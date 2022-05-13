Where To Watch A Quiet Place 2 On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Share Pin 0 Shares

John Krasinski’s horror/thriller A Quiet Place 2 is definitely worth watching. The plot unfolds in a post-apocalyptic setting, and the Abbott family are still on the run to save themselves from creatures that hunt by sound. The Abbott couple and their kids need to embrace the silence to keep themselves alive.

This suspenseful thriller is one of the most anticipated movies following its prequel, A Quiet Place, initially released in 2018. Cillian Murphy accompanies Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott as Emmett and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott.

People were left deeply struck by the first movie. You would definitely not want to miss the sequel. The great cast, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and John Krasinski, would never disappoint you. If you plan to watch it, you should check out the following streaming platforms.

Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2

After a long wait, a Quiet Place 2 was made available on May 28, 2021. It is performing well in the theatres. On Viacom’s new CBS streaming service, Paramount+, you can also access it. It is also available on an expansion of CBS All Access for $6 per month or without advertisements for $10 per month.

Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In the UK?

A Quiet Place Part ii hit the screens of the cinemas in the UK. Unfortunately, the Film was the most delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and was postponed by four months than the actual release date.

Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In Canada?

Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part ii will be streaming on the Amazon Prime Video. The Canadians can enjoy the streaming service on Amazon Prime from July 13 onwards, confirmed on Twitter by David Friend, the Canadian entertainment reporter.

Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In Australia?

John Krasinski’s directed and a Paramount Pictures’ production, A Quiet Place Part ii, The Abbott family is all set to hit the screen of the Australian Cinemas on the release date of May 27.

Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In the US?

This Emily Blunt, Cilian Murphy starrer, and John Krasinski directed horror sequel A Quiet Place Part ii, the sequel of A Quiet Place film, will be released in the theaters of the US on May 18. Finally, the film the audiences have been waiting for is here. The movie can be streamed on the internet or on Paramount Plus. You can access the movie on the Paramount Plus platform just after 30-45 days are released in the theaters.

Is A Quiet Place 2 Available for Streaming on Netflix?

The post-apocalyptic thriller, A Quiet Place Part II, is not a part of Netflix’s list of movie catalogs yet. Hence, subscribers need to check out other platforms to watch this movie.

Is it on Netflix UK?

No, A Quiet Place part ii will not be released on Netflix UK anytime soon. But all the UK citizens can enjoy the film on Paramount pictures, which has now been made available in the UK.

Is it on Netflix Canada?

This Horror Sequel of A Quiet Place is not yet streaming on Netflix Canada. Unfortunately, neither is the first movie, A Quiet Place, on Netflix.

Is it on Netflix Australia?

Is A Quiet place ii available on Netflix Australia? Well, the answer is NO. Neither part one of quiet place nor the second part of the quiet place is streaming on Netflix Australia. And we cannot expect the release date on the Netflix platform anytime soon.

Whereas you can binge-watch quiet place part ii and also the part I on the Paramount Plus. A Quiet Place Part ii is available to stream now on Paramount Plus without any extra costs.

Is it on Netflix US?

Can the audience stream the sequel on Netflix US? The answer is NO. Unfortunately, it cannot be streamed on Netflix. But you can purchase a subscription to Paramount Plus and binge-watch it there.

Does Hulu Have A Quiet Place 2?

While A Quiet Place 2 was initially scheduled to release in March 2020, because of the worldwide COVID crisis, it was delayed for more than a year. It finally made its release in May 2021 in the theatres. As of now, it is not available for streaming on Hulu.

Is A Quiet Place 2 Available on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime, as of now, does not have A Quiet Place 2 in its movies list. However, the streaming giant will soon introduce it into its catalog and make it available on-demand.

Is A Quiet Place 2 Available on HBO Max?

A Quiet Place 2 is not available on HBO Max for streaming. You can check out other popular post-apocalyptic thrillers on this platform.

A Quiet Place 2 on Vudu

You can purchase the film sequel on Vudu. Moreover, you can rent A quiet place part ii on Vudu.

Where Else can the Audience Watch A Quiet Place 2?

The fans who want to binge-watch this film or the special features, in this even the internet is out. So the other options to watch the sequel are 4K UHD, DVD, Blu Ray. With the 4K UHD pack, you can stream the movie in complete 4K, 1080p Bluray.

Where can You Stream A Quiet Place?

If you are planning to binge-watch the first film of this horror franchise, then below are given the places where you can watch this movie or buy or rent it. You can get access to the film on Fubo TV by having its subscription.

Or else, you can buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu, or any other platforms which allow you to buy or rent this movie.

Will There be A Quiet Place Part 3?

After the box office success of A Quiet Place 2, a follow-up movie seems likely to happen. John Krasinski is already planning, and according to Emily Blunt, he has a new arc of ideas for it. So, this franchise can become a trilogy. A new movie was announced in November 2020 in A Quiet Place universe, and Jeff Nichols will direct it.

Paramount had decided to bring it about in 2022, and it is not yet clearly revealed if it is a spin-off of the original franchise. We will see the Abbott family again and expect the hunt of the creatures to end in Quiet Place Part 3, which is to arrive in the theaters by 2023.

A Quiet Place 2 is available in your nearest theatres, so get your seats booked. It is also available on Paramount+. You can also access the first movie, A Quiet Place, on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

