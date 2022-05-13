News
Teen missing in St. Croix River located by divers; boy’s condition unknown Thursday night
A 17-year-old boy was receiving medical care Thursday night following a water emergency in the St. Croix River in Lake St. Croix Beach.
Authorities were called to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South around 5:40 p.m. after witnesses reported the teen had gone underwater while playing with friends.
Emergency crews arrived on scene within minutes and immediately began searching for the missing teen. He was located by a member of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office rescue dive team just after 6:30 p.m.
The teen, who is from the Stillwater area, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was receiving medical care Thursday night, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. His condition on Thursday night was not known, the release stated.
1920 Posts, SSC Jobs Recruitment 2022
SSC Selection Posts (Phase-X) Online Form 2022
SSC Selection Posts (Phase-X) Online Form 2022
Posts : 1920
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Selection Posts (Phase-X) Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification & Apply Online.
Important Dates
Starting Date to Apply Online: 12-05-2022
Last Date to Apply Online: 13-06-2022 upto 23:30 PM
Vacancy Details:
Selection Posts (Phase-X) 2022
Important Links :
Apply Online : Click Here
Notification : Click here
Winderman’s view: Butler says enough is enough, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Thursday night’s 99-90 NBA playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers:
– It didn’t work at the previous stops because Jimmy Butler was so strong willed.
– It is working for the Heat for that same reason.
– Scoreless second period?
– Only increased the hunger in the third.
– And to do it here, in this building, to close out the 76ers?
– All the more satisfying.
– Against the team that instead opted to invest their future in Ben Simmons.
– Who turned into James Harden.
– Who now is off to Cancun.
– So given his druthers, perhaps the preferred opponent in the Eastern Conference finals would be Milwaukee.
– If only to erase the memory of his first-round horror show in last season’s opening-round sweep at the hands of the Bucks.
– This is why the Heat decided to build the post-Dwyane Wade era around Butler.
– And why that massive extension was extended last summer, one that carries him through his 36th birthday.
– Sure he’s crazy.
– But he’s Heat crazy.
– And, no, this wasn’t about Danny Green being lost in the first quarter.
– Or Joel Embiid being hobbled and masked.
– Better during the regular season.
– Better during the playoffs.
– All the while having to close out the series in the injury absence of Kyle Lowry.
– Gabe Vincent again lined up with the Heat’s starter, which, at this point, almost seems like the expected.
– With the Heat now 6-0 with him as a playoff starter.
– A year removed from a two-way contract.
– Otherwise, the regular starters of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
– And, yes, another night where Adebayo’s play transcended the boxscore.
– With the start, Butler tied P.J. Brown and Jamal Mashburn for 10th on the Heat all-time playoff list. It also moved him past Rick Mahorn for 84th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With his appearance, Adebayo tied Tim Hardaway for 15th on the Heat all-time playoff-games list, at 39.
– Dewayne Dedmon played as the Heat’s first reserve.
– Then Tyler Herro.
– Followed by Victor Oladipo.
– And then Caleb Martin.
– With Duncan Robinson entering at the start of the second period to make it 10 deep.
– After Adebayo was called for his second foul early in the second period, the Heat went with an all-reserve unit of Dedmon, Martin, Robinson, Herro and Oladipo.
– Robinson’s run was limited.
– With Erik Spoelstra not daring using him defensively against James Harden.
– Butler’s 17th point moved him past Mark Aguirre for 85th on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list, with his 22nd moving him past Joe Dumars for 84th.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer moved him past Toni Kukoc for 85th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Butler’s second free throw moved him past Allen Iverson for 57th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Butler’s third defensive rebound was the 400th of his playoff career.
– Butler’s fourth free throw attempt moved him past Carmelo Anthony and Ray Allen for 62nd on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– With his first steal, Herro tied Josh Richardson, Joel Anthony and Shaquille O’Neal for 25th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Strus’ third 3-pointer moved him past Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Herro’s second rebound moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 14th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Tucker’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Michael Cooper and Toni Kukoc for 79th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Adebayo’s second steal moved him past Alonzo Mourning for 10th on the all-time Heat playoff list.
– Spoelstra spoke at the morning shootaround about the unique traps and double-teams that Herro faced against the 76ers.
– “That’s one of the discussions I had with him on the playoffs,” Spoelstra said. “One game doesn’t necessarily lead to the next game. You just have to find a way to put your imprint to be able to help the team win. And he’s been finding ways to do that. It might not be in the exact ways that everybody wants to see.”
– Spoelstra added, “I think all of his experiences now are just really helping him understand what it takes to impact winning in the playoffs.”
– Spoelstra on playoff Butler, “Jimmy’s always been this for us in the playoffs, whatever is needed, and it might be different game to game.”
