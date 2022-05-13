News
The Miami Dolphins 2022 schedule
The NFL released the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule on Thursday night. Here are the games:
Sunday, Sept. 11: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Sept. 18: At Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Sept. 25: BUFFALO BILLS, 1 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Sept. 29: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Sunday, Oct. 9: At New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 1 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23: PITTSBURGH STEELERS, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 30: At Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 6: At Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 13: CLEVELAND BROWNS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 20: BYE
Sunday, Nov. 27: HOUSTON TEXANS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Dec. 4: At San Francisco 49ers, 4 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 11: At Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS
Week 15 (date TBD): At Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 25: GREEN BAY PACKERS, 1 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Jan. 1: At New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 7-8: NEW YORK JETS, TBD, TBD
()
News
Jim Crane’s comments about Yankees, Brian Cashman a deflection of Astros own cheating past says Bombers GM
CHICAGO — Brian Cashman isn’t taking advice from Jim Crane. The Yankees GM said Crane, the Astros owner, was deflecting when he made comments to USA Today that he should be quiet about the Astros cheating scandal being what has kept the Bombers from a World Series.
“I don’t think anybody’s gonna dance to the tune he’s singing, to be quite honest,” Cashman said Thursday night before the Yankees took on the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I’d say it’s called deflection and him trying to equate probably an equivalent of a parking ticket to maybe 162 felonies. I don’t think anybody’s gonna buy into any of that stuff.”
Crane was responding to Cashman’s comments in spring training that the Astros’ cheating scandal — which cost the team $5 million, years of draft picks and their GM and manager — cost the Yankees a chance at a World Series appearance in 2017. Crane also talked about “The Yankee Letter,” which revealed the club was fined $100,000 for illegal use of their replay room in 2015 and 2016, before the rules that the Astros were punished for were explicitly laid out by the league.
“I found his comments to be extremely strange,’ Crane told Bob Nightengale in an interview. “There’s the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there dude. What are you talking about? If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it [cheating], I’d keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what’s going on here. I can’t control what the other guys do.’
The Astros were caught using the replay room to steal signs and relay them to batters in real time during the 2017 season. The Yankees used their replay room to steal signs and relay them to a runner on second base, who could in turn relay them. The rule the Astros were caught violating was a result of the Yankees investigation, which gave commissioner Rob Manfred a chance to set the law and increase the punishment.
Cashman pointed out the league obviously did not see the violations as equivalent, citing the differences in punishments. He said the reaction within the industry has made it clear they are not the same as well.
“They lost multiple years of first round draft picks, they were fined millions of dollars and decided to fire their manager and general manager because of their actions,” Cashman said. “There’s no equivalent to any of it. So that’s why I said it’s a deflection. And no one’s buying it.”
CLEANING UP
The Yankees were the first team into the visitors clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field after the Guardians, who had a COVID-19 outbreak among their staff while here earlier this week. The White Sox assured the Yankees, however, that the rooms were clean.
“They came in and overnight, you know, did a deep clean and everything,” Aaron Boone said. “I know we brought more of our clubhouse staff that’s kind of handling a lot of the stuff with us.”
Guardians manager Terry Francona and several on his staff tested positive on Wednesday and the final game of the series between the two teams was canceled.
SITTING THE HOT HAND
After driving in all five of the Yankees runs on Wednesday, Gleyber Torres was on the bench to start the series with the White Sox Thursday. Boone said it was one of the days he had planned to give the second baseman off.
“I’m just kind of looking at the weekend and the week ahead and this one (game) made the most sense,” Boone said. “I’ll probably give a few guys on this road trip a day or a couple DH days… But I felt like this one with how they have the rotation set is how I wanted to get into that.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was also not in the starting lineup Thursday because Boone wanted to give him a rest.
()
News
Chicago White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez is on the road to recovery after surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon
Eloy Jiménez spent a portion of his Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, running from the foul line in shallow left field to center.
It wasn’t that long ago that Jiménez had to be removed from a game on a cart after suffering an injury that required surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee.
He’s on the road to recovery.
“I started to run a couple of days ago, and that is the main thing right now,” Jiménez said Tuesday. “Other than that, I’m feeling pretty good. We just wanted to make sure I’m good to run and see what happens.”
Jiménez suffered the injury during the second inning of an April 23 game at Minnesota, stumbling after crossing first base. He said the injury occurred before he touched the base.
