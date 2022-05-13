News
Tyus Jones’ offseason will show which NBA teams are paying attention
Ja Morant’s knee injury expected to sideline him for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinal playoff series was considered by many to be the nail in the coffin of the Memphis Grizzlies’ season.
Down two games to one to mighty Golden State even with the all-star point guard, surely Memphis was toast without him.
But instead, a funny thing has happened over the ensuing two games — the Grizzlies have played really, really well. In fact, Memphis has dominated about 90 of the 96 ensuing minutes. The other six will haunt Memphis, as those cost it Game 4 in San Francisco.
But that collapse didn’t stop the Grizzlies from pummeling Golden State in Game 5 on Wednesday to force a Game 6 on Friday.
Memphis’ strong play without Morant may not surprise those who have paid close attention to the Grizzlies this season. Morant missed 25 games during the regular season. The Grizzlies record in those games was 20-5. Apple Valley native Tyus Jones started 23 of them.
He started again in Game 5 on Wednesday, finishing with 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting — including four three-pointers — to go with nine assists and two steals. In the 24 minutes the floor general played, Memphis outscored Golden State by 39 points. The ball control maestro conducted the Grizzlies’ offense with ease.
What else is new?
“He’s been doing it since December,” Memphis wing Desmond Bane told reporters after Game 5. “You know Ja has missed 25 games or whatever he’s missed this season. Ja is a great player, but I think we won 20 of those games, we beat good teams. So this isn’t a surprise, maybe a surprise to the national media because we haven’t played in a big stage, but Tyus is doing what Tyus do.”
And what Tyus do is win. What Tyus do is set his teammates up for success by playing with pace and making the proper play in decisive fashion.
That was evident back in his years playing for the Timberwolves. In Minnesota’s 2017-18 playoff season, the team never flowed as well as it did when Jones was inserted into the starting lineup when Jeff Teague missed time.
In 261 minutes together that season, the lineup of Jones, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson outscored opponents by 23.7 points per 100 possessions.
Fast forward four seasons, and in 185 minutes this season, Jones and Memphis’ starters — Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Bane, the starting lineup in Games 4 and 5 of this current series — outscored opponents by 8.6 points per 100 possessions.
Jones’ net rating as a starter this season was a positive 13.7, which led all Grizzlies.
With his skill set and knowledge, Jones is the type of point guard who was built more to accentuate stars than carry reserves. It’s why he’s at his best and his impact is most felt when he’s playing with starters.
The sample size is getting rather large that not only can Jones serve as a starting point guard, but his teams can achieve at a high level when he does so. Evidence, gathered only because of injury situations, is now mounting in front of the faces of NBA executives.
The question now is whether teams are able to acknowledge that? Decision-makers are so stuck on the need for starters to have both size and primary scoring capabilities.
The pass-first starting point guard seems like a thing of the past. But we may have reached a point where the scale can tip back to it again. With so many wings and forwards who can score at a high level, it makes sense for a number of teams to want to turn to low-volume point guards to run the show.
Last month, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted the rising value of pace- and table-setting point guards such as Jones and Minnesota’s Jordan McLaughlin.
“We’ve had so many high-usage handlers in the league over the last number of years, it is nice to have a guy where when he gets to the heart of the defense, he moves off of it right away and kind of lets the ball movement flow, particularly with these offenses now that are pretty free flowing,” Finch said. “It’s fun to watch those guys play.”
That’s not to say all guards who fit that mold should be starters, but Jones has certainly done more than enough to earn that right. He’ll enter free agency this offseason, and ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks tweeted during Wednesday’s performance that teams can dismiss the notion that Jones can be signed with the $10.3 mid-level exception.
The annual salary of Jones’ next contract is expected to exceed that. As he continues to produce in these playoffs, in a starting role against a top-tier opponent, the price to acquire Jones’ services continues to spike.
Even if Minnesota — which declined to re-sign Jones in the summer of 2019, after Sachin Gupta’s predecessor failed to see the value and potential of the then 23-year-old guard — had interest in bringing him home, it might not be able to generate the cap space necessary to do so.
Because it appears as though someone is finally going to give the “undersized,” pass-first point guard a chance to lead a franchise, and likely prosper because of it.
Family of man fatally shot by St. Paul police in 2016 files federal lawsuit over his death
The city of St. Paul and four of its police officers who fatally shot Jaffort Smith in 2016 now have been sued in federal court by his family, who are seeking damages for an alleged violation of his civil rights.
Officers killed Smith after he shot 49-year-old Beverly Flowers in the face and fired at officers on the city’s North End, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the case. A grand jury in early 2017 determined that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.
The 11-page complaint, which was filed May 6 by attorney Paul Bosman on behalf of Smith’s family, claims that Smith “was not a credible threat” to any of the four officers who fired at him on May 9, 2016.
The lawsuit further asserts that the “use of force” by all four officers — John Corcoran, Michael Tschida, Mark Grundhauser and Jeff Korus — “was excessive and violated Mr. Smith’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.”
As to why the lawsuit was filed last week, Bosman said Thursday that in general civil rights claims have a six-year statute of limitations.
The complaint alleges the city is negligent in Smith’s killing because its training of officers on use of deadly force “focused on a proactive use of force and on officer safety above citizen safety.”
Kamal Baker, press secretary for St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, said Thursday the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit.
“While this tragedy forever changed the lives of all those involved, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation determined the officers did not engage in wrongdoing, and a grand jury convened in Washington County declined to pursue charges,” Baker said in a statement.
