about others. Renée believes in the power of kindness, of seeing and acknowledging others. I love the story she shares of how after a performance of Pretty Woman, she walked out the stage door and saw a woman smiling, so she went up to her and signed her playbill. “We began talking, and she told me she had been battling breast cancer for many years. After she shared her story with me, I said, ‘If you can find a way to stay in joy as often as you can, that is the best thing you can do for your health.’ She responded, ‘Between seeing this show today and you stopping to talk to me, I have felt more joy today than I have in a very long time!'” Renée was struck by how her simple act of kindness made a difference for that woman and she went home that night feeling completely fulfilled. In short, communication can help transform people’s lives.
Finally, Renée shares her story of how she played the role of Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys on Broadway and then landed the same role in the film. Besides showing how she used her communication skills to achieve this dream of a lifetime, she shares stories about the filming and how she got to know Clint Eastwood, Christopher Walken, and others, plus the communication skills used on the set. Ultimately, she expresses how completely grateful she is to have had that experience, stating, “anything we express gratitude for shows up more in our lives.”
I feel gratitude to Renée for sharing the communication skills she has learned and now coaches others on. Becoming a Master Communicator has made me rethink my own use of technology in several ways. It has also made me think beyond the message I want to communicate to how that message will be received and will affect others. Ultimately, it has made me believe my relationships with others are of paramount importance so I need to do everything I can to communicate well with others to enhance those relationships. I hope you will read this book and enjoy similar benefits.
How To Get A Free Grant For Your Business
No free grant home business money will be awarded just because you have a great smile, a good sob-story, or feel you deserve a long vacation on the beach. However, grant money could very well be your one chance of taking your dream to the next level. Free grant home business money makes it possible for you to set up your business without having to spin off so much of your energy to the constant search for funds.
However, keep in mind that free grant home business money is not always “free money.” In fact, it might not even be the kind of fund you have in mind to finance your own unique concept.
A grant, especially government funded grants, comes with its own set of obligations and sanctions imposed in case of breach. So, in a sense, free grant home business money is more like a contract than a no strings attached gift. By awarding the grant, the grantor basically contracts with you to provide a specific service or product that’s been designated within an overall program budget.
Still, despite these limitations and restrictions imposed in business free grant home money, they are still much preferable to loans. Why? Because in a grant, you do not have to pay back a single cent of the money you received, while in loans, you remain saddled with monthly repayments for several years after you initially borrowed the amount.
There are several requirements needed in order to qualify for free grant home business money. First, the service or project or product you offer must fit the objectives of your funder or grantor. In case of government grants, the objectives tend to be community-related or oriented in giving benefits to the general public. Only very seldom will you find business free grant home money offered by government, apart from those business grant programs already listed in the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance.
Next, you may be also be required to submit proper documentation and a formal application in the form of a project proposal. For most people, the most difficult part of applying for free grant home business money is the making of the project proposal. That’s why much emphasis is placed in grant writing because this is where your chance of getting business free grant home money depends.
Some organizations even go to the extent of hiring regular staff workers whose main job is to keep grant applications in order and to administer them when the grant gets approved. This is also the reason why only very few ordinary citizens get a chance to win federal grants.
The proposal encompasses everything about your project or your product, from you budget to employee and service needs, raw materials, etc. In essence, your proposal is your business plan, but presented with the end goal of getting free grant home business money in mind. If your proposal conforms to the objectives of your grantor, then you will have passed the first stage of the approval process already.
Too often, in free grant home business money applications, in order to qualify, your company must be able to deliver exactly what the granters are looking for. Keep this in mind as you make your proposal.
Sell Your New and Used Books on eBay’s Sister Website
One of the fastest, easiest and cheapest ways to get started with your own online e-commerce business is to sell books on eBay’s sister site.
Getting your own seller account is a fairly simple and straightforward procedure, if you already have an eBay account it is even easier because you can always simply add an account to the sister site from your existing eBay account.
One of the big advantages of selling new and used books on eBay and it’s sister site is that they already have the stock information for most modern books in their data base, and all you have to do is enter the ISBN number or title to see if stock information is available for your book. If it is and you decide to list it for sale then all that you need to do is describe in a few words concisely but accurately the actual condition of your copy, all of the rest of the information: The publisher, the author, the publication date and frequently even a stock picture of the book is automatically added to your listing.
Another great advantage of selling books on eBay’s sister site half.com as apposed to selling on one of the many other book selling sites is that you don’t have to pay a listing fee, a maintenance fee or any fee at all until you actually sell your book, at which time you pay a flat commission fee. Even this is fairly painless because eBay’s sister site collects the payment for the book from the buyer, deducts their fee and then pay you the remainder of the money. Payments are made to you by direct deposit into your checking account twice a month, details of which you will have to furnish when you establish your account. Your balance is calculated on the 15th of each month and on the last day of each month.
eBay at one time even considered shutting down this media selling website hoping that the sellers would transfer their inventories to eBay stores. When they saw their half.com sellers migrating instead to other sites like ABE and Amazon they changed their minds and decided in the end to retain half.com
You can of course also sell your books and other media on eBay itself in an auction, a fixed price listing or you can open and eBay store to list your inventory. You can even combine a traditional eBay auction and a fixed price listing by adding a buy it now feature to an auction listing.
