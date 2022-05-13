News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: May 13-19
Conversations with Friends.”>
Hopefully everyone’s caught up on their reading, because this week is overflowing with book adaptations. Several new series are taking on old favorites and recent literary hits alike. Of course, there’s also leaner fare available, with a few sharp and fun comedies to spare. Whatever you end up choosing off of this list, it’s sure to be a good watch.
What to watch on Netflix
Senior Year
Y2K has come back in full nostalgic force, and Senior Year is here to celebrate it. Rebel Wilson stars as Stephanie, a high school cheer captain whose stunt goes wrong, leaving her in a 20-year coma. When she wakes up, she insists on finishing out her high school experience. She’s a pale pink lip-glossed fish out of water though, because high school circa 2022 is another beast entirely. It’s a fun spin on how teenagedom has changed in the past two decades, from social media to the abolishing of the popular kids tradition. Senior Year premieres Friday, May 13th.
The Lincoln Lawyer
David E. Kelley (the man behind shows like The Undoing and Big Little Lies) has a new crime drama coming out this week, with a title you may have already heard from a Matthew McConaughey flick from a decade ago, or maybe from the Michael Connelly novel both are based on. The Lincoln Lawyer features defense attorney Mickey working cases in LA out of the back of his car. In a sea of true crime adaptations and cop shows, this side of legal proceedings certainly presents a new kind of story to dive into. Plus, Neve Campbell stars, and everything’s better with a little Neve Campbell. The Lincoln Lawyer premieres Friday, May 13th.
What to watch on Hulu
Conversations with Friends
For those who are still not over Normal People, you’re in luck—sort of. Conversations with Friends, ever-emotional author Sally Rooney’s first novel, arrives this week, and it’s sure to pack as much of a punch as its miniseries predecessor. The plot follows four emerging literary figures (two college girls and an established married couple) as they meet and grow closer in varying ways, pushing each other’s limits in the name of self-interest and growth. Like any Rooney story, it has a sharp eye on the human condition of the 21st century, and it should make for a breathtaking watch. Conversations with Friends premieres Sunday, May 15th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Beatriz at Dinner
Before shows like Succession and The White Lotus took aim at the ultra-rich of the United States, Beatriz at Dinner struck a similarly sharp chord as a small indie success. The film stars Salma Hayek as Beatriz, a massage therapist for wealthy clients. When her car breaks down after she goes on a house call, one of Beatriz’s patrons asks her to stay for dinner amongst other, richer, and whiter guests. It’s a sleek delivery of social commentary, lampooning the privileged and ignorant. Beatriz at Dinner will be available to stream starting Thursday, May 19th.
What to watch on HBO Max
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Coincidentally, The Lincoln Lawyer isn’t this week’s only television adaptation of a book that’s already been turned into a movie; The Time Traveler’s Wife has followed that path as well. The series is written by Steven Moffat, the man who helped modernize Sherlock and Doctor Who, and its cast is thoroughly British as well—Rose Leslie stars as the titular wife to Theo James’ titular time traveler. The story is a timeless exploration of love and loss throughout the many jumbled up years of one couple’s relationship. The Time Traveler’s Wife premieres Sunday, May 15th.
What to watch on Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent
This fantastical period drama takes place in a Victorian England seemingly stuck with an unsettling mythical creature on its hands. When London widow Cora (played by Claire Danes) moves to Essex after hearing about a mysterious serpent, she encounters more than she bargained for; not only does she strike up a bond with a local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but her arrival coincides with the creature’s havoc. Period details mix with elements of fantasy and horror as the townspeople turn against each other, with questions about who—or what—brought the monster’s curse to them. The Essex Serpent premieres Friday, May 13th.
News
With Odyssey Sims unavailable, Lynx sign rookie Evina Westbrook to hardship contract
The Lynx used another hardship exemption Thursday, signing rookie wing Evina Westbrook. This time, the spot came because of Odyssey Sims’ unavailability.
Sims didn’t travel to Indiana for Minnesota’s loss Tuesday for what was announced as a personal matter. On Thursday, Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said the point guard — signed last week just days ahead of the season opener — “won’t be available” for Saturday’s home game against Chicago.
