The Magicians Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Can We Expect?
The Magicians season 6 is something many fans are waiting to be made. However, is it ever going to be made? That is still a mystery as it looks like Netflix cancelled out the potential of the series . Sera Gamble and John McNamara create the magic series. Mike Cahill produced the series, Michael London, Janice Williams, Scott Smith, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, and David Reed.
The series will have the fans’ hearts forever because of the amazing way it is made and the amazing cast put together. The Magicians season 6 is a much-awaited series. If you’re looking out for information on The Magicians season 6 release date, plot, cast, watching options, etc., keep reading ahead.
Is There A Sixth Season Of The Magicians?
Sad to disappoint all the fans waiting eagerly for the sixth season of the series, but there won’t be a season six, at least not now. The Magicians series worked for as long as five seasons which is quite an achievement. However, it seems to have been dropped by the network after its fifth season.
What Do The Creators Of The Show Have To Say?
As the news of the series not returning for the sixth season is out the series regular needs an answer as to why it’s not renewed. The executive producer sera gamble, Co-creator John McNamara, and Henry Alonso Myers stated that being the creator of the series, she could sense it when the network had reached its point where there couldn’t be more seasons on the same network as there was no more room for the series and SyFy was their first platform.
The only hope of the series getting a new season after running for five fantastic seasons is if any other network picks it up. However, that seems to be impossible because Syfy decided to drop the show sometime back, and there hasn’t been any streaming service ready to take up the show.
What Is The Magicians Season 6 Release Date?
Unfortunately, since SyFy has dropped the show, there won’t be a next season for the series. So even though the magicians is a beloved series, there won’t be another season. However, if they didn’t pick it , then the release date updates will depend on the pre-production of the series. So viewers can stay tuned for more information.
Who Can We Expect To See In The Magicians Season 6?
If by any chance the series renews for a season 6, then we could expect The Magicians season 6 cast to include Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Brittany Curran as Fen, Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman.
All these main cast members will for sure grace the cast of the sixth season without any doubt, followed by supporting actors. However, keep in mind that these cast members have already moved on with new offers, and hence fans should only hope they’d return if there is a season 6.
What Is The Expected Plot For The Magicians Season 6?
The fourth season had ended with a bang by killing the main protagonist itself and the fifth season had to take up a whole different course of events. While giving an interview, Sera gamble stated that the main lead’s death had affected the show moving forward.
She also stated that this didn’t mean Quentin’s story would end, but it would show its after-effects and just that Jason Ralph won’t be a series regular. Jason Ralph had left the show, and the next season is more going to be like the next chapter of us humans when we have lost a loved one and how we cope with their loss.
It’s the story moving forward, and it’s anything and everything related to what our main pillar is lost now. The magicians season 6 will also have a similar plot coping with death, or they might introduce a completely different story arc.
What Is The Plot Of The Magicians?
The series started with a simple plot of Quentin Coldwater getting into Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy, as he wants a magician training. Realization hits him when he realizes that the magical world he knew existed from his childhood existed from a childhood book, which poses a danger to humanity.
Along with his life, we are also shown the life of his childhood friend Julia and her life took a turn when she was denied entry, and she went out to search for magic outside of the school. The University recruits students fir a secretive academy. The magician’s plot started on simple and killed its main protagonist.
Where To Watch The Magicians In The United States?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. All the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. Apart from Netflix, no other streaming platform is offering the series. Viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, etc.
Where To Watch The Magicians In The United Kingdom?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. Furthermore, all the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store, etc.
Where To Watch The Magicians In Canada?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, etc. In Canada, there are streaming options other than the official website too.
Where To Watch The Magicians In Australia?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. Furthermore, all the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, etc., until the fourth season.
There is a very fine line between a series having the expectations of renewal and forgetting its existence. Unfortunately, it looks like they forgot the Magicians season 6 development and doesn’t have a lot of potential. However, fans and viewers of the series can still keep having hopes.
A previous case of a Manifest series’s drop and Netflix gave a home .And It is now in development. Therefore, viewers can hope Netflix might pick up the series .