There are quite a few different sites on the Internet where you can sell used books and media. Amazon is the biggest but there are others like: ABE, Alibris, Biblio and a number of others. Sellers who start out on half frequently end up selling on some these other sites as well.
Some sites only allow books to be listed on their site, other sites allow you to sell other media like: CDs, DVDs, video tapes, computer video games and software titles. half.com is one of the sites that allows its members to sell many different types of media.
Some people sell their books exclusively just through just one site while other people list their inventory on several sites at the same time. There are advantages and disadvantages to doing this. The Major advantage is more exposure for your inventory resulting in more sales. One disadvantage is that sometimes you will sell the same book on several sites in the same day when you only have the one copy. You then have to cancel orders, disappointing customers, which is never a good thing to have to do. Another disadvantage is that most of the online book selling sites require a monthly fee and so if you sell the same inventory on several different sites you’re paying several monthly listing fees.
There are a number of companies that market software and also provide a service for listing and maintaining inventories across several different sites simultaneously. This service/software of course involves yet another monthly fee.
Book prices can change a lot, usually, but not always falling. For some particular books, copies are added and sold daily, even hourly with some of the more popular titles. In order to remain competitive sellers have to frequently re-price their inventory. You need to price your books low enough to remain competitive, but you also don’t want to lose money or “leave money on the table” by selling them too cheaply. Book prices are fixed purely by supply and demand, rising when demand exceeds supply or as is more frequently the case falling as supply exceeds demand. If you only have a few hundred books then it’s a simple but slightly tedious task to run through and re-price them manually. If you have a few thousand titles, there is software available to automate this process which you may consider but, then again, this also involves another monthly fee.
If you do decide to start an on-line business selling books on half.com. I think that you will find it to be very interesting, quite profitable and a lot of fun and I wish you every success in your new e-commerce venture.
Daytrading Emini Futures for Daily Income
Day trading the Emini S&P Futures really is a great way to make a living! I hear and read a lot of articles, newspaper ads, and even one or two ezine’s that claim day trading is a sure fire way to lose all your money. I totally disagree. On the contrary, it is an incredible way to work a few hours a day and make a very nice 6 figure income.
No doubt, a lot of new day traders find themselves in peril and ultimately lose their money day trading. This bothers me when I read about it. It gives the successful day traders, such as myself – a bad name. I know quite a few day traders who have been succeeding at this for many years. What I learned is that success leaves clues! Meaning, the successful day traders seem to all be doing the same thing while the unsuccessful day traders are also doing the same thing – which, to no surprise is opposite of what the successful traders do!
We need to look at the root of the real problem, which is: Why are most day traders losing all their money? I think thats a real simple question to answer. Usually it is a lack of discipline and a solid set of day trading rules. Sometimes it is under capitalization and fear. Fear in itself is probably the biggest of the day trader “killers”.
You may purchase books, seminars, and perhaps create your own strategies to day trade. All this is great, but if you can not follow the rules to the letter – you simply will not be a successful day trader. Discipline to follow the rules is a tough thing to acquire! I admit when I first started I had a hard time because I was always changing up my rules. That cost me tens of thousands of dollars. Read more about my successes and failures:
http://www.eminitradingstrategies.com/emini-trader.html
Finally, I learned that the key to successful day trading was trading for income. I do not trade for a target price. I know how much money I need to make every day and I go out and make it, once I achieve my daily profit objective, I simply quit for the day.
My trading methods are very simple and easy to learn. They require discipline! You must under every circumstance follow the rules. My methods generate at least 1 point daily trading the S&P 500 eminis. I back that by a double money back guarantee!
I post my real trading results on my blog every day
http://www.eminitradingstrategies.com/emini-trading-blog/ I do not post “hypothetical” trades. I post real trades with real fills! Some of my trades are winners and some are losers. Either way I put them up there for the world to see. I urge you to look at them. Every now and then I take a day off, on those days I DO post hypothetical results and I make it clear I did not trade that day! However, even with my hypothetical trades, they are very realistic trades that would have been filled on limit orders!
Please when people tell you day trading doesn’t work, don’t believe it. You can earn a very nice living day trading. It’s my opinion that the people who bad mouth it are simply the “wannabes” that didn’t make it. Instead of complaining about it, find out why it did not work for you! Did you really follow every rule? Did you maintain discipline all the time? Whatever you do, please do not berate the people that really do it! And do it successfully everyday.
Just recently I’ve decided to teach my trading methods. Some of the reasons I am doing this is that I am tired of hearing so many negatives about my industry. I also have a strong desire to teach. I’ve shared my methods with a handful of people and I enjoy teaching, and love seeing the excitement and enthusiasm in them. If you have the discipline to follow a solid set of rules, you can be a very successful day trader.
