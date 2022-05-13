Where To Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas Online This Christmas?

When we ask someone to name an anti icon of the festive spirits, we will name different characters some people dislike. Still, the Grinch is one of the characters loved by everyone, and it has become the symbol of anti-Christmas for those who dislike the Christmas spirits and holidays. The Grinch came out back in the year 2018.

Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney directed the film. Illumination produced and Universal Pictures distributed This film . The film collected a whopping amount of $ 500 million in the Box Office.

Plot Of The Film

This 2018 movie is based on the 1957 book called “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss. The movie’s plot is about Grinch, a solitary, green-furred soul who lives in a cave on Mount Crumpet, and he lives with his loyal and trusty dog, Max. The Grinch hates the people of Whoville because each year, the citizens of Whoville would disrupt their alone time with the loud and cheerful Christmas celebrations. he lost his cool one Christmas when the people decided to make the Christmas celebrations thrice the size of what they have in the years.

The Grinch felt that in order have a calm and peaceful time, he came up with a plan that had no shortcomings, and he decided that he would steal Christmas on the day of Christmas Eve.

Voice Cast Of The Grinch

The cast of The Grinch is amazing actors and actresses who have been part of some of the biggest movies in Hollywood. The cast had dramatic voices, and every one’s voice went well with the character, and it felt as if the actors and actresses were acting themselves.

In the movie, we can see Benedict Cumberbatch voicing our anti-hero The Grinch, Cameron Seely giving her voice to Cindy Lou Who, Rashida Jones voicing Donna Who, Kenan Thompson voicing Bricklebaum, Angela Lansbury in the voice of Mayor McGerkle, Pharrell Williams as the narrator of the movie, Tristan O’ Hare voicing Groopert, Sam Lavagnino voicing Ozzy, Ramone Hamilton voicing Axl, Scarlett Estevez voicing Izzy.

In addition to these actors and actresses, other renowned entertainers such as Georgia Toffolo, Bill Farmer ( the voice actor of Goofy since 1987), John De Milta, and many more have given their voice to the side characters of the film.

Is It Available On Netflix?

The 2018 version of The Grinch was available on Netflix US for over a year, and it was one of the most-watched Christmas movies in 2019. However, the fans would be disappointed to know that Netflix does not have the streaming rights to The Grinch movie, and Netflix has explained that two studios produced the movie. As a result, one of the two studios had the final say on the streaming services of the film.

Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video?

The Grinch is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Even though the OTT platform has numerous Christmas-themed movies, it does not have this movie. However, you can watch The Grinch online by watching it on Amazon Video by paying an additional charge because it is not a part of the Prime subscription.

Which Is The Best Place To Watch The Grinch?

Since, The Grinch is not available to stream on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Paramount Plus. As of now, the best way to watch The Grinch is by purchasing or taking it on rent. However, the Grinch stole Christmas is available on Peacock. Even though Peacock has a basic or a free tier, The Grinch is available on the Peacock Premium package, starting from $ 4. 99 per month.

And, if you are one of those people who do not like advertisements hindering your viewing experience, then you can purchase the Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs around $9. Ninety-nine per month will remove all the advertisements, which causes a problem in the audience’s viewing experience. Apart from watching The Grinch on Peacock Premium, it is also available for rental on other popular platforms such as YouTube, Microsoft, Google Play, Vudu, and iPhone. In addition, users can rent the movie on iTunes.

How Does The Film End?

The story ended on a happy and warm note. During the film’s final scene, when Grinch sat at the dinner table with the people of Whoville town, he realized that it was not the festive spirit or the Christmas that he hated, but it was his loneliness that made him hate the holiday season. When he accepted the friendship of the Who family, he had a wonderful time with them and raised a toast to the things that we need the most in our lives “Empathy and love.”

Can We Expect A Sequel?

The Grinch was released on 9th November 2018, and commercially the film was a huge success as it was at the top of the Box Office for four weeks, and it held the record for the highest opening for a Christmas-themed film for almost two decades. But, as of now, no rumors or whispers are circulating on the internet for a possible sequel of the movie.

But we never know if a possible sequel will take place because this film was based on the 1957 book How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss, so there is a possibility that the sequel will also be based on a book by Dr. Seuss and fans have to wait for an official announcement.

Other Famous Versions Of The Grinch

The Grinch is one of the most iconic characters by Dr. Seuss, and we have seen how creators time and again use different types of entertainment to entertain the audience, but these two are the most popular of them all.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

In the year 2000, a live-action film was released by the name How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and this film was based on the same book which the 2018 version film was based upon.

This is the first film that adapted Dr. Seuss’ book into a film. In the film, we see a well-decorated crew, Jim Carrey, in the role of The Grinch, while Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, and Molly Shannon are in supporting roles in the movie.

This movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2, and just like the animated film, this film is not available on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc. Still, the US audience can watch the movie on platforms like Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. Also, it can watch videos on rent services like YouTube, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical is a musical television special that was aired on NBC on 9th December 2020. This musical is based on the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey and the musical by Timothy Mason. This musical was filmed in the Troubadour theatre situated in London. Max Webster and Julia Knowles directed the musical, and Simon Nye wrote it.

This was one of the best filmed Grinch musical dramas ever made, and in the lead role, we can see Matthew Morrison. In contrast, we see Amelia Minto, Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart, Claire Machin, Amy Ellen Richardson, Ako Mitchell, and Gary Wilmot in the supporting roles of the drama.

Sadly, nobody wants to remember this special NBC program ever happened because it was incredibly disappointing. From its opening minutes, the musical sucked enough to make people hate Christmas for real.

Even though Matthew Morrison did his best in the musical due to a lack of interpretation of the characters, and the absurd makeup and costume choices made this well shot musical into a strange choice, not to mention the oddly sexualized dancing on live tv about children’s stories make it more horrible

