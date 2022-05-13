News
Top 10 Backpacker Hostels In India Every Traveller Should Know in 2022
Best Hostels in India for Budget Travel
Looking for a budget stay while travelling? Forget hotels and welcome hostels if you are a backpacker in India. Staying at hostels is also a quite affordable and convenient option for solo travellers in India. Backpacker hostels are becoming very popular among the young tourists who also want to stay at a place for longer or are looking for a comfortable budget-friendly place when they are on a workation.
What do you get in backpacker hostels?
- A backpacking hostel has decent accommodation that you can get on a minimal budget.
- All the basic amenities are provided in backpacking hostels like bunk beds, Wi-Fi or wireless internet, community halls, etc.
Perks of staying in backpacker hostels in India?
- You get to stay at your travel destination for longer, as your per day expense is less.
- You can network with a lot of like-minded people and make new friends while travelling.
- You can save more for your other additional travel expenses.
Now let us share the list of the 10 best backpacker hostels in India:
1. The Madpackers Hostel
- Voted as the best hostel in India by the website Hostelworld which reviews hostels, The Madpackers Hostel of New Delhi is a must-visit.
- The hostel radiates a friendly and cozy atmosphere and the guests are provided with a complimentary breakfast.
- A library and a rooftop terrace with real grass are the USPs of this hostel.
Cost per person (depends on the season): Around INR 600 for dorm rooms, and INR 2000 for a private room.
2. Backpacker Panda
- Backpacker Panda first started in Goa and now they have expanded across the country in several big and small cities that include Udaipur, Manali, Jaipur, Mumbai, etc.
- The reviews of this hostel are very nice, the customers loved the ambience of India’s best hostel.
- All the basic amenities are present in this backpackers hostel ranging from hot showers to Wifi, kitchenette, lockers, and laundry.
- If you are a solo traveller, on cancellation prior to 24 hours before check-in you will get a full refund.
- They also let their customers hire bicycles in some locations which is a great USP of this hostel in India.
Cost per person (depends on the season and the location): Ranges around INR 300 to INR 800 and are very affordable.
3. Zostel
- If you have been backpacking across India, I am sure you must have heard about the hostel chain in India by the name Zostel. It is a budget traveller’s paradise and a second home for Backpackers in India.
- With all the amenities at a pocket-friendly cost, the backpackers love to stay here for long durations.
- They have air-conditioned dorms, a hot water supply, game rooms, lockers, kitchen to cook, free Wifi, and many more. The best hostel in India has some great reviews from happy customers.
- Zostel has its branches in many places across India like Varanasi, Delhi, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ooty, Goa, Pushkar, etc. so far and is still growing.
- They also organize get together and travel talks.
- The best part is that you can cancel your booking 24 hours before your stay.
Cost per person (depends on the season and the location): The dormitory begins at INR 600 and the private rooms go up to INR 2000.
4. Bunkyard Hostel
- Bunkyard Hostel is located along the lakes of the beautiful city of Udaipur.
- All the tourist attractions of the city are close to the location of the hostel.
- The hostel has music-themed dormitories, playing a variety of genres like reggae, jazz, etc.
- You can interact with your fellow travellers, enjoy chai sessions, witness beautiful sunsets, and participate in yoga sessions on the hostel terrace.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dormitories generally charge INR 499 or more, and the private rooms cost around INR 2000.
5. Youth Hostels
- The Youth hostels are run by the Youth Hostel Association of India. These hostels are affordable and convenient, especially for single backpackers and youth.
- The hostels are comfortable and have a kind and warm staff. They even organise treks and tours.
- One of the best backpackers hostels in India, the Youth hostels are spread across the country in almost all the places Ladakh, Delhi, Goa, Manali, Port Blair, Hyderabad, Darjeeling, and the list goes on.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm price range starts from INR 300, and the private room costs INR 2000.
Also Read: 10 Best Tourist Places Wayanad Has To Offer In Kerala
6. The Mudhouse Experiential Hostel
- The Mudhouse Experiential Hostel is built with earthly materials like mud, stone, and wood in Jibhi, Tirthan Valley, in Himachal Pradesh.
- If you want to live in a cabin in the hills surrounded by forests, then this is the perfect place for you.
- It is an awesome spot to make friends, build conversations, and share your talents with people who come to stay in the hostel from all around the country.
- You can also go fishing, trek, and walk amidst pine trees and clear skies.
Cost per person (depends on the season): Starts at INR 500 per night.
7. Electric Cats Hostel
- Located in Bengaluru, the Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast hostel is very close to Indiranagar, one of the city’s most popular places.
- The hostel in India includes a complimentary breakfast and provides all the amenities for a comfortable stay.
- The hostel has a beautiful terrace and even a cafe where you can relax and enjoy your own company or the company of your friends or siblings.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm rates start at a mere INR 500 per night.
8. The Hostel Crowd
- One of the best hostels in India, the Hostel Crowd group offers one of the cool, quirky, and fun accommodations in Goa and Kerala.
- This Indian hostel is very popular among tourists. It promotes sustainable living standards. The hostels are theme-based.
