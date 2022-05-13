News
Ravens’ 2022 NFL schedule has stiff early tests and an AFC North-heavy finish
After their first losing season in six years, the Ravens won’t have to wait long to see where they stand among the NFL’s elite.
Early-October home games against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals and a late-October road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the Ravens’ 2022 schedule, announced Thursday, which features at least three prime-time games and another intriguing divisional slate.
The Ravens, looking to rebound from an injury-marred 8-9 season and their first playoff absence since 2017, will play five last-place finishers and seven games against five teams coming off postseason appearances. The Ravens’ overall strength of schedule, as determined by their opponents’ combined 2021 records, is 10th easiest in the NFL, helped by their own last-place finish in the AFC North last season.
The team’s toughest stretch will come before its Week 10 bye, but the schedule offers quarterback Lamar Jackson a possible ramp-up window. Sidelined for the team’s final four games last season by an ankle injury, Jackson is set to return to action in the Ravens’ Sept. 11 opener against the lowly New York Jets. The Ravens’ home opener comes a week later, when the Miami Dolphins, bolstered by offseason acquisitions such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tackle Terron Armstead, visit M&T Bank Stadium.
After that comes a three-week run of heavy hitters. In Week 3, the Ravens will travel to Gillette Stadium to face quarterback Mac Jones, former Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon and the New England Patriots. In Week 4, the Ravens return home to face the team that clobbered New England in the playoffs: the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and one of the NFL’s best secondaries.
The Ravens’ Week 5 game might be the most anticipated of their season. In a “Sunday Night Football” matchup in Baltimore, the Ravens will open AFC North play against the Cincinnati Bengals, who won the division last season, stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and nearly edged the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson headline a team that returns most of its starters and swept the Ravens by a combined 82-38 margin last season.
The Ravens’ two other prime-time games fall in back-to-back weeks but 11 days apart. In Week 8, they’ll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another Super Bowl favorite, on “Thursday Night Football.” The Ravens, who haven’t faced quarterback Tom Brady since he left New England, lost their only Thursday night matchup last year — another middle-of-the-season road trip against another Florida-based team, the Dolphins.
In Week 9, the Ravens and host New Orleans Saints will square off on “Monday Night Football,” which showcased two of the team’s wildest games last year. The Ravens opened the 2021 season with an overtime road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, who had three game-tying scores in the fourth quarter. Four Mondays later, Jackson led the Ravens back from a 19-point second-half deficit in Baltimore to stun the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.
The Ravens’ postseason hopes could hinge on their AFC North record. Last year, they went 1-5, their first last-place finish under coach John Harbaugh. This year, their schedule is backloaded with divisional tests. They’ll host the Browns in Week 7 and travel to Cleveland in Week 15, a pair of games fraught with uncertainty. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still faces 22 active lawsuits that accuse him of sexual assault and sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions; it’s unclear when or whether the NFL might punish the three-time Pro Bowl selection this season.
The Steelers, who swept the Ravens in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in Pittsburgh, will host the Ravens in Week 14 and travel to Baltimore in a Week 17 game on New Year’s Day. The Bengals then welcome the Ravens back to Cincinnati a week later for their regular-season finale, the Ravens’ fifth AFC North game in six weeks.
Under the NFL’s scheduling rotation, the Ravens will avoid the Chiefs but face the AFC East, NFC South and the last-place finishers in the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East this season. A Week 13 matchup in Baltimore with the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson should pose another test to a reworked Ravens defense. Home games against the Carolina Panthers (Week 11) and Atlanta Falcons (Week 16) and road games against the New York Giants (Week 6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 12) fill out the remainder of the team’s 17-game schedule.
The dates of the Ravens’ Week 15 and Week 18 games have not been finalized. They will face the Browns on either Dec. 17, a Saturday, or Dec. 18. They’ll take on the Bengals on either Jan. 7, another Saturday, or Jan. 8.
The Ravens will open their preseason schedule against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11 and end it with an Aug. 27 game in Baltimore against the Washington Commanders. In between is an Aug. 21 trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals and former Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Ravens’ 2022 regular-season schedule
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 11): at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 18): vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 25): at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 2): vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 9): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 16): at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 23): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 27): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.
Week 9 (Monday, Nov. 7): at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.
Week 10: BYE
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 20): vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 27): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 4): vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 11): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17/18*): at Cleveland Browns, TBD
Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 1): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 7/8*): at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
* — Flexible scheduling games
Chicago Bears will play 3 prime-time games in 2022, including a Week 2 meeting against the Packers in Green Bay
The Matt Eberflus era in Chicago officially will begin when the Bears open their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field, according to the 2022 schedule the team released Thursday night.
The new Bears coach then will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers when his team visits Lambeau Field for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2.
The Bears are slated to play three prime-time games in the first seven weeks of the season — the Packers game, a “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Week 6 and a “Monday Night Football” game the following week against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
A game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium follows in Week 8, closing out an October with four road contests.
The home schedule is stacked late in the season, when the Bears play only one road game over the final six weeks — a Jan. 1 game against the Lions in Detroit. That means the Bears won’t be playing in the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, which was on their schedule three of the last four seasons.
December and January home games include Week 13 against the Packers, a Christmas Eve game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears have a Week 14 bye, which falls on Dec. 11.
Here’s the full schedule.
