Three Points That Will Help a "For Sale by Owner" (FSBO) Sell Their Home in Half the Time

In today’s economy, many homeowners try to enter the real estate market without the help of a broker. As an agent, I have noticed that the main reasons for this may be the price homeowners pay to get their homes sold or simply bad experiences with realtors. Many brokerage firms charge a standard 6% commission, which can turn out to be a lump sum to some homeowners. However, it is important to remember the time and money that homeowners have to invest if they want to sell through for sale by owner.

1. Price your home right

This is the most important part of the process. Be very careful not to overprice your home; overpricing will reduce the buyers’ interest in the property and makes competing homes seem like they are of better value. Overpricing when selling a home is the single biggest reason why many “for sale by owner” (FSBO) home sellers don’t sell their homes successfully.

The best way to price your home is to research the selling price of similar homes that have recently sold in your neighborhood. The easiest way to accurately price your home is to contact your local home appraiser. This will prevent mortgage rejections from happening in the future if you find a potential buyer.

Finally, set your price right under a whole number, such as $349,000 rather than $350,000

2. Market your home correctly

Welcome to the era of the Internet: EXPOSURE, EXPOSURE, EXPOSURE. In today’s market, 92% of buyers search online for their next home. That is in comparison to only 28% looking at print advertisement. We specialize in internet strategies to promote the sale of your home. A couple of places where you could start reaching out to potential buyers are on Zillow.com, ForSaleByOwner.com, FSBO.com, and through social media.

It is very important to write a detailed description of your house, but remember that being simple and to the point is everything. Details like beds/baths, square footage, nearby schools, supermarkets, and your home’s best features are all critical when a buyer is trying to find the perfect fit.

Last but not least, get a yard sign. It is proven that about half the time the person buying your home is referred by a fellow neighbor or friend who lives in the area so make sure everyone in your neighborhood knows you’re selling!

3. Photography and staging

First impression is key. Photography and staging go hand in hand. Make sure that the home’s yard/driveway is uncluttered. Remove parked cars, garbage cans, and bikes. The same thing applies for interior shots. Remember to think of furniture as props and the room as a stage. Take a lot of photos as the more you shoot, the better the odds are that you’ll get some great shots.

You are selling your home. Usually, this is one of your most valuable possessions. It deserves quality. Put some effort into it. It will pay off.

Conclusion

Most “for sale by owners” (FSBO) are willing to cooperate with brokers, usually offering a 3% commission and saving the remaining 3%. The main concern is the time and money a “for sale by owner” (FSBO) has to invest. After paying for advertisement, disrupts family time for showing, keeps the house clean at all hours, hosts open houses every weekend, negotiates with unqualified or bargain-hunting buyers, and finally covers lawyer fees, are “for sale by owners” really saving much? For some homeowners, it is not really worth their time and since 95% of properties are listed with an agent, and 95% of buyers buy something that is listed, it only leaves a “for sale by owner” with a 5% reach. If you played that in Vegas, it wouldn’t be very good odds in today’s market. Happy selling!