Potential tree loss on Summit Avenue raises concerns for residents
Summit Avenue in St. Paul runs through two historic districts and is home to 370 Victorian mansions — including the Governor’s Residence — and, with the city’s planned regional trail to include the avenue, residents are concerned about preserving its many features, including its trees.
Tom Darling, a retired attorney and president of the Summit Avenue Residential Preservation Association, said he’s bracing for the worst.
“I don’t think concerns are overblown. We’ve been engaged with the city for months now on this,” Darling said. “I do not see any way that they build the regional trail of the sort they want to build without taking down trees — a lot of trees.”
As a cycling advocate, Andy Singer said he’s feeling scapegoated for the loss of trees during road reconstruction and other projects. St. Paul’s Cleveland Avenue is also expected to lose trees due to a Ramsey County road project.
“Someone is mailing out postcards saying ‘putting protected bikeways on Summit is going to kill trees,’ and there’s no evidence of that at all,” said Singer on Wednesday. “I’m an environmentalist. It’s part of why I ride a bike.”
A planned road reconstruction project by the city’s northern border with Falcon Heights has already provided a negative precedent when it comes to public relations.
BIKE LANES
Singer, co-chair of the St. Paul Bicycle Coalition, considers himself a fan of tree shade, aesthetics and environmental benefits. He said he was as surprised as anyone to learn that 160 trees will be removed from a mile-long stretch of Cleveland Avenue during road and utility work over the course of the next year. That includes 71 trees from a block near the University of Minnesota that will soon accommodate an off-street path.
“We bend over backwards to choose and endorse options that do not involve tree removal,” wrote Singer and Ian Buck, his co-chair on the coalition, in a letter Wednesday to Ramsey County Public Works and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, urging them to redo both the engineering and public engagement process.
“We were told that the bike portions of the Cleveland Avenue project would have no impact on trees,” the bike advocates wrote. “It is totally unacceptable that we are being notified about this just as the project is starting construction, three years after our involvement in the public process, especially when we were told that no trees would have to be removed to accommodate (in-street) bike lanes and (an off-street) multi-use path.”
Ramsey County officials have already publicly apologized for the limited notice about tree removal to community residents and other stakeholders along Cleveland Avenue. And they’ve signaled they’ll slow the road project down by two weeks or more to hear out concerns. The extra time will help ensure that no more trees are removed than necessary or expressly desired by property owners.
SUMMIT AVENUE IN PLAY
Already, a similar issue is playing out along Summit Avenue, where some homeowners are blaming cycling advocates for potential tree loss. Some 80 ash trees are already scheduled to be removed from along Summit Avenue this year and next as part of the city’s program to address the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.
Meanwhile, city planners, with St. Paul Parks and Recreation in the driver’s seat, are in the midst of crafting a “regional trail master plan” for Summit Avenue that examines the park and trail connections from the Mississippi River to downtown St. Paul, including the Sam Morgan Regional Trail, which follows Shepard Road along the river. Improved bike access is likely to play a large role in that master plan, which is scheduled to enter into its final design stage next month. It could be presented to the city council this fall.
Design concepts are likely to be made public later this month. In June, a draft master plan, advisory meeting information and other details will be published online at engagestpaul.org/summit.
“There’s been so little information out there,” said Gretchen Cudak, a Summit Avenue resident and member of the St. Paul Garden Club. “Are they really going to take down trees for this after we’ve just suffered from the ash (trees) being taken down? I’m hoping there’s a lot more information available to the public before a vote is taken. This is the first time I’ve seen a timeline. We just don’t know what’s happening.”
Darling, of the Summit Avenue Residential Preservation Association, said the city appears especially interested in the section of Summit Avenue between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street, which is scheduled for a complete rebuild in 2023.
“They want to incorporate any changes that would be required if a Regional Trail is to be built,” said Darling, raising concerns about potential tree loss in a recent email to a fellow Summit Avenue resident. “The reality as I see it is that whatever they do from Lexington to Victoria they will do the same all the way.”
