What’s Behind TikTok’s Explosive Growth?
When Oscar Orozco, the director of forecasting at eMarketer, set forth to model TikTok’s growth for 2021, he thought it had to slow down. People used TikTok for 38.6 minutes each day in 2020, approximating Facebook’s all-time high of 39.8 minutes. That was a year of lockdowns. And with restrictions lifted and a higher base to work off, TikTok was supposed to stall. But instead, it defied his expectations.
“We were surprised to see the growth we did,” Orozco said. “We thought it would stabilize.”
TikTok shot past Facebook’s time spent record in 2021, reaching 44 daily minutes per user that year. It surpassed Instagram as well. It passed YouTube worldwide, according to some reports. And it’s posed to best the app in the U.S. this year, according to eMarketer. TikTok’s grown so fast it’s broken the models. And with precedent out the window, its sizzle has shown little sign of cooling. “There might not be any end in sight,” Orozco said.
How has TikTok grown so fast?
The key to TikTok’s growth has been its increasing allure among Gen Z and Millennials, who make up 80% of its user base. These generations got hooked on TikTok during 2020 — when the app’s daily usage increased by 41% — and they’re using it more today, even as they go about their daily activities. Gen X and Boomers are downloading the app now too, and they’re just as hooked, presenting TikTok with a massive, largely-untapped growth opportunity as more of these older users come online.
Impressively, TikTok is besting Facebook and YouTube even as they put copycats — Reels and Shorts — in their products. And now, it’s coming after its competitors’ core content forms by introducing lengthier videos after a lifetime of shorter ones. TikTok’s algorithmic recommendations may prove more appealing than its competitors’ ‘follow’ models, and eMarketer now expects the app to reach 45.8 minutes per user this year.
Why can’t Facebook catch up to TikTok?
While TikTok is thriving, Facebook is struggling to attract the same young people. As it works on its metaverse, Facebook usage is shrinking among people under 25 in the U.S. In 2020, Facebook had 31 million users under 25, per eMarketer, this year it will have 26.8 million. “A lot of it is not signing up in the first place,” said eMarketer analyst Sara Lebow, explaining that some young people skip Facebook and go right to TikTok.
With time increasing on TikTok, advertisers will find their way there too, just as they did when media consumption moved from desktop to mobile last decade. Brooke Tait, a growth marketer who works with beauty brands, said she’s spending 15% of her budget on TikTok now but expects to increase it to 50% by the end of the year.
Though beauty brands like Tait’s are more likely to spend big on TikTok, via their work with influencers, she said the platform is shipping new ad products, including a number that could have mass appeal. “TikTok is definitely innovating more right now, and that’s why they’re winning,” she said. “I do feel like they’re going to creep up and eventually surpass Facebook.”
Outside of Facebook’s early years, no platform has ever grown like TikTok is today. The app is cementing itself as a dominant cultural force at record speed. And after some initial skepticism, analysts like Orozco believe this may just be the beginning. “We’ve been tracking social engagement for a while now,” he said. “There’s always this normalization and even drops right in time. We just haven’t seen that.”
The Magicians Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Can We Expect?
The Magicians season 6 is something many fans are waiting to be made. However, is it ever going to be made? That is still a mystery as it looks like Netflix cancelled out the potential of the series . Sera Gamble and John McNamara create the magic series. Mike Cahill produced the series, Michael London, Janice Williams, Scott Smith, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, and David Reed.
The series will have the fans’ hearts forever because of the amazing way it is made and the amazing cast put together. The Magicians season 6 is a much-awaited series. If you’re looking out for information on The Magicians season 6 release date, plot, cast, watching options, etc., keep reading ahead.
Is There A Sixth Season Of The Magicians?
Sad to disappoint all the fans waiting eagerly for the sixth season of the series, but there won’t be a season six, at least not now. The Magicians series worked for as long as five seasons which is quite an achievement. However, it seems to have been dropped by the network after its fifth season.
What Do The Creators Of The Show Have To Say?
As the news of the series not returning for the sixth season is out the series regular needs an answer as to why it’s not renewed. The executive producer sera gamble, Co-creator John McNamara, and Henry Alonso Myers stated that being the creator of the series, she could sense it when the network had reached its point where there couldn’t be more seasons on the same network as there was no more room for the series and SyFy was their first platform.
The only hope of the series getting a new season after running for five fantastic seasons is if any other network picks it up. However, that seems to be impossible because Syfy decided to drop the show sometime back, and there hasn’t been any streaming service ready to take up the show.
What Is The Magicians Season 6 Release Date?
Unfortunately, since SyFy has dropped the show, there won’t be a next season for the series. So even though the magicians is a beloved series, there won’t be another season. However, if they didn’t pick it , then the release date updates will depend on the pre-production of the series. So viewers can stay tuned for more information.
