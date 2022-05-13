Finance
Shaun Smith 700 in a Day Online Income Work From Home Review
It is over a month now since I started the £700 a day Shaun Smith online income course. I certainly am not making £700 a day yet but I can certainly see the potential to do just that. Having had a few ups and downs with the course I am finally finding some results coming through. I have to admit that my doubts got the better of me at some stages and this effected my actions – meaning the more uncertain I was of the plan the less I seemed to do!!
However I have persevered with the concepts of the course and am now finding the results are coming through. With the internet the results are slow in coming especially when the main growth of the business idea is totally organic i.e. you do not pay for advertising and there are no other costs involved.
Shaun Smith presents a number of free ideas to promote your own blog or website channel and shows you how to create these sites for free. I have created a few of these and am seeing income growing from my sites. It is fairly small at the moment – I have made £12 from Google AdSense but it is growing exponentially. Last week my income through AdSense was the same as the whole of last month. I have also made £13.50 from an affiliate sale. This may not sound like much but is quite inspiring to me as I have simply created a few sites and posted some links.
I am sure that results depend, of course, on action and this tends to deteriorate when the doubt creeps in. Having reviewed the course material, however, after having seen positive results, I can definitely say the course has inspired me and given me the necessary know how to move forward and trust that the income will keep growing IF I keep working at it.
I think with any online income course there is a tendency to assume that just by purchasing the course you will make money! I have never found this to be the case though!!! There are things to do with this course and you must keep doing them to grow your income. The thing that inspires me though is the potential that this system has to make money online.
I know within a year my income will have grown using this system. Who can say that of their own job or income? Ultimately your income depends on you. I would rather this than placing my confidence in an employer given the state of the economy at the moment.
Finance
Offshore Company – Going Global
An offshore company is registered or incorporated outside the country where it has its main offices and operations, or where its principal investors reside. The term “offshore” can refer to any country, but it is mostly associated with certain countries, or jurisdictions, where the local laws offer asset protection, business flexibility, tax minimization and privacy protection. Forming an offshore company begins with choosing a business structure and jurisdiction. Then, the business owners must appoint a registered agent or trustee, incorporate the company and fulfill all financial reporting responsibilities.
Characteristics of offshore companies:
Offshore companies differ depending upon the corporate law in the relevant jurisdiction. All offshore companies have certain characteristics:
They are broadly not subject to taxation in their home jurisdiction.
The corporate regime will be designed to promote business flexibility.
Regulation of corporate activities will normally be lighter than in a developed country.
The absence of taxation or regulation in the home jurisdiction does not exempt the relevant company from taxation or regulation abroad.
Another common characteristic of offshore companies is the limited amount of information available to the public. This varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Most jurisdictions have laws which permit law enforcement authorities (either locally or from overseas) to have access to relevant information, and in some cases, private individuals.
Most offshore jurisdictions normally remove corporate restraints such as thin capitalisation rules, financial assistance rules, and limitations on corporate capacity and corporate benefit. Many have removed rules relating to maintenance of capital or restrictions on payment of dividends. A number of jurisdictions have also enacted special corporate provisions to attract business through offering corporate mechanisms that allow complex business transactions or reorganisations.
Uses of offshore companies:
There are frequent allegations that offshore companies are used for money laundering, tax evasion, fraud, and other forms of white collar crime. Offshore companies are also used in a wide variety of commercial transactions from holding companies, to joint ventures and listing vehicles. Offshore companies are also used widely in connection with private wealth for tax mitigation and privacy. The use of offshore companies, particularly in tax planning, has become controversial in recent years, and a number of high-profile companies have ceased using offshore entities in their group structure as a result of public campaigns for such companies to pay their “fair share” of Government taxes.
Tax Haven:
A tax haven is a jurisdiction that offers favorable tax or other conditions to its taxpayers as relative to other jurisdictions. Particular taxes, such as an inheritance tax or income tax, are levied at a low rate or not at all. Maintains a system of financial secrecy, which enables foreign individuals to hide assets or income to avoid or reduce taxes in the home jurisdiction.
The following jurisdictions are considered the major destinations:
(1.) Bermuda:
Bermuda earned the dubious distinction of ranking No.1 on Oxfam’s 2016 list of the world’s worst corporate tax havens. Bermuda features a zero percent corporate tax rate, as well as no personal income tax rate. Due to the lack of corporate taxes, multinational companies have raked in huge amounts of money in Bermuda.
