What’s Up With the "We Buy Houses" Signs?
Have you noticed those signs all over the city? The ones that say “We Buy Houses,” “Cash For Houses,” “Sell Your House Fast” or some variation of that along with a phone number? They are everywhere. What’s the deal with those signs? Why do people want to pay cash for houses?
Well, most of those signs are put out by real estate investors. We pay cash for houses as investments. We buy houses below the market value, fix them up, and either sell them or rent them out for a profit.
You may be wondering why anyone in their right mind would sell their house for below market value, and that’s a good question. There are actually many reasons people may want to sell a house quickly. Perhaps they inherited a house far away from where they live. Many people in that situation don’t know where to begin to sell their property, and the prospect of selling it in a matter of weeks for cash is very attractive to them. Some other people that might want to sell quickly for cash include: those facing foreclosure, couples divorcing, tired landlords, and people that don’t have the time, or cash to do the repairs themselves.
In a traditional real estate transaction, you would list your home with a real estate agent, make needed repairs, get the house ready for showings, and put it on the market. Depending on the market, your house could sell anywhere from one month to well over a year. You would have to deal with potential buyers walking through your house constantly, and when you finally got an offer, buyers will use property inspections and appraisals to try to reduce the price further or have you make repairs prior to closing. After all is said and done, you are paying for closing costs (such as escrow fees, title insurance policy, and home warranty), Realtor commissions (generally 6% of the purchase price), holding costs for the time your house was on the market (mortgage payment, home insurance, property taxes, utilities, and maintenance). Often times you will also have to pay for professional pictures or staging up front as well.
Once you add up the costs, the time commitment, and the hassle, it’s no wonder many people are looking for other options to sell their home. To many people, those “We Buy Houses” signs are the breath of fresh air they’ve been looking for. While it’s not necessarily the best option for everyone, if you run the numbers and consider the value of your time and sanity, it often makes a lot of sense to see if a cash offer from an investor might work for you.
Gold Values Continue to Increase – Invest in it Now and Beat the Recession
Everyone wants to increase their profits and it turns out gold may be the only solid investment that you can rely on. Gold is worth approximately $1000 per ounce and it is probable its value will continue to increase. Therefore you should consider purchasing gold now before its price increases as when the market for it is at its highest you could make a more than decent profit from your investment
Fact: The economic climate in America at present is bad and is getting worse.
The government has to give out more money than they can afford, whilst printing money, protecting assets worth over $3 trillion, however having just over $45 billion in reserves. The financial situation is not good however you look at it, which is why you may like to purchase gold- a safe, steady investment.
On average any piece of gold that you owe will increase in value by 200% in the space of five years. Therefore gold may go up by more than $3000 maybe $5000 bearing in mind the market hasn’t hasn’t achieved its maximum potential yet. The increase in the value of gold will continue unless it is affected by changes in the market. However the fact that millions of people are investing in gold is raising the demand for it and therefore the value of it.
The economy is unsecured at present but if you are searching for something steady to invest in gold is a good option to think about. Even if you don’t buy much, whatever you buy now could very realistically be worth triple or even quadruple when the market peaks.
Everyone who is thinking of hiding and safekeeping their money should check for free about the lucrative option of gold investing.
The NSE And BSE Of India
Can the capital market exist without stock exchanges? Of course not! The Indian capital market at present is steered by two key bourses, viz. Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. There are a number of other small bourses, but these are the two exchanges where major transactions take place. No wonder the share market of India is also termed as the NSE BSE market at the international context. The indices with live updates are displayed in all news channels not to mention news portals, financial portals, and brokerage sites. For the National Stock Exchange it is the nifty and BSE sensex for the Bombay Stock Exchange.
India Index Services & Products Limited (IISL) is the index service wing of National Stock Exchange. Several stock indices have been launched under this wing. These are as follows:
- S&P CNX Nifty (Standard & Poor’s CRISIL NSE Index)
- CNX Nifty Junior
- CNX 100 (CNX Nifty Junior plus S&P CNX Nifty)
- S&P CNX 500 (CNX 100 + 400 major companies covering 72 industries)
- CNX Midcap (formerly CNX Midcap 200).
Both the NSE and BSE have pioneered the concept of trading in the share market of India, opening the gateway for investors to make big money. It is the BSE that introduced securities trading in India, replacing its open outcry system with totally automated trading. BSE Online trading (BOLT) system network, since the time it was introduced in 1995, was expanded across the country in 1997 facilitating investors with easy trading options. Online trading was first launched in India by NSE.
The trading sessions are a bit different for both the bourses. In case of the National Stock Exchange normal trading sessions start from 9:15 am and ends at 3:30 pm on all days of the week excluding Saturdays and Sundays. Trading does not take place on all Official Holidays declared by the Government of India or the Exchange in advance. The time structure for BSE is 8 am to 5:30 pm and the non-working days besides holiday structures are similar to that of the NSE.
Many a business news portal and brokerage portal carries BSE live statistics displaying complete information related to the BSE market. Right from BSE sensex figures to recommended BSE stocks, top gainers, top losers, losses and gains in terms of percentage, sectors that are in the uptrend and those in the downtrend and more are exhibited in a BSE live platform. Those who are full time traders in the BSE market, especially for short term, always need to stay updated with the BSE live statistics. Similar is the case with the NSE market.
The NSE BSE market in the current times is not performing up to the expectations of the investors. Volatility has been prevailing for the past several weeks at a stretch. Frequent ebb and flow with no consistency in the upward graph did dampen the spirits of many. But the situation will certainly improve after a few days.
The Most Important Stock Indicator
Overall the most important stock indicator is Volume aka Quantity. Candlesticks are an important price indicator, however candlesticks do not complete the chart analysis which is a crucial aspect of successful trading. There are three data that come from the market which are Price, Time, and Quantity. Price is represented on the chart by the candlesticks, Time is represented by the chart timeframe, and Quantity is represented by volume bars.
Quantity the data stream, has two primary types. The total number of shares traded at that time whether it is a millisecond or a year, and this is the total number of shares represented by volume bars. Quantity can also refer to the number of shares per transaction, but that is not discussed in this article.
Volume bars should be represented on your charting software with green bars for up days and red bars for down days, because this provides exceptional analysis easily and quickly. If you use a solid color such as blue and do not differentiate up or down days, your analysis will be impaired and will take much longer. Each volume bar on a daily chart represents the total number of shares that traded hands that day, therefore one side of the trade and not both are represented in the volume bar.
Use daily charts and analyze end of day volume, because then you are analyzing the “consolidated” tape volume. This volume differs from intraday because it includes all volume from every trading platform and venue, not just the exchange volumes. ATS Dark Pools, Electronic Communication Networks for Electronic Trading aka Day Trading, and Regional exchanges all must report their data. All of this data is called the consolidated tape, which includes the total volume from all sources.
The total consolidated volume is an important part of making sure your stock chart analysis for selecting stocks is correct. With the consolidated volume provided at the end of the day from your charting software, you can quickly go through stocks using the basic criteria of at least 100,000 shares traded per day average to select stocks for your watchlist or to trade the next day. Always make sure that you check the volume for any stock you trade.
Avoid trading stocks that are illiquid. This means is there are so few shares traded per day that buying the stock can be very risky. Without sufficient volume, there is a lack of interest by the market participants and this can lead to weak picks, poor trading profits, or even losses. Illiquidity also skews any indicator you might apply to the stock, and lack of volume makes price action extremely volatile and unreliable. To determine if the stock has sufficient liquidity always study volume bars first before checking any other indicators.
