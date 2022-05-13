Finance
Ten Reasons Why You Should Buy Cuponk
Cuponk has three popular versions and all three of them are extremely popular not only among boys and girls but also among adults.
Hasbro’s Cuponk is a simple game that is exciting and has been extremely popular ever since it was launched. It is certainly an enjoyable game for both adults and children. All you need to do is to make the cup to light up by dropping balls into it. Cuponk is a great game that will allow children to remove their focus from computer or television screens. It has also been included in the chart of top fifteen games/toys for Christmas. It can be played by boys as well as girls.
Cuponk is a fun game where you will hear victory sounds such as “YEAH! You Rock”. But, if you fail to sink the ball in the cup to light it up, your co-players can go on top of you. You can play this game anywhere in your home which converts it into a virtual playground. You can apply various trick shots like wall banger, door jam and staring contest. It is powered by 3 Triple A batteries. Each Cuponk game set comprises of two theme balls, light up cups, deck of 30 trick cards and Backboard printed accessory.
Cuponk is available in three types- Let it R.I.P, El Campeon with Funnel and Gorillanator with Ramp. Here are certain reasons why you should buy them.
– It is a game that is launched newly and allows you to show your friends your skills
– You will be greeted with zombie sounds and flashing lights after you perfectly execute a shot
– You can play it anywhere in the house without any problem. It allows you to transform your house into a virtual playground
– You can make use of trick shots like Rick O’Shea, Blind Hook and Deep End in the Let it R.I.P game
– You can make use of trick shots like Head Trauma, Runny Nose and Stool Sample in the El Campeon game
– The El Campeon game features wrestling sounds and in the Gorillanator the sound is of a gorilla
– The game is also extremely flexible and players can play by setting up their own rules and tricks
– Moreover, one can use five blank cards for preparing customized tricks
– It can be played in groups or alone and it is ideal for children who are 9 and above
The Ignored History Of Mary Magdalene
In line with Church doctrine Mary Magdalene was a prostitute. She had been also known as Mary of Bethany and employed spikenard when anointing the feet of Jesus Christ. She was subsequently converted and expended the remainder of her lifetime repentant. The Church modified their opinion of Mary Magdalene in 1969, but they still like to get people to think otherwise. Who had been the real Mary Magdalene? What is her real identity and why did the gospel writers change her story?
It has been said many times that the portrayal of Mary Magdalene within the New testament by the gospel writers is actually doubtful to say the least. Unlike the other women within the Bible, she is referred to only by name and not, for example, ‘Mary Magdalene the wife of John’ or ‘sister of James’. She is simply ‘Mary Magdalene’. This makes her unique. Mary Magdalene always appears top of any record about the followers of Christ, aside from the Virgin Mary. Groups considered as heretics by the Church her in a special, almost fanatical, reverence – why? What did they know that the actual gospel authors didn’t?
We are able to search the gospels for the answers to her high standing, yet will find no hints. It is only after the crucifixion, when she anoints Jesus’ lifeless body with spikenard, when she is first mentioned by name (apart from a brief appearance within Luke). The New International Edition of the Holy bible quotes Luke (8:1-3) which says that Mary Magdalene was one of the women following Christ from town to town.
Clearly then, a number of Jesus’ disciples were women. This is against the Church teachings and what’s more the women didn’t have to depend on their men for cash. What makes this particular ‘financial independence’ even more interesting, is that it shows that Jesus and his followers had been more than comfortable living off of the immoral earnings of a prostitute! Either she and the other women had been working hard, or they were from a prosperous family.
Carla Ricci, in her book Mary Magdalene and many others (1994) suggests something more important is being highlighted in the brief reference to her in Luke, ‘Going through the indexes to whole stacks of exegetical and theological writings held in the Pontifical Biblical Institute showed me that these verses were almost left out.’ She continues, ‘little has been written, specifically and purposely, on Luke 8:1-3.’ Is this omission simply a general disrespect for female followers of Christ – a kind of bigotry – or is it particularly directed at her for some other reason?
Bearing in mind exactly how central she is to the entire Jesus saga, it’s very strange that if the verses of Luke ended up being completely left out, then there’d have hardly been mention of her name whatsoever in the entire New testament. The marginalisation of the role of Mary is odd, plus it appears to have backfired as her role continues to demand attention.
Financial Aid For High School Seniors Class of 2010 – The Big Secret With College Grant Money
Financial aid for high school seniors class of 2010 is in full swing! Many high school students graduating from high school this spring are looking for money for school. There are so many things to think about if you are going away to school this fall. The biggest issue for many teens is trying to figure out how you are going to pay for school this year!
