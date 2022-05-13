Finance
Purchasing Real Estate in Bankruptcy Court
Homeowner’s will do anything to save the home. The homeowner goes against his best interest most of the time by filing a bankruptcy to stop the foreclosure with no real chance of succeeding in the bankruptcy court. Some homeowners just use the bankruptcy court as a way to get time to liquidate their assets at a higher price.
We can and have purchased properties while they are in bankruptcy by following the precise rules set out in the Federal Bankruptcy Court Local Rules. It is essentially a five step procedure that adds approximately 45 days to the process. The steps are as follows: 1) Signed Release; 2) Enter into a Purchase and Sales Agreement; 3) File Motion For Leave to Sell; 4) File Notice of intended Private Sale and 5) perform a closing and pay the money.
If you are using the Frontgate system thezse houses will be in your routes prior to the bankruptcy being discharged. Again this is your opportunity to meet a homeowner who wants to sell their house. So get to the property early and often and establish your contact with the homeowner.
OTHER PROVISIONS
A. Liquidation of assets to be used to fund plan:
Debtor is going to sell her house to pay the Plan. Debtor has already put the house on the market. While the house is on the market, the Debtor will pay the monthly principal and interest to the secured lender.
So now we know that the homeowners want to sell the house. We just need to get the house at the right price. Now if you were to purchase a house out of bankruptcy there will be a few different steps than the way that we purchase other properties. First, you are going to get the property the same way that we normally purchase property.
Step 1: Get a Release signed
A release is signed. We send the information to the bank. Bank gives us a payoff number.
Step 2: Get Purchase and Sale Signed
We go back with a purchase and sales agreement with one extra term. Approval of the Bankruptcy Court.
Standard Bankruptcy Purchase and sale agreement.
Step 3: Motion For Leave to Sell
We will need to have the lawyer for the homeowner or our lawyer file a motion for leave to sell the property free and clear of all liens and encumbrances. This is an added step to our usual purchase process. Once the motion is filed they attach the purchase and sales agreement and wait for approval of the players in the bankruptcy court. The trustee, any of the creditors and the judge can nix the deal during this period. This process takes approximately ten (10) days. Here are some pertinent parts of the Motion for leave. You will see these attached to the property you
are working on if you purchase in a bankruptcy situation.
Step 4 Notice of Intended Private Sale
Next, the Homeowners attorney or ours if the homeowner is filing the bankruptcy on his/her own will file a notice of intended private sale of estate property and a deadline for submitting objections and higher offers and hearing date. This notice is submitted and then published at the bankruptcy court for a period of twenty days.
Step 5 Closing
Once the 20 day period is completed you can have a regular closing.
Conclusion
Purchasing out of the bankruptcy court allows us to have the property vacant on the date that we purchase. There is no need to have a use and occupancy signed. Next, we can use the Bill of Sale method to put some cash into the pocket of the homeowner as well.
Good hunting.
[http://frontgateconsulting.com/]
Can Cold Calling Techniques Help Me Sell on the Internet?
I think that if you are good on the phone and have a good understanding of cold calling techniques , that it can help you sell on the internet. And by realizing you may be good on the phone, you have an asset, and you are probably not afraid to sell. So if you’re willing to get on the phone and sell something for three hours in the morning, five days a week, fifteen hours a week of nothing but phone selling – dialing and smiling – selling and pitching something, I think you will make money. But what are you going to sell?
And what I would tell anyone is this. I would look for a high ticket product to sell. There are seminars being put on all over the country, expensive seminars, thousand dollar seminars, five thousand dollar seminars, fifteen thousand dollar seminars. Before I even started selling my HMA Consulting opportunity, I was using some audio interviews to promote another consulting opportunity. It was a fifteen thousand dollar seminar.
So there are seminar promoters who would love to pay you 50% on whatever you sell. So if you are good on the phone and you can sell a seminar on whatever subject, let’s say it’s referral marketing and it’s a two thousand dollar seminar in Texas, I would get on the internet and I would find some leads and I would start dialing and selling that seminar.
If I was giving someone advice, I would tell him he could actually interview that expert about his expertise, about why someone should come to this referral seminar. Why should they believe him? What makes him so good? What are the students going to learn? Is it worth two thousand dollars?
Do some case studies, and do an interview with him. Then use that interview to automate that selling. So if he has an interview and he understands the internet for delivering audio content, instead of him making phone calls selling each person over and over again on the phone, he can use the leverage of his interview and all he has to do is direct that person, even if he had to make phone calls, direct them to the audio interview or mail out the interview on a CD, or give them a phone number that they can call and listen to the interview on a replay line, or mail them the typed transcripts of the interview.