TREE LOSS, REAL OR IMAGINED, FOR AN ELEVATED BIKEWAY?
In late April, critics began circulating postcards to Summit Avenue homeowners claiming the city plans to remove 10 feet of existing boulevard to create a paved bike trail connection to existing trails leading toward the river. Asked about the particulars, Parks and Rec staff did not specify how much boulevard might be carved out or how many trees might come down.
“The existing vegetation on Summit Ave. plays a significant role in creating a recreational parkway experience,” acknowledged Liz Carey-Linskey, a spokesperson for St. Paul Parks and Rec, in an email.
Regarding the trees, “we don’t know the full scope of impact since the design is still in development,” she said. “The goal for all departments is to preserve as much existing greenspace as possible.”
Singer said despite critics’ concerns, it’s possible that tree loss will be limited. A potential concept calls for relocating existing bike lanes on Summit and making them parking protected, essentially swapping the location of the bike corridor and the parked cars.
“They would move the curb in, so in effect they’d be narrowing the street,” he said. “You’d have parked cars, and then a bikeway up on the curb, like the ones they’ve put in on Wheelock Parkway and Como (Avenue). In terms of the overall configuration of the street, it’s not going to change the width of the street. You’re essentially swapping the bike lane and the parked cars. It shouldn’t have to destroy trees, but people are making this claim.”
St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen, who does not represent Summit Avenue, said she looks forward to seeing the details. She recalled the neighborhood opposition in her area when an elevated bikeway was proposed along Wheelock Parkway from Dale Street to Como Lake.
“The change there was much more drastic because they cut into the boulevard and there were no sidewalks,” Brendmoen said. “The concern was ‘no one bikes here’ but no one biked there because there was nowhere to bike. (These days it looks) wonderful, fantastic, well-used.”
High School DxD Season 5 Release Date And What We Know So Far
Anime series offers a wide variety of genres, and High School DxD is a harem series where we see angels and demons. The series High School DxD season 5 is up in the line. High School DxD is based on a series of light novels, Ichei Ishibumi. Miyamo-Zero illustrates these novels, and they were first released in 2008. After the light novels series debuted in 2008, the anime series was released in 2012.
High School DxD is about Issei Hyoudou, a twisted second-year high school student. He wants to become a harem king, but he gets killed on his first date. The killed student is then later told to be a fallen angel. Issei is brought back to life by Rias Gremory, a devil who is also the prettiest student in the same school Issei studies. As Rias resurrected Issei, he has to serve him now.
Fans have showered love on all the four seasons of High School DxD because of these memorable characters, supernatural comedies and adventure. So, the high demand for the next season is no surprise.The Cine Talk confirmed the next installment of the series, and here is all that we have known about season 5 of High School DxD till now.
Release Date of Season 5 of High School DxD Season 5
The release date of High School DxD season 5 has not been officially confirmed till now. So, no official release date has been confirmed for High School DxD Season 5.
As per the reports from The Cine Talk, the new season of High School DxD was expected to release in 2020, but due to the global pandemic, it got delayed,ot and similar delays happened with other anime series.
Ichieie Ishibumi also confirmed that season 5 of High School DxD is still making. If this anime series releases this year, then High School DxD may come by fall 2022, i.e., most probably by October. Icheiei also encouraged fans to buy and read more light novels to inspire the production of this anime series.
Some reports also suggest that it will be released in July 2022.In Japan, the viewers can watch High School DxD Season 5 on AT-X.Fans in the US canwatch High School DxD Season 5 on Funimation.There will be a total of 12 episodes that will run for 22 minutes each.
Earlier, High School DxD Season 5 was scheduled to come in November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed to 2022.Fans should be that patient, as making their favorite supernatural show takes time. There are no other updates after the statements issued by Ishibhumi, and everyone is waiting for the production house to resume the work that was interfered with by the pandemic.
Who Are All In High School DxD Season 5?
