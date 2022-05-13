Finance
Retirement & Income Strategies – Sources of Retirement Income
One’s retirement income may come from many different sources, including: CDs and Savings, Non-Qualified Annuities, Investments and Mutual Funds or Qualified Plans (401(k), IRA, 403(b), etc.)
Qualified plans offer a tax deduction, and tax deferred growth, with the income being taxable when received. Non-qualified plans offer no tax deduction and maybe tax deferred growth, with tax favored or tax free income when received.
I would contend that with a National Debt now approaching $20 Trillion and climbing; and uncontrolled government spending (I point you to the last Budget Deal) that the logical and educated guess would be increased income tax rates looming in the future. Add to this the maladies of Social Security and Medicare and you may see increased rates and/or expanded levels of income to which these rates are applied.
So, if you are getting a tax deduction now at a comparatively low income tax rate, with rates likely to go higher in the future… would you want your potential retirement income to be taxed now or later at the higher rates?
Our income tax rates in today’s world are relatively low. When I entered the financial services industry the top marginal income tax bracket was 70%. Back in the 1960’s, the top marginal tax bracket was over 90%. It wasn’t until Ronald Reagan was elected that these rates came down… and they have snuck back up since then.
Let’s also consider the estate tax. When I began in the business, the estate tax rate started at 55%, there was not an unlimited marital deduction and the unified credit was equal to a mere $250,000 of taxable estate assets. Far different than the estate tax and unified credit of today.
Here is a quiz for you today:
Although the income and estate tax rates have changed over the years and are fairly favorable to the American public, what is the constant in this equation? The answer is simple: The Administration and Congress. Sure faces have changed, but they still control the rules of the game. There is nothing that says these honorable ladies and gentlemen couldn’t make an abrupt U-Turn and return to the days of more onerous taxation.
We need to add one more factor into our scenario. What if interest rates trend upward? Do you think this might add pressure on the tax rates to cover the interest on the National debt? Sure it would and the government would need still more of an infusion of new money.
Spending and out of control debt. This may mean higher taxes. Maybe protecting your retirement income would dictate that some should be in plans that will provide tax favored or non-taxable income.
Top 50 White Rappers of All Time
Through 27 years of being an avid hip hop fan, I decided to compile a list of the 50 baddest white boys to every hold the microphone. I know sometimes the white rappers gets a bad rap! This article and list is my personal opinion, but I think it’s a pretty spot on list. This is in no particular order and I couldn’t put EVERYONE on here, so I used my best judgment from mainstream music to the underground.
Again this is in NO PARTICULAR ORDER! Just a list of 50.
1 Eminem – hate him or love him, he’s insane lyrically and one of the greatest rappers ever!
2 Slug – again…hate him or love him he’s insane lyrically and one of the greatest white MCs ever!
3 EL-P – tremendous MC. End of story…NO wait! Maybe top 3 white mc’s of all time!
4 Cage – started out as a dope MC, now he’s even better than that.
5 Copywrite – anyone need a dope punch line? Ohio’s shining son!
6 MC Chris – nerd? Yes! Skills? Yes and he’s also pretty entertaining
7 Necro -The Devil with a mic! Necro took Horrorcore to another level!
8 Adeem – From mc battles to albums, Glue is the man. Great live performances also.
9 3rd Bass – lest not forget our history people! The first to put Vanilla Ice on Blast! Pop pop goes the…
