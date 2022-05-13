Top 3 Polkadot Coins By Trading Volume

BiFARMS has announced the launch of the all in one decentralized finance yield optimizer platform that’s focused on providing high yields on crypto assets. BiFARMS aims to simplify this process by creating a seamless and streamlined process for users to earn a rewardingly high yet modest APR in the easiest and safest way while ensuring sustainable growth within the BiFARMS platform across multiple farming ecosystems.

According to the research, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) crypto market cap is estimated at $122.40B, at the time of writing. Statistically, it’s crystal clear that the DeFi sector is gaining a lot of traction as it continues to offer decentralized financial services with high yields to crypto investors.

The emergence of DeFi has not only provided crypto enthusiasts with a new way of investing and wealth management but also complete control of their finances thus eliminating intermediaries from the system. With peer-to-peer relationships and self-executing “smart contracts” on the blockchain network, DeFi democratizes finance and replaces traditional centralized institutions like banks, brokerages, and more.

Decentralized Finance leverages decentralized networks to reshape old financial products into trustless and transparent protocols that run without intermediaries. DeFi projects on the blockchain network provide easy and cheaper access to financial services, from banking, loans and mortgages, to asset trading. There are also decentralized yield optimizer platforms that allow users to earn compound interest on their crypto holdings. They are an on-chain asset management protocol that leverages data analysis and optimization techniques to automatically compound rewards to earn the highest compound interest rate possible. One of such unique DeFi yield optimizer projects is BiFARMS.

Through a set of investment strategies secured and implemented by smart contracts, BiFARMS network automatically maximizes the user rewards from different liquidity pools (LPs),‌ ‌automated market making (AMM) projects,‌ ‌and‌ ‌other yield‌ farming ‌opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem.

The investment strategy tied to the platform’s vault will automatically increase the deposited token amount by compounding arbitrary yield farm reward tokens back into a user’s initially deposited asset. Users can un-stake deposited digital assets from the vault at any time and also withdraw generated assets at their convenient time.

Revolutionizing the DeFi space

BiFARMS consists of a wide range of unique solutions such as decentralized exchange, multi-chain yield optimizer, liquidity providing pool, yield-farming protocol, staking program and all in one tier-less launchpad.

BiFARMS is a decentralized exchange that connects users to trade cryptocurrencies in a peer-to-peer marketplace. It enables users to swap their tokens with low token transaction fees, and users stay in control of their private key when transacting on a DEX platform.

By utilizing the BiFARMS multi-chain liquidity protocol, users are allowed to swap different tokens across all networks, thus addressing the issues of liquidity fragmentation and poor user experience for DeFi and web3. It also provides liquidity to exchanges, loans, and other DEFI applications. The transaction fees are distributed proportionally to all the liquidity providers in the pool, so the more crypto assets users stake the more fees they will earn.

The multi-chain yield optimizer enables users to receive high yields on their crypto holdings while eliminating the cost and inconveniences of daily harvest. By deploying data analysis, automation and optimization methods, yield optimizers are able to help users earn the highest compound interest rate possible.

Users can leverage DeFi yield farming of stable coins and other crypto assets on BiFARMS to increase their crypto earnings with their assets. Through staking programs, the decentralized ecosystem offers users the opportunity to put their crypto to work and earn rewards on it. When users stake crypto, they are chosen to validate transactions, and in turn, they receive those crypto rewards.

BiFARMS is a decentralized tier-less launchpad that works on a first come first serve system. The IDO launchpad will help to engage and empower new crypto projects by raising funds and ensuring authenticity to investors. The launchpad also provides investors with a good list of all the reliable crypto projects to be launched.

Spearheaded by Rohit Diwan, CEO of BiFARMS, the all-in-one DeFi yield optimizer project comprises a team with an extensive background in crypto and finance, directly inspired by already existing yield optimization projects on the Ethereum network. This ‌team‌ ‌of‌ ‌developers‌ intends to‌ nourish ‌the‌ ‌long-term ‌DeFi ecosystem‌ ‌and‌ ‌make‌ ‌it‌ ‌easier‌ ‌for everyone to‌ ‌participate within it.‌ BiFARMS network is also actively encouraging developers to participate and engage in the development of the project to make BiFARMS an even better product.

What makes BiFARMS different from existing yield optimizers?

Unlike traditional yield optimizers, BiFARMS largely distributes revenue back to those who stake the native utility token – $BFS. $BFS tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in BiFARMS, through which holders earn profits generated by BiFARMS network and are given the right to vote on key platform decisions. The platform revenue is generated from a little percentage of all the vault profits and distributed to those who stake $BFS. Token holders can stake $BFM to either earn more $BFS in a BFS vault, or earn $ETH, $BNB, $MATIC, $AVAX, $FTM, $HT, $CELO, $ONE, or $MOVR in the native staking pools.

What’s more is that the project has expert smart contract developers and financial advisors who meticulously test and review the platform’s vaults, investment strategies, new platforms and smart contracts before releasing them to the public.

BiFARMS is flexible and operates on more than one blockchain including BSC, HECO and Avalanche. Through this expansion, the unique project will be exploring new methods of optimizing automation to secure the highest yields available. Moreover, by making the source code widely available for public testing, scrutiny, and experimentation, all forms of bugs within the BiFARMS ecosystem will be discovered rapidly.

BiFARMS offers unique strategies that are non-existent in other yield optimizers. This includes liquidity pool pairs that are available only on the BiFARMS platform.

BiFarms is a decentralized, multi-chain yield optimizer that focuses high yield on crypto holdings. All in one tierless launchpad. The best is that the BiFarms BFM presale is happening right now.