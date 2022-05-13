No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need to Know

Share Pin 0 Shares

No Game No Life is a popular anime series for every anime fan. However, the series that premiered in April of 2014 and ended in June of the same year has a single season to its credit. So it’s evident that the viewers want the no game no life season 2 now.

The series is an adaptation of the novel series , Yū Kamiya is the writer. Atsuko Ishizuka directed this show, and Jukki Hanada penned the story and animated by Madhouse. And when it comes to the light novels, it continues till the day since it began back in 2012. And soon after a year, The adapted it into a manga,Yuizaki Kazuya is the writer of this manga.

The reason for the success is that the series comprises all the factors that make it entertaining and loveable for many people around the globe. But it still seems the popularity is not enough to pull it through the second season.

So on those lines, if you are wondering when you can eventually enjoy season 2 of No Game No Life or even not, for that matter, we will help you get a picture about it, so stay tuned till the very end!

Will There Be No Game No Life Season 2?

The No game No life season 2 is yet to be officially green-lit, so we don’t know any information about its comeback. But what has kept us alive with hope is that they didn’t cancel it.

There is no doubt that the show did extremely well with its first season with a 7.7 IMDb rating, but despite this, Madhouse seems to be uncertain about progressing the series with a second season. But they saw a ray of hope in the 2018 anime A Place Further Than The Universe portrayed an easter egg with No game No life poster. This has to be good news!

Also, it was in 2014 that the first season of No game no life came out, and after three years in 2017, Studio Madhouse released a prequel movie to the anime that was titled No Game No Life: Zero. This indicates no shortage for the creators in terms of the source material.

Second season can adapt more than ten volumes of the light novel series . And lastly, the reason that we still can look forward to a second season is because Studio Madhouse produced the third season of anime Overlord even though its second season did not perform well compared to the success of the No Game No Life anime series.

Release Date of No game No life Season 2?

Since the anime studios have not even canceled the production of the second season of the anime series, it is still safe to presume by the anime fans that we can hope for the next installment of No game No life. However, can it be possible this year or 2023? Well, let’s read ahead to find out in this regard.

In the first season of the No Game No Life series, we had seen 12 episodes that aired in 2014 with a movie No Game No Life: Zero in 2017. Don’t confuse the story of No Game No Life: Zero movie with that of a sequel to the anime series. It is, in fact, a prequel movie to the series. No Game No Life: Zero story jumped ahead of the anime’s plot.

But till the time we get an official confirmation from the creators, telling a fixed release date will be a daunting task. So till the time that happens, catch the ongoing season of the No game No life anime on Netflix if you have not already!

Who Can You See In No Game No Life Season 2?

Since there isn’t any official word about the renewal of season 2 of No Game No Life, there is also no information about the show’s cast. But it can be somewhat certain that the season 1 cast might reprise their respective roles for season 2 in the old No game No life characters.

If this happens, voice artists Ai Kayano and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will be back as Japanese voice actors for Shiro and Sora, respectively, along with Caitlynn French and Scott Gibbs for the English version of the No game No life anime.

Other characters of the series comprise Stephanie Dola (being voiced by Yôko Hikasa), Chlammy Zell (being voiced by Yuka Iguchi), Kurami (being voiced by Kara Greenberg), and others. But let us keep in mind that this is just a prediction, and nothing is sure now.

On these lines, the entry of newcomers can also be seen as uncertainty is all that surrounds the arrival of No Game No Life season 2. Whether or not the old voices will be heard in the show can only be seen in the time ahead. However, until that moment arrives, anime fans can wait for the second season with hopes high and bright as we never know what might come our way!

What Can Be The Plot Of No Game No Life Season 2?

Whenever the highly anticipated No Game No Life season 2 releases, we can assume that the story can run down the same track as in the manga or light novels. This is essential because the initial installment did the same task.

And if we go by the present scenario, then there are still two undisclosed books of No game No life light series from which the premise can be adapted as the anime halted the adaptation at third volume.

What More To Expect?

The story of the series follows step-siblings Shiro and Sora, who together make up a Team Blank that is most feared and considered a pro in the world of gamers. But one day, their life completely changes when something unexpected happens. They happen to beat the true god Tret in a chess game, making the former send the duo to an alternate world named Disboard, where every dispute gets settled by the games.

Towards the end of the previous season, Sora and Shiro successfully fought off the Eastern Federation, entering a pact with Elkian Empire. Soon after, they summoned the old Deus by challenging them to a game.

This fairly was not a fully justified ending in terms of the light novel series, but this also does not mean that season 2 would not come back on track with the light novel’s story. The creators will surely keep in mind to adapt the story that interests the viewers thoroughly.

And if this happens, then we might continue to watch Sora and Shiro in the new No Game No Life, where they will continue their journey to conquer the region and be the pro gamers they always have been. So whatever the story is in store for the new season of No game No life, all we can do is wait patiently and hope that the good news comes our way soon!

How Many Volumes Of No Game No life Are There?

As of now, 11 volumes have been out in the market in Japan. In late June 2021, the author Yuu Kamiya said that he had finished the first draft of volume 11. The latest No game No life volume came out last year in November.

Also, there is a No Game No Life manga. The great success of the series can be credited to its isekai genre mixed with fantasy, science fiction, and comedy that has created its fan base to a good level.

In terms of manga, there are just two volumes to it. Another side series was also out as a manga titled No Game No Life, Please! and ended soon in 2017. Yuizaki Kazuya wrote it. The No Game No Life light novel series is continuing even presently.

Is There Any No Game No life Blu Ray Selling?

Yes, there is blu ray of the No Game No Life series that has sold around 8800 copies of one season so far. However, it is worth noting that there are very few anime that have been able to sell such large blu ray copies, and the NGNL season has been able to do it despite just one season.

Where Can You Watch No Game No life?

Now that you know there is time for season 2 to be out, if you are someone who has not given its initial season a watch, then you should do it as soon as possible. You can see it on streaming platforms in high definition on HiDive, Hulu, Peacock, Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

There is also the alternative of purchasing season 1 on Apple iTunes and Google Play Movies.

It is only a matter of time till we get any hopeful news about the return of anime sequels but looking at the fan base and ample source material, we can sit peacefully in the hope that the anime industry will once again be able to see the anime adaptation of No game No life books and a new season will be there for us!

