Who Is The Winner In 3PAR HP $2.35 Billion Deal?
Recently Hewlett-Packard agreed to buy 3PAR for $2.35 billion. 3PAR makes high-end computer storage systems and this company looked like a must have trophy wife for two rivals. For a few weeks there was quite a bidding war between HP and Dell. The bidding war started with Dell offering $18 a share and eventually HP winning the deal by offering $33 a share. Back in 2007 3PAR went public at $14 a share. What a fantastic deal this should have been for company founders!
Not many people realize that founders of start-ups such as 3PAR by the time of the exit only own 2% – 5% of company’s shares. Jeffrey Price, one of the founders will get $41.4 million for his 2% ownership. That is correct he is one of the early owners founders and he only owns 2% of the company. Mr. Ashok Singhal who owns less than 1% shares of the company will walk away with $18.8 million. At the time of the deal it was unknown about the ownership percentage of the third founder Robert Rogers. The guess is he owns peanuts. On the other hand company’s CEO David Scott who was brought in to the company by investors in 2001 owns 4.6% shares of the company. Mr. Scott former HP executive is getting $95.7 million from this deal. The largest ownership share of combined 38% in 3PAR, of course, belongs to the big money guys/venture capital firms – Mayfield Fund, Menlo Ventures and Worldwide Technology Partners.
The story is that usually the original founders rarely remain majority shareholders by the time the start up reaches exit stage. Multiple rounds of investments made by investors and venture capital firms typically dilute ownership stake of original founders. Quite often the original founders’ team gets pushed of the boat by the big money guys. At the end of the day capitalism still rules! That’s why with my start up I chose not to have any investors.
How to Create a Great Looking Funeral Service Program
Does the thought of a boring looking funeral program featuring a photograph of your loved one in a faded oval make you cringe! Here are some ideas to help you create a unique funeral service sheet that will truly reflect your loved one. You will not only feel proud of what you have created, but may find it helps you get through those early days of coping with your grief.
BRAINSTORM
Get together with friends and family of the deceased. Grab some tasty snacks, paper, pens and set a timer for 20 minutes. Each person should have there own piece of paper with your loved ones name in the centre. Write down as many different happy memories, quotes, favorite things and qualities that this person possessed Share some of your thoughts as they pop into your head, bouncing your ideas off others in the group. You will be amazed with what you come up with within your 20 minute time frame After brainstorming each person should read out what they came up with, others in the group can provide feedback of how these ideas could be depicted in a service sheet.
To get you started here are some ideas.
* Scan in fabrics or textures that remind you of your loved one. For example, Aunt Lucy loved cross stitch so i found a piece of cross stitch fabric to use as the background for the funeral program.
* Find Photographs that really reflect your loved ones personality and scan them into your computer. Who says you only have to have one for the front cover – why not make a collage, play around with layering and opacity. Don’t forget about image enhancement like black and white and sepia.
* You may be lucky enough to find pieces of handwriting of the deceased for a very personal touch. For example, Aunt Lucy loved baking, so I went through her recipe book and scanned in her chocolate cake recipe that she always liked to share with people.
* Colour. Use the deceased favorite colors as inspiration for the color scheme.
* Quotes and Poems. There are many online sites that have beautiful poems that you could make part of your service sheet. Why not handwrite it and scan it in, for a real organic feel.
* The Power of Words. Use your typography skills, displaying words relating to your loved ones, in different fonts, play around with opacities and layering.
* Other Objects. Use a great free image library like http://www.sxc.hu to find other graphics to enhance your service sheet for example aunt lucy loved butterflies so i found a graphic of a flying butterfly to add to the front cover.
Don’t Over Design
While collages are great.. Sometimes less really is more.
Time Line
Know exactly when you have to have your design into your printer. Find out there print specifications before you start (file type, correct page dimensions & bleed). Let your printer know that you need the printing for a funeral they are likely to be more understanding and flexible with your timeline. Also talk to your printer about different stock options such as recycled or specialty papers for added effect.
