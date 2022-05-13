News
Where To Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas Online This Christmas?
If you are looking out for information or any details on the character The Grinch or the movies with the character, you should keep reading this article ahead. We have discussed the character and the movie and where to stream the movies in different regions. Our list also includes the watching options for the 1996 movie.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In The United States?
The film is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV, and viewers will need to have a premium subscription. Viewers can also pay rent or purchase the movie on the various platforms offering the same. Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube TV, and Vudu provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In The United Kingdom?
The film is streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema, and viewers will need to have a premium subscription. Viewers can also pay rent or purchase the film on the various platforms offering the same. Sky Store, Chilli, and Microsoft provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In Canada?
The movie is streaming on Netflix, and viewers will need to have a subscription. Viewers can also pay rent or purchase the movie on the various platforms offering the same. Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube TV, Amazon Prime Video provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In Australia?
The movie is streaming on Netflix, and Stan and viewers will need to subscribe to the same. Viewers can also rent or purchase the movie on the various platforms offering the same. For example, Apple TV, Google Play, and Youtube TV provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas 1966?
The 1966 version of The Grinch stole Christmas is available for streaming on Peacock premium subscription. Unfortunately, apart from peacock premium, no other streaming platforms offer this movie in the United States. However, the other regions like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia can refer to the streaming platforms provided for the Grinch stole Christmas 2000 as it is the same.
What Is The Character Of The Grinch?
The Grinch is a character from the children’s book written by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. The character is about a lonely creature who thinks of destroying the Christmas holiday season for a town by planning to steal Christmas gifts from different people. But soon, he realizes the season’s happiness lies with family and friends and not in money and gifts.
Seuss described the visual character of the Grinch as that of a monster, and it is green in color. They may have made the character look scary in its all bright green color, but it ends up being cute. He is usually seen wearing a frown on his face and sometimes shows an evil smile.
What Is The Various Content Based on The Character?
Grinch’s character is adapted from the book in various content pieces, like the animated television special from 1966. You would like this if you’re into classics. A song is made based on The Grinch, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” sung by Thurl Ravenscroft. In 1982, “The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat,” a crossover special, was aired.
“Halloween Is Grinch Night,” a prequel, is also based on the character. It was then adapted into a live-action film in the year 2000. A 3D animated feature film titled The Grinch was also released regarding the character.
What Is The Storyline of The Grinch Stole Christmas Released In 2000?
The story of the film is set in the town of Whoville. In the town of Whoville, people enjoy celebrating Christmas, along with them resides a monster known as The Grinch. He hates the idea of people and the holiday season. The people of the town hate him for his mean attitude.
Cindy Lou, a six-year-old saved by the Grinch, starts thinking about how the town’s people are more into the gifts and monetary things of the season rather than focusing on building relationships. Cindy does some research on Grinch and finds out about a tragic past, and he encourages him to steal Christmas.
Grinch was an adopted child, and he liked a girl from his school named Martha, and she liked him back. One Christmas season, he decided to gift her a gift and was bullied by Augustus, which caused him to receive a scare on his face and, in turn, resulted in his hatred for Christmas. He starts living in a remote cave from that moment on.
At present, a lot goes down when Grinch and Augustus clash once again, and it enrages Grinch to steal gifts from the people of Whoville as they are all more into the material things rather than emotional connection. The whos soon understood what should be called the Christmas season.
However, every Christmas film ends on a good note, and just like that, as Grinch steals Christmas gifts from the various houses starting for Cindy Lou, he returns them later to the rightful owners. He is also a transformed person, and Martha confesses her love.
Who Stars In The Movie Released in 2000?
Jim Carrey voices the main character of The Grinch, and I say Jim Carrey has done a great job voicing the character. Taylor Momsen plays the character of Cindy Lou, and Molly Shannon plays the character of Betty Lou. Apart from these actors, there are other actors. The other actors involved are Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, and Bill Irwin. Ron Howard directs the movie, and the writing credits for the film go to Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard produce the movie.
The Grinch stole Christmas is quite the entertainment movie that has everyone’s heart, and the movie has seen mostly positive reviews. Even though it’s a Christmas season film, it’s a good watch that you can enjoy on any day and time. Overall the film is a great watch, and with Jim Carrey voicing The Grinch, its become the best version out of all the adaptations ever made.
Where To Watch The Grinch Online? Is It On Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?
When we ask someone to name an anti icon of the festive spirits, we will name different characters some people dislike. Still, the Grinch is one of the characters loved by everyone, and it has become the symbol of anti-Christmas for those who dislike the Christmas spirits and holidays. The Grinch came out back in the year 2018.
Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney directed the film. Illumination produced and Universal Pictures distributed This film . The film collected a whopping amount of $ 500 million in the Box Office.
Plot Of The Film
This 2018 movie is based on the 1957 book called “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss. The movie’s plot is about Grinch, a solitary, green-furred soul who lives in a cave on Mount Crumpet, and he lives with his loyal and trusty dog, Max. The Grinch hates the people of Whoville because each year, the citizens of Whoville would disrupt their alone time with the loud and cheerful Christmas celebrations. he lost his cool one Christmas when the people decided to make the Christmas celebrations thrice the size of what they have in the years.
The Grinch felt that in order have a calm and peaceful time, he came up with a plan that had no shortcomings, and he decided that he would steal Christmas on the day of Christmas Eve.
Voice Cast Of The Grinch
The cast of The Grinch is amazing actors and actresses who have been part of some of the biggest movies in Hollywood. The cast had dramatic voices, and every one’s voice went well with the character, and it felt as if the actors and actresses were acting themselves.
In the movie, we can see Benedict Cumberbatch voicing our anti-hero The Grinch, Cameron Seely giving her voice to Cindy Lou Who, Rashida Jones voicing Donna Who, Kenan Thompson voicing Bricklebaum, Angela Lansbury in the voice of Mayor McGerkle, Pharrell Williams as the narrator of the movie, Tristan O’ Hare voicing Groopert, Sam Lavagnino voicing Ozzy, Ramone Hamilton voicing Axl, Scarlett Estevez voicing Izzy.
In addition to these actors and actresses, other renowned entertainers such as Georgia Toffolo, Bill Farmer ( the voice actor of Goofy since 1987), John De Milta, and many more have given their voice to the side characters of the film.
Is It Available On Netflix?
The 2018 version of The Grinch was available on Netflix US for over a year, and it was one of the most-watched Christmas movies in 2019. However, the fans would be disappointed to know that Netflix does not have the streaming rights to The Grinch movie, and Netflix has explained that two studios produced the movie. As a result, one of the two studios had the final say on the streaming services of the film.
Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video?
The Grinch is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Even though the OTT platform has numerous Christmas-themed movies, it does not have this movie. However, you can watch The Grinch online by watching it on Amazon Video by paying an additional charge because it is not a part of the Prime subscription.
Which Is The Best Place To Watch The Grinch?
Since, The Grinch is not available to stream on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Paramount Plus. As of now, the best way to watch The Grinch is by purchasing or taking it on rent. However, the Grinch stole Christmas is available on Peacock. Even though Peacock has a basic or a free tier, The Grinch is available on the Peacock Premium package, starting from $ 4. 99 per month.
And, if you are one of those people who do not like advertisements hindering your viewing experience, then you can purchase the Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs around $9. Ninety-nine per month will remove all the advertisements, which causes a problem in the audience’s viewing experience. Apart from watching The Grinch on Peacock Premium, it is also available for rental on other popular platforms such as YouTube, Microsoft, Google Play, Vudu, and iPhone. In addition, users can rent the movie on iTunes.
How Does The Film End?
The story ended on a happy and warm note. During the film’s final scene, when Grinch sat at the dinner table with the people of Whoville town, he realized that it was not the festive spirit or the Christmas that he hated, but it was his loneliness that made him hate the holiday season. When he accepted the friendship of the Who family, he had a wonderful time with them and raised a toast to the things that we need the most in our lives “Empathy and love.”
Can We Expect A Sequel?
The Grinch was released on 9th November 2018, and commercially the film was a huge success as it was at the top of the Box Office for four weeks, and it held the record for the highest opening for a Christmas-themed film for almost two decades. But, as of now, no rumors or whispers are circulating on the internet for a possible sequel of the movie.
But we never know if a possible sequel will take place because this film was based on the 1957 book How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss, so there is a possibility that the sequel will also be based on a book by Dr. Seuss and fans have to wait for an official announcement.
Other Famous Versions Of The Grinch
The Grinch is one of the most iconic characters by Dr. Seuss, and we have seen how creators time and again use different types of entertainment to entertain the audience, but these two are the most popular of them all.
How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
In the year 2000, a live-action film was released by the name How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and this film was based on the same book which the 2018 version film was based upon.
This is the first film that adapted Dr. Seuss’ book into a film. In the film, we see a well-decorated crew, Jim Carrey, in the role of The Grinch, while Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, and Molly Shannon are in supporting roles in the movie.
This movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2, and just like the animated film, this film is not available on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc. Still, the US audience can watch the movie on platforms like Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. Also, it can watch videos on rent services like YouTube, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical is a musical television special that was aired on NBC on 9th December 2020. This musical is based on the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey and the musical by Timothy Mason. This musical was filmed in the Troubadour theatre situated in London. Max Webster and Julia Knowles directed the musical, and Simon Nye wrote it.
This was one of the best filmed Grinch musical dramas ever made, and in the lead role, we can see Matthew Morrison. In contrast, we see Amelia Minto, Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart, Claire Machin, Amy Ellen Richardson, Ako Mitchell, and Gary Wilmot in the supporting roles of the drama.
Sadly, nobody wants to remember this special NBC program ever happened because it was incredibly disappointing. From its opening minutes, the musical sucked enough to make people hate Christmas for real.
Even though Matthew Morrison did his best in the musical due to a lack of interpretation of the characters, and the absurd makeup and costume choices made this well shot musical into a strange choice, not to mention the oddly sexualized dancing on live tv about children’s stories make it more horrible
Limitless Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Is It Happening Or Is It Just A Rumour?
After the Limitless movie was released in 2011, the film’s lead, Bradley Cooper, decided to develop a television series with Craig Sweeny. Limitless season 2 has a lot of expectations ! The first film follows the journey of Brian Finch, who is an average twenty-eight-year-old and is a struggling musician. Then, out of the blue, he is made to consume a stimulant called NZT-48 and has no idea its effect.
After consuming this drug, he gains the ability to use his brain’s full capabilities but for only twelve hours. He is hired as the consultant by the FBI after clearing his name in the murder of his best friend. He joins Special Agent Rebecca Harris and Agent Spelman Boyle to solve the impossible cases.
Season 1 of the television series premiered on 22 September 2015. The series with 22 episodes ended on 26 April 2016. It aired on the CBS network for the entirety of its first season. The series has an IMDb rating of 7.7 with an Emmy nomination for Paul Leonard-Morgan for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series in 2016.
When Is The Release Date Of Limitless season 2?
There is sad news about the series. Unfortunately, there will not be a second season of Limitless. The show had a strong start, with many critics praising and strong ratings. However, as the series progressed, the numbers also dipped.
The network decided not to pick it up for a new season while ending it in a cliffhanger, which the series developer Craig Sweeny confirmed via Twitter.
Is Limitless Season 2 Canceled Or Renewed?
Limitless was canceled after the season finale aired in 2016. However, the fans still have hopes for the news of season 2.
Will There Be A Season 3 of Limitless?
There is no confirmation for a third season of Limitless as the tv series was canceled after season 1 by the CBS network.
Despite the fans liking the show, Limitless season 3 seems like a distant dream as the show was not renewed for season 2. It seemed to the network that the show pretty much concluded naturally in the season 1 finale.
What To Know Before Watching Limitless season 2?
The series is a sequel to a movie of the same name. Set after four years after the movie’s events, the series follows Brian Finch, a struggling musician who consumes the NZT drug, a mysterious drug that gives him access to every neuron in his brain. It is a miracle drug that stimulates every part of the human brain, making the person who consumes it the smartest person in the universe.
He thinks of it as a stimulant given by his fellow band member Eli Whitford. While wanting to know more about the drug, he has more questions and returns to Eli for answers but finds him murdered. This starts his journey as an FBI analyst, majorly, to clear his name as a suspect in Eli’s murder.
Brian ends up working with FBI Special Agent Rebecca Harris and Agent Spelman Boyle. He achieves great success in catching the criminals and becomes very famous with his powers. The FBI, however, uncovers his powers and learns that he has no side effects like Edward “Eddie” Morra had in the movie. So the agency hires him as a full-time analyst, especially to get to know his secret.
Does Edward Eddie Morra Play Any Role In Limitless Season 1?
To the surprise of many, Senator Eddie Morra plays an important role in Brian’s life. It was him who gave the drugs out, and it is he who has also given the immunity shot to Brian so that the drugs would not act against him. Brian now has to work with Edward to survive. For Senator Edward Morra, Brian is a pawn who has to keep him updated about what the FBI is doing and how much knowledge they have about the NZT drug.
After taking the drugs, Edward Morra became so influential that he decided to run for the Senate with two allies by his side, Jarrod Sands and Piper Baird. However, both start targeting each other, and the battle starts.
