Tracy Letts Wrote ‘The Minutes’ As a Political Parable Only to See It Become a Prophecy
Tracy Letts won his first Tony Award in 2008 as a playwright. He gave his own gnarled family tree a good shaking, and out came a full-blooded, Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedy, August: Osage County. Nine years later, he won his second Tony—as an actor, playing the hen-pecked, brow-beaten George in the third Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
He and Harvey Fierstein are the only two-hatted, Tony-winning storytellers in the business.
Letts may be best known right now as an actor—he’s burning up the tracks on stage and screen—but personally the 56-year-old Oklahoman finds the two roles mesh together seamlessly.
“I’ve done them both so long now I don’t know which one takes precedence over the other,” he admits. “Whenever I’m writing, I think, ‘Oh, God! It would be nice just to be an actor right now and not have to worry about all the things people will say and do.’ Then, when I’m acting, I think, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be nice to be writing alone in my office?’ I’m very fortunate that I can do both. I don’t really consider myself more one than the other. A friend of mine calls it ‘crop rotation.’”
These days you’ll find both Letts in full sway at Studio 54 in The Minutes, a 2018 Pulitzer finalist and a 2022 Best Play Tony contender. It’s a satire of small-town bureaucracy that grows progressively darker as it careens toward a frenzied finale. Letts wrote this play during the 2016 political campaign at the first flicker of Trumpism, and you can sense his blood boiling.
The COVID-19 lockdown stopped The Minutes from ticking three days before its 2020 premiere—back then, the play was at the Cort Theater, and the lead was Armie Hammer—and in the long, long interval that followed, manifestations of today’s uncivil political realities became plentiful.
“I’m sad to see how much of it has come true,” Letts says. “After we were shut down, a lot of the actors got on a text-thread with each other just to keep in touch, and, as each of these incidents happened—whether it was removing statues or rewriting the history books or fudging some version of history—we’d write each other and say, ‘Can you believe this stuff is really happening?’
“It’d rather be wrong. I’d rather people look at my play and say, ‘Boy! He sure got that wrong.’ I’d rather be the one who’s wrong and have a better world than have all this stuff come true.”
The Minutes has been cast with a mix of Steppenwolf and Broadway actors—plus Noah Reid, late of Schitt’s Creek and the Hammer replacement, who plays a Mr. Peel, the city council freshman who has questions about the last city council meeting, primarily because one of his colleagues, a Mr. Carp (Ian Barford), is missing in action, along with the minutes of the last meeting. It seems he’s been eliminated—just how eliminated remains to be seen. In time, Mr. Peel peels back the truth and discovers what Mr. Carp had to carp about. (Helpfully, Letts names his characters according to their plot functions.)
The Minutes is set in the small town of Big Cherry, and presiding over the city council meeting in a pompous and controlling fashion is one Mayor Superba, otherwise known as Our Playwright. And who elected Letts mayor? you ask. “The good people of Big Cherry,” he shoots back. Actually, truth to tell, it’s a job nobody wanted. “I happened because William Petersen, an active member of Steppenwolf who did the part in Chicago and was superb, didn’t want to do it in New York,” explained the author-actor. “It wasn’t a good fit for him, so we started trying to find a replacement. We offered it to a lot of people, and they all turned it down. We finally got to a point on the list where I said, ‘Well, I’ll do it then.’” A star, by default, is born.
Of all the small-town eccentrics that people this play, Letts says he had the most fun writing Ms. Innes, the role Blair Brown plays. “I seem to have some feeling for that character’s voice, and that continually took me by surprise. You could sorta feel the audience go, ‘Oh, I know that one. I know who she is.’ That’s a good feeling, to know that you have put your finger on something.”
The sneakiest scene-stealer of the lot is Mr. Oldfield, the senior council member (he’s served for the last 39 years, and is brain-fogged because of it). His overriding concern is securing the parking space that Mr. Carp seems to have suddenly vacated, and he zeroes in on that like a commando in World War II movie. Austin Pendleton plays the role, hysterically, in a performance that just earned him the Actors’ Equity Richard Seff Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination. “Austin is such a gifted actor,” says Letts. “He’s not just there to get the laughs, though he pretty much gets a laugh on every line he has. He’s been doing this a long time. He knows what he is doing.”