Know your limitations
While Adobe PhotoShop, InDesign or Illustrator is ideal for this sort of project, not everyone has it. Its amazing some of the designs I have seen created in programs like word or publisher.. Personally I am a PhotoShop and illustrator Fanatic, and marvel at those that can get creative in other more limiting programs.
Computer Illiterate or really pushed for time
Don’t attempt if you are not confident on the computer or are feeling overwhelmed and worried about getting the project finished. A great little online company called servicesheetboutique.com [http://www.servicesheetboutique.com] can help you out. Visit the website to view their great range of high quality templates available for instant download in both JPEG and PSD formats. You can add/edit text and insert your own photos.
I hope this article got your creative juices flowing, and your really looking forward to creating a great looking funeral program in honor of your loved one. GOOD LUCK.
Investing in Rental Real Estate
It’s interesting how rental real estate gets treated as an investment. Like Rodney Dangerfield, it gets no respect. While conventional investments like stocks and bonds get the Financial Post and the Wall Street Journal, do a search on “how to purchase real estate” and you’ll discover all kinds of no-money down schemes that seem designed to sell books and tapes instead of investment real estate. On TV there is Report on Business TV, but for real estate you’ll see flipping shows or infomercials. It strikes me as pitiful that such a solid investment vehicle gets such a bad reputation.
It is possible to buy with no money down, but it involves arranging a high ratio mortgage, and for rental property you only do that if you have equity in other properties. In other words, if you’ve got one property free and clear its relatively easy to arrange a line of credit at prime. A $100,000 property would cost about $400 per month, plus taxes and maintenance of about $200. In short, it would carry itself and give you income to pay the financing costs.
A more common method to buy income real estate is with a deposit. Usually is you can make investment property itself with less than 40% down its probably a good deal. These kinds of properties are easier to come across in stable markets.
There are lots of reasons to own investment real estate.
Reason #1 to own income real estate is because your renters buy it for you. Even if the other benefits didn’t accrue, that on it’s own justifies the investment. But the fact is, there are more benefits to buying rental property
Reason #2 is leverage. The most effective description of how leverage works comes from the book Buy, Rent, Sell, by Lionel Needleman (Needleman is not a fast talker; in fact, he’s an accomplished author and professor with many published books and articles on housing in Great Britain and Canada. His assumptions and math is a bit simplistic, and need to be tweaked for your local market, but the book is worth looking at).
He explains leverage in the following manner: John and Mary each buy a property $100,000. After a year both houses have increased 10% in value. Both buyers sell the properties and compare the profits.
John began with $100,000, and now has $110,000, which means he has earned a 10% return on his investment. Mary, on the other hand, put $10,000 down on her property, and mortgaged the balance for$90,000. When she sells she clears off the mortgage and totals everything. She also received a $10,000 profit, but since she only invested $10,000 in the income property, she’s made a 100% return on her down payment. As you may suspect, the real kicker is that while John invested in one house, kept it for a year and then sold it with a $10,000 profit, Mary acquired 10 houses, kept them one year, and then sold them for a $100,000 profit. Both started out with $100,000, but after a year John has only got $110,000 while Mary $90,000 more. The numbers are simplified in this example, but they decisively demonstrate the magic of leverage.
Reason #3 is taxes. In most tax zones costs incurred on investment real estate is comes off income. And, you can generally incur depreciation expense on the structure that in effect are paper losses that reduce the tax burden. Depreciation works like this: we know that the value of a durable item, like a structure, decreases with the years. Even if the property is maintained perfectly, an old house is not worth the same amount of money as a new house. This loss is depreciation, and you can use that depreciation loss to decrease the total tax payable.
Of course, when we invest in income property we expect that it will go up in price, and over the long run it often does. What occurs with the depreciation in that case? The tax collector was told the property fell in price through depreciation, but at the end of the process we sold at a profit. The taxman usually says that you’ve “re-captured” the depreciation and levy tax.
Re-capture is no fun. It’s like discovering that you’ve already spent the money that you intended on spending in the future.
