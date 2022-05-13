Finance
Play Online Poker For Free And Win Easy Money From Rock Players
When playing poker, even free online poker, it is important, fundamental even, to know as much about your opponent as possible.
Playing free poker online, micro stake cash games and freerolls, tends to bunch players into one of four categories. The quicker you are able to establish which player type you are up against, the quicker you can adopt your tactics for that particular type.
Almost all players fall into one of the following four groups; The Rock, the maniac, the calling station or ATM which is a nickname I use as these guys are a licence to print money, and lastly The Pro. This article will concentrate on the rock.
A rock is by definition reliable, dependable, steady, secure, and stable. All these adjectives apply to the player known as the rock. They are very tight, even tighter out of position and have a very narrow selection of cards they will play, on average they will play less than 12% of hands.
These hands are obviously AA, KK, QQ, JJ and also include pretty much any combination of face/Broadway cards, low pocket pairs and sometimes suited connectors in position with a limp.
The rock is a very basic level 1 player who plays extremely honestly and will hardly ever bluff. A big bet from a rock almost always equals a big hand, the kind of hand they will be willing to shove with if pushed to. A rock will also seldom fight back against a three bet.
So, after you have been at the table long enough to mark someone as a rock (which shouldn’t take to long) you now have to play in a manner which will extract the most value from him or her. The main thing to always bear in mind when playing a rock is that you don’t have to take long on your decisions; these guys will tell you what hand they have themselves.
Let’s think about a rock away from the poker table.
If you wanted to remove a big rock from your garden for example what would be the best way? You wouldn’t try and pick the whole thing up in one go as you may hurt yourself, what you are more likely to do is break it up into small pieces and shovel it into a skip, and this is how we will remove the rock from the poker table, bit by bit. We will chip away at them with small raises, especially in position.
We will constantly be stealing their blinds with a massive range, almost any two cards. This works great in the later stages of a tournament when the blinds are bigger and you approach the bubble.
A rock isn’t a great post flop player, they either hit or miss in their own mind set (level 1 remember). We should also be looking to take pot control lines, and flat calling in position with suited connectors provides us with great implied odds.
There are a few things you shouldn’t be doing against rocks and these clearly include playing big pots with weak hands, like one pair. Playing hands that are easily dominated against a rock’s range can also be a big problem.
If you remember back to the type of hands I referred to that are in a rock’s range, then you will realise hands like AJ, A9, KJ, and Q10 are all in bad shape. Another thing to consider is, firing double barrel bluffs don’t work, these guys don’t play cabbage.
To recap, when playing against a marked rock (and take time before you mark someone into a particular grouping, three or four folds does not equate to someone being a rock, you need to see a number of hands and watch how they react to their own blinds and when they have position) always have in the front of your mind I am playing basic micro stakes or free online poker. A raise means a decent hand, a check means I have something I will fold. Avoid big pots with rocks, use your shovel and chip away.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Ethereum: The Future of Finance?
Decentralized Finance, or “DeFi” for short, has taken the crypto and blockchain world by storm. However, its recent resurgence masks its roots in the bubble era of 2017. While everyone and their dog was doing an “Initial Coin Offering” or ICO, few companies saw the potential of blockchain far beyond a quick gain in price. These pioneers envisioned a world where financial applications from trading to savings to banking to insurance would all be possible simply on the blockchain without any intermediaries.
To understand the potential of this revolution, imagine if you had access to a savings account that yields 10% a year in USD but without a bank and practically no risk of funds. Imagine you can trade crop insurance with a farmer in Ghana sitting in your office in Tokyo. Imagine being able to be a marketmaker and earn fees as a percentage the likes of which every Citadel would want. Sounds too good to be true? It isn’t. This future is already here.
Building blocks of DeFi
There are some basic building blocks of DeFi that you should know before we move ahead:
- Automated market making or exchanging one asset for another trustlessly without an intermediary or clearinghouse.
- Overcollateralized lending or being able to “put your assets to use” for traders, speculators, and long-term holders.
- Stablecoins or algorithmic assets that track the price of an underlying without being centralized or backed by physical assets.
Understanding how DeFi is Made
Stablecoins are frequently used in DeFi because they mimic traditional fiat currencies like USD. This is an important development because the history of crypto shows how volatile things are. Stablecoins like DAI are designed to track the value of USD with minor deviations even during strong bear markets, i.e. even if the price of crypto is crashing like the bear market of 2018-2020.
Lending protocols are an interesting development usually built on top of stablecoins. Imagine if you could lock up your assets worth a million dollars and then borrow against them in stablecoins. The protocol will automatically sell your assets if you don’t repay the loan when your collateral is no longer sufficient.