Asked if Sims’ absence could be long term, Reeve responded, “don’t know.”
So, for now, Minnesota picks up the rookie wing. Westbrook was a late second-round selection by Seattle in last month’s WNBA Draft and, like many rookies in this age of roster crunch, didn’t make the Storm out of training camp.
Westbrook played a large role in helping UConn reach the national title game this spring. She averaged nine points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals for the Huskies in her final collegiate season.
Reeve noted that, given the situation the Lynx are in, “it sure seems like there will be opportunities.” Kayla McBride’s Turkish team is now one win away from its league title, meaning the guard could be in a Lynx uniform soon, but Minnesota is now without Sims and Natalie Achonwa, who is out “indefinitely” with a hamstring strain, and Angel McCoughtry hasn’t been a productive player to date.
Off to an 0-3 start, Minnesota could use Westbrook, or anyone else, to produce.
“You’re just trying to get a player up to speed as quickly as we can. We see a player, we always say this, well-trained, in terms of offensive concepts that are similar. She makes easy plays. We enjoy that,” Reeve said. “She’s tough defensively, she’s got an edginess about here. I think those things will help her in her time with us. And all you can do, when you’re given an opportunity, make the best of it.”
News
Elon Musk’s Rosy Outlook On Tesla’s Fate in China May Disappoint Investors
While other tech giants are preparing for a recession-induced business slowdown, Tesla has no shortage of demand for its electric cars; rather, CEO Elon Musk says, the company has a production problem to fulfill its massive backlog of orders, some of which have a wait time longer than 12 months.
At the center of Tesla’s production challenge at the moment is its Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, which, in a normal year, manufactures nearly half of Tesla’s global orders. That powerhouse has faced unprecedented disruptions in recent weeks as a result of China’s stringent Covid-19 lockdown measures.
In April, Giga Shanghai produced just over 10,000 electric vehicles, 81 percent down from the previous month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. The plant was closed for 18 days in April to comply with local lockdown orders and was only able to partially operate for the remaining 12 days.
Musk is quite optimistic about getting Giga Shanghai back up and running in full speed soon. In an interview with the Financial Times on May 10, the Tesla CEO said he’d had some conversations with the Chinese government in recent days and concluded that “it’s clear the lockdowns are being lifted rapidly, so I would not expect this to be a significant issue in the coming weeks.”
Will China lift its lockdowns?
The reality, however, may not be as rosy as he thinks. Although Shanghai has reported fewer new Covid cases lately, there is no sign of lockdowns being relaxed. In fact, in many areas of the city, authorities have tightened quarantine measures after Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on his controversial “zero-Covid” policy, declaring on national TV last week that anyone who doubts the approach is the enemy of the Chinese Communist Party.
Across Shanghai and its neighboring cities, the vast majority of offices and factories are still shut. Most ports and highways are closed, effectively cutting off logistics—an essential part of a carmaker’s supply chain. Tesla was one of the roughly 600 companies deemed important enough to reopen first. But many of its suppliers are still under lockdown, leaving the company no place to procure raw material and parts.
Tesla was able to operate using parts in inventory for most of April, churning out about 1,000 cars a day. The company had aimed to ramp up output to 2,600 cars a day as soon as next week. But as of this week, daily output has dropped to less than 200, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.
How low will Tesla stock sink?
It’s estimated more than 30 cities in China were under various degrees of lockdown for all of April, causing a crash in passenger car sales. Tesla’s China sales, which accounted for a quarter of its global business in 2021, dove 98 percent in April from the previous month. It’s not an immediate concern for the company, since it has plenty of back orders to fulfill. However, if lockdown across China continues into the summer, it could eventually put a dent in Tesla’s second-quarter and third-quarter financial results.
Tesla’s share price has already plummeted 30 percent in the past month, largely due to a market-wide selloff. Many investors, including Bill Gates, believe it could fall further. Gates has a $500 million short position on Tesla stock, he confirmed last month.
If Tesla stock falls below a certain level, it could jeopardize Musk’s plan to acquire Twitter. Under his financing plan for the $44 billion deal, he will sell about $21 billion worth of Tesla shares (he has already sold $8.5 billion) and borrow the rest against Tesla shares as collateral.
