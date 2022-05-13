News
Virat Kohli Fans Laud Mohammed Rizwan For His Kind Words On Kohli’s Poor Form
The former Indian skipper of the Indian National team, Virat Kohli, who recently stepped down from the position of India’s T20I and Test captain was also demoted as the ODI captain. In over two and a half years Kohli has not made a century at any level.
Scoring only 194 runs at an average of 19 so far in IPL 2022, there is no doubt that this is the former RCB skipper’s worst IPL season ever. For the first time in his 15-year career, Kohli has recorded three first-ball ducks in a single IPL season.
Virat Kohli wanted to give Diwali tips.
After three IPL golden ducks, I think he needs some basic batting tips.
What a terrible fall..
Meanwhile, while Kohli is going through a difficult time, the Pakistani Cricketer Mohammed Rizwan said he would “pray” for Virat Kohli. According to Rizwan, Virat has been successful and was able to accomplish remarkable things in his career since he is a hardworking player. He also added that the tough times for Virat will be over soon and he will spring back to his best form.
He also said that Kohli is a champion player, and the rest of the players should pray for him at this point since he is a hardworking cricketer. Rizwan recently told Cricwick,
“I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer. And tough times do come and things do get easier too.” “Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things,”
“Things do get easier”
Mohammad Rizwan is confident that Virat Kohli will get through the tough times #Rizwan #ViratKohli #PAKvIND #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/RynNorEKiH
Photographs of Rizwan embracing Kohli went viral last year after the ‘India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match.’ The Pakistani cricketer stated that Kohli will have control of the situation soon and that every player passes through a phase like this.
Amitabh Bachchan “the stories we tell can often become larger than us & can skip lightly across borders, sometimes riding on cricket, sometimes through film. Sometimes they nestle in the warmth of the hugs that Virat Kohli gave Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam” #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ArGNEOnvy1
According to the Pakistani ace hitter, Tough times arise but eventually, things get easier. Players who scored centuries have been eliminated in pairs, he went on, Kohli will be in charge of everything.
The fans of the Indian cricket team lauded the kind words of Rizwan. Coming from a man who is one of the leading players of the biggest rival team made them appreciate him even more.
Rizwan (in Cricwick) said “The conversation with Virat was bit personal, even my brother doesn’t know – I will say, he is a champion player. I can pray for him because he is hardworking, he will overcome – tough times do come, things will get easier – every player go through it.
.@iMRizwanPak delivers a hopeful message for “𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫” @imVkohli
Full interview https://t.co/EpCICmP70N#Rizwan #ViratKohli #IPL2022 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sCho3B0JtP
Apart from praising the 29-year-old for his humility, the fans also made a point to criticize the toxic Indian cricket fans who always come up with unkind words and utilize every moment of the Virat’s misfortune to troll him for his deeds on and off the field.
Take a look at some of their Tweets:
When your oppnents praise you but xyz of zero athleteticism and knowledge says “finished”, you know your worth.
“I can pray for him because he is hardworking, he will overcome – tough times do come, things will get easier”
Kohli has won ppl beyond boundaries , most of the cricketers love being arround him , especially you get ones .
When your oppnents praise you but xyz of zero athleteticism and knowledge says “finished”, you know your worth.
the whole world is rooting for you except your own team bro pic.twitter.com/inejyr9168
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And What We Know So Far
With only six episodes in the first season, Fate: the Winx saga story is one of the best series of threats that swept the world by storm. Based on the way things are going right now, don’t be surprised when it becomes the most popular show in 2021. Fans have returned to Winx club cartoons on the Fate. The Winx saga is a narrative about ancient magic. So will Netflix move forward with fate: the winx saga season 2? Here’s what you need to know.
We saw Fate: the Winx saga, so you didn’t have it a few weeks ago. On the same day, the trailer for the film appeared on the screen. Surprisingly, the show did not live up to our expectations. Although, to be honest, it wasn’t nearly as bad as we anticipated. In reality, the season finale is delightful. Still, the series as a whole is predictable, relying on tired tropes and unoriginal plots.
We’ve seen it before in every other controversial teen drama released in the last five years. Still, this time it’s under a unique click-bait nostalgia-including moniker. Aside from the show’s apparent promise, there are a few additional issues, such as unusual costuming, a complete misinterpretation of the Wix club audience, and most importantly, a lack of diversity due to blatant whitewashing.
Season 2 Cast Members
Abigail Cowen played an intellectual character as Bloom Peters, Danny griffin as Sky, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Freddie Thorp played Riven, Sadie Coverall as Beatrix, Hannah van der Westhuizen as Stella, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Rob James collier as Silva, Paulina Chavez as Flora, Eliot salt as Terra Harvey, Kate Fleetwood, Queen Luna, Eve Best as Farah, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Theo graham as Dane.