Directing the play is Steppenwolf’s Anna D. Shapiro, a veteran Letts campaigner (they won Tonys together for August: Osage County). “It’s such a close relationship at this point,” says Letts. “For instance, casting Noah Reid as Peel was really all Anna. I’ve still never seen Schitt’s Creek, but Anna insisted. She said, ‘He’s not only the guy to open our show, he’s the best casting we’ve ever had in this part.’ There’s no other director I would let get away with that. I’d say, ‘Well, I’m going to have to see him’ or ‘He’s going to have to read.’ Instead, with Anna, I just say, ‘Yes, please.’”
The Minutes starts out a gently amusing political comedy, then abruptly and harshly takes a sharp right turn into a pitch-black horror-show. An abiding legend of the Big Cherry settlers triumphing over the Indians is a fixed myth taught in schools and acted out in spur-of-the-moment pageants. Even the name of this “wet sock of a town,” Big Cherry, is revealed to have a negative, bigoted undertone.
This could be Oklahoma guilt on Letts’ part. “I’m born and raised in Oklahoma, and I carry it with me wherever I go, but I’m careful not to identify the state,” he says of the setting of The Minutes. “If I identified it as Oklahoma, the good people of Kansas would say, ‘That’s not us,’ and I want everybody to think that it’s their state.
“I have to say that that sharp turn was always part of the conception of the play. I can never write a play unless I know what the ending is before I start it, so I always knew we were going to take that very sharp turn into dark territory. There’s something about a sharp shift into the unexpected for the audience. As much as they might feel they know where the play is going, I don’t think that they necessarily know it’s going to quite that place. I always enjoy taking the audience to that place. Sometimes they want to come with you, and sometimes they don’t.
“I look for that kind of split-personality in individual audience members. It’s also good for starting fights as people leave the theater. People have pretty hearty disagreements about what they’ve seen or whether they like what they’ve seen. That makes me happy. I want to write a play that engenders discussion and argument rather than a play that’s easily tied up and dismissed.”
With no other option, Heat turn to Coach Kyle in Game 6 vs. 76ers
Erik Spoelstra said Coach Kyle might be taking things past the point of comfort for Kyle Lowry. But, yes, the Miami Heat coach said he is particularly comfortable having the veteran point guard alongside while sidelined by a hamstring strain.
Despite being declared out before the Heat took flight for Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, Lowry remained alongside his teammates during the game in his hometown.
“I don’t know if he would like to be called Coach Kyle,” Spoelstra said with a smile after his team’s morning shootaround. “It’s really leadership more than anything. It’s leadership at all levels. He has just an amazing way of infusing confidence into guys.
“And, yeah, we need that right now. That moves the needle. That might just move it a little bit. It might move it alot. Who knows? But it’s all hands on deck. He’s here to help, to serve, just to make sure guys are playing comfortable, confident and always keeping that attention to detail.”
It is those details where Lowry has proven particularly supportive.
“Kyle is very, very detailed,” Spoelstra said. “And the details matter to him. And when he doesn’t see the details being executed, he’s the first one to hold guys accountable. And he can do that because he builds genuine relationships with guys.”
Spoelstra said the relationship with third-year Gabe Vincent, who has been starting in place of Lowry, has been particularly beneficial.
“It’s a great dynamic and a really unique relationship,” Spoelstra said, “because a lot of it has been mentoring a guy, without even knowing it, when Kyle’s out. that this guy now can handle more responsibilities. And that’s how unselfish Kyle is.
“It also takes the right kind of mindset from Gabe to be open-minded to that mentorship, and not ever think, even after success, that, ‘Oh, no, I got this.’ “
Amid Lowry’s absence, the 36-year-old former All-Star often can be seen alongside Vincent during timeouts.
“They really feed off each other,” Spoelstra said. “They complement each other well. And those games we’ve had to play without Kyle, Gabe has been able to step up. It’s been invaluable for our team.”
For all the talk of strategy and “chess matches” during series that are extended, Spoelstra took a different perspective as he approached Game 6.
“I mean, that’s part of the series,” he said. “I think in the wins, whoever’s been able to control the big-muscle area, the effort areas, controlling the paint, controlling the transition, rebounding, multiple efforts, that’s really been the deciding factor in the wins for either team.
“But both teams are very good. So that requires some schematic adjustments on both sides as the series goes on.”
Going into Game 6, both teams had been dominant on their home courts.