(2.) Netherlands:
The most popular tax haven among the Fortune 500 is the Netherlands, with more than half of the Fortune 500 reporting at least one subsidiary there. Oxfam’s list of the worst corporate tax havens placed this Benelux country at No.3.
National governments often use tax incentives to lure businesses to invest in their country. However, far too often tax incentives have been found to be ineffective, inefficient and costly, according to Oxfam.
(3.) Luxembourg:
This tiny EU member state remains a center of relaxed fiscal regulation through which multinationals are helped to avoid paying taxes. It’s the leading banking center in the Euro zone, with 143 banks that manage assets of around 800 billion dollars.
Pros: In Luxembourg, disclosure of professional secrecy may be punished with imprisonment. Asides from that, many international corporations choose Luxembourg as location for their headquarters and logistics centers, due to low taxes and excellent European location.
Cons: Tax exemptions on intellectual property rights may come up to 80% in Luxembourg, which is why many companies choose to manage their IP rights from here. However, it’s important to note that the tax exemption applies only to intellectual property rights instituted after December 31 2007.
(4.) Cayman Islands:
Assets of 1.4 trillion dollars are managed through the banks in this country right now. Being a British territory, which has 200 banks and more than 95,000 companies registered, the Cayman Islands is the world leader in hosting investment funds and the second country in the world where captive insurance companies are registered (designed to ensure the assets of a parent company having another object of activity). Over half of GDP is provided by the Cayman Islands financial services sector.
Pros: The Cayman Islands is one of the few countries or territories in which the law allows companies to be formed and manage assets without paying tax. This is considered legal and it’s not seen as a strategy to avoid taxes.
Cons: The tax benefits for incorporating in the Cayman Islands exists mainly for companies who are doing business in several countries, in order to avoid the hassle of dealing with various taxation systems.
(5.) Singapore:
Strategically located, the Republic of Singapore has a reputation as a financial center that’s really attractive to “offshore” funds of Asian companies and entrepreneurs.
Pros: Legislation on the confidentiality of banking information entered into force in 2001 and since then, the electrifying city-state is recognized by the strictness with which it implements that law. And Singapore does not waive these rules, in spite of pressure from foreign governments.
Cons: Singapore is not a country used by wealthy individuals seeking important tax benefits, as most countries from this region offer a relaxed tax regime.
(6.) Channel Islands:
Located between England and France, the Channel Islands host hundreds of international corporate subsidiaries.
The Channel Islands consist of two British Crown dependencies:
- The Bailiwick of Jersey, consisting of Jersey
- The Bailiwick of Guernsey, consisting of three separate jurisdictions: Guernsey, Alderney and Sark
Crown dependencies are not part of the United Kingdom, but are instead self-governing territories.
There is no inheritance tax, capital gains tax or standard corporate tax. This has made Jersey a popular tax haven, and the island now houses $5 billion worth of assets per square mile. Maybe you should add the Channel Islands to your list when you look for cheap places to retire.
(7.) Isle of Man:
The Isle of Man is considered somewhat of a financial center for low taxes. This tiny island, located between England and Ireland has a very low income tax, of maximum 20% and no more than 120,000 pounds.
Pros: Low tax rates are not the only advantages offered by this small island. Their pension plan is also really great, which is way many companies choose to have their employee pension plans held in accounts in this country. It’s possible to benefit from these pension plans starting from the age of 50 and onwards.
Cons: Establishing companies in the Isle of Man may be costly, especially for non – commercial activities and the registration process can be quite complex.
(8.) Ireland:
Ireland is often referred to as a tax haven, despite Irish officials asserting that is not the case. However, a Congressional Research Service report found that American multinational companies collectively reported 43 percent of their foreign earnings in five small tax haven countries: Bermuda, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Ireland.
(9.) Mauritius:
Located in the Indian Ocean, near Madagascar, Mauritius is another island that attracts many foreign investments. A large number of international corporations have subsidiaries established in Mauritius.
Pros: The corporate tax levied in Mauritius is really low, compared with other jurisdictions, of only 15%. Capital gains and interest are not taxed in Mauritius and residents can also benefit from various tax exemptions, due to double tax treaties.
Cons: Mauritius was used as a location for investments, especially for those directed towards India, but in May 2016, a new protocol amending the double taxation treaty between India and Mauritius was signed. This gives India a source based right to tax capital gains, which arise from alienation of shares of Indian resident companies acquired by Mauritius residents.
(10.) Monaco:
This tiny state has only 36,000 residents, but it attracts many entrepreneurs and companies willing to invest in this small country. Why? Because the income tax for residents hasn’t changed since 1869.
