Ten Reasons Why You Should Buy Cuponk

Cuponk has three popular versions and all three of them are extremely popular not only among boys and girls but also among adults.

Hasbro’s Cuponk is a simple game that is exciting and has been extremely popular ever since it was launched. It is certainly an enjoyable game for both adults and children. All you need to do is to make the cup to light up by dropping balls into it. Cuponk is a great game that will allow children to remove their focus from computer or television screens. It has also been included in the chart of top fifteen games/toys for Christmas. It can be played by boys as well as girls.

Cuponk is a fun game where you will hear victory sounds such as “YEAH! You Rock”. But, if you fail to sink the ball in the cup to light it up, your co-players can go on top of you. You can play this game anywhere in your home which converts it into a virtual playground. You can apply various trick shots like wall banger, door jam and staring contest. It is powered by 3 Triple A batteries. Each Cuponk game set comprises of two theme balls, light up cups, deck of 30 trick cards and Backboard printed accessory.

Cuponk is available in three types- Let it R.I.P, El Campeon with Funnel and Gorillanator with Ramp. Here are certain reasons why you should buy them.

– It is a game that is launched newly and allows you to show your friends your skills

– You will be greeted with zombie sounds and flashing lights after you perfectly execute a shot

– You can play it anywhere in the house without any problem. It allows you to transform your house into a virtual playground

– You can make use of trick shots like Rick O’Shea, Blind Hook and Deep End in the Let it R.I.P game

– You can make use of trick shots like Head Trauma, Runny Nose and Stool Sample in the El Campeon game

– The El Campeon game features wrestling sounds and in the Gorillanator the sound is of a gorilla

– The game is also extremely flexible and players can play by setting up their own rules and tricks

– Moreover, one can use five blank cards for preparing customized tricks

– It can be played in groups or alone and it is ideal for children who are 9 and above