– Spoelstra made clear pregame that the series, in his view, never was about Adebayo vs. Joel Embiid, in one-on-one terms.
– “He’s certainly not getting caught up on a one-on-one narrative about it,” he said.
– Herro said he appreciated the challenge.
– “Getting repetitions, I think that’s the biggest thing, just seeing myself fight through the double-teams and blitzes and things like that,” he said.
– Thursday marked the third consecutive season the 76ers stood down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In the previous two cases, they won Game 6 and then lost in Game 7.
– The game was preceded by a moment of silence for the passing of NBA legend Bob Lanier.
Howard Gustafson, Inver Grove Heights centenarian, dies at 106
One of Howard Gustafson’s earliest memories is standing at a parade, waving an American flag and calling out, “Down with the Kaiser!” It was World War I. One of his last memories was planning his 107th birthday.
In between those memories spanning a century was a lot of living — from plowing farm fields with horses as a young man to learning how to take selfies at his 100th birthday party. A member of the Greatest Generation, he survived the Great Depression and served in World War II. Almost to the end, he kept dancing.
Gustafson died in his sleep at his apartment in assisted living in Inver Grove Heights on May 5 — just 43 days before yet another birthday. He was 106.
Susan Harold, one of Gustafson’s two daughters, thinks she knows why their dad lived so long.
“He had such a zest for life,” she says.
Gustafson was born at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul on June 17, 1915. He was born during World War I — although the United States would not join the war until later. Woodrow Wilson was president, American women were fighting for their right to vote and the movies were still silent. Sirloin steak cost 18 cents a pound, a newspaper was a penny and an average house was priced at about $3,200, according to federal records.
His mother was a Norwegian immigrant; his father, a postal clerk, was Swedish by heritage. The couple’s sons, Howard and his younger brother, Oscar, were both healthy and athletic, with Oscar excelling at tennis and Howard enjoying swimming, fishing and golf. Growing up on the south end of Highland Park, Gustafson got a job at a bakery when he was 13, earning 35 cents per hour after school and on weekends.
After graduating from Central High School in 1932 — back in an era when boys wore suits and ties to school — Gustafson attended Macalester College, where he graduated cum laude in 1936 with a degree in biology.
He mixed his studies with hard labor, helping out on a relative’s farm in North Branch in the summers.
“All work by hand, and they used horses,” said Vern Anderson, a son-in-law, in a message to the Pioneer Press. “Tough due to the Depression and great drought of the ’30s.”
Gustafson was 26 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and the United States declared war. Because of his biology background, Gustafson served as a medical lab technician during World War II, stationed in South Wales.
Back home after the war, Gustafson followed his father’s example and got a job with the U.S. Postal Service in 1946. The postal clerk met his wife, Norma, at a dance class; they wed in 1951. The couple bought a house in South St. Paul in 1954, where they raised their two daughters, Jan and Susan. His daughter, Jan Anderson, remembers how their dad flooded the backyard in the winter so his daughters could ice skate; sometimes, he joined the kids in sledding down the hill in their yard.
After Norma died in 2004, Gustafson adapted to carry on without his wife of 53 years.
“I’ve had to become more social,” he told the Pioneer Press in 2015 at his 100th birthday party. “I’ll talk to anybody.”
Turning 100: Read the Pioneer Press coverage from Howard Gustafson’s 100th birthday party in 2015.
Having retired in 1974, Gustafson kept busy, not only mowing his own lawn and cleaning his own house, but also helping neighbors clear their snow and volunteering at his church. His step was always filled with pep.
“He was known as the dancing usher,” says Anderson.
He was often asked about his secret to such successful aging.
He often gave this answer:
“Oatmeal,” Anderson recalls with a laugh.
His version of finally slowing down was not typical.
“He bought a self-propelled lawn mower after he turned 100,” Anderson says. “It was his gift to himself.”
Until then, Gustafson had used a push mower.
When he moved to assisted living at age 102, he did so independently.
“He drove himself there,” Harold says.
(The car stayed parked after that, and he eventually gave it to a grandchild.)
Gustafson didn’t enjoy the isolation that came with the pandemic — the second one he lived through, although he did not recall the first — so he was excited for his upcoming June birthday party.
How could such a long life seem cut short?
Maybe it’s because his zest for it never aged.
Gustafson will be buried next to his wife, in a service with full military honors, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday.
Besides his daughters and two son-in-laws, he is survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
To honor Gustafson’s love of gardening and dancing, his family suggests donations in his name to Como Friends, a nonprofit that supports Como Park Zoo and Conservatory (Comofriends.org), or to Keane Sense of Rhythm, a nonprofit tap dance studio in St. Paul (Tapcompany.org).
