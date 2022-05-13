Finance
What Google’s New Core Web Vitals Rankings Mean For Small Businesses
How To Navigate The Latest Google May 2021 Update
I know how important Google rankings are for small business owners, because I’m a small business owner myself.
I also know that while the web development world has been abuzz with Google’s anticipated algorithm update, most of the small business owners I deal with have no idea what’s coming down the pipeline.
And in the world of Google and online marketing, what you don’t know coming down the pipeline can kill your business. Or at least, it can kill your search engine rankings, which can be the same thing for small businesses.
It might sound like tech speak, but if you own a small business, keep reading. If you want to stay competitive, you must understand Google’s Core Web Vitals, and what they mean for your website.
What Are Core Web Vitals?
Core Web Vitals are metrics Google can use to evaluate your website when deciding whether or not to show it in search results. Coming May 1, 2021, there will be a Google algorithm update that will start to include Core Web Vitals in page ranking.
Google’s Core Web Vitals measure how user-friendly a website is. Specifically, Google will now be measuring these three critical aspects of your site:
1. Website Speed
Google has never liked slow websites, but with the new 2021 user experience, it has upped the ante. Loading speed is a new Core Web Vital that measures how long it takes your website’s main content to load.
Google calls your main content the ‘Largest Contentful Paint,’ and they recommend it load in 2.5 seconds or faster, on both mobile and desktop.
2. Website Responsiveness
Do you have forms on your website, maybe a contact form or an email signup? When someone clicks submit, do they have to sit and wait, watching that little spinning wheel spin?
The second Core Web Vital is called ‘First Input Delay,’ which refers to how quick these types of interactions on your site take.
Ideally, interactions on your website should be less than 100 microseconds. That’s basically the blink of an eye, so your website really needs to perform well to rank well.
3. Website Stability
Have you ever been on a website that is just jumpy? So that when you’re scrolling through, and you try to click on a link, the layout suddenly moves, maybe because of an ad?
You probably hate this, and so does Google. In tech speak, this is called ‘Cumulative Layout Shift,’ and it’s another metric Google will be tracking on your website. The ideal measurement is less than 0.1.
At the end of the day, these three Core Web Vitals all track how easy it is for a user to interact with your website. As Google is getting smarter, it is using these metrics to help determine not just what is on your website, but your website itself.
READ: Is it Time for a Website Makeover?
Websites need to be freshened up from time to time. That doesn’t mean that you need to completely overhaul everything, but many business owners don’t spend enough time keeping their most important marketing tool up to date.
Read about the 8 reasons you may want to consider a website makeover.
Read more in our blog.
What The Latest Google Update Means For Small Business Websites
Google will be tracking the Core Web Vitals of all websites, starting in May 2021. So going forward, small business owners will have to pay much more attention to the user-friendliness of their websites.
Many small business owners try to build and manage their own sites. If that is the case for you, then you need to check your page insights, along with how mobile friendly your site is. Make sure your site is also set up on Google Search Console and Google Analytics.
Google is only getting more competitive and demanding, so you really need to do your homework if you are going to manage your website by yourself. You must be comfortable managing the ins and outs of how it’s set up so you can make adjustments as necessary.
It’s also important to note that websites built on premade WordPress themes and drag-and-drop builders tend to have excess code, which can slow things down.
Ultimately, the 2021 Google update further illustrates that if you want your website to work (ie, if you want people to be able to find you and your offerings), then you need to have all your technical ducks lined up in a row.
It’s not OK for your website to just be pretty.
It has to function well on the front end and on the back end. If you don’t have the time to not only create an efficient website, but to update it as necessary, then it likely won’t perform the way you want it to.
Google is constantly updating its algorithm, and best practices in web design are constantly changing. This latest update is just a further reminder that web design and functionality are complex and multifaceted. Indeed, proper web development requires continually learning and continual tweaking.
Remember Google’s Main Objective
Finally, this update is also a good check-in reminder for small businesses. If you want to reach people browsing the Internet, then you have to keep your website up-to-date and follow all the best practices, all the time.
So, is your website mobile friendly? Is it secure? Do you have a privacy policy? These are all metrics Google has already been using to evaluate you.
And remember Google is a business, too. The people who use it for their Internet searches are their customers. And their goal is to keep their customers happy by offering delightful user experiences.
Content is still king.
Google says, “a good page experience doesn’t override having great, relevant content. However, in cases where there are multiple pages that have similar content, page experience becomes much more important for visibility in Search.