What Happens At The End Of Limitless Season 1?
Jarrod tricks Piper and captures her, and the code of the immunity shot and assembles his organization called the Legion of Whom. With the shot under Jarrod’s belt, Brian faces the new problem of not having access. He must work out the way as time is no longer his friend.
Trying to rescue Piper, Brain tracks down the location of the Legion, only to find Jarrod in her place. Soon a skirmish breaks out in which Rebecca shoots Jarrod, and most likely, he is dead. After the showdown, Rebecca drives Brian to his house, and upon entering, he finds Piper waiting for him with the real antidote. However, she changed the antidote to prevent getting it into Jarrod’s hands.
Piper has also figured out how to stop the side effects permanently. With the current shot, Brian will become immune and achieve the peak of his powers. The show ends with the question of what will happen next.
What To Expect In Limitless Season 2?
Limitless Season 2 can pick up the threads which it left loose. The possible upcoming season can make up scenarios for Brian, which will have him face the worst enemies he can ever face. Eddie Morra can become influential due to his seemingly successful campaign for Senate. If he wins, it will ensure a lot of enemies, especially political enemies who might not appreciate Brian’s work.
There are also questions about Jarrod. Even though Rebecca shot him, he still can appear. There is no confirmation regarding his death.
If there is any season 2, the audience would likely see the return of their favorite Agents, Rebecca Harris, and Spelman Boyle. The trio formed quite a group, with Rebecca and Brian becoming close.
However, there is less focus on NZT drugs as Brian has become fully immune to the negative effects. In addition, the drug is no longer available due to Eddie having the supplies, and this storyline can run out its course.
Who Is In The Cast of Limitless season 2?
There is no season 2 of Limitless. However, if by God’s mercy there will be any, it will have the same cast as season 1.
The movie’s tv adaptation follows a burnt-out musician, and Brian Finch, played by Jake McDorman in the lead role with Jennifer Carpenter portraying the FBI agent Rebecca Harris. The duo is joined by the ensemble of Hill Harper, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Bradley Cooper, Analeigh Tipton,
Blair Brown recur as Marie Finch, Brian’s Mother, Megan Guinan as Rachel Finch, Brian’s sister, and Ron Rifkin as Dennis Finch, Brian’s father.
The cast is supported by Tom Degnan, Michael James Shaw, Colin Salmon, Desmond Harrington, and Georgina Haig. Michael Devine and Henry Gagliardi also star.
Where To Watch The Trailer of Limitless season 2?
There is no trailer for season 2 of Limitless. However, if there will any, we will promptly update you.
Where To Watch Limitless ?
Viewers can revisit the series’s first season by streaming it on Paramount Plus. In addition, the viewers can catch the series on the app or the website with the minimum subscription of Paramount Premium, costing about $9.99 per month.
The CBS series is available for rent and purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.
Is Limitless Available on Netflix?
No, the series is not available on Netflix.
Is Limitless Available on Hulu?
No, the series is not available on Hulu.
Is Limitless Available on Amazon Prime Video?
Yes, the series is available on Amazon Prime Video as the series is available on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is available as an add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video.
Is Limitless Available On HBO Max?
No, the series is not available on HBO Max.
Top 10 Highest Grossing South Indian Movies in 2022
South Indian film industry always comes up with some big projects and releases some masterpieces that go on to become the highest grossing movies of all time and ranks at the top with the highest box office collection. In 2022, when the pandemic is under control, most movies are being released in theatres. This year a few highest grossing South Indian movies became blockbusters like RRR, and KGF Chapter 2. The South Indian movies surpassed ‘The Kashmir Files‘ which has the highest Bollywood box office collection 2022 (so far). We don’t want you to miss the top 10 highest grossing South Indian movies in 2022. If you are curious to know how much these movies made, Read on.
So, here we have listed the top 10 South Indian movies with the highest box office collection in 2022:
1. KGF Chapter 2 (Still running)
K.G.F: Chapter 2, the sequel of the south movie KGF Chapter 1 hit the theatres on 14th April 2022 in India. Apart from releasing in Kannada, the dubbed versions of the movie were also released on the same day. The movie went on to become the highest grossing Kannada film after its release and also became the new south movie to record the second-highest opening day in India. One of the new South Indian movies 2022 to create a box office collection of ₹1,169.71 crores by holding a position as the second highest grossing movie in India.