The official cast for High School DxD season 5 has not been disclosed yet. As per the reports from The Cinemaholic, the cast from the old seasons will return for this season as well. Yuki Kaji will give the voice of Issei Hyōudōu, Ayana Taketaksu will be seen giving the voice of Koneko Toujou, Shizuka Ito will give voice to the character of Akeno Himejima, Azumi Asakura will give voice to Asia Argento.
Studio TNK made the initial three seasons of High School DxD. But, Season 4 was made by Studio Passione. Yoshifumi Sueda directed the fourth season. High School DxD fans were not pleased with this change, and some even petitioned the series to get back to its style shown in season 1.
What Is The Expected Plot Of Season 5 Of High School DxD?
No official plot synopsis has been released for Season 5 of High School DxD. The anime series usually follows the same plot as in the light novel series. Like season 4 followed the light novel series volume 9 and 10.
In the previous season, i.e., Season 4 of High School DxD, we saw Issei fighting against Sairong. We also see Issei using the Cardinal Crimson Promotion, and it served as a power-up for him. In the last season, we finally saw the romance between Issei and Rias as they shared their first kiss. Season 4 had a lot to show to the fans and ended up successfully.
Season 5 of High School DxD will most likely be based on the light novel series volumes 11 and 12. Issei will have to give a Middle-Class Promotion test. This Middle-Class Promotion test is used to denote the strength of a Devil. If Issei can pass the test, he will be placed above the low class. Other than the tests, Issei will also have to brood for Koneko as he just learned that he and Rias have been close. Koneko is not happy after learning this fact.
High School DxD season 5 will be a lot more fun than we assumed it to be because it will focus more on Issei this time. In the fifth season, he will become more potent in this season. A part of his soul has become the devil itself, and he won’t be serving Rias anymore. He will make his own identity and be an individual who is not serving anyone. This new season will show many unexpected things as High School DxD continues its story.
Trailer of Season 5 of High School DxD?
Anime fans are consumed with anime series that is about Angels and Demons. High School DxD is among then and the best supernatural comedies. So, it is evident that the fans are eager to watch the upcoming season of this animated series as soon as possible.
The trailer for High School DxD season 5 has not been released yet. Whenever the trailer of this famous anime series High School DxD season 5 releases, we’ll update the article so that our readers stay posted.
Where Can The Viewers Watch High School DxD Season 5?
Season 5 of High School DxD will be available to watch on AT-X for viewers living in Japan.For the audiences living in the US, the show High School DxD Season 5 will be available to watch on Funimation. Season 5 will be dubbed English just like the previous seasons.
What Are The Updates On Season 6 of High School DxD?
There are updates on Season 6 of High School DxD currently. But this season will happen.Other updates on Season 6 of the show will be received once High School DxD season 5 ends or near the end of this season.
Some Frequently Asked Questions By Fans Have Been Mentioned Below:
Is Season 5 of High School DxD Coming?
No final release date is confirmed for Season 5 of High School DxD, but it is coming.
Is High School DxD Present On Netflix Censored?
For now, the anime series is censored on Netflix. High School DxD can be removed by the famous streaming platform anytime.
Has The Series High School DxD Finished?
No, this anime series has not come to an end, and there are many more seasons to come. The following season of High School DxD will be released soon.
In What Order Is High School DxD?
The first season of High School DxD was released in 2012.The release date for the second season of High School DxD was in 2013.The third season of this anime series had a release date in 2015.The fourth season of High School DxD was released in 2018. The watch order of the series has been mentioned below.
Will High School DxD Season 5 Be Dubbed?
Just like the previous High School DxD was dubbed into English from Japanese, this season will also be dubbed.
On Which Volumes Of The Novel Is High School DxD Based?
High School DxD Season 5 will be based on volumes 11 and 12 of the light novel series.
Has The Fifth Season Of High School DxD Been Canceled?
No, the fifth season of High School DxD has not been canceled. There was a delay due to COVID 19 pandemic, but it is being said that subsequent seasons, i.e., seasons 5 and 6, will be released soon.