Automated market makers form the basis of the entire DeFi ecosystem. Without this, you’re stuck with the legacy financial system where you need to trust your broker or clearinghouse or an exchange. Automated market makers or AMMs for short let you trade one asset for another based on a reserve of both assets in its pools. Price discovery happens via external arbitrageurs. Liquidity is pooled based on other people’s assets and they get access to trading fees.
You can now gain exposure to a wide variety of assets all in the Ethereum ecosystem and without ever having to interact with the traditional financial world. You can make money by lending assets or being a market maker.
For the developing world, this is an amazing innovation because now they have access to the full suite of financial systems in the developed world with no barriers to entry.
Start Building Residual Income For Life by Generating Residual Income With GDI WS
The best way to start building a residual income for life is going to be to start generating residual income with GDI WS. Of course there are going to be many residual income opportunities that you will encounter on the Internet but this is by far the best one to get started with.
GDI WS is a company that has been around for 10 years and continues to grow on a consistent basis because it has been successful for a very long time. The main reason for their success is because is affordable to many people to get started and they focus on offering the best valuable service that they are able to offer in order to satisfy all their customers.
Satisfying the customers is going to be key to earning residual income continuously. If the customers to satisfied this means that they are going to stay in the business and you’re going to continue to benefit from this. But if they are not satisfied they usually will quit and you will loose the residual income that you’re making.
You won’t have to worry about is too much when it comes to global domains international because is a company that is legit and their main priority is to satisfy their customers. Getting started with global domains international is only going to cost you $10 a month and they even allow you to get started with a seven day free trial. So you honestly have nothing to lose but simply checking it.
Believe when I tell you that this is going to be the best decision you have ever made.
So what are you waiting for?
Cross Cultural Communication
Since the horrific comprehension of the final tally of the Great War lead to the formation of the League of Nations, countries have sought to come together in mutual security and trade, thus disincentiveising aggression by rendering it mutually harmful. This policy from its inception had limited success, as the outbreak of World War 2 and the Cold War will show, however, since the Glasnost period a remarkable phenomenon has brought these aims to fruition – globalization.
The advent of technology such as the internet has opened up the world to international trade and in response; nations have embraced this opportunity wholeheartedly. The result is that, what the League of Nations and later the United Nations failed to do, has been accomplished by international trade.
As an example I cite the interdependence of the USA and China. China exports gargantuan amounts of goods to the USA. The funds that China receives in payment are then re-invested in US Treasury Bonds that support the US economy. If the US were to attack China or its allies, China could sell off these bonds and decimate the US economy, the result, however, would be the destruction of the value of their foreign ($) holdings, and thus of their economy in equal measure.
Although, as shown, there are undoubted benefits to globalization, it also brings with it hurdles that need to be surmounted…globalization brings together cultures that may never have interacted in any great measure and brings an imperative for cross cultural communication. Whilst the perceived solutions to this are many and could be debated ad-infinitum an awareness of the problem and its manifestations would serve us well…this awareness might very well prove to be a solution in its own right.
Firstly then let us make some general observations about other cultures to give us an awareness that we can use as a basis for a common understanding:
o To gain an awareness of any culture, firsthand experience is necessary. People often do not take up the opportunity to gain this experience because interaction commonly engenders apprehension, lack of confidence, feelings of fear, threat or loneliness. This is common throughout all cultures.
o Different cultures place stress and value on different things, therefore, whilst we might value a principle, this might seem irrelevant to another culture.
o A single race or country often contains many different cultures, so generalization is inappropriate. Take India as an example; the vista that most of us picture, is that of a vignette from ‘jewel in the crown’. Whilst this might be accurate in a very small region in the North West of India, the rest of that vast continent is culturally, completely different.
o The last and perhaps most important point is that to really understand a culture you need to learn the language of that culture.
Now that we have a framework for understanding the characteristics of other cultures, let us look at some practical manifestations of cultural differences:
o Other cultures often have different conversational frameworks such as when to open or close a conversation, or points of interjection, interruption or reply.
o The use of tone, silence or non verbal communication will vary vastly between cultures.
o The over-free expression of opinions or comment is normal in many cultures as a sign of honesty, whilst other cultures find this inappropriate.
o Using humour appropriately varies vastly between cultures and can unintentionally be offensive.
o Showing respect by not looking away during a conversation is common in the west but in many African countries this is not a recognized social construct and thus could inadvertently cause misunderstanding outside their culture.
Having gained a comprehensive overview of cultures and their manifestations, we have good base with which to successfully interact with any other culture and as long as this understanding is combined with a genuine honesty, sincerity and wish to get on, we will have mastered the conundrum of cross cultural communication.