- You can find hammocks in Goa’s Vagator Jungle Hostel or take your mug-shots at Prison Hostel in Anjuna. The hostels also host parties from time to time.
- Some of the popular hostels run by this chain are The Maritime Hostel (Kochi), and Summer Hostel (South Goa).
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm beds start from INR 350, and the private rooms at around INR 1200.
Also Read: 10 Best Places To Visit In June In India (2022)
9. Moustache Hostel
- Moustache hostels are the backpacker hostels that are located in Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Varanasi, Pushkar, Rishikesh, and Jaisalmer.
- All the hostels located around eleven locations across the country have game rooms, gardens, and a terrace to chill and relax.
- The amenities include a kitchen where you can cook your own food, WI-FI which comes in handy if you are on a workation, lockers, hot showers, etc.
- The security and cleanliness of the hostels are top-notch for which the hostels get high ratings and reviews.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The price of this hostel is usually displayed in dollars, but the rooms start from INR 600.
10. GoStops Hostel
- One of the best backpackers hostels in India, GoStops first started off in Varanasi. Now the hostel chain has expanded to various places across the country like Udaipur, Delhi, Bir, and Dalhousie.
- The amenities in the hostel include WI-FI, fun games including Tennis, hot showers, lockers, a kitchen, a library, BBQ, TV, A.C., and the list goes on.
Cost per person (depends on the season and the location of your booking): If you book your stay in Varanasi, the dorm cost is around INR 600, and a private room around
INR 2000.
The dorm costs a little more in Delhi which is around INR 1000, and INR 3000 including Breakfast for a private room.
We hope that our list of the top 10 Backpackers hostels will help you in selecting the best one while you plan a trip or go on a spontaneous one. All the hostels mentioned above are budget-friendly and comfortable, even students can avail the one that suits them best.
Also Read: Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.
Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon. She has been in detention for nearly three months.
She appeared for the brief hearing handcuffed, her dreadlocks covered in a red hoodie and her face held low.
Boykov said “We did not receive any complaints about the detention conditions from our client.”
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
The Russians have described Griner’s case as a criminal offense without making any political associations.
But it comes amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine that has brought U.S.-Russian relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.
Despite the strain, Russia and the United States carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange last month — trading ex-marine Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. While the U.S. does not typically embrace such exchanges, it made the deal in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence.
The Russians may consider Griner a potential part of another such exchange.
The State Department last week said it now regards Griner as wrongfully detained, a change in classification that suggests the U.S. government will be more active in trying to secure her release even while the legal case plays out. The status change places her case under the purview of the department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is responsible for negotiating for the release of hostages and Americans considered wrongfully detained.
Also working on the case now is a center led by Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who helped the release of multiple hostages and detainees, including Reed.
It’s not entirely clear why the U.S. government, which for weeks had been more circumspect in its approach, reclassified Griner as a wrongful detainee. But under federal law, there are a number of factors that go into such a characterization, including if the detention is based on being an American or if the detainee has been denied due process
U.S. State Dept. spokesman Ned Price has confirmed that U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan had a meeting with Russian counterparts but would not say whether Griner was discussed or talk any further about her case.
Raw, real, relentless: A motivated Jimmy Butler providing playoff passion for Heat
In the 2020 NBA playoffs, Jimmy Butler was sublime, his performance in pushing the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals encapsulated by the every-last-breath photo of his leaning over a courtside barrier during Game 5 of the championship series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the 2021 playoffs, Butler, after his second season with the Heat, found his tank empty, shooting just .297 from the field with his team swept 4-0 in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.
That, Butler insisted, was an outlier, a product of two years of nearly non-stop basketball created by the pandemic.
The 2022 playoffs appear to be confirming as much,
Averaging 28.7 points on .525 shooting in this postseason roll to the Eastern Conference finals, including 27.5 points per game in the 4-2 second-round ouster of the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler is creating appreciation on both sides of the aisle.
“I didn’t know how good Jimmy was until I got here,” said power forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Heat in the offseason after winning last season’s championship with the Bucks. “I thought he was a good player like all right . . . he has shown me more than I would have ever thought.
“His heart, he is never scared in the moment and that, itself, is a talent, because you have played with guys who are really good, but in the big moments they shy away and they don’t want it. But he wants every part of every moment.”
And so on to the next round it is for Butler, Tucker and the rest of the Heat, with the Eastern Conference finals beginning Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.
All as 76ers center Joel Embiid wondered what might have been had a roster/salary-cap squeeze not led to Butler’s exit from the 76ers in the 2019 offseason.
“Obviously, that’s my guy,” Embiid said shortly after Philadelphia’s season came to an abrupt close. “That’s my brother. Oh, man, it’s tough. But I’m so proud of him. He’s playing at an unreal level right now. He’s something else right now. I’m proud of him being at this level and carrying them and what he’s been able to do.
“They’ve had ups and downs the whole season. Missing guys, not being healthy, and, they still found a way to be the number one team in the East and to be able to come in and do what they did, they deserve a lot of credit.”