Is High School DxD Available on Netflix?
Netflix has all the seasons of High School DxD released till now. Four seasons of High School DxD have come till now.
Chicago Bears 2022 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play — and our predictions for each matchup
The Chicago Bears schedule is set for what is bound to be a rebuilding season under new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
That said, the Bears still get the national spotlight a few times this season with three prime-time games — including one against the rival Green Bay Packers.
Here’s how our trio of Bears reporters sees the season playing out.
Week 1: Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Sept. 11, noon, FOX-32
In order to jump up nine slots in the 2021 draft, the 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 plus a 2021 third-round selection to the Miami Dolphins. That was an expensive vote of confidence from general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan in quarterback Trey Lance, whom the 49ers selected at No. 3. Could this be Lance’s first NFL start? At Soldier Field? In a showdown against fellow Class of 2021 quarterback Justin Fields? (Oh, yeah, this will also be the Bears’ home opener, raising the curtain on the Eberflus era.)
Tribune picks:
- Brad Biggs: 49ers
- Colleen Kane: 49ers
- Dan Wiederer: 49ers
Week 2: Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC-5
Eberflus better have his H.I.T.S. principle fully engrained by the end of August. The new coach’s first attempt to slow down Aaron Rodgers comes early. Including the playoffs, Rodgers is 23-5 as a starter against the Bears. That includes a 12-1 mark in games at Lambeau Field that he has both started and finished. (Rodgers left a Week 9 loss to the Bears in 2013 with a broken collarbone.) Rodgers also has shown a knack for embarrassing the Bears on the Sunday night stage, beating them six times in six tries with four of those victories by double digits.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Packers
- Kane: Packers
- Wiederer: Packers
Week 3: Bears vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Sept. 25, noon, CBS-2
Lovie Smith went 0-2 against the Bears as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 21-13 loss in his return to Soldier Field in November 2014. Now he’s starting anew in Houston and facing an uphill battle with a Texans team that went 8-25 over the last two seasons and is widely considered one of the NFL’s three worst. Carpe diem, Bears. Carpe diem.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 4: Bears at New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 2, noon, FOX-32
The Bears have used the Giants as a pain reliever in three of the last four seasons. Win. Win. Win. Albeit in games that had minimal entertainment value. Last season’s Week 17 meeting at Soldier Field was a 29-3 blowout in which the Giants finished with minus-6 net passing yards. Could this early-October trip be part of a welcome early stretch that offers an opportunity to build momentum and belief? Or will Brian Daboll, a candidate for the Bears coaching job last winter, have the Giants offense rolling?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Giants
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Giants
Week 5: Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Oct. 9, noon, FOX-32
The Bears haven’t traveled to the Twin Cities before Thanksgiving since 2006. This season they’ll finally get a sampling of what fall is like in Minneapolis. This will also be the Bears’ first look at a Vikings organization that went into full reboot mode in January, hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM and Kevin O’Connell as coach.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Vikings
- Kane: Vikings
- Wiederer: Vikings
Week 6: Bears vs. Washington Commanders
Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
If anyone should have a full understanding of how to fluster new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, it’s Eberflus and Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who saw Wentz in practice every day last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz, it should be noted, is 3-0 all time as a starter against the Bears. In another head-scratching and dispiriting trivia nugget, the Bears are 1-8 against Washington at Soldier Field since winning Super Bowl XX.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 7: Bears at New England Patriots
Monday, Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
This “Monday Night Football” contest at Gillette Stadium will showcase Fields versus Mac Jones in a rematch of the January 2021 college football national title game. (Jones and Alabama downed Fields and Ohio State 52-24.) For what it’s worth, the Bears haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2000, back Dick Jauron was their coach, Shane Matthews was starting at quarterback and Tom Brady was just an obscure rookie backup in New England. Since then? The Patriots, with Brady at the steering wheel, have beaten the Bears five times in a row by an average score of 35-21. Brady threw for 1,595 yards with 14 touchdown passes in those matchups. But hey, a new era is upon us. Who knows, right?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Patriots
- Kane: Patriots
- Wiederer: Patriots
Week 8: Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, FOX-32
Rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker should be in midseason form by this point, which is a must as the Bears head to Jerry World attempting to slow an offensive fireworks show featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz. Meanwhile, young defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have the Cowboys eyeing a Super Bowl run.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Cowboys