Rebecca as Ryan, Lesley sharp as Rosalind, Ken Duken as Andreas, David Duggan as Fire Fairy, Josh Cowdery as mike Peters, Sarah Jane Seymore as Noura, Brandon Grace as Gery, Jason Austin Kidd School Fairy, Erica-Cody played as Kat’s Girlfriend, Eva Birthistle as Vanessa, Alex Macqueen as Professor, Dean Quinn as Gossing Harry Michell as Callum and Leah as kat.
The Winx Club
On the planet magics, an Italian-made animation follows a group of girls who attend Alfea College for Fairies. Bloom, the key protagonist, is an Earth fairy who has no idea. She harnesses the Dragon flame’s strength, making her unbelievably powerful. Bloom, Musa, Tekna, Stella, and Flora were the original members of the club when the show premiered in 2004, with Layla Aisha joining in season 2 and Roxy entering in season 4. Each girl, who hails from a different planet, has her personality and interests and a unique magical ability that she uses to combat evils.
One of the most intriguing parts of the movie was the connection between the club members and how they interacted. Their universe and abilities grew into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon. Winx Club activities, dolls, books, and even an adventure were available. If you questioned any female my age about the club, she would not only know what you’re talking about, but she would also know who their favorite girl was.
Three new cast members were announced on July 20, 2021, and the series is currently in production in Country Wicklow, Ireland. In 2022, it will release on Netflix.
Where To Watch Fate The Winx Saga?
We can watch the Fate the Winx saga exclusively on Netflix series subscription. But rent it from iTunes for $1.99, amazon instant video for $1.99, and google play for the same $1.99.
Season 2 Release Date
The Winx Saga is one of those adaptations that first elicited a lot of skepticism from fans but constant appreciation and a respectable grade. Brian Young is the creator of the Fate the Winx tale, which will return for a second season.
In the first season of the show, which was released on January 22, 2021, the Winx saga appeared. It became an instant hit on the platform, as it managed to replace Bridgeton from its almost a month-long reign on the platform. However, with great success comes great controversy. Although the show had a good production quality, an okay plot, and exciting cinematography, its casting caused massive outrage among the fanbase.
The fact that the character Musa, who was supposed to be a Chinese-American actress as the inspiration behind her was Lucy Lui, was cast by Emily Applebaum, a white woman, made the fans go rightfully crazy. The whitewashing of a character was unexpected for Netflix; often regarded as a pioneer of representation in movies and TV shows.
Netflix announced that the filming of the second season finished in November 2021. However, the series needs approximately six months to complete the post-production process, meaning that we will get the 2nd season of the show around Summer 2022. We also expect the trailer of the series to release around June 2022.
Season 1 Recap
This first season consists of six episodes, each one hour in length. This first episode sets the tone for the entire plot. So far, we’ve met the characters, sat in their seats, faced threats, and already experienced some Revelations, which will continue throughout the season. Bloom arrives in another world and adjusts to her new life in a magical school there, which is the main story of this episode. The girls will be Fairies, and the lads will be warriors at the college.
During the meeting, the crew demonstrates what it’s like there. Bloom arrives at Alfea and greets everyone, but her interactions with Dowling, Stella, Sky, and Aisha are fascinating. They assisted her in maturing and making decisions, whether for better or worse.
Dowling explained what Alfea would be like, or Sky approached her and conversed with her. As a result, Stella is envious. Because Stella and Shy have a problematic, Perhaps toxic conversation, they assist Bloom is returning to Earth, which would be extremely difficult. Bloom is eventually revealed to be a changeling by Aisha’s assistance in the wilderness or with her parents.
Bloom’s parent’s dynamic was also unique; with Bloom as the edgy outsider and her mother as a popular girl, causing them to clash and eventually have Bloom burn down the house. I’m hoping to see how they resolved following the fight that resulted in their firing. Because depending on the first season, that isn’t entirely clear.
Episode 2 opens with Fairy and Saul taking the burned ones; with Ferron mainly using her talents to mind read the monster and discover what’s hidden, while flashes of the previous seep through when she ferrets. Dowling returns to school with a new date. All of the characters prepare for their mystical lesson.
Aisha pushes Bloom to be excited, but Tara struggles to reveal her body to people. As Stella enters and asks them all to stay quiet about the lost ring and what happens to the burnt one, they all get ready.
The first-year fairs gathered in the stone circle with their first instruction began, and while everyone can control Bloom’s magic, others are unable. She is incapable of even conjuring up flames at that moment.
This series should be 10 to 15 episodes, according to the finale of the latter episode. Everything feels rushed, and there isn’t nearly enough time for teen dramas to build and expand over time.
