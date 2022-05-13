Finance
New Home Buying Vs Foreclosures
When is it more profitable to buy a foreclosure than a new home? Apparently, with today’s tenuous real estate market, more often then not. New home builders across the country are faced with this dilemma as they compete against the rampant number of foreclosures throughout the country.
In the past, foreclosure homes were few and far between, and often in need of repair and upgrading. Today, there is a plethora of choices, often times nearly new homes located right in a builder’s own development. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal described a foreclosed, four-bedroom home built in 2006, and priced at $229,900. In the same D.R. Horton subdivision, a buyer could purchase a comparable brand new home for $299,000.
In a Henderson, Nevada development by Pulte Homes, a new, four-bedroom house costs $214,990, and a similar home built in 2007 is being short saled for $149,999. Many buyers aren’t even stopping to consider the merits of buying new construction and heading straight to the distressed home sales.
KB Developments were selling their smaller homes in Beaumont for a starting price of $207,990, but have been forced to drop them to $169,990 to compete with foreclosure sales in the area.
How can a builder compete in this type of market? For one thing, the herd is definitely thinning, especially with many of the smaller builders dropping out of the game. The remaining larger companies are changing the way they do business by restructuring and reducing expenses. Some builders are looking at constructing smaller, more economical houses.
Some builders such as Dallas-based Centex, are using incentives such as low interest rates, energy-efficient designs, and extra warranties to attract buyers. D.R. Horton offers to cover buyer’s closing costs, and advertises a $10,000 California tax credit for a new home purchase. Other popular perks include technology packages, landscaping, designing and appliances.
Many builders are educating the public about the merits of purchasing new versus used. When you weigh the costs of possible repairs to move into a foreclosed property against the incentive savings, many still consider purchasing new is better than buying someone else’s problems. Not only do these homes come without a warranty, they may have outstanding liens and often time the purchaser buys “as is”. Hidden issues or surprise repairs can cut into a buyer’s budget quickly.
Money also needs to be set aside for decorating. Unlike when buying new and the customer selects their desired carpeting, paint colors, etc., a used home was designed with someone else’s tastes in mind.
Foreclosure sales are also very different from conventional real estate transactions. Ideally, you should use an agent experienced in this type of purchase. A deal can fall apart if the offer is not submitted correctly. The approval from the lender, especially for a short sale, can take several months, so these sales can drag out. The bottom line here – sometimes what seems like a deal on the surface, really isn’t.
Finance
Where Can I Purchase Medifast If It’s Not Sold in Grocery Stores?
Nearly all of my coworkers know that I am on the this diet. The other day, one of my female coworkers told me that she thought that her grocery store was sold out of Medifast products, as she searched the diet section or aisle of the store and couldn’t find any of the shakes or foods next to the slim fast shakes or by the weight watchers diet foods. I had to explain to her that these products (even the shakes and bars) aren’t sold in grocery stores. So, she responded by asking if our town had any of the clinics or doctors offices that would sell them. Nope, I answered, this diet isn’t like Jenny Craig where you have to get your food from the clinic or center and it isn’t like some of the severe liquid diets that must be prescribed by a doctor. So where can you purchase Medifast? I’ll fully answer this question and tell you why I think that one method is far better than another in the following article.
Getting Medifast From eBay Or Craigslist (And Why I No Longer Think That This Is The Best Way To Go:) Basically, there are three ways to buy these products. You can get them second hand on sites like eBay or Craigslist. You can buy them on line directly from the company itself. Or, you can link to them through third party sites that offer support, coupons, recipes, etc. In the past, I have purchased foods from eBay and Craigslist, but I no longer do this. Here’s why. Some of the foods I have purchased in the past were expired, stale, or no longer sealed. If you’re going to purchase the products second hand, make absolutely sure that you are buying from a seller with flawless feedback.
I eventually abandoned this method because I found that by using coupons and specials, I was actually sometimes paying less (or least not much more) for the food by getting it directly from the manufacturer than by buying it second hand. And, I was getting my food new and straight from the source. In actuality, at around $299 per month (usually less with coupons and specials), these foods are often less on what you would spend on groceries, so it wasn’t worth it to me to buy something that I was actually going to regularly put in my body from someone I didn’t know.
Purchasing And Buying Medifast Online: You can go right to the company’s website and buy anything that you need. You can buy the products individually or you can buy a monthly package that will give you roughly 150 meals which you will eat five times per day (this is by far the cheapest way to go.) But before you do that, make sure that you first check out the latest specials and coupon codes. This can save you a lot of money. The company almost always has something discounted or is offering up to two weeks of free food (this is worth over $70.) It doesn’t make sense to place an order until you’ve made sure that you can save as much money as you can.
The company usually ships your order quickly (you can expedite it if you like, but I find that it’s pretty fast using the standard shipping and a lot cheaper.) With a little planning, you can time it so that you place your next order well before your meals run out so that you always have “safe” food on hand.
Finance
Three Points That Will Help a "For Sale by Owner" (FSBO) Sell Their Home in Half the Time
In today’s economy, many homeowners try to enter the real estate market without the help of a broker. As an agent, I have noticed that the main reasons for this may be the price homeowners pay to get their homes sold or simply bad experiences with realtors. Many brokerage firms charge a standard 6% commission, which can turn out to be a lump sum to some homeowners. However, it is important to remember the time and money that homeowners have to invest if they want to sell through for sale by owner.