Box office collection of K.G.F: Chapter 2: ₹1,169.71 crores
Budget: 100 crores
Original Language: Kannada
IMDb: 8.9
2. RRR (Still running)
RRR is a high-budget film that was supposed to hit the theatres in 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. RRR is one of the latest south Indian movies 2022 that created a record at the south box office collection 2022, by becoming a blockbuster. The box office collection of one of the highest grossing South Indian movies which was released on 25th March 2022, is ₹1132 crores. The highest opening day record was also broken by RRR which earned about 240 crores on its first day. The new south movie 2022 became the second highest grossing movie in India. Presently at the third position.
Box office collection of RRR: ₹1132 crores
Budget: 550 crores
Original Language: Telegu
IMDb: 8.4
3. Beast (Still running)
When a shopping mall is hijacked by terrorists in Chennai a spy among the hostages, Veera Raghavan tries to save the other hostages from the terrorists. The new South Tamil movie made a huge mark at the box office. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, K. Selvaraghavan, Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, etc. The movie made a record at the Kollywood box office collection 2022, by earning ₹220.35 crores.
Box office collection of Beast: ₹220.35 crores
Budget: 150 crores
Original Language: Tamil
IMDb: 5.9
4. Valimai
Starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, and directed by H. Vinoth, this new south movie 2022 bagged a massive earning at the south box office collection. One of the highest grossing South Indian movies in 2022, earned around ₹164.50 crores. The most anticipated Tamil movie was released on 24th February 2022.
Box office collection of Valimai: Around ₹164.50 crores
Budget: 150 crores
Original Language: Tamil
IMDb: 6.2
5. Bheemla Nayak
A face-off between a righteous policeman, SI Bheemla Nayak, and an-ex havildar, Daniel Shekhar, when the havildar tricks Bheemla into giving in to corruption. One of the new South Indian movies 2022 has blessed us with, earned around ₹161–192.37 crores. The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra and stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon.
Box office collection of Bheemla Nayak: Around ₹161–192.37 crores
Budget: ₹70 crores
Original Language: Telegu
IMDb: 6.6
6. Radhe Shyam
Infamous palmist Vikramaditya finds love when he meets A young doctor Prerana, who gets diagnosed with a terminal disease and refuses to marry her partner. Their relationship with her partner, who is an infamous palmist Vikramaditya is threatened after this unfortunate turn of events. The new south movie was released on 11th March 2022 featuring Prabhas, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Pooja Hegde, and Krishnamraju.
Box office collection of Radhe Shyam: Around ₹150–214 crores
Original Language: Telegu
IMDb: 5.4
7. James
The latest South Indian film James made a huge earning on its opening day grossing around ₹32 crores, breaking the opening day record for any Kannada film. Within 4 days of release, the film grossed ₹100 crores becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of release. Also became the fastest Kannada film to gross ₹100 crores at the box office but was soon surpassed by K.G.F: Chapter 2 within a month.
Box office collection of James: Around ₹150.7 crores
Budget: ₹50-70 crores
Original Language: Kannada
IMDb: 8.0
8. Bheeshma Parvam
The Malayalam movie that made a mark at the south Indian box office in 2022 is Bheehma Parvam. The movie hit the theatre on 3 April 2022 and broke several box office records for a Malayalam film. On the fifth day of its release, it crossed the ₹50 crores mark. The film got mixed reviews from critics. Securing a place in the best south movies collection, the movie earned over ₹100 crores
Box office collection of Bheehma Parvam: Around ₹100 crores
Budget: ₹150 crores
Original Language: Malayalam
IMDb: 7.8
9. Acharya
The new South Indian movie, Acharya hit the theatres on 29th April 2022. The movie grossed around ₹80 crores, close to the 100 crores mark, but considering the budget of the film, it could have done better. Though the new south movie got mixed responses from critics, it made it to the list of the top 10 highest grossing South Indian films in 2022.
Box office collection of Acharya: Around ₹80 crores
Budget: ₹140 crores
Original Language: Telegu
IMDb: 4.3
10. Bangarraju
Bangarraju opened to mixed reviews at the theatres on 14th January 2022. The latest South Indian movie features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Ramya Krishna. The movie was a box office success making a box office collection of over ₹63 crores worldwide.
Box office collection of Bangarraju: Around ₹63.87 crores
Budget: ₹25 crores
Original Language: Telegu
IMDb: 5.8
So, the top 10 Highest Grossing South Indian movies in 2022 (so far) are:
- KGF Chapter 2
- RRR
- Beast
- Valimai
- Bheemla Nayak
- Radhe Shyam
- James
- Bheeshma Parvam
- Acharya
- Bangarraju