Pros: Once a person has become a Monaco resident, they are allowed to keep all the income they make, without any limitations. It’s no wonder that most of the world’s millionaires are residents of Monaco. Corporate taxes are also really low, which makes Monaco a great location to start a company.
Cons: In order to become a Monaco resident, a person needs to be a citizen of an EU – member state or have a long-term French visa. It’s also necessary to deposit at least 100,000 Euro in a bank in Monaco, to have private health insurance and to buy a property in Monaco.
(11.) Switzerland:
Switzerland has in its banks right now the equivalent of 6.5 trillion dollars of assets under management, and 51% of that comes from abroad, so it’s not really a surprise the country is also a global leader in asset management, with a market share of 28%.
Under international pressure, Switzerland has relaxed slightly in recent years its laws on fiscal secrecy, but the lobby for keeping these regulations remains strong as evidenced by the aggressive policy of the country against pressures for disclosure of information in this sector.
Pros: Combining low taxes with a top – notch banking system, it’s no wonder that Switzerland is one of the most popular tax havens in Europe. Opening a Swiss company is a relatively fast process, compared with the legal hurdles of other European states.
Cons: Although any individual or legal entity is allowed to register a company in Switzerland, one of the conditions required by Swiss law is to have at least one Swiss company director. To solve the Swiss directorship issue and tackle company formation Switzerland you should talk to experts.
(12.) Bahamas:
Pros: In the Bahamas, the personal income tax rate is zero. It can’t get any lower than that, right? There is also no wealth tax, no capital gains tax, no withholding tax and various other tax benefits both for individuals and for companies.
Cons: Not everyone can take advantage of a tax exemption on personal income, just those who are also residents of the Bahamas. Obtaining the residence here requires, in particular, the realization of an investment in a local property of a minimum value of $500, 000 (or a minimum of $1,5 million for the accelerated procedure).
The Bahamas doesn’t levy direct taxes, so there are no double tax treaties with other countries, but this tiny country has signed tax information agreements with 29 other countries, including USA, UK and Canada. However, information disclosure is limited to criminal matters.
(13.) Hong Kong:
Hong Kong is one of the emerging tax havens, as here assets of 2.1 trillion dollars are managed right now. It has the second largest stock market in Asia, after Tokyo, and shows the highest density of people with fortunes of more than 100 million dollars. Just under half of foreign investment in China went to Hong Kong in 2012 for example.
Pros: Companies incorporated in Hong Kong pay tax only on profits sourced in Hong Kong and the tax rate is currently at 16.5%. There is no withholding tax on dividends paid to foreign shareholders and no tax on capital gain.
Cons: China’s control over Hong Kong hinder initiatives to increase transparency and further enables the holders of bearer securities – instruments for some of the most harmful criminal activity – to remain unidentified. This damages somewhat the credibility and the reputation of companies registered in Hong Kong.
(14.) Malta:
Malta makes it on the top of the list of the countries with the lowest taxes in the world in 2016, which is why is one of the best tax havens in 2017. Living on the small Mediterranean island makes it possible to gain the status of resident and to be thus taxed only on income from local sources.
Pros: One of the best tax advantages for individuals and companies is that there is no tax levied in Malta for revenues obtained abroad.
Cons: Maltese nationality can also be obtained through a citizenship by investment program, for those who want a faster process. However, in order to obtain Maltese citizenship, it is necessary to make investments in Malta worth about 1 million Euros.
(15.) Panama, which is a significant international maritime centre. Although Panama (with Bermuda) was one of the earliest offshore corporate domiciles, Panama lost significance in the early 1990s. Panama is now second only to the British Virgin Islands in volumes of incorporations.
(16.) New Zealand, the remotest jurisdiction, has the advantage of being a true primary jurisdiction but with a tough but practical regulatory regime. It is well positioned for the Asian market but retains close ties to Europe.
(17.) Nevis: the offshore companies located in this Caribbean island of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis are exempt from all local taxes, including income, withholding, capital gain taxes, stamp duties and other fees or taxes based upon income or assets originating outside of Nevis or in connection with other activities outside of Nevis.
Finance
Ten Reasons Why You Should Buy Cuponk
Cuponk has three popular versions and all three of them are extremely popular not only among boys and girls but also among adults.
Hasbro’s Cuponk is a simple game that is exciting and has been extremely popular ever since it was launched. It is certainly an enjoyable game for both adults and children. All you need to do is to make the cup to light up by dropping balls into it. Cuponk is a great game that will allow children to remove their focus from computer or television screens. It has also been included in the chart of top fifteen games/toys for Christmas. It can be played by boys as well as girls.
