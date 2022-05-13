Top 5 Bitcoin Mining Softwares To Look Out For

There’s a bloodbath in the cryptocurrency market right now, and it has raised a lot of eyebrows! Even after the crash, investors are pinning their hopes onto Bitcoin. Bitcoin started it all and will always be the one to set expectations for the rest to follow.

Hence the curiosity leads some of them to buy Bitcoin on an exchange, while others pursue a dynamic path and look into Bitcoin mining. With Bitcoin mining, computing power is focused on solving intricate math problems to validate transactions and adding them to the blockchain ledger. Miners receive rewards for solving these puzzles.

Many are drawn to Bitcoin mining by the allure of potentially hefty payouts. Miners currently collect 6.25 Bitcoin for each successfully validated block. Eng Taing, who runs 261 personal Bitcoin mining machines, noted in April 2022 on how he’s collecting $111,000 per month from his ‘side hustle’ mining setup as he runs his private equity firm.

However, physical mining setups can quickly become expensive. As Bitcoin becomes more complex to mine, more advanced (and often costlier) equipment is needed to ensure sufficient computing power. Electricity prices are also a common challenge for prospective miners.

In August 2021, the Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index found it would take about 53 days’ worth of power for an average American household to mine one Bitcoin.

High costs have led many miners to look into alternatives like Bitcoin mining software sharing processing power via cloud mining. So instead of buying their equipment, the prospective miner can leverage their computing power alongside many others to mine Bitcoin and collect rewards.

The process is much more straightforward than running a solo mining operation. Many Bitcoin mining software offers a lot of versatility and attractive perks for crypto users. Here’s a list of five top Bitcoin mining software tools anyone can rely on to earn crypto.

Kryptex: Kryptex is a Windows application allowing users to leverage processing power to earn crypto. The software automatically starts upon computer startup and keeps running even while idle, allowing miners to cash out in fiat, Bitcoin, or even Amazon gift cards. In addition, miners can use their browser and other computer applications while Kryptex works.

Minosis: Minosis is a crypto mining startup allowing users to participate in pools to earn virtual currency. Uniquely, Minosis miners can earn Bitcoin no matter their mine and receive block rewards. Minosis mining software also streamlines transaction fees and simplifies the process to avoid high charges. Miners get paid in either their native currency or Bitcoin and keep track of profitability with Minosis’s robust monitoring system, whether they have a small mining presence or build out an industrial-scale mining operation.

SHAMINING: A cloud mining web platform, SHAMINING’s software allows users to purchase a contract (with a $500 minimum deposit). With more than 70,000 using the tool, SHAMINING’s popularity comes through its income calculator, access to real-time mining stats, and ease of use, especially for new crypto miners.

GMINERS: The fast-growing GMINERS software guarantees payouts within 24 hours and allows miners to check their stats from PCs, smartphones, or tablets. GMINERS is another popular choice as the platform offers a $0 setup fee, 24-hour support, and an uptime rate of 99.98%, ensuring miners make as much money as possible.

Nine dollars: Minedollar’s mining platform stands out for its security, protected with SSL and anti-DDoS tools and a referral program. Miners can earn 3% of the deposits from friends invited to the platform for life. Nine dollars offers a running list of referral commissions on its website and several tiered mining packages for customers to choose from.

Bitcoin mining software platforms continue to grow in popularity as traditional mining hardware prices out more crypto users. In addition, mining software streamlines the mining process for those new to the industry and allows users to harness as much computing power as they desire to build residual income as they go.