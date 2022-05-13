What’s Behind TikTok’s Explosive Growth?

Anime series offers a wide variety of genres, and High School DxD is a harem series where we see angels and demons. The series High School DxD season 5 is up in the line. High School DxD is based on a series of light novels, Ichei Ishibumi. Miyamo-Zero illustrates these novels, and they were first released in 2008. After the light novels series debuted in 2008, the anime series was released in 2012.

High School DxD is about Issei Hyoudou, a twisted second-year high school student. He wants to become a harem king, but he gets killed on his first date. The killed student is then later told to be a fallen angel. Issei is brought back to life by Rias Gremory, a devil who is also the prettiest student in the same school Issei studies. As Rias resurrected Issei, he has to serve him now.

Fans have showered love on all the four seasons of High School DxD because of these memorable characters, supernatural comedies and adventure. So, the high demand for the next season is no surprise.The Cine Talk confirmed the next installment of the series, and here is all that we have known about season 5 of High School DxD till now.

Release Date of Season 5 of High School DxD Season 5

The release date of High School DxD season 5 has not been officially confirmed till now. So, no official release date has been confirmed for High School DxD Season 5.

As per the reports from The Cine Talk, the new season of High School DxD was expected to release in 2020, but due to the global pandemic, it got delayed,ot and similar delays happened with other anime series.

Ichieie Ishibumi also confirmed that season 5 of High School DxD is still making. If this anime series releases this year, then High School DxD may come by fall 2022, i.e., most probably by October. Icheiei also encouraged fans to buy and read more light novels to inspire the production of this anime series.

Some reports also suggest that it will be released in July 2022.In Japan, the viewers can watch High School DxD Season 5 on AT-X.Fans in the US canwatch High School DxD Season 5 on Funimation.There will be a total of 12 episodes that will run for 22 minutes each.

Earlier, High School DxD Season 5 was scheduled to come in November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed to 2022.Fans should be that patient, as making their favorite supernatural show takes time. There are no other updates after the statements issued by Ishibhumi, and everyone is waiting for the production house to resume the work that was interfered with by the pandemic.

Who Are All In High School DxD Season 5?

The official cast for High School DxD season 5 has not been disclosed yet. As per the reports from The Cinemaholic, the cast from the old seasons will return for this season as well. Yuki Kaji will give the voice of Issei Hyōudōu, Ayana Taketaksu will be seen giving the voice of Koneko Toujou, Shizuka Ito will give voice to the character of Akeno Himejima, Azumi Asakura will give voice to Asia Argento.

Studio TNK made the initial three seasons of High School DxD. But, Season 4 was made by Studio Passione. Yoshifumi Sueda directed the fourth season. High School DxD fans were not pleased with this change, and some even petitioned the series to get back to its style shown in season 1.

What Is The Expected Plot Of Season 5 Of High School DxD?

No official plot synopsis has been released for Season 5 of High School DxD. The anime series usually follows the same plot as in the light novel series. Like season 4 followed the light novel series volume 9 and 10.

In the previous season, i.e., Season 4 of High School DxD, we saw Issei fighting against Sairong. We also see Issei using the Cardinal Crimson Promotion, and it served as a power-up for him. In the last season, we finally saw the romance between Issei and Rias as they shared their first kiss. Season 4 had a lot to show to the fans and ended up successfully.

Season 5 of High School DxD will most likely be based on the light novel series volumes 11 and 12. Issei will have to give a Middle-Class Promotion test. This Middle-Class Promotion test is used to denote the strength of a Devil. If Issei can pass the test, he will be placed above the low class. Other than the tests, Issei will also have to brood for Koneko as he just learned that he and Rias have been close. Koneko is not happy after learning this fact.

High School DxD season 5 will be a lot more fun than we assumed it to be because it will focus more on Issei this time. In the fifth season, he will become more potent in this season. A part of his soul has become the devil itself, and he won’t be serving Rias anymore. He will make his own identity and be an individual who is not serving anyone. This new season will show many unexpected things as High School DxD continues its story.

Trailer of Season 5 of High School DxD?

Anime fans are consumed with anime series that is about Angels and Demons. High School DxD is among then and the best supernatural comedies. So, it is evident that the fans are eager to watch the upcoming season of this animated series as soon as possible.

The trailer for High School DxD season 5 has not been released yet. Whenever the trailer of this famous anime series High School DxD season 5 releases, we’ll update the article so that our readers stay posted.

Where Can The Viewers Watch High School DxD Season 5?

Season 5 of High School DxD will be available to watch on AT-X for viewers living in Japan.For the audiences living in the US, the show High School DxD Season 5 will be available to watch on Funimation. Season 5 will be dubbed English just like the previous seasons.

What Are The Updates On Season 6 of High School DxD?

There are updates on Season 6 of High School DxD currently. But this season will happen.Other updates on Season 6 of the show will be received once High School DxD season 5 ends or near the end of this season.

Some Frequently Asked Questions By Fans Have Been Mentioned Below:

Is Season 5 of High School DxD Coming?

No final release date is confirmed for Season 5 of High School DxD, but it is coming.

Is High School DxD Present On Netflix Censored?

For now, the anime series is censored on Netflix. High School DxD can be removed by the famous streaming platform anytime.

Has The Series High School DxD Finished?

No, this anime series has not come to an end, and there are many more seasons to come. The following season of High School DxD will be released soon.

In What Order Is High School DxD?

The first season of High School DxD was released in 2012.The release date for the second season of High School DxD was in 2013.The third season of this anime series had a release date in 2015.The fourth season of High School DxD was released in 2018. The watch order of the series has been mentioned below.

Will High School DxD Season 5 Be Dubbed?

Just like the previous High School DxD was dubbed into English from Japanese, this season will also be dubbed.

On Which Volumes Of The Novel Is High School DxD Based?

High School DxD Season 5 will be based on volumes 11 and 12 of the light novel series.

Has The Fifth Season Of High School DxD Been Canceled?

No, the fifth season of High School DxD has not been canceled. There was a delay due to COVID 19 pandemic, but it is being said that subsequent seasons, i.e., seasons 5 and 6, will be released soon.

Is High School DxD Available on Netflix?

Netflix has all the seasons of High School DxD released till now. Four seasons of High School DxD have come till now.