10 Aesop Rock – In the conversation for top 3 best white boy’s ever!
11 Diabolic -Complete arrogance, can back up every word he spits! Battles or Wax!
12 Sage Francis – The John Lennon of Hip Hop. Dynamic, creative and one of the best ever!
13 Vinnie Paz – Yes he has mad skills and may actually possess the mind control of a JEDI!
14 Okwerdz -Battle rappers can’t make music? He is starting to change that tide & help bring Cali back!
15 Apathy – Wizard on the mic,. Witty, Rugged, whatever needs done. It gets done!
16 Ill Bill – Necro’s brother, what do you expect besides sick wicked rhymes on the mic!
17 DZK – Mr. internet earned his fans 1 at a time, the old fashion way! When he’s on, it’s beast mode!
18 Haystak – Earned all of his stripes the hard way. Many years & many albums. Also MANY Fans!
19 Eyedea – Wow! From the humble beginnings of Scribble Jam to pristine albums! Eye is the man!
20 Beastie Boys – once again lest not forget our past! Some true classic albums under their belts!
21 Mac Lethal – They rap in Kansas City? Brilliant delivery and song writing! Not to shabby at battling either!
22 Jamie Madrox -The illest lyricist on Psychopathic records! He’s no gimmick! He’s got skills for days!
23 Esoteric – Creative, witty, true lyricist.
24 The Saurus – Battle raps galore. Some good songs also. Helping pave the fresh coast’s comeback!
25 Lil Wyte – Selling over 250,000 indie, of his debut album without marketing! Game over!
26 Dirtball – Now officially a member of KMK, he will continue to dazzle fans with solid material.
27 Ra The Rugged Man – This man is always underrated! He is a true beast!
28 Grayskul – Maybe unknown to some of you, very skilled MC.
29 Ryu – Demigodz- He and the rest of his crew just simply murder microphones
30 Mini Thin – What are they putting in the moonshine in West Virginia? This hillbilly rapper melts mics!
31 Celph Titled – Often overlooked & underrated, He’s a complete package of pen & delivery. A credit to FL.
32 JoJo Pellingrino -Haven’t heard from Joey in awhile, but he’s put out a lot of solid material in NYC.
33 Alchemist – Producer extraordinaire and blazes the mic with heat also.
34 Blaze Ya Dead Homie – another solid artist from psychopathic. Never sleep on this guy!
35 Remedy – White boy in the Wu Tang Clan? Nuff said!
36 Big B – Great MC who has carved a very nice lane for himself. Truly talented! A left coast gem!
37 Illmaculate – One of the sickest battle MC’s to ever live and his songs keep getting stronger!
38 YelaWolf – The only guy in Alabama making noise and it’s LOUD! He’s got skills & wit for days!
39 Prozak – Strange Music! How can you argue with any of the skills coming from that camp!
40 Kno – Cunninlynguists- Versatility, Humor, Stage Presence and kills the mic!
41 Evidence – Dialated Peoples- Impressive Skills all the way around. Solid resume & rep!
42 Bubba Sparxxx – Haven’t heard much from him lately, He did have is day though. Truly talented.
43 Asher Roth – Please don’t judge this guy on his first album. His freestyles are better than that!
44 Iron Solomon – NY Battle Don! Some solid tracks and commanding presence!
45 Non Phixion – If you don’t know, then you have you been hiding under a rock!
46 The Streets – The only non- U.S. member of the list. (UK) Some people don’t get it, I Do!
47 Boondox – The Scarecrow of Georgia, When he’s on, the track gets murdered & it’s psychopathic!
48 Yak Ballz – Terrific delivery, punches, and comedic flow. Great MC.
49 Paul Wall – Mr. bling grill put out some solid material, Haven’t heard a lot in awhile, had his time though!
50 Kottonmouth Kings -The West Coasts Version of ICP but hey rap a lot better & get a lot higher!
So that’s my list of the top 50 white MC’s. Some you assuredly know, some you might be sleeping on, I promise everyone on this is top notch and deserves a listen or an album purchase. I’d appreciate comments and anyone else’s insight on who you would add to the list.
Please stay tuned for some future articles of mine, the worst rappers of all time! The top 10 lyricists of all time, The biggest flops albums of all time and the top 10 female MC’s of all time!
Some $*&%! Stole My Identity to Collect Unemployment Benefits
My name is Lonnie, and I’m a victim of identity theft.
So check this out. A buddy of mine wrote a Facebook post about how someone stole his daughter’s Social Security number and filed for unemployment benefits with Washington State’s Employment Security Division (ESD). Having never occurred to me, I decided to go to ESD and attempt to file an unemployment claim. After I entered the information I received the following message:
The Social Security number (SSN) you entered already exists and is linked to this partly hidden email address: *****@fasternet.co
WHAT??!!??!? I’ve never filed an unemployment claim in my entire life, and I certainly have never used an email address at fasternet.co. Who the #$%^%! is this?
