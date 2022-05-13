Finance
Pros and Cons of Receiving a Scholarship
You may be wondering if getting a scholarship is all it’s cracked up to be. Sure, it’s always great to receive money that you’re not expected to pay back, but are there any drawbacks to getting a scholarship. As it turns out there are pluses and minuses to receiving scholarship money. The obvious plus is that you get money that you need for school that you won’t have to take out in the form of a loan. This money will go towards things like tuition, room and board, books, supplies, your computer, and anything else related to school.
You definitely don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth but there are some things that you’ll be expected to do in order to receive the scholarship money, and keep receiving it each semester. Many scholarship awards have minimum requirements that you’ll be expected to have in order to get the award in the first place, but you’ll also be required to maintain these minimums each semester you expect to keep getting it. What’s great about a scholarship is that it’s usually not a one-off. You can renew it for as long as you go to college, depending on if you keep your grades up and meet all other expectations. Some scholarships will want you to maintain a certain GPA, while others will expect you to get involved with extra-curricular activities or put in volunteer hours in order to get your money.
If you come to rely on your scholarship money, but have a bad semester, it can be financially devastating having your money rescinded or not qualifying for it for future semesters.
When compared to grants, scholarships usually have more strings attached, but since they are renewable it balances out. When you receive a grant, many times it’s a one-time award. If you want to receive it again you have to reapply and get re-accepted. The beauty of grants is that you rarely will have to do anything outside of applying for them. If you apply for a grant and are awarded the grant, the money just shows up either by direct deposit or in the form of a check. With a scholarship they will not only verify that you’re eligible to receive it, they’ll check with the school to make sure that you’re still keeping your end of the bargain, and all money will be sent to the college directly to pay for things. You’ll only get the leftovers to do with as you please.
Of course it’s better to get a scholarship than to not get a scholarship. Just don’t be surprised when you find out all of the other things that come with getting one. They are often glamorized and thought of as the Holy Grail of free money for college. Some scholarships cause stress in the form of keeping the minimum requirements. It’s up to you to decide if it’s worth it or not.
How to Gain More Than You Invest in Reading
Are you really reading?
You may have found yourself in a position something like this before. You have a book that you will be quizzed over in your next college literature class, only your chums convinced you to hit the big party at the fraternity the night before. Or maybe you just fell asleep reading it.
Next morning, mind fuzzy and hungover, you thumb through James Joyce’s Ulysses in an hour, over Fruit Loops and strong coffee. The book reads like an elaborate joke written for hungover college students.
Still, maybe you remember a detail or two and get a couple points you wouldn’t have received on the quiz otherwise. You gained something. Not much.
I’ll confess to having just an hour to prepare to teach The Old Man and the Sea by Hemingway, which I had somehow not yet read, to a chipper group of 60 college students. Luckily, it’s short.
But, suppose your boss tosses you a 50 page white paper that you need to report on in 20 minutes.
Regardless of the circumstances, you do a lot of different kinds of reading from emails to biographies, and your brain adapts to the needs of the situation (or not). The more skilled you are as a reader and writer, the easier this adaptation becomes.
Reading with a purpose
A spectrum of reading exists, from the challenging to the simple, and I’ll mention just a few here to give you some context before I share some tricks for adapting your reading style. You change your reading depending on your purpose and how much time you have:
- Critical: the serious, methodic, and evaluative. Aims to retain, learn, enter a dialogue, assess.
- Serious: the studious, attentive, and focused. Intends to learn but not necessarily assess or evaluate.
- Strategic: the quick, planned, and purposeful. This is the kind I’ll describe in more detail. You don’t actually read the whole piece, which makes it different from the next kind.
- Speed: the super fast and systematic. You can take courses that teach you how to do this various different ways successfully.
Just to reassure you that I’m not taking you down a path to madness, check out this quote and who said it:
Reading, after a certain age, diverts the mind too much from its creative pursuits. Any man who reads too much and uses his own brain too little falls into lazy habits of thinking.
Albert Einstein
So my aim here is to provide you with tools to allow you to adjust your reading rate depending on the circumstances.
Strategic reading
You can do strategic reading at various rates depending on how much time you have. This is the coolest quality: you can adapt on the fly. Here are the steps:
- Note how much time you have and how long the piece is. This lets you know how to pace yourself as you go through the process. You may even decide you need to skip some steps.
- Look at the title and quickly decide what you think the writing is about. You can spend more or less time with this depending on your constraints. Guess what you think the paper will do given how long it is and what you think the title means.
- Quickly scan the first paragraph hunting for a thesis statement. Thesis statements capture the whole paper in one sentence. Most writers use them, and they provide a method for you to begin categorizing the information. If it’s hard copy you might underline it. If you can, take a moment to really process and remember the meaning of the thesis.
- Flip to the end and read the concluding paragraph closely. This should begin to help you start drawing concepts together and making sense of them.
- Back up to the beginning, and read through all of the headings (if the writing has them). Again, this is providing information to help you categorize. Also, look at all of the pictures and read the captions, as authors often include key information in graphic form.
- Return to the start, and read the first and last sentence of each paragraph. This will almost guarantee that you hit the topic sentence, which will provide the gist of the content of the paper.
- Take a minute to run through the whole paper in your mind. If you have time, jot down a summary sentence in your own words that captures the most important ideas.
One of the most important concepts you should remember is that these steps are flexible. If you have relatively little time, move through them quickly.
So, let’s say you only have 15 minutes for a 20 page paper. Try doing 1-6 quickly. Maybe there isn’t time for that, try 1-3 or just 1 and 6 (if you’re really short on time, just read the first sentence of each paragraph rather than the first and last).
I hope these tips help you glean from your reading the information you really need. They saved me in college, and I think you’ll be surprised by how useful.