Who Can We Expect To See In The Magicians Season 6?
If by any chance the series renews for a season 6, then we could expect The Magicians season 6 cast to include Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Brittany Curran as Fen, Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman.
All these main cast members will for sure grace the cast of the sixth season without any doubt, followed by supporting actors. However, keep in mind that these cast members have already moved on with new offers, and hence fans should only hope they’d return if there is a season 6.
What Is The Expected Plot For The Magicians Season 6?
The fourth season had ended with a bang by killing the main protagonist itself and the fifth season had to take up a whole different course of events. While giving an interview, Sera gamble stated that the main lead’s death had affected the show moving forward.
She also stated that this didn’t mean Quentin’s story would end, but it would show its after-effects and just that Jason Ralph won’t be a series regular. Jason Ralph had left the show, and the next season is more going to be like the next chapter of us humans when we have lost a loved one and how we cope with their loss.
It’s the story moving forward, and it’s anything and everything related to what our main pillar is lost now. The magicians season 6 will also have a similar plot coping with death, or they might introduce a completely different story arc.
What Is The Plot Of The Magicians?
The series started with a simple plot of Quentin Coldwater getting into Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy, as he wants a magician training. Realization hits him when he realizes that the magical world he knew existed from his childhood existed from a childhood book, which poses a danger to humanity.
Along with his life, we are also shown the life of his childhood friend Julia and her life took a turn when she was denied entry, and she went out to search for magic outside of the school. The University recruits students fir a secretive academy. The magician’s plot started on simple and killed its main protagonist.
Where To Watch The Magicians In The United States?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. All the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. Apart from Netflix, no other streaming platform is offering the series. Viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, etc.
Where To Watch The Magicians In The United Kingdom?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. Furthermore, all the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store, etc.
Where To Watch The Magicians In Canada?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, etc. In Canada, there are streaming options other than the official website too.
Where To Watch The Magicians In Australia?
The series is also available for streaming on the official website of SyFy. Furthermore, all the previous seasons of The Magicians season are available for streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia. In addition, viewers can buy the show or individual episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, etc., until the fourth season.
There is a very fine line between a series having the expectations of renewal and forgetting its existence. Unfortunately, it looks like they forgot the Magicians season 6 development and doesn’t have a lot of potential. However, fans and viewers of the series can still keep having hopes.
A previous case of a Manifest series’s drop and Netflix gave a home .And It is now in development. Therefore, viewers can hope Netflix might pick up the series .
Potential tree loss on Summit Avenue raises concerns for residents
Summit Avenue in St. Paul runs through two historic districts and is home to 370 Victorian mansions — including the Governor’s Residence — and, with the city’s planned regional trail to include the avenue, residents are concerned about preserving its many features, including its trees.
Tom Darling, a retired attorney and president of the Summit Avenue Residential Preservation Association, said he’s bracing for the worst.
“I don’t think concerns are overblown. We’ve been engaged with the city for months now on this,” Darling said. “I do not see any way that they build the regional trail of the sort they want to build without taking down trees — a lot of trees.”
As a cycling advocate, Andy Singer said he’s feeling scapegoated for the loss of trees during road reconstruction and other projects. St. Paul’s Cleveland Avenue is also expected to lose trees due to a Ramsey County road project.
“Someone is mailing out postcards saying ‘putting protected bikeways on Summit is going to kill trees,’ and there’s no evidence of that at all,” said Singer on Wednesday. “I’m an environmentalist. It’s part of why I ride a bike.”
A planned road reconstruction project by the city’s northern border with Falcon Heights has already provided a negative precedent when it comes to public relations.
BIKE LANES
Singer, co-chair of the St. Paul Bicycle Coalition, considers himself a fan of tree shade, aesthetics and environmental benefits. He said he was as surprised as anyone to learn that 160 trees will be removed from a mile-long stretch of Cleveland Avenue during road and utility work over the course of the next year. That includes 71 trees from a block near the University of Minnesota that will soon accommodate an off-street path.
“We bend over backwards to choose and endorse options that do not involve tree removal,” wrote Singer and Ian Buck, his co-chair on the coalition, in a letter Wednesday to Ramsey County Public Works and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, urging them to redo both the engineering and public engagement process.
“We were told that the bike portions of the Cleveland Avenue project would have no impact on trees,” the bike advocates wrote. “It is totally unacceptable that we are being notified about this just as the project is starting construction, three years after our involvement in the public process, especially when we were told that no trees would have to be removed to accommodate (in-street) bike lanes and (an off-street) multi-use path.”
Ramsey County officials have already publicly apologized for the limited notice about tree removal to community residents and other stakeholders along Cleveland Avenue. And they’ve signaled they’ll slow the road project down by two weeks or more to hear out concerns. The extra time will help ensure that no more trees are removed than necessary or expressly desired by property owners.
