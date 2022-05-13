Top 5 Low Price Cryptos With Huge Potential to Look Up

The underrated coins listed are VET, LIBERO, SHIB, XEC, and HOT.

Each coin possesses a unique attribute that stands out to bring focus.

Let us look at the Top 5 low price cryptocurrency that has huge potential to shine in the upcoming months.

VeChain (VET)

VET is a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) token, which is said to be highly undervalued. The token plans to utilize technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), peer to peer management to overcome general obstacles in the global market.

The platform considers its unique feature to be the dual token (VET) & (VTHO), plus fees-delegation and toolchain attributes in the ecosystem. These allow the crypto cautious industries to make use of the Vechain’s blockchain as ITaas and make transactions for the service offered in fiat currency.

VeChain (VET) Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The market cap is estimated to be $2 billion with a 24 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.00325, and it ranks 34 in CMC.

Libero Financial (LIBERO)

LIBERO’s distinct characteristics can be seen as the auto-staking attribute, the investors get rewarded just by keeping their tokens in the wallet. Libero Financial advertises themselves to be the highest fixed APY rewarders, working on the stable rebase protocol.

It also offers Defi 3.0 multi-chain farming. LIBERO ranks 3446, with an $8 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.0008639 with a 2.84% increase as of now.

Libero Financial (LIBERO) Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB was launched to be a competitor for the other memecoin DOGE. It has its own DEX Shibaswap and is also going to develop algorithmic stablecoin SHI, whose value will be pegged to one cent rather than one USD. The Shiba Inu expects that to grow as a worldwide exchange medium even for normal people.

SHIB ranks 14 among the CMC, and value rates are around $0.0000135. The current market cap is $7 billion with a 19.66% percent increase in the last 24hrs.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

eCash (XEC)

Bitcoin ABC has been modified as eCash (XEC), the major concern is only to act as a transaction mode for goods and services. It combines with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer known as Avalanche. The XEC integrates with EVM and is also operable at its DeFi section. The anonymity, immutability, and transaction fee to be free and faster are the fundamental milestones.

eCash (XEC) Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

XEC ranks 64, with an $842 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.00004807 with a 54.95% increase as of now.

Holo (HOT)

Holo is a decentralized peer-to-peer platform that supports DApps and doesn’t need any blockchain technology. The fuel charged for the transaction is proportionately applied to the development of the hosts and apps in the environment.

Holo (HOT) Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The market cap is estimated to be $522 million with a 33.71 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.002933, and it ranks 88 in CMC.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice.