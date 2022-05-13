Starting Part Time Computer Career From Home is the Way to Success

Share Pin 0 Shares

With the low costs of computer and internet connections, it have become easier today for people to start a part time computer career from home.

The general attribute for people to start a computer career from home are:

– fulfill their dream of financial independence

– an extra income or back up income in the event of losing your full time job

– have a regular job with a regular income from home after retirement

– experience the joy and thrill of creating your own job opportunity

– an insurance against any economics downturn when there are mass retrenchment

However, when you want to start your own part time computer career from home, don’t be under the misconception that it needs very little effort and time. It is advisable that you should start by doing it on a part time basis while you still have a full time career.

There are several great reasons for starting your computer career on a part time basis:

– By doing it part time, you minimize your risk both in time and finance as your still have a full time income. (in fact, that is how I started my computer career from home).

– As you still are earning a full time monthly income, it will give you the confidence and money to invest in your part time career. You don’t have to worry about the payments of your monthly bills and can focus better in developing your part time career until it can earn you a SECOND source of full time income.

– There is always a learning curve we need to experience. Your first attempt of starting a part time career could end up in failure for various reasons despite your enthusiasm and determination to succeed. In such an event, at least you could still fall back on your full time income.

– With your full time career as a backup, you are not under tremendous pressure to perform in order to survive. You still can live normally as you developed new skills, knowledge and you can grow your second source of income at your own pace.

– You continue to enjoy the benefits of a full time career such as health insurance, annual leaves, bonus and other benefits that your company may have given you as an employee while you develop your part time career into a full time income.

Having listed the above benefits of not quitting your full time career while you developed your part time computer career from home, there are also some disadvantages that you should be aware:

– At time, working on a full time and part time career together can be strenuous and you may experience burnout or depressions. This may have an impact on your life and full time career as you neglect your love ones, career or even both.

– Your part time career may create problems for your full time boss or employer as you may become excessive indulgence in developing your part time career. Eventually, it may lead you to under perform in your full time career.

– During the initial year, you usually have to sacrifice much of your precious time with your family and friends as well as your leisure activities.

Although there are several disadvantages of starting a part time career, for those who really want to build a second source of full time income from home, they will somehow be able to over those initial difficulties.

As long as you are passionate about it, success will eventually be yours.

By © Arthur, The Part Time Job Home