SUMMIT AVENUE IN PLAY
Already, a similar issue is playing out along Summit Avenue, where some homeowners are blaming cycling advocates for potential tree loss. Some 80 ash trees are already scheduled to be removed from along Summit Avenue this year and next as part of the city’s program to address the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.
Meanwhile, city planners, with St. Paul Parks and Recreation in the driver’s seat, are in the midst of crafting a “regional trail master plan” for Summit Avenue that examines the park and trail connections from the Mississippi River to downtown St. Paul, including the Sam Morgan Regional Trail, which follows Shepard Road along the river. Improved bike access is likely to play a large role in that master plan, which is scheduled to enter into its final design stage next month. It could be presented to the city council this fall.
Design concepts are likely to be made public later this month. In June, a draft master plan, advisory meeting information and other details will be published online at engagestpaul.org/summit.
“There’s been so little information out there,” said Gretchen Cudak, a Summit Avenue resident and member of the St. Paul Garden Club. “Are they really going to take down trees for this after we’ve just suffered from the ash (trees) being taken down? I’m hoping there’s a lot more information available to the public before a vote is taken. This is the first time I’ve seen a timeline. We just don’t know what’s happening.”
Darling, of the Summit Avenue Residential Preservation Association, said the city appears especially interested in the section of Summit Avenue between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street, which is scheduled for a complete rebuild in 2023.
“They want to incorporate any changes that would be required if a Regional Trail is to be built,” said Darling, raising concerns about potential tree loss in a recent email to a fellow Summit Avenue resident. “The reality as I see it is that whatever they do from Lexington to Victoria they will do the same all the way.”
TREE LOSS, REAL OR IMAGINED, FOR AN ELEVATED BIKEWAY?
In late April, critics began circulating postcards to Summit Avenue homeowners claiming the city plans to remove 10 feet of existing boulevard to create a paved bike trail connection to existing trails leading toward the river. Asked about the particulars, Parks and Rec staff did not specify how much boulevard might be carved out or how many trees might come down.
“The existing vegetation on Summit Ave. plays a significant role in creating a recreational parkway experience,” acknowledged Liz Carey-Linskey, a spokesperson for St. Paul Parks and Rec, in an email.
Regarding the trees, “we don’t know the full scope of impact since the design is still in development,” she said. “The goal for all departments is to preserve as much existing greenspace as possible.”
Singer said despite critics’ concerns, it’s possible that tree loss will be limited. A potential concept calls for relocating existing bike lanes on Summit and making them parking protected, essentially swapping the location of the bike corridor and the parked cars.
“They would move the curb in, so in effect they’d be narrowing the street,” he said. “You’d have parked cars, and then a bikeway up on the curb, like the ones they’ve put in on Wheelock Parkway and Como (Avenue). In terms of the overall configuration of the street, it’s not going to change the width of the street. You’re essentially swapping the bike lane and the parked cars. It shouldn’t have to destroy trees, but people are making this claim.”
St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen, who does not represent Summit Avenue, said she looks forward to seeing the details. She recalled the neighborhood opposition in her area when an elevated bikeway was proposed along Wheelock Parkway from Dale Street to Como Lake.
“The change there was much more drastic because they cut into the boulevard and there were no sidewalks,” Brendmoen said. “The concern was ‘no one bikes here’ but no one biked there because there was nowhere to bike. (These days it looks) wonderful, fantastic, well-used.”
High School DxD Season 5 Release Date And What We Know So Far
Anime series offers a wide variety of genres, and High School DxD is a harem series where we see angels and demons. The series High School DxD season 5 is up in the line. High School DxD is based on a series of light novels, Ichei Ishibumi. Miyamo-Zero illustrates these novels, and they were first released in 2008. After the light novels series debuted in 2008, the anime series was released in 2012.
High School DxD is about Issei Hyoudou, a twisted second-year high school student. He wants to become a harem king, but he gets killed on his first date. The killed student is then later told to be a fallen angel. Issei is brought back to life by Rias Gremory, a devil who is also the prettiest student in the same school Issei studies. As Rias resurrected Issei, he has to serve him now.
Fans have showered love on all the four seasons of High School DxD because of these memorable characters, supernatural comedies and adventure. So, the high demand for the next season is no surprise.The Cine Talk confirmed the next installment of the series, and here is all that we have known about season 5 of High School DxD till now.
Release Date of Season 5 of High School DxD Season 5
The release date of High School DxD season 5 has not been officially confirmed till now. So, no official release date has been confirmed for High School DxD Season 5.
As per the reports from The Cine Talk, the new season of High School DxD was expected to release in 2020, but due to the global pandemic, it got delayed,ot and similar delays happened with other anime series.
Ichieie Ishibumi also confirmed that season 5 of High School DxD is still making. If this anime series releases this year, then High School DxD may come by fall 2022, i.e., most probably by October. Icheiei also encouraged fans to buy and read more light novels to inspire the production of this anime series.