I read further and saw the following message:
If you think you might be a victim of unemployment imposter fraud – when criminals illegally apply for unemployment benefits using another person’s personal and employment information – report it! Use the form on the Employment Security Department (ESD) website. Then wait to hear from ESD.
I couldn’t believe it. I was for the first time in my life a victim of identity theft. And it wasn’t through the more traditional path of credit card or banking fraud; it was through unemployment benefits fraud.
As I navigated the what do you do about it path, I learned a lot about the prevalence of identity fraud and just how exposed I was. Experian, one of the three credit reporting companies, published some eye-popping statistics (all as of 2017).
- 158 million Social Security numbers exposed in data breaches
- 14.2 million credit card numbers exposed
- $905 million in total fraud losses
- 13,852 identity theft complaints affecting children and teens
- 60,000 complaints of mail theft
- 883,000 confirmed identity theft tax returns
- 27% of data breaches were medical or healthcare related
Identity theft is real. The bad guys are clever and only care about getting your money. The pain, frustration, and fear they leave in their wake means nothing to them. If you think it can’t happen to you then you’re living under a rock.
As a result of my experience, I decided to compile everything I did to check for fraud activity and the steps I took once I discovered unemployment benefits fraud occurred. Hopefully these are helpful to you as well.
- Review your credit report at annualcreditreport.com for rogue accounts. You can do this for free once a year. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security if everything looks good. Things like unemployment benefits don’t show up on the report. You need to do more digging.
- Check to see if someone has used your SSN to file an unemployment claim. In the state of Washington go to ESD Secure Access Washington and follow the directions to create a Secure Access Washington account. This is how I found out someone filed unemployment benefits using my name and SSN.
- Request a Social Security Account Statement for any benefit claims against your SSN.
- Request an IRS Transcript for your tax filing history.
- Check if your personal information was included in the Equifax breach which occurred between May and July of 2017 that exposed the personal information of 140 million Americans. My SSN was one of the 140 million.
If there has been fraudulent activity, take the next steps:
- Go to Federal Trade Commission website Identitytheft.gov. The website walks you through steps to take depending on your situation.
- File a fraud report with your state. In Washington you file with ESD.
- File a police report with your local police department.
- File an IRS Identity Theft Affidavit.
- File an Equifax Fraud Alert. This lets credit card companies know you were a victim of identity theft. According to Equifax this puts additional checks in place to watch for fraudulent activity. They also notify Experian and Transunion of the theft. I cannot speak to whether it’s effective at this point but feel it couldn’t hurt to do it.
- If the theft was medical-related, file a health-privacy complaint with the US Department of Health & Human Services.
Regardless of whether you have fraudulent activity, I strongly recommend you do the following:
- Place a credit freeze on your report with Experian, Transunion, and Equifax. A credit freeze restricts access to your credit report. However, if you plan to apply for a credit card, bank account, or mortgage you need to unfreeze your credit with each of the bureaus then freeze it again after the inquiry has been made. A small inconvenience compared to someone opening a credit card in your name using your personal information.
- Set up mail or text alerts with your bank and credit card companies for any transactions with an amount greater than zero. The big financial services companies offer alert options that you can customize. You’ll get an alert any time the card is used, which some may find annoying, but again I’d rather delete a notification email or text than have someone run rampant with my credit card or bank account.
- Set up two-factor authentication on your accounts. Also referred to as two-step authentication, this enforces a second type of authentication in addition to a password (i.e. a text message, fingerprint, or email verification) if someone tries to log into one of your accounts.
- Use a crosscut shredder for any documents containing personal information. This also includes any credit card or financial services offers you may receive in the mail.
- If your state offers, establish an account that lets you register your SSN and access online services of multiple state agencies. In the state of Washington this is called Secure Access Washington. You may need to do some digging for your state but it’s worth it.
- Be cautious about using public WIFI; consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) if you access sensitive personal information on public networks.
- Make sure you also review accounts for a loved one, spouse, partner, and children.
Identity theft is real, and it can happen to you. The bad guys will never go away, but you can make it more difficult for them by putting some preventative measures in place to protect you and your loved ones from identity theft.