Brief of Forex
The term Forex trading is short for foreign exchange market which is the place where different currencies are exchanged in a continuous fashion by millions of people all over the world. Tourists to travel from one country to another must exchange currencies in order for the pay for the local products or services
A lot of Euros would be totally useless to Italian tourists wishing to visit Sphinx in Egypt because it’s not the locally accepted currency the tourists would have to exchange as Euros for the local currency Egyptian pound of the existing exchange rate on that day even without boarding a plane residents of one country exchange currencies with another country each time they purchase a foreign products.
For example, if you are living in the USA and want to buy a nice bottle of French wine you may pay for it in dollars but the wine has already been paid for in Euros. Somewhere along the line either the wine producer or the American importer had to have exchanged the equivalent value of our dollar into Euros.
Unlike the New York Stock Exchange or other stock markets, there was no central place foreign exchange rather currency trading is conducted electronically over-the-counter (OTC). Which means that all the transaction occur via computer network between traders around the globe? Rather than on one centralized exchange.
The Forex market is open 24 hours a day five days a week the need to exchange currencies is the primary reason why the Forex market is the largest most liquid financial market in the world. It outperforms other markets including the stock market with the average trading value of around two billion dollars per day.
So why would anyone trade Forex? ask three different people you will get more than three different answers making money is the most frequently cited reason this is a perfectly legitimate motivation we all live in a world where money even if it can’t buy everything can certainly still make life a lot more enjoyable.
There are some people who trade in the Forex market because they see it as a form of gambling and betting on the winning number he really can be a lot of fun especially if you win and there are other who trade Forex just with a personal satisfaction of making a trading system work for them and coming out with the results they aim for. We are always satisfied when we make the right choice.
The common factor for why people trade Forex is quite simply one way or another these people are getting whatever it is they want money enjoyment of self-satisfaction or perhaps they are trading for all three reason
Forex trading is a very simple concept
Pajama Money – Earn Passive Residual Income And Live The Lifestyle You Truly Want!
Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go.
We dig dig dig dig dig dig dig from early morn till night.
We dig dig dig dig dig dig dig up everything in sight.
We dig up diamonds by the score.
A thousand rubies, sometimes more.
But we don’t know what we dig ’em for.
We dig dig dig a-dig dig.
Pardon the jingle but, if you are of a certain age demographic you may recognize these lyrics from the classic Disney movie, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. Now, I’m sure most people do not prance off to work singing (and most certainly not a song like this) however, the message in this song is very relatable to most people today. Most people are in a routine of getting up and rushing off to a job that, for the most part, they don’t have a vested interest in. You have probably heard the phrase, “Another day. Another… “. Did you say dollar? Why is it that so many people know how this phrase ends? I believe the reason is because most of society has been conditioned with the industrial age mindset which has been passed down through generations.
Many people today grudgingly go off to work almost on autopilot in a negative state. There is no debate that we all need to cover our obligations and responsibilities but, far too many people have settled for a job simply to collect a pay check. As a matter of fact, Forbes magazine did a study that stated, “Unhappy Employees Outnumber Happy Ones By Two To One Worldwide.”^
The days of working for one company for 40+ years and earning your right to receive a solid pension are gone. More companies today are downsizing, outsourcing, and digitizing. A person approaching retirement these days are finding themselves being replaced by someone (or something) else before they get to the “golden watch”.
For a moment, at your current income level imagine that you could continue getting paid, whatever that amount may be, on a residual basis. Week after week, month after month, year after year, your pay would show up in your account on time, without you having to show up to work ever again. Pajama Money is pay that will continue to show up for you whether you get out of bed or not. If you feel that this is farfetched, think again. Musicians, authors, and even some actors get paid residually. For example, I think we can agree that Michael Jackson hasn’t put out a new record in just about a decade however, according to Forbes, the King of Pop has made $2.1 billion USD (adjusted for inflation), since his death.*
Now, if you’re not an aspiring musician, author or actor, don’t be discouraged because you can create Pajama Money in other industries. I first got introduced to the concept of residual income at the age of 19 when I entered the financial services industry as licensed insurance advisor. I was told that if I built a solid block of business I could be paid on that business for years to come, even if I one day decided to walk away from the company. Well, that day did come almost two years ago to the time of this writing and I’ve consistently received my pay as the company promised. I am now working on a new project building a secondary residual income stream as well. That is ultimately the goal, to build multiple passive residual streams of income.
When you build a passive residual income you can begin living life on your terms. The status quo is to trade your time for dollars but take a brief moment to think about it; if you didn’t have to show up to earn your income, what would you then begin to do with your time? I’m sure that you had some dreams that you just didn’t have the available time to pursue over years past. What are those dreams? If you get back in touch with them and find yourself a viable vehicle that allows you to create passive residual income or, Pajama Money, then you could live the lifestyle you truly want. You can choose when you want to work and not have your time tied to a pay check. You can travel, spend more time with loved ones, or do more of the things you truly enjoy doing like charity or volunteer work.
I’ll leave you with this short story about an old friend of mine who at the time had an ill mother. By the time his mother’s health began to decline, he had already been building his business for at least a few years. Thankfully because of the system he had created he was able to be by his mother’s bedside day and night, week after week while she was recovering. If he’d had a traditional job and his employer was generous enough, he’d have been running back and forth, to and from work to be with her at the hospital.
The fact is this, even if you absolutely love your job, your boss and all of your colleagues at work, residual income gives you options putting you in a position to be untied to a pay check. To me, there is no better way to earn than that of a passive residual income because along with all of its benefits Pajama Money essentially provides something that I believe everyone appreciates, and that is freedom.
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin to create the lifestyle you want! If you want to take a peek at the system that my team and I are using to create Pajama Money, Click Here.