Some reports also suggest that it will be released in July 2022.In Japan, the viewers can watch High School DxD Season 5 on AT-X.Fans in the US canwatch High School DxD Season 5 on Funimation.There will be a total of 12 episodes that will run for 22 minutes each.
Earlier, High School DxD Season 5 was scheduled to come in November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed to 2022.Fans should be that patient, as making their favorite supernatural show takes time. There are no other updates after the statements issued by Ishibhumi, and everyone is waiting for the production house to resume the work that was interfered with by the pandemic.
Who Are All In High School DxD Season 5?
The official cast for High School DxD season 5 has not been disclosed yet. As per the reports from The Cinemaholic, the cast from the old seasons will return for this season as well. Yuki Kaji will give the voice of Issei Hyōudōu, Ayana Taketaksu will be seen giving the voice of Koneko Toujou, Shizuka Ito will give voice to the character of Akeno Himejima, Azumi Asakura will give voice to Asia Argento.
Studio TNK made the initial three seasons of High School DxD. But, Season 4 was made by Studio Passione. Yoshifumi Sueda directed the fourth season. High School DxD fans were not pleased with this change, and some even petitioned the series to get back to its style shown in season 1.
What Is The Expected Plot Of Season 5 Of High School DxD?
No official plot synopsis has been released for Season 5 of High School DxD. The anime series usually follows the same plot as in the light novel series. Like season 4 followed the light novel series volume 9 and 10.
In the previous season, i.e., Season 4 of High School DxD, we saw Issei fighting against Sairong. We also see Issei using the Cardinal Crimson Promotion, and it served as a power-up for him. In the last season, we finally saw the romance between Issei and Rias as they shared their first kiss. Season 4 had a lot to show to the fans and ended up successfully.
Season 5 of High School DxD will most likely be based on the light novel series volumes 11 and 12. Issei will have to give a Middle-Class Promotion test. This Middle-Class Promotion test is used to denote the strength of a Devil. If Issei can pass the test, he will be placed above the low class. Other than the tests, Issei will also have to brood for Koneko as he just learned that he and Rias have been close. Koneko is not happy after learning this fact.
High School DxD season 5 will be a lot more fun than we assumed it to be because it will focus more on Issei this time. In the fifth season, he will become more potent in this season. A part of his soul has become the devil itself, and he won’t be serving Rias anymore. He will make his own identity and be an individual who is not serving anyone. This new season will show many unexpected things as High School DxD continues its story.
Trailer of Season 5 of High School DxD?
Anime fans are consumed with anime series that is about Angels and Demons. High School DxD is among then and the best supernatural comedies. So, it is evident that the fans are eager to watch the upcoming season of this animated series as soon as possible.
The trailer for High School DxD season 5 has not been released yet. Whenever the trailer of this famous anime series High School DxD season 5 releases, we’ll update the article so that our readers stay posted.
Where Can The Viewers Watch High School DxD Season 5?
Season 5 of High School DxD will be available to watch on AT-X for viewers living in Japan.For the audiences living in the US, the show High School DxD Season 5 will be available to watch on Funimation. Season 5 will be dubbed English just like the previous seasons.
What Are The Updates On Season 6 of High School DxD?
There are updates on Season 6 of High School DxD currently. But this season will happen.Other updates on Season 6 of the show will be received once High School DxD season 5 ends or near the end of this season.
Some Frequently Asked Questions By Fans Have Been Mentioned Below:
Is Season 5 of High School DxD Coming?
No final release date is confirmed for Season 5 of High School DxD, but it is coming.
Is High School DxD Present On Netflix Censored?
For now, the anime series is censored on Netflix. High School DxD can be removed by the famous streaming platform anytime.
Has The Series High School DxD Finished?
No, this anime series has not come to an end, and there are many more seasons to come. The following season of High School DxD will be released soon.
In What Order Is High School DxD?
The first season of High School DxD was released in 2012.The release date for the second season of High School DxD was in 2013.The third season of this anime series had a release date in 2015.The fourth season of High School DxD was released in 2018. The watch order of the series has been mentioned below.
Will High School DxD Season 5 Be Dubbed?
Just like the previous High School DxD was dubbed into English from Japanese, this season will also be dubbed.
On Which Volumes Of The Novel Is High School DxD Based?
High School DxD Season 5 will be based on volumes 11 and 12 of the light novel series.
Has The Fifth Season Of High School DxD Been Canceled?
No, the fifth season of High School DxD has not been canceled. There was a delay due to COVID 19 pandemic, but it is being said that subsequent seasons, i.e., seasons 5 and 6, will be released soon.
Is High School DxD Available on Netflix?
Netflix has all the seasons of High School DxD released till now. Four seasons of High School DxD have come till now.
