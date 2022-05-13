Blockchain
Top 5 Low Price Cryptos With Huge Potential to Look Up
- The underrated coins listed are VET, LIBERO, SHIB, XEC, and HOT.
- Each coin possesses a unique attribute that stands out to bring focus.
Let us look at the Top 5 low price cryptocurrency that has huge potential to shine in the upcoming months.
VeChain (VET)
VET is a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) token, which is said to be highly undervalued. The token plans to utilize technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), peer to peer management to overcome general obstacles in the global market.
The platform considers its unique feature to be the dual token (VET) & (VTHO), plus fees-delegation and toolchain attributes in the ecosystem. These allow the crypto cautious industries to make use of the Vechain’s blockchain as ITaas and make transactions for the service offered in fiat currency.
The market cap is estimated to be $2 billion with a 24 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.00325, and it ranks 34 in CMC.
Libero Financial (LIBERO)
LIBERO’s distinct characteristics can be seen as the auto-staking attribute, the investors get rewarded just by keeping their tokens in the wallet. Libero Financial advertises themselves to be the highest fixed APY rewarders, working on the stable rebase protocol.
It also offers Defi 3.0 multi-chain farming. LIBERO ranks 3446, with an $8 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.0008639 with a 2.84% increase as of now.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
SHIB was launched to be a competitor for the other memecoin DOGE. It has its own DEX Shibaswap and is also going to develop algorithmic stablecoin SHI, whose value will be pegged to one cent rather than one USD. The Shiba Inu expects that to grow as a worldwide exchange medium even for normal people.
SHIB ranks 14 among the CMC, and value rates are around $0.0000135. The current market cap is $7 billion with a 19.66% percent increase in the last 24hrs.
eCash (XEC)
Bitcoin ABC has been modified as eCash (XEC), the major concern is only to act as a transaction mode for goods and services. It combines with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer known as Avalanche. The XEC integrates with EVM and is also operable at its DeFi section. The anonymity, immutability, and transaction fee to be free and faster are the fundamental milestones.
XEC ranks 64, with an $842 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.00004807 with a 54.95% increase as of now.
Holo (HOT)
Holo is a decentralized peer-to-peer platform that supports DApps and doesn’t need any blockchain technology. The fuel charged for the transaction is proportionately applied to the development of the hosts and apps in the environment.
The market cap is estimated to be $522 million with a 33.71 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.002933, and it ranks 88 in CMC.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice.
Top 5 Bitcoin Mining Softwares To Look Out For
There’s a bloodbath in the cryptocurrency market right now, and it has raised a lot of eyebrows! Even after the crash, investors are pinning their hopes onto Bitcoin. Bitcoin started it all and will always be the one to set expectations for the rest to follow.
Hence the curiosity leads some of them to buy Bitcoin on an exchange, while others pursue a dynamic path and look into Bitcoin mining. With Bitcoin mining, computing power is focused on solving intricate math problems to validate transactions and adding them to the blockchain ledger. Miners receive rewards for solving these puzzles.
Many are drawn to Bitcoin mining by the allure of potentially hefty payouts. Miners currently collect 6.25 Bitcoin for each successfully validated block. Eng Taing, who runs 261 personal Bitcoin mining machines, noted in April 2022 on how he’s collecting $111,000 per month from his ‘side hustle’ mining setup as he runs his private equity firm.
However, physical mining setups can quickly become expensive. As Bitcoin becomes more complex to mine, more advanced (and often costlier) equipment is needed to ensure sufficient computing power. Electricity prices are also a common challenge for prospective miners.
In August 2021, the Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index found it would take about 53 days’ worth of power for an average American household to mine one Bitcoin.
High costs have led many miners to look into alternatives like Bitcoin mining software sharing processing power via cloud mining. So instead of buying their equipment, the prospective miner can leverage their computing power alongside many others to mine Bitcoin and collect rewards.
The process is much more straightforward than running a solo mining operation. Many Bitcoin mining software offers a lot of versatility and attractive perks for crypto users. Here’s a list of five top Bitcoin mining software tools anyone can rely on to earn crypto.
Kryptex: Kryptex is a Windows application allowing users to leverage processing power to earn crypto. The software automatically starts upon computer startup and keeps running even while idle, allowing miners to cash out in fiat, Bitcoin, or even Amazon gift cards. In addition, miners can use their browser and other computer applications while Kryptex works.
Minosis: Minosis is a crypto mining startup allowing users to participate in pools to earn virtual currency. Uniquely, Minosis miners can earn Bitcoin no matter their mine and receive block rewards. Minosis mining software also streamlines transaction fees and simplifies the process to avoid high charges. Miners get paid in either their native currency or Bitcoin and keep track of profitability with Minosis’s robust monitoring system, whether they have a small mining presence or build out an industrial-scale mining operation.
SHAMINING: A cloud mining web platform, SHAMINING’s software allows users to purchase a contract (with a $500 minimum deposit). With more than 70,000 using the tool, SHAMINING’s popularity comes through its income calculator, access to real-time mining stats, and ease of use, especially for new crypto miners.
GMINERS: The fast-growing GMINERS software guarantees payouts within 24 hours and allows miners to check their stats from PCs, smartphones, or tablets. GMINERS is another popular choice as the platform offers a $0 setup fee, 24-hour support, and an uptime rate of 99.98%, ensuring miners make as much money as possible.
Nine dollars: Minedollar’s mining platform stands out for its security, protected with SSL and anti-DDoS tools and a referral program. Miners can earn 3% of the deposits from friends invited to the platform for life. Nine dollars offers a running list of referral commissions on its website and several tiered mining packages for customers to choose from.