Week 1: 49ers at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 11, noon, FOX-32
Week 2: Bears at Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC-5
Week 3: Texans at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 25, noon, CBS-2
Week 4: Bears at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 2, noon, FOX-32
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, noon, FOX-32
Week 6: Commanders at Bears, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 7: Bears at Patriots, Monday, Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 8: Bears at Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, FOX-32
Week 9: Dolphins at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 6, noon, CBS-2
Week 10: Lions at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 13, noon, FOX-32
Week 11: Bears at Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon, FOX-32
Week 12: Bears at Jets, Sunday, Nov. 27, noon, FOX-32
Week 13: Packers at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 4, noon, FOX-32
Week 14: Bye
Week 15: Eagles at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, noon, FOX-32
Week 16: Bills at Bears, Saturday, Dec. 24, noon, CBS-2
Week 17: Bears at Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, noon, FOX-32
Week 18: Vikings at Bears, TBD
Preseason
Game 1: Chiefs at Bears, Saturday, Aug. 13, noon, FOX
Game 2: Bears at Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Bears at Browns, Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., FOX
Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at chicagobears.com/tickets.
Along with the NFL’s show, teams typically take to social media to announce their schedules in creative ways. The Bears used a video featuring quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery, kicker Cairo Santos and more to announce their games.
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.
On the ground, meanwhile, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part its offensive to take the industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.
The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict is set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian on a bicycle during the opening week of the war.
Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.
“You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said this week.
While the country’s Parliament still has to weigh in, the announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply — and gain admission — though the process could take months to complete. Sweden, likewise, is considering putting itself under NATO’s protection.
That would represent a major change in Europe’s security landscape: Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II.
Public opinion in both nations shifted dramatically in favor of NATO membership after the invasion, which stirred fears in countries along Russia’s flank that they could be next.
Such an expansion of the alliance would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic and would amount to a stinging setback for Putin, who had hoped to divide and roll back NATO in Europe but is instead seeing the opposite happen.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden with open arms.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow “will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security.”
NATO’s funneling of weapons and other military support to Ukraine already has been critical to Kyiv’s surprising success in stymieing the invasion, and the Kremlin warned anew in chilling terms Thursday that the aid could lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia.
“There is always a risk of such conflict turning into a full-scale nuclear war, a scenario that will be catastrophic for all,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.
While Russia’s advance in the Donbas has been slow, its forces have gained some ground and taken some villages.
Four civilians were killed Thursday in three communities in the Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbas, the regional governor reported.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s focus on the Donbas has left its remaining troops around the northeastern city of Kharkiv vulnerable to counterattack from Ukrainian forces, which recaptured several towns and villages around the city.
Russian strikes Thursday killed at least two civilians on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local authorities said.
The attacks also damaged a building housing a humanitarian aid unit, municipal offices and hospital facilities, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the mayor of the suburban town of Derhachi, wrote in a Telegram post.
None of the sites “had anything to do with military infrastructure,” Zadorenko said.
Fighting across the east has driven many thousands of Ukrainians from their homes.
“It is terrible there now. We were leaving under missiles,” said Tatiana Kravstova, who left the town of Siversk with her 8-year-old son Artiom on a bus headed for the central city of Dnipro. “I don’t know where they were aiming, but they were pointing at civilians.”
Ukraine also said Russian forces had fired artillery and grenade launchers at Ukrainian troops around Zaporizhzhia, which has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol, and attacked in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the north.
Overnight airstrikes near Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, killed at least three people, Ukraine’s military said. It said that Russian troops fired rockets at a school and student dormitory in Novhorod-Siversky and that some other buildings, including private homes, were also damaged.
In his evening address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assaults.
“Of course, the Russian state is in such a state that any education only gets in its way. But what can be achieved by destroying Ukrainian schools? All Russian commanders who give such orders are simply sick and incurable.”
Noting that Thursday is International Nurses Day, Zelenskyy said the Russian military had damaged 570 medical facilities since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and fully destroyed 101 hospitals.
Twelve Russian missiles struck an oil refinery and other infrastructure in the central Ukrainian industrial hub of Kremenchuk on Thursday, the region’s acting governor, Dmytro Lunin, wrote in a Telegram post. In early April, he said, the refinery, which had been the last fully functional one in Ukraine at the time, was knocked offline by an attack.
In the southern port of Mariupol, which has largely been reduced to smoking rubble with little food, water or medicine, or what the mayor called a “medieval ghetto,” Ukrainian fighters continued to hold out at the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said negotiations were underway with Russia to win the release of 38 severely wounded Ukrainian defenders from the plant. She said Ukraine hoped to exchange them for 38 “significant” Russian prisoners of war.
___
Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Jari Tanner in Helsinki, and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
The Miami Dolphins 2022 schedule
The NFL released the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule on Thursday night. Here are the games:
Sunday, Sept. 11: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Sept. 18: At Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Sept. 25: BUFFALO BILLS, 1 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Sept. 29: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Sunday, Oct. 9: At New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 1 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23: PITTSBURGH STEELERS, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 30: At Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 6: At Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 13: CLEVELAND BROWNS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 20: BYE
Sunday, Nov. 27: HOUSTON TEXANS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Dec. 4: At San Francisco 49ers, 4 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 11: At Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS
Week 15 (date TBD): At Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 25: GREEN BAY PACKERS, 1 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Jan. 1: At New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 7-8: NEW YORK JETS, TBD, TBD