Many parents have lost their jobs because of the double digit unemployment rates. It is much more difficult for parents to be able to afford to pay for their children’s education these days! Even if your mom or dad still has a job, the cost of school has risen much faster than their paychecks! In today’s economy, we have to start doing whatever we can to try to get money for college!
Let me give you a little bit of advice. Start applying for every single college grant or scholarship you can find! I am completely serious about this. Make it a habit to start applying for scholarship opportunities wherever they arise. Many students never get any free money simply because they do not apply for the money! Even though many companies will award the best and the brightest students for their work, you do not have to be the smartest kid in the class to get this money! The kids that get all of the free money to go to school are the ones that complete a lot of applications!
This is the big secret! The secret is that these companies offering scholarships are approached by the students. In some cases, there are only a few applicants, so you have a good chance to win money if you know where to look. The financial aid for high school seniors class of 2010 is everywhere if you start applying for aid!
Hiring a Digital Media Agency in India
A recent survey by McKinsey & Co. on the impact of internet in India threw up some revealing figures. They estimated that by 2015, India would have overtaken the United States in the number of internet users, with this figure reaching a whopping 330-370 million.
Since this translates to a significant revenue source for the country, it also establishes what we’ve been observing over the last few years: for every business, small, medium or large, digital marketing is in it for the long haul. In fact, the smaller the company, the more beneficial a specialist digital marketing partner would prove to it, because of the sheer returns on investment in the long run. Hiring the right agency that is able to successfully build your brand, increase the outreach and actually convert a passive audience into a buying one therefore becomes a vital and carefully thought out business decision. Choosing the perfect partner from amongst so many that offer services in a highly competitive market can sometimes prove challenging. Consider the following tips when you go about this task:
- Frame the “need” for an agency: Every individual business has a unique need that it aims to fulfill by hiring a digital marketing agency. It is vital to define this need first of all.
- Define your goals: Are you a boutique that wants to showcase your designs and get people curious enough to place orders online or visit you? Or are you spare-parts manufacturing unit that simply wants to have a web presence so that you stay ahead of your competitors? The more well-defined your goals, the easier it is to measure the ROI.
- Set your budget and do your research accordingly: A structure always helps. While some flexibility is always recommended, it’s important to quantify the amount your business can set aside for its digital marketing strategy so that ROI also becomes measurable. Based on your budget, you can scout around, ask friends in the business and request quotes from agencies.
- Shortlist some names: Prepare a list of the agencies you have researched. Ensure that you also include the names of those being hired by your competitors; trade journals could help you do this.
Now that there is a list, arriving at the final decision can be aided by measuring your potential partners on the following parameters:
- Strategic Ability: An online marketing agency should be able to market itself! Have a look at their website, any newsletters or blogs they might have. If they are willing to see your website and provide immediate, first-impression insights on it, even better. That should give you a fair idea of their strategic fit with you.
- Updation Capability: Are they abreast of the latest trends? This can be judged by their own website, industry news on it, their following on social media and such other means. If they have a buzzing network on social media platforms, their chances of replicating this for you are bright.
- ROI Measurement Framework: The agency should be able to set out and discuss a framework or structure for measuring your return on investment parameters. For instance, achieving top keyword rankings for clients are a good sign of being able to promote their brand awareness. However they can be exclusive and not entirely indicative of actual website traffic and conversion to sales. Discuss the report format and timelines that they like to lay out for company objectives. Every prospective digital agency should have a format.
- Industry Specialization: Are they industry specialists? You should be able to view whether any other peers in your industry segment have engaged their services. If so, it’s clear that while there would be competition, there would also be great quality work in those specializations.
- Agency office, team & infrastructure: While this could be considered a little old-school, it is always fruitful to be able to view the prospective agency’s office. This would give a feel of their expertise, professionalism and scope of their business. Choosing an agency simply on the basis of a phone call may not be the wisest course of action in the long run.
- Examine their portfolio: This is hard evidence. Nothing can be a better reflection of the prospective agency’s work quality and ethos than their portfolio. By looking at samples of the work done by them for other clients, whether or not in the same industry segment, it’ s easy to gauge their competency, creativity and business acumen in digital marketing. If you could gain access to a case study, that would be even better.
The time, effort and money that you would be spending on the endeavor of going about making the choice of your digital agency partner will be worth it if done with caution and wisdom. You could potentially scale your business by several notches and reap the rich rewards of this long-term decision.
Happy hunting!
