Off-Page SEO Techniques
Off-page SEO is a set of techniques that drives traffic to your site and increases your Page Rank (PR). The purpose of off-page SEO is to complement your on-page SEO efforts with Google Juice. Links, likes, shares, pins, wins, leans, twins, blings and whatever else is out there all play a role to your off-page SEO efforts. Below you will find techniques that can help get your off-page SEO started, refine your current efforts, or just give you some ideas. I will rate these techniques using something I just came up with: the GJS (Google Juice Scale). The Google Juice Scale ranks these off-page SEO techniques from 1 to 10 (1=OK 10=Super).
Off-page SEO Techniques (by my Google Juice Scale)
Blogging (GJS = 10)
Blogging is the best way to create brand awareness and to bring visitors to your site. Not all blogs are created equal and you may have to spend a bit of time to make sure that your content is of quality. Quality brings readers back. “Write it and they will read!” Having a blog is great because you can get your ideas “out there” and the same time, make a name for your brand! A blog’s best friend, besides readers, is Social Media.
Social Networking (GJS = 10)
Some of the most popular are Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+, MySpace (just kidding), you may also look for non-well known, like CafeMom (which receives ~1M visitors/month). There is a flavor for everyone and there is a target for every brand. Any page that has some kind of networking abilities is a page that can increase your brand awareness and potentially increase your PR.
Blog and Forum Marketing (GJS=8)
Reading other blogs of interest and participating in forums is a great practice. Find something aligned with your industry and start reading and commenting. Bloggers find it encouraging when there are other experts in the industry dropping a note on their posts. So how is it that you can benefit from this? On every blog and forum where you can register, you get a profile. In most cases, this profile will have a place to add a website. In forums, you can add a website and other branding to your forum signature. Potentially, every answer and every comment can turn into a link!
Directory Submission (GJS=4)
Online directories have existed since the availability of the Internet. They are a little passe (as my wife would say), however, I find they still have real value. To maximize your exposure and the effectiveness of your listing, try a niche directory related to your industry.
Photo Sharing (GJS=6)
Photo sharing can be a fun way to create brand awareness. If you are in design or another visually demanding industry, you know what I mean. Flickr, Picasa, Photo Bucket, Pitch-a-Pic, Snap-a-Shot, etc. are great sites to share your pictures and get links going. Do not check the last two; I made those up.
Article Submission (GJS=3)
As mentioned earlier, blogging is one of the best ways to generate off page SEO, but it takes time to generate a following. Suppose you need to get some traction right away. Thankfully, there are some nice websites out there that already have a nice PR score, (some 6 and upwards) that allow you to submit your own editorial content. Ezine is a website that will give you a good start, and you may want to stick with it as a long term off-page SEO technique. These techniques will keep you busy for a while and will yield positive results, although some faster than others. Keep in mind that an effective off-page SEO strategy contains a combination of techniques.
How to Master Traffic Generation For Your Affiliate Marketing Offers
There are heaps of ways of learning affiliate marketing traffic generation techniques, but I have really Had the feeling Lately that many who are new to internet marketing Are not completely understanding getting Traffic At all.
I bring this to your attention I keep running into business owners on internet forums that just do not get the fact there is no magic traffic bullet on the internet. I Really hope in writing this page that it Will help you to get a better understanding as a whole about how generating traffic for internet marketing products works and the reasons why you do not need to Invest Your hard earned money on a marketing course that teaches you how to generate traffic from a specific source.
The ability to get traffic is what distinguishes the best of the affiliate marketing space from the failures. It is not easy and for many near impossible to understand however there are ton marketers that conquer internet users and as a result make a ton of money online. So is driving traffic for your online marketing products tricky?
Well yes and no….
It does take hard work but there are Users all over the place over the net so it really is not that tricky to attract if you are able to develop the abilities and an understanding of potential traffic sources. I can remember a past client of mines website I worked with doing Search Engine Optimization. I Glanced at their traffic sources and the Reason for their success was the search engines yes but it was also some select referring sites who agreed to feature information from my client. These websites were attracting almost a quarter of its money online. In contrast I have lately been teaching a student of mine in a similar market. My students site has been around for almost as long, the Software is about as good but they are not even getting 1% the visitors my other client was.
My point is that the web users the leading online marketers are generating is nothing that special and no expensive product is going to aid you when it comes to getting traffic because it’s a skill built with hands on experience in a marketplace and the ability to recognize potential opportunities in a marketplace. I for many years thought that getting traffic was one of most tightly guarded secrets on the internet and because of this I Invested in product after product in an attempt to get a feel for everything I could. I spent tons on these programs only to discover by the end that yeah I Now knew the main sources but it was not until I began to take hands on action and get visitors myself that I Started to get a good feel for where I had to dedicate my time and effort to get visitors.