At the time of Butler’s Philadelphia departure, the 76ers not only prioritized Ben Simmons as a core element, but also were committed to a $180 million contract to forward Tobias Harris during that offseason.
Simmons this season was dealt at the February NBA trading deadline to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, who fizzled in the playoffs, disappearing in Thursday night’s Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center. As for Harris, Butler strode into the victorious locker room Thursday night mocking the 76ers’ decision to roll with Harris as a cornerstone.
The not-so-mock indignation made it clear this is a motivated Jimmy Butler, his five 30-point games this postseason already a career best during a playoff run.
“I love being here in Miami,” Butler said as Thursday turned to Friday. “I love the group of guys that we have, and I’m not changing anything that happened. I’m here for a reason, and we’re going to ride this wave and take it back to the 305, get ready for the next round, and work our way towards this championship.
“Now I’m where I belong, I guess where I should have been a long time ago, a place where I’m welcome.”
Fully embraced.
“I think he is one of the ultimate competitors in this profession, so I think a lot of things get lost in translation and I think as this league gets younger, I think that it ends up being about some things that are not about winning,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He competes on both ends. He is an extremely efficient offensive player and when his only focus is just about driving a team to win, all the other things are irrelevant.
“He was brilliant all series long. He understands that it was just this series and the challenges only get tougher from here.”
Even With Higher Fines, Most U.S. Hospitals Still Aren’t Publishing their Prices
Despite the federal government’s January 2021 mandate requiring hospitals to provide the public data on how procedures and treatments are priced, few hospitals have fully complied nearly a year and a half later.
Known as the hospital transparency rule, the federal mandate instructed hospitals to provide pricing data in two formats: A comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services and a consumer friendly display of shoppable services.
The shoppable services display requires hospitals to provide information on the cash price,the prices various insurance companies have negotiated, and the maximum and minimum prices paid.
Patient Rights Advocate, a non-profit that tracks compliance with the law, reported in February that just 14.3 percent of the 1,000 hospitals it examined were following the transparency rule and just 0.5 percent of the hospitals owned by the three largest healthcare systems in the country—HCA Healthcare, CommonSpirit Health and Ascension—were in compliance.
The advocacy group’s website includes a button that consumers can push to report hospitals that are not following the law.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has the power to levy fines against hospitals that don’t comply. The fine started out at $300 per day, but rose in January 2022 to as much as $5,500 per day for the largest hospitals. The amount of the fines is based on the number of beds a hospital has.
As of May 2022, the CMS had issued “approximately 352 warning notices,” but no fines.
The agency “has also issued 157 corrective action plan requests to hospitals that previously received warning notices but have not yet corrected deficiencies, and 169 hospitals have received case closure notices after having addressed previous citations,” a CMS spokesperson said in an email.
“To date, each hospital that has come under compliance review has resolved its deficiencies, or is in the process of doing so,” the CMS spokesperson said. “Therefore, it has not been necessary for CMS to issue any penalties.”
Enforcement depends on patients reporting violations
One reason so many hospitals aren’t posting their prices is that the agency does not monitor hospital compliance on its own. The transparency rule basically says that the CMS will rely on outsiders to make complaints that the agency can then investigate.
CMS’s website has a clickable button for patients to report a hospital they think has not complied with the law. Complaints won’t lead directly to an enforcement action, according to the CMS, but rather they will trigger an independent analysis which could lead to enforcement.
New York University’s Langone Medical Center was tagged by both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in the summer of 2021 for being out of compliance because consumers couldn’t bring up tables with information such as what each insurance company had agreed to pay, and the discounted cash price. While the tables existed, the public couldn’t read them because of codes that blocked access.
Lisa Greiner, an NYU Langone spokesperson, said the hospital is now in compliance after making the tables available to the public.
The link to the tables can be found on the NYU Langone’s website: It’s pretty clear from a quick check of the costs for individual procedures why hospitals might not want patients to see the highly variable prices. For example, diagnostic colonoscopy prices range from $404—the discounted cash price—all the way up to $10,466.
Experts say there’s a lot of room for improvement in the industry.
“From what I see, the compliance rate is still not desirable,” said Ge Bai, a professor of accounting and health policy at Johns Hopkins University. “So far, there appears to be a lack of intention from the federal government to enforce the rule.”
Without hospitals being socked with big fines for failing to comply, the rest of the industry sees this as a signal that means it’s possible to get away with noncompliance, Bai said.
There are two reasons hospitals don’t comply, Bai said. “The first is strategic,” she added. “They are concerned that disclosure could harm their revenue. Second, in the case of smaller hospitals, they could be concerned about the cost of getting the data online.”
The new, higher, fines “might be enough to move the needle,” said Adam Sacarny, a professor of health policy and management at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.
But even if all the hospitals come into compliance, patients still may have a problem figuring out in advance what they will be charged, Sacarny said. That’s because the tables just list specific treatments and procedures. There are other charges, such as physician services, that are likely to show up on the bill, he added.
“Even if you are an expert in hospital billing, it still might not be clear how the hospital is going to bill you for your visit,” Sacarny said.