So this is a great opportunity for small businesses, especially new businesses that are having a hard time getting up the ranks. If you have a competitor who has more authority in Google than you, you may be able to beat them with the right content and good Core Web Vitals.
Ultimately, Google’s main objective should dovetail with your own. You want to delight your potential customers. The best way to do that is to have and maintain an efficient, user-friendly website with lots of great, rich content.
My team helps small businesses make search engine optimized websites their customers (and Google) will love.
Get started with a professional website that showcases your company beautifully and gets found in the search engines that results in more leads and sales for your business.
To your business success,
Susan
Channel Management Service to Combat Management Challenges
In channel marketing strategies, the key responsibility lies with channel manager who facilitates sales activities and relationship between channel partners and vendors. Modern marketing methods are fraught with challenges that both parties must overcome. Channel management service such as a partner portal is an invaluable solution but ultimately, the channel manager’s leadership skills will save the day. For channel managers, the hurdles they would face may include all or some of the following.
Efficient customer transactions
How does channel marketing strategy affect the consumers? On of the main goals of why vendors need channel partners is the efficiency of distribution of their products. Customers are usually not expected to buy directly from vendors that would create more cost with transportation and overhead. Channel partners provide a convenient place where customers can easily buy products and have a place to return it when proven unsatisfactory.
In cases where the product is of high-value and vertical in nature, the customer will more than likely belong to a vertical market. Vendors of such a small niche market should choose wisely the partners who will represent the vendor. For example, you can’t expect to find AutoCAD software to be sold in the same stores that sell video games. The AutoCAD software is a vertical product that is meant to be marketed to architecture firms, construction firm, industrial design firms, educational institutions like universities, etc. Vendors are responsible for recruiting and training their employees who’d be pitching the products to companies who deal with design.
Profit and commission
Every business needs to profit to survive and the same is true for channel partners. While both the vendor and channels ultimate goal is profit, sometimes the vendor can be quite frugal with the commissions the partner gets for every successful transaction. Vendors have to keep in mind that they need their partners motivated in order to increase their over all revenue majority of which comes from sales from the different channels.
Companies often have comprehensive and lucrative channel partner programs that give incentives to their partners to keep them enthusiastic about selling their products. Cisco, for instance, introduced SIP or Solution Incentive Program at their Partner’s Summit in 2005. Cisco wanted to motivate channel partners as well as end users of their products to convert to newer technologies. To provide additional income to channel partners under the program, CISCO will reimburse additional rebates based on the 15 percent of any trade-in product.
Channel conflict
The bane of every channel manager is channel conflict that can arise when the competition between partners or even the vendor itself gets too heated. Vendors have to develop their strategies that would enable channel partners to sell without the fear of too much competition from another partner. Channel management service like a partner portal is a great solution for this problem because the system usually has the deal registration module that can alert channel managers of any duplicate deals.
A certain amount of trust is also involved in avoiding channel conflict. There are nefarious vendors who would swoop down and grab a deal from a channel partner when their back is turned which would mean they would gain all the profits. Just like in any other business, ethics and respect should supersede greed. Channel managers have the responsibility not only towards the vendor but also towards the partners.
Features of a Payroll Software
Why should a company use Payroll Software?
Payroll is the sum of all financial records of salaries for an employee, which includes wages, bonuses and deductions. To ensure that all employees receive their wages or bonuses, companies usually use calculators or, thanks to the technological advances, software that can reduce the burden of understanding complex payroll legislation and payroll systems operation to do what we call a payroll.
Payroll software facilitates the automated calculation of gross wages or salary due to an employee based on hours worked at set hourly rates of pay or a set periodical salary. Payroll Software automates the application of payroll legislation to make the necessary tax deductions to transfer the correct net pay to the employee either by means of cash, cheque or credit transfer. Employers are obliged under legislation to then remit PAYE, National Insurance, Pensions and attachment order deduction to the relevant HRMC, pension provider or court on a timely basis.
Payroll Software is an important tool to the benefit of the company providing crucial audit, management and financial reports detailing payroll costs by employee and/or cost centre/department. Software will sort and track personnel records assisting the HR function of the business.
Payroll reports play an integral role of the financial planning and budgetary process of a business forecasting necessary payroll costs and investment to meet the needs of the business into the future. These reports will be implemented to make the key business restructuring decision to reduce workforce and employee numbers when necessary.
