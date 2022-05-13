Top 50 White Rappers of All Time

Share Pin 0 Shares

Through 27 years of being an avid hip hop fan, I decided to compile a list of the 50 baddest white boys to every hold the microphone. I know sometimes the white rappers gets a bad rap! This article and list is my personal opinion, but I think it’s a pretty spot on list. This is in no particular order and I couldn’t put EVERYONE on here, so I used my best judgment from mainstream music to the underground.

Again this is in NO PARTICULAR ORDER! Just a list of 50.

1 Eminem – hate him or love him, he’s insane lyrically and one of the greatest rappers ever!

2 Slug – again…hate him or love him he’s insane lyrically and one of the greatest white MCs ever!

3 EL-P – tremendous MC. End of story…NO wait! Maybe top 3 white mc’s of all time!

4 Cage – started out as a dope MC, now he’s even better than that.

5 Copywrite – anyone need a dope punch line? Ohio’s shining son!

6 MC Chris – nerd? Yes! Skills? Yes and he’s also pretty entertaining

7 Necro -The Devil with a mic! Necro took Horrorcore to another level!

8 Adeem – From mc battles to albums, Glue is the man. Great live performances also.

9 3rd Bass – lest not forget our history people! The first to put Vanilla Ice on Blast! Pop pop goes the…

10 Aesop Rock – In the conversation for top 3 best white boy’s ever!

11 Diabolic -Complete arrogance, can back up every word he spits! Battles or Wax!

12 Sage Francis – The John Lennon of Hip Hop. Dynamic, creative and one of the best ever!

13 Vinnie Paz – Yes he has mad skills and may actually possess the mind control of a JEDI!

14 Okwerdz -Battle rappers can’t make music? He is starting to change that tide & help bring Cali back!

15 Apathy – Wizard on the mic,. Witty, Rugged, whatever needs done. It gets done!

16 Ill Bill – Necro’s brother, what do you expect besides sick wicked rhymes on the mic!

17 DZK – Mr. internet earned his fans 1 at a time, the old fashion way! When he’s on, it’s beast mode!

18 Haystak – Earned all of his stripes the hard way. Many years & many albums. Also MANY Fans!

19 Eyedea – Wow! From the humble beginnings of Scribble Jam to pristine albums! Eye is the man!

20 Beastie Boys – once again lest not forget our past! Some true classic albums under their belts!

21 Mac Lethal – They rap in Kansas City? Brilliant delivery and song writing! Not to shabby at battling either!

22 Jamie Madrox -The illest lyricist on Psychopathic records! He’s no gimmick! He’s got skills for days!

23 Esoteric – Creative, witty, true lyricist.

24 The Saurus – Battle raps galore. Some good songs also. Helping pave the fresh coast’s comeback!

25 Lil Wyte – Selling over 250,000 indie, of his debut album without marketing! Game over!

26 Dirtball – Now officially a member of KMK, he will continue to dazzle fans with solid material.

27 Ra The Rugged Man – This man is always underrated! He is a true beast!

28 Grayskul – Maybe unknown to some of you, very skilled MC.

29 Ryu – Demigodz- He and the rest of his crew just simply murder microphones

30 Mini Thin – What are they putting in the moonshine in West Virginia? This hillbilly rapper melts mics!

31 Celph Titled – Often overlooked & underrated, He’s a complete package of pen & delivery. A credit to FL.

32 JoJo Pellingrino -Haven’t heard from Joey in awhile, but he’s put out a lot of solid material in NYC.

33 Alchemist – Producer extraordinaire and blazes the mic with heat also.

34 Blaze Ya Dead Homie – another solid artist from psychopathic. Never sleep on this guy!

35 Remedy – White boy in the Wu Tang Clan? Nuff said!

36 Big B – Great MC who has carved a very nice lane for himself. Truly talented! A left coast gem!

37 Illmaculate – One of the sickest battle MC’s to ever live and his songs keep getting stronger!

38 YelaWolf – The only guy in Alabama making noise and it’s LOUD! He’s got skills & wit for days!

39 Prozak – Strange Music! How can you argue with any of the skills coming from that camp!

40 Kno – Cunninlynguists- Versatility, Humor, Stage Presence and kills the mic!

41 Evidence – Dialated Peoples- Impressive Skills all the way around. Solid resume & rep!

42 Bubba Sparxxx – Haven’t heard much from him lately, He did have is day though. Truly talented.

43 Asher Roth – Please don’t judge this guy on his first album. His freestyles are better than that!

44 Iron Solomon – NY Battle Don! Some solid tracks and commanding presence!

45 Non Phixion – If you don’t know, then you have you been hiding under a rock!

46 The Streets – The only non- U.S. member of the list. (UK) Some people don’t get it, I Do!

47 Boondox – The Scarecrow of Georgia, When he’s on, the track gets murdered & it’s psychopathic!

48 Yak Ballz – Terrific delivery, punches, and comedic flow. Great MC.

49 Paul Wall – Mr. bling grill put out some solid material, Haven’t heard a lot in awhile, had his time though!

50 Kottonmouth Kings -The West Coasts Version of ICP but hey rap a lot better & get a lot higher!

So that’s my list of the top 50 white MC’s. Some you assuredly know, some you might be sleeping on, I promise everyone on this is top notch and deserves a listen or an album purchase. I’d appreciate comments and anyone else’s insight on who you would add to the list.

Please stay tuned for some future articles of mine, the worst rappers of all time! The top 10 lyricists of all time, The biggest flops albums of all time and the top 10 female MC’s of all time!