Bitcoin mining software platforms continue to grow in popularity as traditional mining hardware prices out more crypto users. In addition, mining software streamlines the mining process for those new to the industry and allows users to harness as much computing power as they desire to build residual income as they go.
How is Superhero NFT Wars Merging Gamefi and SocialFi
Gaming has been one of the fastest expanding entertainment sectors, surpassing Hollywood. The $200 billion industry has reigned supreme for decades, unifying more than 40% of the world’s population. However, the emerging GameFi sector is bringing a massive transformation to the gaming business.
GameFi leverages blockchain technology and has recently altered the course of gaming’s history. This online gaming paradigm takes on new meaning while also offering gamers an interactive gaming experience. Furthermore, with the emergence of NFTs and the metaverse, it is evolving into something more robust and exciting, namely SocialFi.
SocialFi combines Social and Finance. Blockchain solutions like crypto and NFTs power the new social economy. Creators can monetize their social impact directly.
From Entertainment to Earning: The Gaming Evolution
Video games have been around since the early 1970s. The emergence of gaming consoles was the first significant development in this space. However, significant technological improvements occurred with the debut of the Sega Dreamcast. which was the first significant development in this space.
Gaming’s original purpose was to bring friends and families together for a good time. However, with the introduction of internet gaming, gamers moved from playing for fun to boosting their competitiveness globally. And this gave birth to some of the earliest eSports leagues.
Then came the smartphones that disrupted the gaming industry. The ease of using a smartphone changed how we do many things, including gaming. The boom was so significant that mobile gaming now accounts for 52% of the global gaming market.
We’ve arrived at the latest gaming iteration. Play-to-Earn games are a hybrid of gaming and blockchain technology. They allow players to earn real-world value through cryptocurrency. Axie Infinity is a prime example of this. It garnered a $3 billion valuation within a short duration.
SocialFi is the New GameFi
GameFi is evolving rapidly. Its market value has risen to $55.38 billion as of February 2022. It is also anticipated to grow tenfold over traditional gaming by 2025.
However, the trend is gradually shifting from GameFi to a more efficient model—SocialFi. The relevance of social networks in today’s world and the engagement aspects of GameFi form the foundation of this new paradigm.
Emerging decentralized social networks with DeFi functionalities provide users immense flexibility and benefits. With features like robust data privacy, transparency, and fair monetization, SocialFi proves its worth as an efficient model in the blockchain space. Incentivizing users optimally with digital assets like NFTs becomes all the more promising for end-users in the long run.
While numerous projects offer various flavors of SocialFi, only some have successfully and robustly combined GameFi and SocialFi. Superhero NFT Wars is one among them. It is one of the top three SocialFi projects building a unified infrastructure to connect NFT-oriented communities via platform-level social services. It thus integrates social media, cross-IP engagement, community building, and value creation under one hood.
While the primary focus is on building a SocialFi landscape, the project has other multiple features, including a staking desk, central IDO marketplace, NFT trading front desk, nightclub ballroom, etc. Moreover, SNW will also have a marketplace for users to buy and trade their NFTs. Beyond that, SNW’s social metaspace will host social events to explore the community engagement aspects.
The platform will launch with its NFT collections — SNW-CB and SNW-X. The goal is to create an industry-first, layer-0 social tool in the form of a movable and evolvable membership pass. The NFT utilities include a unique avatar in the metaspace, exclusive Discord access, and $SNW token airdrops. Furthermore, owning these NFTs will enable participation in game development and voting on the game’s DAO governance.
The Future of SocialFi
While SocialFi platforms are still in their early stages, particular efforts have already shown enormous promise. For example, Superhero NFT Wars, as discussed above, is leading some genuine innovation in this space with its metaspace.
We may see SocialFi in 2022 as the DeFi summer of 2020. So it’s only about time when users move in flocks, away from Twitter and Instagram, towards blockchain-powered SocialFi platforms.
Facebook Ex Crypto Head Launched a Bitcoin Payments Startup
- Meta concentrates on implementing non-fungible (NFT) tokens into its platforms.
- Diem was sold to Silvergate Bank for $200 million.
- Lightspark will provide backend services for businesses.
David Marcus, the crypto former and chief of Meta formally known as Facebook. In November 2021, he closed the Stablecoin project (Diem) after the product failed to launch multiple times. Now Marcus creates his own Bitcoin-based company Lightspark. Andreessen Horowitz (A16z) and Paradigm are the early investors in the new company. The Bitcoin startup will attempt to extend Bitcoin’s use cases.
💥BREAKING: Facebook’s ex-Head of Crypto just launched a #Bitcoin payments startup!
The Lightspark
Lightspark will provide backend services for businesses, merchants, and developers who want to accept Bitcoin payments and use Lightning Network. The Network is a planned improvement to the Bitcoin network that will address Bitcoin’s capacity and speed difficulties by allowing for lower-cost micro-transactions.
The company’s first funding round will be co-led by A16z and Paradigm. Participants include Thrive Capital, Coatue, Felix Capital, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, and Zeev Ventures. Last year several Diem leaders shifted to a16z Crypto, which is supporting Marcus’ new project.
The company did not reveal its worth or the amount of money it has raised from the investors. Also, they stated that it will not focus on developing its own stablecoin or cryptocurrency.
Sriram Krishan, an A16z investor, commented that
We’ve always been big believers in Bitcoin’s unique history and role in crypto. We’ve been looking to back a team to build on top of Bitcoin and believe David Marcus and the Lightspark team that he’s assembled can bring exciting new technological innovation to Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.
Diem has returned in multiple forms. In February, former Diem developers announced the project will continue in the form of Aptos a new Blockchain. Shortly before that, Diem was sold to Silvergate Bank for $200 million.