1. Price your home right
This is the most important part of the process. Be very careful not to overprice your home; overpricing will reduce the buyers’ interest in the property and makes competing homes seem like they are of better value. Overpricing when selling a home is the single biggest reason why many “for sale by owner” (FSBO) home sellers don’t sell their homes successfully.
The best way to price your home is to research the selling price of similar homes that have recently sold in your neighborhood. The easiest way to accurately price your home is to contact your local home appraiser. This will prevent mortgage rejections from happening in the future if you find a potential buyer.
Finally, set your price right under a whole number, such as $349,000 rather than $350,000
2. Market your home correctly
Welcome to the era of the Internet: EXPOSURE, EXPOSURE, EXPOSURE. In today’s market, 92% of buyers search online for their next home. That is in comparison to only 28% looking at print advertisement. We specialize in internet strategies to promote the sale of your home. A couple of places where you could start reaching out to potential buyers are on Zillow.com, ForSaleByOwner.com, FSBO.com, and through social media.
It is very important to write a detailed description of your house, but remember that being simple and to the point is everything. Details like beds/baths, square footage, nearby schools, supermarkets, and your home’s best features are all critical when a buyer is trying to find the perfect fit.
Last but not least, get a yard sign. It is proven that about half the time the person buying your home is referred by a fellow neighbor or friend who lives in the area so make sure everyone in your neighborhood knows you’re selling!
3. Photography and staging
First impression is key. Photography and staging go hand in hand. Make sure that the home’s yard/driveway is uncluttered. Remove parked cars, garbage cans, and bikes. The same thing applies for interior shots. Remember to think of furniture as props and the room as a stage. Take a lot of photos as the more you shoot, the better the odds are that you’ll get some great shots.
You are selling your home. Usually, this is one of your most valuable possessions. It deserves quality. Put some effort into it. It will pay off.
Conclusion
Most “for sale by owners” (FSBO) are willing to cooperate with brokers, usually offering a 3% commission and saving the remaining 3%. The main concern is the time and money a “for sale by owner” (FSBO) has to invest. After paying for advertisement, disrupts family time for showing, keeps the house clean at all hours, hosts open houses every weekend, negotiates with unqualified or bargain-hunting buyers, and finally covers lawyer fees, are “for sale by owners” really saving much? For some homeowners, it is not really worth their time and since 95% of properties are listed with an agent, and 95% of buyers buy something that is listed, it only leaves a “for sale by owner” with a 5% reach. If you played that in Vegas, it wouldn’t be very good odds in today’s market. Happy selling!
Finance
What’s Up With the "We Buy Houses" Signs?
Have you noticed those signs all over the city? The ones that say “We Buy Houses,” “Cash For Houses,” “Sell Your House Fast” or some variation of that along with a phone number? They are everywhere. What’s the deal with those signs? Why do people want to pay cash for houses?
Well, most of those signs are put out by real estate investors. We pay cash for houses as investments. We buy houses below the market value, fix them up, and either sell them or rent them out for a profit.
You may be wondering why anyone in their right mind would sell their house for below market value, and that’s a good question. There are actually many reasons people may want to sell a house quickly. Perhaps they inherited a house far away from where they live. Many people in that situation don’t know where to begin to sell their property, and the prospect of selling it in a matter of weeks for cash is very attractive to them. Some other people that might want to sell quickly for cash include: those facing foreclosure, couples divorcing, tired landlords, and people that don’t have the time, or cash to do the repairs themselves.
In a traditional real estate transaction, you would list your home with a real estate agent, make needed repairs, get the house ready for showings, and put it on the market. Depending on the market, your house could sell anywhere from one month to well over a year. You would have to deal with potential buyers walking through your house constantly, and when you finally got an offer, buyers will use property inspections and appraisals to try to reduce the price further or have you make repairs prior to closing. After all is said and done, you are paying for closing costs (such as escrow fees, title insurance policy, and home warranty), Realtor commissions (generally 6% of the purchase price), holding costs for the time your house was on the market (mortgage payment, home insurance, property taxes, utilities, and maintenance). Often times you will also have to pay for professional pictures or staging up front as well.
Once you add up the costs, the time commitment, and the hassle, it’s no wonder many people are looking for other options to sell their home. To many people, those “We Buy Houses” signs are the breath of fresh air they’ve been looking for. While it’s not necessarily the best option for everyone, if you run the numbers and consider the value of your time and sanity, it often makes a lot of sense to see if a cash offer from an investor might work for you.
New Home Buying Vs Foreclosures
Where Can I Purchase Medifast If It’s Not Sold in Grocery Stores?
South Korea Will Implement Crypto Into Its Institutional Systems by 2024
Tower of God Season 2 Release Status, New Characters & Expected Plot
For All Mankind Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What We Know So Far
Three Points That Will Help a "For Sale by Owner" (FSBO) Sell Their Home in Half the Time
Beastars Season 3 Release Date, Characters, Trailer And What We Know So Far
American Horror Story Season 11 Expected Release Date And What We Know So Far
What’s Up With the "We Buy Houses" Signs?
Virat Kohli Fans Laud Mohammed Rizwan For His Kind Words On Kohli’s Poor Form
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special