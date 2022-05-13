News
St. Paul Regional Water breaks ground on $250 million, four-year upgrade to McCarrons Water Treatment Plant
In Maplewood, St. Paul Regional Water Services broke ground on Thursday on major improvements to the the water treatment plant facility that services 450,000 customers in St. Paul and much of the east metro.
The $250 million, four-year project — which will effectively construct a brand new plant next to the existing one — will be the largest capital undertaking in the history of the water utility.
The McCarrons Water Treatment Plant has been the sole producer of water for the utility’s clients since 1920, producing an average of 40 million gallons per day — enough to cover a football field in 93 feet of water.
It’s one of 31 facilities in the country recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water with the President’s Award, but as it approached the century-mark, St. Paul Regional Water Services and an appointed Board of Water Commissioners decided it was time for a major overhaul that will introduce modern technology and get ahead of future challenges.
That includes new lime-softening solids contact clarifiers, new recarbonation basins and a new ozonation treatment process for enhanced taste, odor control and disinfection.
“With more stringent regulations and the challenge of meeting the needs of a growing community, upgrading our water infrastructure reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of public health today and well into the future,” said St. Paul Regional Water Services General Manager Patrick Shea, in a written statement.
The project will be delivered in phases, starting with demolition this summer and construction of the new facilities beginning later this year. Once the new water treatment plant is operating, the decommissioned facilities will be demolished and new labs and office spaces will be built. Final sitework and landscaping is expected to wrap up in 2026.
The project is led by the design-build team of Jacobs, PCL Construction and Magney Construction. Brown and Caldwell, as well as Stantec, are serving as the utility’s advisors.
News
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 9 years for robbery spree in 2021
A St. Paul man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for conducting a robbery spree last summer.
Warren Dean, 27, who had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in federal court in Minneapolis, also received three years of supervised release to follow his prison term. His robberies were committed in St. Paul.
Dean entered a Speedway gas station on June 14, 2021, and flashed a realistic-looking gun replica at employees. After ordering them to give him money from the cash register he fled with $292.
Dean also admitted to robbing or attempting to rob six more other businesses between June 14 and June 16, 2021.
After his last robbery on June 16, St. Paul police tried to apprehend Dean but he fled, leading them on a 30-mile car chase that ended in North Minneapolis after he struck numerous parked cars. Dean was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police.
Dean pleaded guilty to a count of robbery under the Hobbs Act, a federal law enacted in 1946 and originally used to curtail racketeering in labor disputes. Today, it is commonly used by prosecutors to increase the penalties of a specific type of crime. Prosecutors need only prove that the natural consequences of the offense would have an effect on interstate commerce.
News
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, giving bipartisan backing to Powell’s high-stakes efforts to curb the highest inflation in four decades.
The 80-19 vote reflected broad support in Congress for the Fed’s drive to combat surging prices through a series of sharp interest rate hikes that could extend well into next year. The Fed’s goal is to slow borrowing and spending enough to ease the inflation pressures.
Since February, when his first term expired, Powell had been leading the central bank in a temporary capacity.
He faces a difficult and risky task in trying to quell inflation without weakening the economy so much as to cause a recession. The job market remains robust and has strengthened to a point that Powell has said is “unsustainably hot” and contributing to an overheating economy.
Spiking prices across the economy have caused pain for millions of Americans whose wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of such necessities as food, gas and rent. And the prospect of steadily higher interest rates has unsettled the financial markets, with stock prices having tumbled for weeks.
Powell’s support Thursday in the Senate was roughly in line with what he received four years ago, after he was first nominated as Chair by President Donald Trump. At that time, the Senate voted 84-13 to confirm him.
To some degree, Powell’s support in Congress reflects the blame that most Republicans assign to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package — rather than to the Fed’s ultra-low rates — for causing high inflation. Many economists, including those who have served in previous Democratic administrations, agree that Biden’s legislation played a role in accelerating prices.
Powell’s confirmation comes as many economists have sharply criticized the Fed for waiting too long to respond to worsening inflation, making its task harder and riskier.
Prices first spiked a year ago, after Americans ramped up their spending once vaccines were administered and COVID restrictions began to decline. The surge in demand caught many businesses unprepared and short on supplies, causing prices for goods like cars, furniture and appliances to soar — if consumers could even find them. High inflation has since spread to most of the rest of the economy, including rents and such other services as hotel rooms, restaurant meals and medical care.
For months, Powell repeated his view that inflation was merely “transitory” and would soon ease as as supply bottlenecks were resolved. The Fed continued buying Treasury and mortgage bonds until March, when prices had soared 8.5% compared with a year earlier. The bond purchases were intended to keep long-term loan rates down. It was only two months ago that the central bank raised its benchmark rate from near zero to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.
“They could have started to wind down (bond purchases) earlier, started to tighten monetary policy sooner, especially once this strong data started to come in,” said Kristin Forbes, an economist at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee.
Powell and other officials have since acknowledged that the Fed could have started dialing back its stimulus earlier. They suggest, though, that most economists outside the Fed also initially thought high inflation would prove short-lived.
“Hindsight says we should have moved earlier,” Powell acknowledged during a Senate hearing in early March.
The Fed’s view that inflation mostly reflected supply shocks that would soon fade “turned out to be wrong,” Powell conceded, “not maybe conceptually wrong, but it’s just taking so much longer for the supply side to heal than we thought.”
Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s board, said last week that the central bank was partly thrown off by reports last August and September suggesting that the job market was weakening. Slower hiring would have made it harder for workers to secure sizable pay raises and so would have helped keep inflation in check.
But those hiring reports, and the three that followed, were later revised higher by a total of about 1.5 million jobs, Waller said, underscoring the extraordinarily high demand for labor that has also sharply raised wages.