- Kane: Cowboys
- Wiederer: Cowboys
Week 9: Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
Sunday, Nov. 6, noon, CBS-2
While Eberflus might face a steep uphill climb trying to install his program and change the culture in his first season, he should take solace that he is not alone in that mission. More than a quarter of the teams in the league changed head coaches after last season, including the Dolphins, who replaced Brian Flores with Mike McDaniel.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Dolphins
- Kane: Dolphins
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 10: Bears vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, Nov. 13, noon, FOX-32
The Lions have quietly positioned themselves to be playoff contenders with a promising nucleus of young talent that includes first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams as well as offensive tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Yes, they still need a plan at quarterback beyond Jared Goff. But there has been a recent surge of optimism in Detroit about the direction of things under coach Dan Campbell.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Lions
Week 11: Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 20, noon, FOX-32
The Falcons have two of the most exciting young pass-catching talents in the league with tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London. The big question: Which Falcons quarterback will be throwing the ball in November? Bridge quarterback Marcus Mariota or rookie Desmond Ridder?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 12: Bears at New York Jets
Sunday, Nov. 27, noon, FOX-32
The retooling Jets grabbed four exciting players in the first 36 picks of last month’s draft. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall figure to play prominent roles in 2022 for a floundering franchise that is refilling on hope. Of course, most of that hinges on the development of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who could be in line here to be the third Class of 2021 first-round quarterback to go head-to-head with Fields.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Jets
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Jets
Week 13: Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Dec. 4, noon, FOX-32
Aaron Rodgers’ field trip to Soldier Field last season seemed like it might be setting up to be his final such excursion to Chicago as Packers quarterback. Instead, Rodgers found 200 million reasons to run it back for at least another couple of years. Ol’ No. 12 just seems to have that knack for torturing Bears fans in the cruelest of ways. In early December, fans in the lowest rows behind the end zones at Soldier Field should have themselves ready. Rodgers, as you probably know, has shown he’s willing to engage in a little back-and-forth.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Packers
- Kane: Packers
- Wiederer: Packers
Week 14: Bye
The Bears’ Week 14 bye is late — very late. So late, in fact, that it’s the latest since 1999, which also came in Week 14.
Week 15: Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 18, noon, FOX-32
In an attempt to get young quarterback Jalen Hurts the weaponry he needs, the Eagles got aggressive, trading for A.J. Brown and then giving the big-play receiver a four-year, $100 million extension. As the Bears continue tweaking the ideal formula for Fields’ development, Brown’s production is at least worth monitoring.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Eagles
- Wiederer: Eagles
Week 16: Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, Dec. 24, noon, CBS-2
Just leaving this here as a Christmas Eve stocking stuffer. Fields had a completion percentage of .589 and a passer rating of 73.2 as a rookie, throwing for 1,870 yards with seven touchdown passes in 12 games. Three years earlier, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a completion percentage of .528 and a passer rating of 67.9, throwing for 2,074 yards with 10 touchdown passes in 12 games. Now Allen is a favorite for league MVP honors and eyeing a possible charge to the Super Bowl. We’re not saying … we’re just saying.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bills
- Kane: Bills
- Wiederer: Bills
Week 17: Bears at Detroit Lions
Sunday, Jan. 1, noon, FOX-32
Happy New Year! The Bears have won at Ford Field four years in a row, and this is the team’s only road game after Week 12. Who knows? Maybe this becomes part of a solid finish that propels a young Bears team into 2023 with momentum and confidence.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Lions
- Kane: Lions
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 18: Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date/time TBD
The Bears and Vikings have become close season-finale buddies, meeting on the final Sunday of the regular season seven times over the last 11 years. This time, however, Soldier Field will be the stage for the finale. Will there be anything at stake besides draft positioning?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Vikings
Season predictions
Brad Biggs: 6-11
There should be great buildup for the season opener against the 49ers for a game between franchises that traded up to draft quarterbacks in 2021 — and took very different approaches in preparing their signal caller. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was adamant Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick, would learn behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The Bears were forced to turn to Justin Fields in Week 2 when Andy Dalton was injured and then stuck with him until he was sidelined with an injury. Fields has more experience, including at the college level, while Lance is on a far better roster.