Note: If you would like the hyperlinks to all bold references go here.
Why You Might Not Be Right For Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing is a business model which rewards ‘affiliates’ for the promotion of other people’s products on the internet. By sending website traffic to various products and services, affiliate marketers can earn a living from the sale of goods and services on the internet.
But not everyone is cut out for this kind of work. It involves working by yourself for quite a bit of time. There’s various technical skills you’ll need to learn such as website building, running adverts and connecting various software together to make your online business work.
Even though there’s been huge leaps in technology lately, meaning there’s less technical hassle involved, some people just won’t have the patience for this. Even if you find a community of help and support, there’s still a lot to learn and it isn’t for everyone.
Expect to work between 6 months and a year before you see any results at all, too. This is pretty tough, especially if you don’t fully believe in what you’re doing. There’s a fair amount of trial and error with affiliate marketing. Most people will give up too early and never see the fruits of their efforts.
For those who stick, there are great rewards to be earned. But they are earned. Not in the conventional way of earning money by trading your time for it, but in overcoming barriers to success. You need to have a fair amount of tenacity and patience. It’s not like a job where you get paid every month initially. So, if you’re used to trading time for money and getting paid every month, don’t give up the day job just yet!
Affiliate marketing is a business and not an employment. You need to drop any entitlement attitude which may be buried in your mind. You can’t expect any reward unless you actually have had it! If something isn’t working, you need to take stock and change your habits. It took me years before I saw any tangible results from affiliate marketing. I just refused to quit!
There are of course faster ways to benefit from affiliate marketing. Getting the right training and education from the start can make the most difference. If you’re going the wrong way, no amount of hard work will matter. I spent quite a bit of time here, being a busy fool; not knowing that what I was doing wouldn’t yield any results at all. I did many online training courses before I found the right one.
There’s a lot of mental challenges too, when it comes to making an internet business work. Some people are in a better place to face these than others. If you’ve already run a business, for example, you’ll have a better understanding of an online business. For years I thought I could just concentrate on the activities which I enjoyed. I later realised that this was what held me back. You need to learn and grow with your business; otherwise the glass ceiling of your business will always be you.
Who do you hang around with? There’s a saying that your income can be determined by the average of your 10 closest friends. Again, this can have massive implications on whether your internet business is successful or not. Who do you listen to and ask advice from? Is it business leaders who are making 6 figures? Or, more likely it is someone doing a regular job who is massively sceptical of anything different.
How do you perceive yourself? Self image has a lot to do with success too, whatever area of life you want to be successful in.
Affiliate marketing is a great business model. But not everyone will see this. If your circle of influence is sceptical of it, chances are this will rub off. It’s very difficult building a business if part of your mind doesn’t believe in it, or in yourself.
Then there’s the obvious monetary barriers to entry. When I started looking at affiliate marketing I was in a lot of financial trouble. I had a very deeply ingrained poverty consciousness, and real financial hardship. So a lot of affiliate business courses and software were out of reach for me. I started with the cheaper ones and as a result made slow progress. I wasn’t able to use paid marketing strategies, so I had to use content marketing. This takes a long time and results are never guaranteed.
If you’re trying to build a business and simultaneously fighting with a massive poverty consciousness and are terrified about spending even a tiny portion of what you have, I wouldn’t recommend affiliate marketing.
There’s a saying in the trading world “Scared money is lost money”. The same can be said of affiliate marketing. If you’re using money for your business which you’re terrified of losing, you’re much more likely to lose it.
On the other hand, if you can afford to spend some money each month on your business, and grow it slowly, your chances of success are far greater. Starting with an income already is really a necessity with an online business. It’s hard building stability in a business on shifting sand.
When I started affiliate marketing, I didn’t have regular work. As a result, I concentrated on the activities which were free to do. This is a very slow tactic. Although I eventually made progress, it was much slower than the affiliates who use paid marketing and start in employment. It’s not impossible, but very slow.
Saying that, I also think that if you’ve got time, and little money, then affiliate marketing is a good thing to focus on. You just need to find strategies which match your own specific situation and circumstance.