Conclusion
Every heated dispute throughout the season has been utterly superficial. As a result of this rushed pace, the Alicia Bloom incident with miracles in episode two is a beautiful illustration. That could have easily been an entire episode dedicated to Alicia and Bloom’s pasts and how they dealt with their magic. It would have been much better if Alicia’s school had been flooded. Then there are teen relationships, which suffer from the same issue.
Season 1 Last Episode Recap
Because of the time limits, the plot suffers greatly by hurrying through word building and concepts. As a result, all the dramas and subsequent letdowns feel rushed and too tepid than they probably should be. While there are many story errors and contrivances, the scenario with the phone and technological devices appear to employ by Alfia. And what about the ending?
If the series renews, would there be implications for Bloom exhibiting her skills to humans? It’s not immediately clear what happens, which feeds into the earlier issue of hasty world-building.
If this gets the green light, perhaps we’ll get a more extended season to flesh everything out; because while Fate has become a fun binge-watch, it’s far from the most extraordinary epic offering out there.
7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Government has given big relief, everyone will benefit, check details
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is good news for central employees. The government has given big relief to the employees. Under this, the interest rate on the advance given to repay the home loan has been cut by 80 basis points i.e. 0.8 percent.
7th Pay Commission/HBA Interest Rates: The government has given great relief to the central employees. Building Advance (HBA) i.e., the interest rate of home loan taken from the bank has been reduced from 7.9 percent to 7.1 percent for making houses for the employees (Central government employees). For this, the government has also issued an office memorandum.
Big relief to employees
The government has increased the interest rate of 80 basis points, or 0.8 percent, on advances given to employees for repayment of home loans taken from banks for building houses, buying houses or flats for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. has been cut. That is, now the dream of central employees’ own house will become even easier.
At what rate will you get the advance?
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued an office memorandum and informed about the reduction in the interest rates of advance. Employees can now take advance at the rate of 7.1 per cent per annum till March 31, 2023, after this announcement of the government, which was earlier at 7.9 per cent per annum.
Can you take advance up to Rs 25 lakh?
Let us tell you that under this special facility given by the government, central employees can take advance in two ways i.e. up to 34 months or up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh according to their basic salary. Also, from the cost of the house or its ability to pay, whichever is less for the employees, that amount can be taken as advance.
What is HBA?
It is worth mentioning that the Central Government gives House Building Advance to its employees. In this, the employee can take advance to build a house on his own or his wife’s plot. This scheme was started from 1 October 2020 and under this, till 31 March 2023, the central government gives house building advance to its employees at the rate of 7.1% interest.
LG Administration Notifies New Fee Rules For J&K Private Schools
Srinagar: The J&K government has notified new fees rules for aided and unaided private schools of Jammu and Kashmir to bring them under an appropriate regulatory framework.
The rules have been notified by the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in exercise of the powers conferred to him under section 29, read with sections 20A, 20B and 20C of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002, according to the official notification.
As per the notification issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED), Bishwajit Kumar Singh, the rules will be called as the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee) Rules, 2022 and will come into force at once.
As per the new rules, the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for the private schools will be empowered to fix, determine and regulate the fee to be charged and collected by a private school
The fee fixed and determined by the committee will be valid for three years. “However, in case a school seeks any modification in the fee structure fixed and determined by the committee within the prescribed time period, it shall apply to the committee for the same,” the notification reads.
The committee will also hear complaints with regard to the charging and collection of fee in excess of the fee determined by it
“If the committee, after obtaining the material comes to the conclusion that the private school has collected excess fee of the fee fixed, determined and regulated by the Committee, it shall recommend to the appropriate authority for the cancellation of the recognition or registration of the private school or for any other course of action as it deems fit in respect of the school,” the notification reads.
It further reads that all such recommendations made by the committee shall be implemented by the appropriate authority within a reasonable time as per procedure laid down.
“The committee will be empowered to require each private school to place before the committee the proposed fee structure of such school with all relevant documents and books of accounts for scrutiny within such date as may be specified by the Committee,” the notification reads.
The committee will be authorized to obtain any information from the private school as may be required by it for the examination of the fee structure of the institution.
The committee has been vested with the powers to verify whether the fee proposed by the private school is justified and it does not amount to profiteering or commercial of education.
“The committee will approve the fee structure or fix and determine some other fee that can be charged by the private school,” the order reads.
As per the new rules, the committee has been empowered to verify that the fees collected by the private school affiliated to the affiliating body commensurate with the standard of education and other related facilities provided by the private school to the students.
“The committee can recommend the appropriate authority for disaffiliation of the private school, if it comes to a conclusion that the private school has charged and collected highly excessive fee,” the notification reads. As per the new rules, the committee will be authorised to regulate its own procedure in all matters arising out of the discharge of its functions and have all the powers of a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1977 while trying a suit