“If we knew then what we know now, I believe (Fed policymakers) would have accelerated tapering (of bond purchases) and raised rates sooner,” Waller said Friday. “But no one knew, and that’s the nature of making monetary policy in real time.”
The Senate has already confirmed three of Biden’s other picks for the Fed’s Board of Governors: Lael Brainard, who is now vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson. All three will vote on the central bank’s interest rate decisions and financial regulatory policies.
Cook and Jefferson are both Black, meaning that the Fed’s board now has two Black members for the first time in its 108-year history. Cook, an economics and international relations professor at Michigan State, will be the first Black woman to serve on the board.
Biden has also nominated Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official who helped draft the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulation law, to be the Fed’s top banking regulator and fill the last open spot on the seven-member board. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who is chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said Thursday that his committee would hold a hearing on Barr’s nomination next week.
In the past, politicians have often objected to higher interest rates out of fear that they would cause job losses. The chronically high inflation of the 1970s has been attributed, in part, to political pressure that led the Fed to forgo steep rate hikes under Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.
Powell himself endured harsh criticism by Trump when the Fed raised rates in 2017 and 2018 after the unemployment rate had reached a half-century low of 3.5%. Powell reversed some of those hikes in 2019, after the economy had slowed in the aftermath of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports.
This week, Biden said that while he would respect the Fed’s independence, he supported its efforts to raise borrowing rates, which have already caused the costs of mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing to surge.
News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: May 13-19
Conversations with Friends.”>
Hopefully everyone’s caught up on their reading, because this week is overflowing with book adaptations. Several new series are taking on old favorites and recent literary hits alike. Of course, there’s also leaner fare available, with a few sharp and fun comedies to spare. Whatever you end up choosing off of this list, it’s sure to be a good watch.
What to watch on Netflix
Senior Year
Y2K has come back in full nostalgic force, and Senior Year is here to celebrate it. Rebel Wilson stars as Stephanie, a high school cheer captain whose stunt goes wrong, leaving her in a 20-year coma. When she wakes up, she insists on finishing out her high school experience. She’s a pale pink lip-glossed fish out of water though, because high school circa 2022 is another beast entirely. It’s a fun spin on how teenagedom has changed in the past two decades, from social media to the abolishing of the popular kids tradition. Senior Year premieres Friday, May 13th.
The Lincoln Lawyer
David E. Kelley (the man behind shows like The Undoing and Big Little Lies) has a new crime drama coming out this week, with a title you may have already heard from a Matthew McConaughey flick from a decade ago, or maybe from the Michael Connelly novel both are based on. The Lincoln Lawyer features defense attorney Mickey working cases in LA out of the back of his car. In a sea of true crime adaptations and cop shows, this side of legal proceedings certainly presents a new kind of story to dive into. Plus, Neve Campbell stars, and everything’s better with a little Neve Campbell. The Lincoln Lawyer premieres Friday, May 13th.
What to watch on Hulu
Conversations with Friends
For those who are still not over Normal People, you’re in luck—sort of. Conversations with Friends, ever-emotional author Sally Rooney’s first novel, arrives this week, and it’s sure to pack as much of a punch as its miniseries predecessor. The plot follows four emerging literary figures (two college girls and an established married couple) as they meet and grow closer in varying ways, pushing each other’s limits in the name of self-interest and growth. Like any Rooney story, it has a sharp eye on the human condition of the 21st century, and it should make for a breathtaking watch. Conversations with Friends premieres Sunday, May 15th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Beatriz at Dinner
Before shows like Succession and The White Lotus took aim at the ultra-rich of the United States, Beatriz at Dinner struck a similarly sharp chord as a small indie success. The film stars Salma Hayek as Beatriz, a massage therapist for wealthy clients. When her car breaks down after she goes on a house call, one of Beatriz’s patrons asks her to stay for dinner amongst other, richer, and whiter guests. It’s a sleek delivery of social commentary, lampooning the privileged and ignorant. Beatriz at Dinner will be available to stream starting Thursday, May 19th.
What to watch on HBO Max
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Coincidentally, The Lincoln Lawyer isn’t this week’s only television adaptation of a book that’s already been turned into a movie; The Time Traveler’s Wife has followed that path as well. The series is written by Steven Moffat, the man who helped modernize Sherlock and Doctor Who, and its cast is thoroughly British as well—Rose Leslie stars as the titular wife to Theo James’ titular time traveler. The story is a timeless exploration of love and loss throughout the many jumbled up years of one couple’s relationship. The Time Traveler’s Wife premieres Sunday, May 15th.
What to watch on Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent
This fantastical period drama takes place in a Victorian England seemingly stuck with an unsettling mythical creature on its hands. When London widow Cora (played by Claire Danes) moves to Essex after hearing about a mysterious serpent, she encounters more than she bargained for; not only does she strike up a bond with a local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but her arrival coincides with the creature’s havoc. Period details mix with elements of fantasy and horror as the townspeople turn against each other, with questions about who—or what—brought the monster’s curse to them. The Essex Serpent premieres Friday, May 13th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
St. Paul Regional Water breaks ground on $250 million, four-year upgrade to McCarrons Water Treatment Plant
Some $*&%! Stole My Identity to Collect Unemployment Benefits
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 9 years for robbery spree in 2021
Why You Might Not Be Right For Affiliate Marketing
Make Money Online – Scam Free
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
The 7 Wonders Of Social Media Marketing To A Brand
Creative Ways to Earn Extra Income From Home
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: May 13-19
With Odyssey Sims unavailable, Lynx sign rookie Evina Westbrook to hardship contract
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special