Cuponk is a fun game where you will hear victory sounds such as “YEAH! You Rock”. But, if you fail to sink the ball in the cup to light it up, your co-players can go on top of you. You can play this game anywhere in your home which converts it into a virtual playground. You can apply various trick shots like wall banger, door jam and staring contest. It is powered by 3 Triple A batteries. Each Cuponk game set comprises of two theme balls, light up cups, deck of 30 trick cards and Backboard printed accessory.
Cuponk is available in three types- Let it R.I.P, El Campeon with Funnel and Gorillanator with Ramp. Here are certain reasons why you should buy them.
– It is a game that is launched newly and allows you to show your friends your skills
– You will be greeted with zombie sounds and flashing lights after you perfectly execute a shot
– You can play it anywhere in the house without any problem. It allows you to transform your house into a virtual playground
– You can make use of trick shots like Rick O’Shea, Blind Hook and Deep End in the Let it R.I.P game
– You can make use of trick shots like Head Trauma, Runny Nose and Stool Sample in the El Campeon game
– The El Campeon game features wrestling sounds and in the Gorillanator the sound is of a gorilla
– The game is also extremely flexible and players can play by setting up their own rules and tricks
– Moreover, one can use five blank cards for preparing customized tricks
– It can be played in groups or alone and it is ideal for children who are 9 and above
Finance
The Ignored History Of Mary Magdalene
In line with Church doctrine Mary Magdalene was a prostitute. She had been also known as Mary of Bethany and employed spikenard when anointing the feet of Jesus Christ. She was subsequently converted and expended the remainder of her lifetime repentant. The Church modified their opinion of Mary Magdalene in 1969, but they still like to get people to think otherwise. Who had been the real Mary Magdalene? What is her real identity and why did the gospel writers change her story?
It has been said many times that the portrayal of Mary Magdalene within the New testament by the gospel writers is actually doubtful to say the least. Unlike the other women within the Bible, she is referred to only by name and not, for example, ‘Mary Magdalene the wife of John’ or ‘sister of James’. She is simply ‘Mary Magdalene’. This makes her unique. Mary Magdalene always appears top of any record about the followers of Christ, aside from the Virgin Mary. Groups considered as heretics by the Church her in a special, almost fanatical, reverence – why? What did they know that the actual gospel authors didn’t?
We are able to search the gospels for the answers to her high standing, yet will find no hints. It is only after the crucifixion, when she anoints Jesus’ lifeless body with spikenard, when she is first mentioned by name (apart from a brief appearance within Luke). The New International Edition of the Holy bible quotes Luke (8:1-3) which says that Mary Magdalene was one of the women following Christ from town to town.
Clearly then, a number of Jesus’ disciples were women. This is against the Church teachings and what’s more the women didn’t have to depend on their men for cash. What makes this particular ‘financial independence’ even more interesting, is that it shows that Jesus and his followers had been more than comfortable living off of the immoral earnings of a prostitute! Either she and the other women had been working hard, or they were from a prosperous family.
Carla Ricci, in her book Mary Magdalene and many others (1994) suggests something more important is being highlighted in the brief reference to her in Luke, ‘Going through the indexes to whole stacks of exegetical and theological writings held in the Pontifical Biblical Institute showed me that these verses were almost left out.’ She continues, ‘little has been written, specifically and purposely, on Luke 8:1-3.’ Is this omission simply a general disrespect for female followers of Christ – a kind of bigotry – or is it particularly directed at her for some other reason?
Bearing in mind exactly how central she is to the entire Jesus saga, it’s very strange that if the verses of Luke ended up being completely left out, then there’d have hardly been mention of her name whatsoever in the entire New testament. The marginalisation of the role of Mary is odd, plus it appears to have backfired as her role continues to demand attention.
Shaun Smith 700 in a Day Online Income Work From Home Review
Robin Lopez embraces change, filling ‘utility guy’ role for Magic
The AP Interview: US ‘vulnerable’ to COVID without new shots
Tyus Jones’ offseason will show which NBA teams are paying attention
Offshore Company – Going Global
Ten Reasons Why You Should Buy Cuponk
Family of man fatally shot by St. Paul police in 2016 files federal lawsuit over his death
The Ignored History Of Mary Magdalene
How Long Will The CryptoWinter Last? Cardano Founder Provides Answers
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of cutting girlfriend’s throat on St. Paul light-rail platform
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special