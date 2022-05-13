Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Polkadot Coins By Trading Volume

  • Polkadot-based coins and tokens traded with a 24h volume of $4.54B.
  • Kusama calls itself Polkadot’s Wild Cousin.

 Let’s take a look at the top 3 coins on the Polkadot ecosystem by their trading volume.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a multi-chain blockchain network that integrates several parachains and shard chains. It runs by the nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS) consensus mechanism. DOT is the native coin. Polkadot confers interoperability to its parachains bridging transfers securely across them.

According to CMC, at the time of writing, DOT was trading down 3.31% at $9.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,096,807,674 USD. 987,579,315 DOT are in circulation with a market cap of $8,926,842,266 USD.

Chainlink is a blockchain-based oracle network that bridges real-world data to the web3 through smart contracts. As an off-chain data aggregator to Defi protocols, it aims to transform smart contracts into dominant digital agreements. LINK, the governance token, serves as the key to access services on the network.

According to CMC, at the time of writing, LINK was trading down 6.87% at $6.89 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,303,488,387 USD. 467,009,550 LINK are in circulation with a market cap of $3,224,791,828 USD. 

Kusama (KSM)

Kusama is an NPoS-based experimental blockchain platform that also aims to enhance interoperability in Web3, following Polkadot. KSM, its parachain token, is used in voting mechanisms that are necessary for the network’s governance.

According to CMC, at the time of writing, KSM was trading down 9.17% at $72.5 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $175,253,257 USD. 8,470,098 KSM are in supply with a market cap of $614,279,758 USD.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bloodbath Awakens Sleepy Giant As Spot Volumes Surge

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

Data shows the Bitcoin carnage has awakened the dead trading volume that had persisted since many months now.

Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges To Highest Value Since December

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the latest bloodbath in the crypto market has awakened BTC’s spot trading volume.

The “trading volume” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin being moved on the chain on any given day.

When the value of this metric rises, it means the market is becoming more active as investors trade larger amounts of the crypto.

On the other hand, a downtrend in the indicator suggests the Bitcoin market activity is going down at the moment.

Historically, high trading volumes have made up for an ideal environment for pushing large price moves. This is because to sustain any such move, a large number of active traders are needed.

It’s also true that any significant price move attracts more traders in return as interest in Bitcoin goes up. Thus, it fuels itself to keep going. In cases when the volume hasn’t surged up in response to a move, the move hasn’t lasted for long before dying off.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC trading volume over the past year:

Looks like the value of the metric has surged up recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 18

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin trading volume had been very quite since a couple of months now.

However, this week the indicator’s value has sharply spiked up as the market has panicked due to the crash in the crypto’s price.

On Monday, the daily trading volume amounted to around $13 billion in Bitcoin travelling on the network. This is the highest the value of the metric has been since the 4th of last December.

It now remains to be seen whether the fresh spot volumes will remain to the next week, or if the market will once again fall back to sleep when the selloff is over.

BTC Price

Bitcoin’s price has now crashed down to lesser values than the low formed in summer 2021. At the time of writing, the coin trades around $28.1k, down 28% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 29% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have crashed down over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Blockchain

Central Bank of Chile Delays Launch of CBDC in the Country Till Year End

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

  • A preliminary review of a Chilean CBDC was included in a May 11 report from the bank.
  • Cryptocurrencies are not banned in Chile, but the government is concerned.

Issuing a digital Chilean peso by the Central Bank of Chile has been postponed until a more thorough assessment of the advantages and hazards. A fresh report is expected before the end of the year. A preliminary review of a Chilean CBDC was included in a May 11 report from the bank. There was a discussion of the country’s present payment system and the advantages, hazards, and principles of introducing a digital peso.

Might Pose Threat to Financial Stability

Despite the present payment system working effectively and “adapt well to recent challenges,” the bank indicated that a CBDC would improve and alleviate any risks associated with digital transformation. There isn’t enough information to make a definitive judgement on the digital peso, so the bank plans to “carry out a series of seminars, presentations and meetings with different counterparts” to get the necessary information for the following report.

Chile’s central bank said in September 2021 that it would organize a working group to explore the potential digital peso and develop a plan for launching a CBDC in early 2022. According to the bank, using crypto as an alternative to bank deposits might pose a threat to the financial stability of the nation, according to the bank, which expressed its worry about the rise of crypto usage in the country.

Cryptocurrencies are not banned in Chile, but the government is concerned about their usage and sale. To “mitigate the risks crypto poses,” Argentina’s central bank intervened to block two banks from selling cryptocurrency services in early May.

Blockchain

BiFarms Network Announced the Launch of the Decentralized Multichain Yield Optimizer Platform and Tier-less Launchpad Ecosystem

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

BiFARMS has announced the launch of the all in one decentralized finance yield optimizer platform that’s focused on providing high yields on crypto assets. BiFARMS aims to simplify this process by creating a seamless and streamlined process for users to earn a rewardingly high yet modest APR in the easiest and safest way while ensuring sustainable growth within the BiFARMS platform across multiple farming ecosystems.