The grand jury was made up of 23 Ramsey County residents. After their decision, then-Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who handled the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest for the Ramsey County attorney’s office, told the Pioneer Press that it appeared to him that Smith, 33, was determined to commit “suicide by cop.”
Smith suffered from persistent mental illness including schizophrenia. The lawsuit states he was “well-known” to St. Paul police and was “courteous and cooperative” during his numerous arrests.
The 2016 incident began at about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun at Rapid Recovery, a towing company on Acker Street near Jackson Street, according to the BCA. Flowers entered the business and Smith followed her. He displayed a gun and took Flowers back outside, the BCA said.
Police saw Smith and Flowers about four blocks away, near Acker and Buffalo streets, soon after. Two officers pulled up and, as they were getting out, Smith shot Flowers, according to Orput. She survived the shooting, but lost an eye.
“I don’t care how long you’ve been a cop — that’s pretty shocking,” Orput told the newspaper in 2017. “Then, right after he shot her, he ran up the driveway of a house and started running behind the garage and as he did, he was shooting rounds at these two cops, and then it turned into a gun battle that went on for a few minutes.”
He said that “many, many shots” were fired by Smith and the four police officers.
Bosman was recently hired on a contract basis for Communities United Against Police Brutality, tasked with setting up the litigation section for the Twin Cities-based organization. “They have a reinvestigation workgroup, which has been very useful in terms of bringing these cases,” he said.
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of cutting girlfriend’s throat on St. Paul light-rail platform
A 40-year-old woman credited good Samaritans with saving her life when her boyfriend cut her throat on a St. Paul light-rail platform, according to an attempted murder charge filed Thursday against the man.
Officers responded to the Union Depot platform on Monday night and found the woman with a severe cut to her throat and bystanders applying pressure.
The woman was hospitalized and police learned her boyfriend, Ray Anthony Criss, had threatened to kill her for weeks and said he would do it “right in front of police,” according to the criminal complaint.
A security officer told officers that the couple had been arguing inside Union Depot. Surveillance video showed Criss, 36, exited a train, approached his girlfriend and cut her throat with a knife, the complaint said.
Police arrested Criss at his St. Paul apartment on Wednesday. He told officers he was not the man in surveillance photos and said he wasn’t at Union Depot on Monday. An attorney for Criss wasn’t listed as of Thursday.
Criss has six previous felony convictions dating to 2006.
He was sentenced for the most recent, burglary of a dwelling in St. Paul, in January 2021. His attorney requested a stay of imposition of sentence and a downward dispositional departure because Criss “expressed sincere remorse,” took “responsibility early in his case,” and was “particularly amenable to probation and treatment,” according to a court document.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office and a judge agreed to the terms. Criss’ sentence of just more than three years in prison was stayed for three years, he received credit for 39 days he already served, and was placed on supervised probation until January 2024.
Minnesota Senate Democrats blocked from forcing consideration of reproductive health bills
The Minnesota Senate Democratic minority tried unsuccessfully to force consideration Thursday of nine abortion and health-related bills that the Republican majority has kept bottled up in committee, saying it was critical to take a stand even though they lacked the votes to prevail.
The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states has energized both sides of the abortion debate in Minnesota. While it’s unlikely that any abortion measures will pass the divided Legislature before the May 23 adjournment deadline, the issue is certain to take on new importance in the November elections.
Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, of Edina, said her fellow Democrats wanted to send a message to Minnesota residents that they will fight to protect their privacy and reproductive rights, including the right to abortion, while Republicans won’t.
Sen. Jennifer McEwen led off the debate by trying to bring up a bill to codify that every individual has a fundamental right to make their own reproductive health decisions, including having an abortion.
“The people of Minnesota are looking to us now — now — to protect their rights, to enshrine them in statute, to make sure that politicians and their government, is not going to reach into their homes, reach into their bedrooms, reach into their private decision making,” the Duluth Democrat said. “This is urgent.”
It would have taken 41 votes to pull the bills out of committee under Senate rules, but Democrats hold only 31 seats, compared with 34 for Republicans plus two independents. None of the nine efforts fared better than a 33-33 tie.
Some bills didn’t deal directly with abortion, but did cover other aspects of reproductive health care, such as access to contraception. One would have created a paid family and medical leave system.
No Republicans spoke against any of the bills, though Senate President David Osmek, a Republican from Mound, frequently warned Democrats that they were getting improperly deep into discussions of the merits of the bills instead of sticking to basic descriptions of what they would do.
At a news conference afterward, Democrats criticized their Republican colleagues for remaining silent during the debate.
“Unfortunately, they refused to participate,” Sen. Mary Kunsesh, of New Brighton, said. “We did not have one GOP member engage, ask questions, debate the issues that we brought forward. It was as if we were not even there.”
The votes in Minnesota came one day after the U.S. Senate fell short in an effort to enshrine into federal law the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.
The debate was the latest largely symbolic skirmish over abortion at the Minnesota Legislature in recent days. Senate Democrats lost a vote to tack an amendment similar to McEwen’s bill onto a larger health and human services measure on a 29-36 vote late last month.
But the House Democratic majority beat back GOP attempts to add two less sweeping anti-abortion measures to a different health and human services bill last week. One would have required licensing of clinics that perform 10 or more abortions per month. The other would have prevented organizations receiving state family planning grants from subsidizing abortion services. Both failed on narrow procedural votes.
Whatever happens at the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez. It effectively established a right to abortion under the state constitution. The state has several restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before getting an abortion. A lawsuit pending in state court seeks to throw out those limits.