“When I went down, I never thought anything bad (like) I could not play (for an extended time like last season),” he said. “I was just a little bit frustrated because I was feeling good. And then that happened. I’m feeling pretty good with the result and hopefully I’ll be back sooner than later.
“The same day (of the April 26 surgery) I was feeling good. I was walking after surgery. Yeah, that was quick. I thought it was going to be longer, but now I feel really good, and we are going to be back sooner than later.”
How soon?
“You can ask that to Rick Hahn,” Jiménez joked. “I’m feeling pretty good, but I don’t know.”
His timetable to return has been an estimated six to eight weeks from when the injury occurred.
“He is a product of the modern-science miracle,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Thursday. “Several days after the surgery he was walking around without a limp. He’s jogging, he’s swinging. Now what that actually means is, what we don’t want to do is push it ahead X number of days and that would be unwise and then lose him.
“So we’re going to make sure (we) build up all the strength and stamina. But he’s really improving, and it’s exciting we’re going to get him back.”
For now, Jiménez is focused on running and taking some swings in the cages.
“I’m really happy with that (hitting and running work) because I did not expect I was going to be back that soon,” he said.
The Sox began a four-game series Thursday against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. They faced a dangerous offense that came into the game ranked second in the American League with 40 home runs. The lineup features Aaron Judge (MLB-leading 10 homers), Anthony Rizzo (tied for second with nine) and Giancarlo Stanton (tied for 11th with seven).
The Sox entered Thursday ranked 10th in the AL with 26 homers. They are missing a power source in Jiménez, who has one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games.
“It’s tough every time I’m out,” said Jiménez, who is slashing .222/.256/.333. “And pretty much everybody knows I like to play.
“But when I’m in the dugout, I’m cheering for my team. But I’m feeling like ‘Jesus, I want to play.’ ”
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game. He slashed .249/.303/.437 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs.
He’s hoping to take lessons from that time away to aid him during this recovery.
“I’m working with (hitting coach) Frank (Menechino) to get my timing back,” Jiménez said. “I know it’s going to be a little bit hard. But we’ll have the opportunity to play every day, so let’s see.”
Whenever he returns, Jiménez isn’t going to be altering those runs to first base.
“I’m not going to stop doing what I think I can do,” Jiménez said. “That’s not going to stop me. I’m going to keep playing hard and that’s it.”
()
News
N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday six people died and nearly 190,000 are under quarantine following a rapid spread of fever across the nation in recent weeks, a day after it first acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak in a largely unvaccinated population.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that more than 350,000 people were treated for fever that “explosively” spread nationwide since late April and that 162,200 people recovered. It said said 187,800 people are being isolated for treatment after 18,000 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Thursday alone.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the cases were COVID-19 and the country likely lacks testing supplies. The North said one of the six people who died was confirmed to have been infected with the omicron variant.
North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown on Thursday to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after maintaining a widely doubted claim for more than two years that it completely fended off the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.
State media said tests of virus samples collected Sunday from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed they were infected with the omicron variant. The reports did not specify the number of cases.
Hours after North Korea confirmed the outbreak Thursday, South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in what possibly was a show of strength after leader Kim Jong Un publicly acknowledged the virus outbreak.
It was the North’s 16th round of missile launches this year as it pushes a brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiate sanctions relief and other concessions from a position of strength.
Experts say a failure to slow coronavirus infections could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated.
KCNA said Kim was briefed over the fever during his visit state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters on Thursday and criticized officials for failing to prevent “a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system.”
He said the spread of the fever has been centered around capital Pyongyang and nearby areas and underscored the importance of isolating all work, production and residential units from one another while providing residents with every convenience in curbing the spread of the “malicious virus.”
“It is the most important challenge and supreme tasks facing our party to reverse the immediate public health crisis situation at an early date, restore the stability of epidemic prevention and protect the health and wellbeing of our people,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
The Miami Dolphins 2022 schedule
New Book Offers Communication Guidance to Enhance Our Lives
How To Get A Free Grant For Your Business
Jim Crane’s comments about Yankees, Brian Cashman a deflection of Astros own cheating past says Bombers GM
Sell Your New and Used Books on eBay’s Sister Website
Daytrading Emini Futures for Daily Income
Chicago White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez is on the road to recovery after surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon
Investing in Mutual Funds Can Be The Best Strategy For Financial Planning
How to Make Money With Free Forex Trade Signals
N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special