According to the research, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) crypto market cap is estimated at $122.40B, at the time of writing. Statistically, it’s crystal clear that the DeFi sector is gaining a lot of traction as it continues to offer decentralized financial services with high yields to crypto investors.

The emergence of DeFi has not only provided crypto enthusiasts with a new way of investing and wealth management but also complete control of their finances thus eliminating intermediaries from the system. With peer-to-peer relationships and self-executing “smart contracts” on the blockchain network, DeFi democratizes finance and replaces traditional centralized institutions like banks, brokerages, and more.

Decentralized Finance leverages decentralized networks to reshape old financial products into trustless and transparent protocols that run without intermediaries. DeFi projects on the blockchain network provide easy and cheaper access to financial services, from banking, loans and mortgages, to asset trading. There are also decentralized yield optimizer platforms that allow users to earn compound interest on their crypto holdings. They are an on-chain asset management protocol that leverages data analysis and optimization techniques to automatically compound rewards to earn the highest compound interest rate possible. One of such unique DeFi yield optimizer projects is BiFARMS.

Through a set of investment strategies secured and implemented by smart contracts, BiFARMS network automatically maximizes the user rewards from different liquidity pools  (LPs),‌ ‌automated market making (AMM) projects,‌ ‌and‌ ‌other yield‌ farming ‌opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem.

The investment strategy tied to the platform’s vault will automatically increase the deposited token amount by compounding arbitrary yield farm reward tokens back into a user’s initially deposited asset. Users can un-stake deposited digital assets from the vault at any time and also withdraw generated assets at their convenient time.

Revolutionizing the DeFi space

BiFARMS consists of a wide range of unique solutions such as decentralized exchange, multi-chain yield optimizer, liquidity providing pool, yield-farming protocol,  staking program and all in one tier-less launchpad.

BiFARMS is a decentralized exchange that connects users to trade cryptocurrencies in a peer-to-peer marketplace. It enables users to swap their tokens with low token transaction fees, and users stay in control of their private key when transacting on a DEX platform.

By utilizing the BiFARMS multi-chain liquidity protocol, users are allowed to swap different tokens across all networks, thus addressing the issues of liquidity fragmentation and poor user experience for DeFi and web3. It also provides liquidity to exchanges, loans, and other DEFI applications. The transaction fees are distributed proportionally to all the liquidity providers in the pool, so the more crypto assets users stake the more fees they will earn.

The multi-chain yield optimizer enables users to receive high yields on their crypto holdings while eliminating the cost and inconveniences of daily harvest. By deploying data analysis, automation and optimization methods, yield optimizers are able to help users earn the highest compound interest rate possible.

Users can leverage DeFi yield farming of stable coins and other crypto assets on BiFARMS to increase their crypto earnings with their assets. Through staking programs, the decentralized ecosystem offers users the opportunity to put their crypto to work and earn rewards on it. When users stake crypto, they are chosen to validate transactions, and in turn, they receive those crypto rewards.

BiFARMS is a decentralized tier-less launchpad that works on a first come first serve system. The IDO launchpad will help to engage and empower new crypto projects by raising funds and ensuring authenticity to investors. The launchpad also provides investors with a good list of all the reliable crypto projects to be launched.

Spearheaded by Rohit Diwan, CEO of BiFARMS, the all-in-one DeFi yield optimizer project comprises a team with an extensive background in crypto and finance, directly inspired by already existing yield optimization projects on the Ethereum network. This ‌team‌ ‌of‌ ‌developers‌ intends to‌ nourish ‌the‌ ‌long-term ‌DeFi ecosystem‌ ‌and‌ ‌make‌ ‌it‌ ‌easier‌ ‌for everyone to‌ ‌participate within it.‌ BiFARMS network is also actively encouraging developers to participate and engage in the development of the project to make BiFARMS an even better product.

What makes BiFARMS different from existing yield optimizers?

Unlike traditional yield optimizers, BiFARMS largely distributes revenue back to those who stake the native utility token – $BFS. $BFS tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in BiFARMS, through which holders earn profits generated by BiFARMS network and are given the right to vote on key platform decisions. The platform revenue is generated from a little percentage of all the vault profits and distributed to those who stake $BFS. Token holders can stake $BFM to either earn more $BFS in a BFS vault, or earn $ETH, $BNB, $MATIC, $AVAX, $FTM, $HT, $CELO, $ONE, or $MOVR in the native staking pools.

What’s more is that the project has expert smart contract developers and financial advisors who meticulously test and review the platform’s vaults, investment strategies, new platforms and smart contracts before releasing them to the public.

BiFARMS is flexible and operates on more than one blockchain including BSC, HECO and Avalanche. Through this expansion, the unique project will be exploring new methods of optimizing automation to secure the highest yields available. Moreover, by making the source code widely available for public testing, scrutiny, and experimentation, all forms of bugs within the BiFARMS ecosystem will be discovered rapidly.

BiFARMS offers unique strategies that are non-existent in other yield optimizers. This includes liquidity pool pairs that are available only on the BiFARMS platform.

BiFarms is a decentralized, multi-chain yield optimizer that focuses high yield on crypto holdings. All in one tierless launchpad. The best is that the BiFarms BFM presale is happening right now.

 

 