To Spoelstra, the hope was of learning lessons from the Games 3 and 4 blowout losses at Wells Fargo Center.
“When you’re in this seat, you always think that,” he said. “When you’re probably on their side, they’re probably thinking something other. And that’s what the playoffs are all about. Momentum doesn’t necessarily carry over.
“But we have great habits. This is not just exclusive to this series. It’s been weeks and months of building different habits on figuring out how to win games. And when you have to, win on the road. And this is a great environment.”
With it all heightened with a team facing elimination.
“When you’re a competitor, you love this type of competition,” Spoelstra said, “where you can expect their best effort, best urgency, probably their best game. And you still have a way to find a solution to get that win.”
So after the morning shootaround, on to a closeout game it was.
“Urgency is there,” Spoelstra said. “You have to play well, also. This is what it’s about in the playoffs.”
Wild turn to goaltender Cam Talbot with their season on the line
After riding with legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for the past week and a half, the Wild will make a change in net with their season on the lineup.
While coach Dean Evason wouldn’t confirm the move publicly, it’s becoming increasingly clear that goaltender Cam Talbot will be in the crease for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.
Not only was Talbot the first goaltender off the ice on Thursday morning — usually a tell tale sign as to who’s starting the game — alternate captain Marcus Foligno was extremely forthcoming when asked about the potential lineup change.
“To add Cam into the mix now it doesn’t really change our mindset,” Foligno said ahead of Game 6. “We want to win. We want to win for both our goaltenders. We know Cam is going to be excited to get in there and shut the door.”
It’s been a lesson in patience for Talbot, who had a stellar finish to the regular season, then ceded the net to Fleury to start the playoffs.
“I’ll be ready whenever I’m called upon,” Talbot said after his final start of the regular season on April 28. “You don’t know when that’s going to be. Hopefully it’s going to be a long run here and maybe we’ll use both of us. You never really know. That decision is out of my hands. I’m going to continue to work and keep striving to get better and be ready whenever that opportunity arises.”
That opportunity has arisen with the Wild on the brink of elimination, trailing the Blues 3-2 in the series.
There are some people that believe the Wild should’ve turned to Talbot to start the series.. He was finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run, amassing a 2.35 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in that span.
Asked about the decision between the pipes, coach Dean Evason wouldn’t bite. How will he determine whether it was the right move?
“I’ll tell you after the game,” Evason said. “If we win, that’s the right decision. It’s as simple as that.”
St. Paul’s proposed North End Community Center gets $2.4 million boost from an unlikely source — offshore drilling
There is no community center in St. Paul’s North End, and given the limited recreational options for kids, city officials have made a case to state, federal and nonprofit partners as to why that should change.
Funding streams are still coming together, but revenue from a somewhat unlikely source — a federal offshore drilling tax — is now a significant part of the budget mix.
The Sierra Club and the National Park Service recently announced a $2.4 million federal Department of the Interior grant for a North End Community Center, to be constructed at a near-vacant site at 1025 Rice St., which is currently home to an underused ballpark.
Jayni Rasmussen, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club’s Outdoors Alliance for Kids, said the grant dollars stem from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, established in the 1960s and backed by offshore drilling tax revenue.
“They’re going to be meeting some of the unmet needs of the area,” Rasmussen said. “It’s one of the only federal programs that really helps to address this issue of developing better, quality outdoor recreation spaces, specifically for communities with these unmet needs.”
The $20 million project would include a new 25,000-square-foot building with state-of-the-art amenities, including a gym, study room, dance room, fitness room, teaching kitchen and outdoor plaza, as well as improvements to the existing six-acre park near the Rice Street Library and directly across from Wellstone Elementary School.
The project, which could be bid for construction this year, would include a multi-use athletic field, sepak takraw courts, a new play area, increased flexible green space, a storm water management system, lighting, furnishings, plantings, landscaping and onsite parking.
The project’s preliminary budget is $20 million, according to St. Paul Parks and Recreation, but given inflation and rising construction costs, it’s possible the final budget may need to be adjusted upward.
The city has requested $16 million in state funding, which is in the governor’s proposed capital budget. Another $9 million has been allocated from city bonding for design and construction.
“We still are needing the Legislature to do its part,” said St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen on Wednesday. “That gets us closer. $2.4 million is great. (Right now) it’s a vacant baseball field.”