So with audio interviews, when you’re promoting something, you get to take yourself out of the picture. You get to automate the selling process and that is the most valuable thing about the combination of doing experts interviews and the internet. You’ve got to have the internet and these other formats for distribution to make it work.
5 Tips to Consider Before You Buy a Garbage Truck
If you are thinking of buying a garbage truck, you can make a lot of money as garbage collection is a profitable industry. Before you start, make sure you keep a few important things in mind. First of all, you need to find out if you want to buy a used or brand new garbage truck. If you want to get the best deal, we suggest that you follow the tips given in this article. Read on to find out more.
1. Decide on the Type of Truck
First of all, you should decide on the type of vehicle you want to go for. The reason is that there is a lot of variety of these vehicles. In other words, you can choose your desired vehicle to meet your needs. Based on the type of work you want to perform, you need a properly functioning vehicle.
For example, you can choose from roll-offs, recycling vehicles, front loaders, rear loaders, and side loaders. Make sure you create a shortlist of the type of vehicle you need to do the cleaning.
2. Consider the Lead Time
If you want to buy a new garbage truck, we suggest that you wait a couple of months before loading trucks. Typically, the lead time is 3 to 6 months. Based on the manufacturer, the lead time may vary. If you don’t want to wait several months, we suggest that you go for a used vehicle.
3. Consider the Service Records
To find out about the maintenance of the truck, we suggest that you ask the seller to show you the service records. If you are buying from a company, they will provide you with detailed service records. You can then check these documents to know about the maintenance and repairs. Therefore, it is important that you review the service records before buying your desired vehicle.
4. Contact a Refuse Centered Dealer
Although it may be tempting for you to buy a used garbage truck from just any dealer you come across, this is not the way to get the best deal. The problem is that common dealers are not qualified to check the equipment properly. Therefore, we suggest that you contact a dealer who handles refuse trucks to buy your desired garbage truck. They have the best staff for the proper evaluation of the truck you want to buy.
5. Find out about the Warranty
If you want to purchase a used garbage truck, we suggest that you check the warranty options. Typically, the warranty period doesn’t last more than a few years. In some cases, the warranty expires as soon as the ownership of the truck is transferred. Therefore, you may want to consider this point.
Long story short, purchasing a garbage truck is a great idea if you want to start your own garbage collection business. Ideally, you may want to buy a brand new garbage truck. But if you cannot afford a new one, you can always go for a used garbage truck.
Find a Hobby – Invest in an Abundant Life
The title to this article says it all. Find a hobby and you will take a positive step towards having an abundant life. Having an hobby can make you happy, and as everyone knows happiness is a vital key ingredient in being successful in life.
What sort of hobby will suit me? – Think of a subject that might interest you. It might be something that you are passionate about. If not then sit down and write a list of about 5 subjects. Don’t think for too long as those things that come to mind first are those which your inner self says you are interested in. They are the hobbies most likely to keep your attention. It could be things you wished you had time to explore, but never had the time or money required to pursue.
Once you have your list of 5 subjects then look at each one individually. Write the name of the subject in the middle of a blank sheet of paper. Draw about 6 -8 spokes out from the subject. At the end of each spoke write a comment about what you like the most about this subject.The hobby with the most comments is the one to focus on.
You need to think laterally. Say the subject that comes top is Formula One Racing. But you say to yourself how can I afford a racing car. Don’t dismiss the subject. You could think of joining a supporters club. If it is the thrill of speed that you like then try Go-carting. Substitute Go-carting for Formula One Racing and see if the comments at the end of the spokes tick the same box’s in your head. If they do that is the hobby for you.
If it is collecting things that might interest you then look around your home for clues. What items have you already got that you bought just because you liked them. What items have you kept from childhood. If you have a collection of items so will others and they will want to swap stories about them with you. Do a Google search for forums about the item.
Some years ago I was in Long Beach in California, I was staying on the Queen Mary. While I was there a large group of people were coming on board. They were having a Steiff Bear convention. It never crossed my mind that people would be that passionate that they would travel from all over the country and abroad just to talk about stuffed bears.
Whether it is Go-carting or collecting Steiff Bears one thing is sure, engaging in an hobby will add new dimensions to your life. You will meet and interact with like minded people. It will give you a sense of achievement, both moment by moment and in the long term. You will find that having a hobby will lead to a rewarding, satisfying and more abundant life.