I really hope that this page has an impact on your Knowledge of getting traffic as what you need to learn is more the necessary skills to spot an opportunity Instead of learning everything about the major traffic sources. If you take hands on action then getting traffic will become second nature but if you continue to Sit on your backside and wait for the traffic bullet before you actually try anything then you will Just continue to feel overloaded by the large amount of information online and you will never really get a grasp for the way traffic works.
Why Hiring Digital Marketing Services Is More Important Than Ever
Crisis After Crisis
As many around the globe continue to wonder when the COVID-19 crisis will begin to subside, organizations and their brands are also experiencing severe uncertainty and economic challenges.
Natural disasters, political unrest, and disease have been major disruptors over the past few decades. As the world endures crisis after crisis, pressure is mounting on companies to adapt and maintain communication with consumers. Business continuity, product launches, and, of course, employee and consumer well-being must be addressed.
Digital marketing is an essential tool for any organization and especially so in times of crisis. Making an investment in digital marketing services is more important than ever and may very well be the deciding factor in your company’s survival.
The Importance of Digital Marketing
As barriers continue to prevent face-to-face business and cancellations of live events and conferences extend into the foreseeable future, organizations must pivot and realign marketing budgets toward content marketing, SEO, and other digital campaigns.
Companies can reach new audiences with a simple website update, or a new social media campaign focused on remote-workers.
Among the many benefits of deploying a digital marketing strategy are:
- It is more cost-effective than traditional advertising.
- It is particularly powerful at building brand awareness.
- Digital marketing strategies, when properly structured, build trust with consumers and, as a result, sales convert at a faster pace.
- Impactful marketing strategy not only benefits the brand and the company, but research-driven digital content can provide benefits to the overall well-being of consumers.
The New Normal
Clients who have only dipped a toe in the digital marketing arena will likely give marketing a go during this crisis. However, it’s also likely that they will barely scratch the surface of the endless opportunities that make marketing strategies come alive and drive ROI.
Digital marketing will be viewed solely as a contingency plan by short-sighted firms who are resistant to change and will return to business as usual. But forward-thinking firms will see that it provides long-term value – both in times of crisis and calm – and will incorporate it into their marketing strategy going forward.
As things return to normal – even if it’s a new normal as many predict – business plans and strategies will be forever altered. The human impact of this crisis cannot be overstated. However, one critical benefit we are lucky to have during the crisis is the opportunity for connectivity that digital marketing provides.
Lien Talk Part 2 – Lien Stripping and the Cramdown
Well folks, it’s time for part two of how to maximize your bankruptcy exemptions: lien stripping. Last week we discussed lien avoidance as a way to remove the secured status of certain lien that impair your bankruptcy exemptions.
Today I want to say a few words about lien stripping, which refers to the stripping of the secured status of a lien that is not adequately secured by equity in an asset.
Lien stripping, also referred to as a lien cramdown, involves the removal of a secured portion of a lien in cases where the present market value of the asset is not sufficient to secure the entire lien. That is, a lien is only a secured claim to the extent that the asset to which it attaches has value. In situations where the lien exceeds the value of the asset, that portion of the lien exceeding asset value is unsecured.
To clarify let’s consider the following situation regarding automobile loans, which is a common application of lien stripping. Pretend you currently have a remaining balance of $20,000 on your car loan. According to Kelley Blue Book, the current market value of your car is only $13,000.
Lien stripping may be applied during your bankruptcy proceedings such that the secured portion of your car loan is reduced to $13,000 and the remaining $7,000 of your loan is stripped of its secured status, to unsecured.
Lien stripping is a valuable tool available in both chapter 13 and chapter 11 bankruptcy. Unfortunately, lien stripping does not apply when filing chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Unlike the avoidance of specific liens that impair exemptions, most liens can be stripped if they meet these requirements. The one big exception to this is the primary home mortgage.
Currently, bankruptcy law states that voluntary liens secured only by the residence of the debtor cannot be stripped in chapter 11 or chapter 13 bankruptcy. The bright side is that, in Arizona Bankruptcy Court, second mortgages that are wholly unsecured may be stripped of their secured status. Keep in mind that these details may change as congress reviews and revises bankruptcy law.
Another important point to make is that the recent changes to bankruptcy law appear to limit lien stripping of automobile loans to those vehicles purchased outside of 2 ½ years. That is, the amendment says that §506 does not apply to those vehicles purchased within the last 910 days. Thus lien stripping may not help you recover that large chunk of value your new car loses when you drive it off the lot.
To sum it up, both lien stripping and lien avoidance can be powerful tools that may save you a large sum of money when filing for bankruptcy. These are pretty complex topics, and thus best handled by a qualified bankruptcy attorney.
As always, I am a licensed bankruptcy lawyer available for free consultations at my Phoenix office if you need any questions answered regarding your Arizona Bankruptcy.