Additional Features of Payroll Software
A key advantage to using Payroll software, apart from the automation of complex payroll tax deductions, is the major reduction of time invested in the process. Automated payslip production (email payslips), time import from clock-in systems, HMRC returns/submissions from P45, P46, P30 and P35 to HMRC, and credit transfer files to online banking facilities all facilitate an efficient payroll function within the business. The investment in payroll software leads to a reduced investment of staff training and time into completing the entire periodical payroll process.
Characteristics to look for when buying Payroll Software
When you want to buy payroll software you should pay attention to the following characteristics: electronic filing, costs and updates and customer support/maintenance contracts.
Electronic filing implies that the software suppliers should provide a way to file forms that can be stored electronically including submissions to HRMC. On top of the purchase cost, most of the costs will be in operating, supporting and updating the software. So you will have to check how much does support cost and find out when and how the software is updated, does your license cover all necessary updates to complete payroll for the tax year?
Ongoing customer support to the end user of any software program is vital to the smooth operation and maximization of the software potential; imagine there’s a problem with the payroll software on payday, due to the critical nature of the software, it must be fixed quickly, so before you buy a specific payroll software make sure it offers excellent support to its clients, check the levels of support provided by the supplier, specially, the cost and response times.
Recent initiatives rolled out by HMRC see only a few exceptions to the compulsory online filing of all employer returns to HMRC so before choosing software ensure that it is HMRC compliant! Check it’s compliance to HMRC employer return requirements, will it meet your obligation as an employer to file returns with HMRC in the format they dictate, is the software recognized by HMRC? Does it hold HRMC accreditation? Research and the option to avail of unrestricted free trials of payroll software and its functionality is key to this decision process!
Payroll Software for Small and Medium Businesses
When we are talking about adapting the payroll solution to the business size, keeping enough money in a payroll account is one of the highest priorities for small business owners, even if the business itself doesn’t make any profits, employees must still be recompensed as per the terms and conditions of their contract of employment for their services, additionally any deductions made in line with legislative requirements must be remitted to the relevant government/HMRC body when required. This is why many smaller companies prefer to keep their payroll obligations as low as possible until they have started making profits and reached a certain level of profitability. Small business owners usually disclaim their own salaries in order to be able to meet their payroll obligations. There are specific payroll packages for small businesses and they are usually free (up to a certain number of employees using the software).
Payroll Software brings value to a business
There are several factors to consider when a company is taking a decision on its payroll system like payroll objectives, financial availability and size, just to name a few. The important aspect is that any payroll related automation should bring value to the business and make it more efficient. If you are looking for payroll software, check thoroughly what the market has to offer you. Lastly, make sure that you take a decision based on the software’s features and not its brand. There are very interesting payroll software solutions out there.
Steps to Choose the Right Receipt Printer
Receipt Printers have become a major part of any retail sector or restaurants. You will be able to use these printers during the billing process as they are very easy to use. Organizations have adopted this technology due to the convenience that it provides to the staff. You can find many different kinds of receipt printers in the market, such as impact, inkjet, and thermal. Moreover, you will also find many brands of receipt printers such as the Epson receipt printer.
While choosing a receipt printer for your business, you should keep certain things in mind so that you end up purchasing the right product. These factors are as follows:
The Need of the Business
Every business has different needs, and this need should be appropriately determined. You can differentiate between each of receipt printers that are available in the market. Then you would be able to understand the kind of printer that would be suitable for you. You can try out different printers such as the Epson Tm T20 or the Epson T82,T88 if it suits your business needs.
Determine the scenario in which you would be using the receipt printer and then compare it with the quality and other factors of each of these printers. Certain factors that need to be considered are the quality of the printer, the color resolution, the space that it would take, and many others. Make sure that the printer that you have chosen is convenient for your business and easy to use for your staff.
The Budget of the Business
The budget is the next thing that you should consider. Every business fixes a budget for different expenses that they have to make. You should also have a budget when you are willing to buy receipt printers for your organization. Make sure that you can buy the printer within your budget. For this, you have to compare the prices of different printers that are available in the market.
Check out the prices of Epson T82 and Epson M30 and see if they match your business requirements. Along with your budget, you also have to keep the need in mind so that both of these factors are in sync with each other. Make sure that you can find a printer that is within your stipulated budget and would also be useful for the business.
The Compatibility with the POS System
This is a very necessary consideration without which your receipt printer would not work. You have to see if the printer that you have opted for would be compatible with the POS system that you have. For surety, you can ask the vendor that you are buying the printer from. If the printer is not compatible, then it would not work. The printer that you have bought should be easily able to connect with the POS system so that it can work effectively.
These are some of the things that you should always follow when you are looking to buy a receipt printer for your business.