News
Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk
By JOSH FUNK
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as the virus spread rapidly among workers, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
The report by the House’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk of catching the coronavirus. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down their recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order President Donald Trump issued in spring 2020 designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open.
Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, who leads the subcommittee, said U.S. Department of Agriculture officials and the industry prioritized production and profits over the health of workers and communities as at least 59,000 workers caught the virus and 269 died.
“The shameful conduct of corporate executives pursuing profit at any cost during a crisis and government officials eager to do their bidding regardless of resulting harm to the public must never be repeated,” Clyburn said.
Former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who now leads the University System of Georgia, declined to comment Thursday. A spokesman for the university system said Perdue is focused on “serving the students of Georgia.”
The report is based on communications among industry executives, lobbyists and USDA officials and other documents the committee received from government agencies, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, JBS, Cargill, National Beef, Hormel and other companies. Those firms control 85% of the beef market and 70% of pork production nationwide.
The North American Meat Institute trade group said the report distorts the truth and ignores the steps companies took as they spent billions to retool plants and purchase protective gear for workers.
“The House Select Committee has done the nation a disservice,” the trade group’s President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said. “The Committee could have tried to learn what the industry did to stop the spread of COVID among meat and poultry workers, reducing positive cases associated with the industry while cases were surging across the country. Instead, the Committee uses 20/20 hindsight and cherry picks data to support a narrative that is completely unrepresentative of the early days of an unprecedented national emergency.”
A major union that represents workers at the processing plants condemned the way the Trump administration helped the industry.
“We only wish that the Trump Administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it did about meat, pork and poultry products, when we wanted poultry plants to shut down for deep cleaning and to save workers’ lives,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
The report said meat companies were slow to take measures to protect workers from the virus and pushed to make government recommendations to require masks to be worn, install dividers between work stations and encourage social distancing in their plants optional.
But JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company “did everything possible to ensure the safety of our people who kept our critical food supply chain running.”
Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson echoed that sentiment and said Tyson has worked closely with both the Trump and Biden administrations, along with state and local officials, to respond to the pandemic’s challenges.
Smithfield spokesman Jim Monroe said the industry reacted quickly, and Smithfield has spent more than $900 million so far to protect workers. He said it was appropriate for meat companies to share their concerns with government officials as the pandemic unfolded.
But the report cited a message that a Koch Foods executive sent a lobbyist in the spring of 2020 that said the industry shouldn’t do more than screen employees’ temperatures at the door of plants. The lobbyist agreed and said, “Now to get rid of those pesky health departments!”
To that end, the report said USDA officials — at the behest of meat companies — tried to use Trump’s executive order to stop state and local health officials from ordering plant shutdowns.
Even with those efforts, U.S. meat production fell to about 60% of normal during spring 2020 because a number of major plants were forced to temporarily close for deep cleaning, widespread testing and safety upgrades, or operated at slower speeds because of worker shortages. Companies closed plants in consultation with health officials after outbreaks were confirmed.
“Throughout the pandemic we’ve worked hard to maintain safe and consistent operations. At the same time, we have not hesitated to temporarily idle or reduce capacity at processing plants when we determined it necessary to do so,” Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan said.
Documents the companies provided to the committee showed that meat companies pushed hard for the executive order partly because they believed it would help shield them from liability if workers got sick or died — something a federal appeals court later rejected in a lawsuit against Tyson over worker deaths at an Iowa plant. Emails show the companies themselves submitted a draft of the executive order to the administration days before it was issued.
Early on in the pandemic, meat companies knew the virus was spreading rapidly among their workers because infection rates were much higher in the plants and their surrounding communities. The report said that in April 2020, a doctor at a hospital near a JBS plant in Cactus, Texas, told the company and government officials in an email that there was clearly a major outbreak at the plant because every COVID-19 patient at the hospital either worked there or was related to a worker. “Your employees will get sick and may die if this factory remains open,” the doctor warned.
The report also highlighted the way meat companies aggressively pushed back against safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That led to the final guidance including language that effectively made the rules optional because it said the recommendations should be done “if feasible” or “where possible.”
___
The story has been updated to correct the spelling of former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s last name on the first reference.