New coach Matt Eberflus gets a quick indoctrination into the team’s rivalry with the Packers in Week 2. Four of the last five Bears coaches have won their first game at Lambeau Field, and Matt Nagy lost by only one point.
After alternating between away and home games every week last season, the Bears play on the road in four of five games in October with the only home date Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. That’s going to put pressure on a young team, especially with games against two 2021 playoff teams, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.
A week 14 bye on the weekend of Dec. 11 is suboptimal, but Eberflus and staff will get a mini-bye in October with 11 days between the Commanders and a “Monday Night Football” game against the Patriots on Oct. 24.
The development of Fields will be one of if not the most important storyline. The Bears play three other quarterbacks drafted in 2021 besides Lance: Davis Mills of the Texans (Week 3), Mac Jones of the Patriots (Week 7) and Zach Wilson of the Jets (Week 12). Those head-to-head battles will be measuring sticks.
Colleen Kane: 7-10
The Bears’ strength of schedule is tied for 24th in the league, according to NFL.com, so perhaps there’s an opportunity for a largely unproven group of players and coaches to pull off a couple of surprise wins. But there’s so much unknown about this team, including where Justin Fields’ development is headed under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whether Fields can succeed with the current group of linemen and receivers and how a defense without Khalil Mack takes shape under Eberflus. It’s hard to predict anything other than a losing record in the first year of Poles’ remodeling project.
Eberflus doesn’t have an easy first two games out of the gate against the 49ers and then the Packers at Lambeau Field. But Fields and company should have a nice three weeks to settle in after that and prepare for a key stretch that includes two prime-time games, including one against the Patriots and second-year quarterback Mac Jones in New England, followed by a road game against the Cowboys.
The Bears at least have a mini-bye in October — 11 days between the Thursday and Monday night games — because a Week 14 bye week is rough for a new coach and young team.
It’s odd the NFL scheduled only one road game over the final six weeks of the season, a quirk that would be great for the Bears and their fans if the team could remain in the playoff hunt late into December and January. If not, braving the cold at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve against the Bills or in the finale against the Vikings might not be very appealing.
Dan Wiederer: 5-12
It’s easy to look at the Bears schedule and identify windows of opportunity. A chance for a faster-than-expected start? Sure. It’s not unreasonable for the Bears to be competitive enough to win three of their first six. A late-season stretch in which they play only one road game after Thanksgiving weekend? That sets up a potentially comforting finish. And man, this year’s list of opposing starting quarterbacks is nowhere near as intimidating as last season’s. OK. Think positive. Perhaps this won’t be as painful of a season as it seemed.
But then? Well, reality speaks up. In a bold and doubtful tone.
Seven of the Bears’ 17 games will be played against opponents who made the playoffs last season. Twelve will come against foes who had more wins than they did a year ago. And that was before a front-office and coaching staff reboot at Halas Hall triggered a roster-gutting project that has put the team in the earliest stages of a demanding and tedious rebuild. The Bears roster, as presently constructed, is nowhere near as talented or sturdy as the one that contributed to a 6-11 finish last season.
Furthermore, the Bears will play four October road games with trips to face the Giants, Vikings, Patriots and Cowboys during a demanding 28-day window. That stretch not only figures to test the patience of a fan base increasingly on edge but should also reveal Eberflus’ ability to steady a rocking ship.
Through a rational lens, the 50,000-foot view remains the same. This figures to be a long season. As results go, this sets up to be a transition season that likely will be low on landmark moments and signature victories.