There is a great solution. When you buy the investment you cut up the original investment between the building value and the property value. Without cheating you set the value of the land as low as possible and the structure as high as reasonable (do the math and you’ll see it pays to be reasonable on your splits). When the property goes up in price and you liquidate, you tell the taxman that you didn’t recapture any depreciation since the structure did depreciate, while the land increased in value. This profit is capital gain, and capital gain is usually taxed at lower rates than income like…rent. You depreciate the money you make when you earn it as rent, and pay tax on it when it comes from capital gain.
Owning income producing property also enables you to write off the costs of things that you might have bought anyway, from office supplies to a trip to see the property.
Reason #4 is capital gain. Capital gain doesn’t always happen, but it often does. As we’ve seen with leverage, the capital gain can be leveraged. Even better, the capital gain can, sometimes, be greater than what some folks earn in a year of work.
Reason #5 puts everything together by combining cash flow, leverage, and tax planning. Rental real estate generate cash flow. Initially the cash flow could be neutral or even negative, but after some time it will often becomes positive. When it does you need to pay income tax on the excess rent. The solution for that is to re-mortgage and incur additional interest cost, reducing your taxes. You also re-leverage your initial property. The next step is to take that money and buy another income property. You pay no income tax, incur more depreciation, and still earn a capital gain. Better yet, with two properties you spread the risk, and when the time comes to sell you can stretch out the timeline and sell the properties in different years to minimize tax.
It can’t be repeated enough that you need to buy income property wisely. You need to know the location and the potential tenant. Properties that are desirable and are in a desirable area stay rented. “Desirable” doesn’t have to be “mansion”, but warm, clean, dry and well priced are critical. Whether you buy a 1 bedroom apartment or a three bedroom house with a suite isn’t important.
Metrics are critical. The first is price-to-rent ratio. What that means is that you take the price, say $100,000, and divide the rent, say $1000/month, into that. In this case the result would be 100. Numbers between 75 and 175 are great, but never forget that projected capital gains and interest rates impact what numbers you go with. Low interest rates permit higher numbers, and solid capital gain projections will demand higher numbers. Over 200 is no good in almost every location unless all you need is dependable income, aren’t concerned about capital gain or don’t ever plan to sell.
Another excellent metric is the break even rate. This is the percentage of the price need for a down payment to allow the realistic rent to carry the property. The rent has to be a) market rent, not “hoped for” rent, and b) net rent, not gross rent. If the investment will carry at less than 45% down its worth looking at. Clearly, if interest rates are low the net rent will carry more, meaning the break even rate can be high. Remember that low rates don’t last forever, so unless you can lock in very long term you have to assume that the break even rate to be low in low interest rate environments, and can be higher in higher interest rate environments.
If you discover a piece of property that has a desirable price to rent ratio and a desirable break even rate (and is in a good area and isn’t a bad idea), its worth throwing the numbers onto a spreadsheet and determining the internal rate of return (a real estate investment metric that combines various income streams) and projected cash on sale. There are spreadsheets and programs that can calculate this for you, but the key is “GIGO” – garbage in, garbage out. Use correct taxes, the correct interest rates, your projections of income tax rate, and realistic estimates of capital gain and maintenance. Properties in bustling urban areas generally go up in value more than properties in rural or depressed locales. They also often have what seem to be inferior metrics – a downtown city condo could have a much worse price to rent and break even point than small house in a mill town. However, capital appreciation in a rural area is likely much riskier. Measuring mortgage pay down and tax benefits on a detailed spreadsheet let’s you fairly evaluate exactly how competing investments compare.
It would be foolish to ignore the issue of a property bubble, or crash. Buying on metrics both helps and hinders. It helps because if you are hard-nosed with break even rates and rent multipliers you wouldn’t purchase overpriced investment property (underpriced income property doesn’t really turn up in a bubble, and it doesn’t crash in value). It hinders because you can’t buy on metrics in a bubble, no matter how much you want to, because metric compliant properties don’t exist.
The other side of this is that when a market crashes there are lots of metric compliant properties, but often little mortgage financing and plenty of scared buyers and stressed sellers.
All in all, a balanced market is the optimum for purchasers, although buyers who acquire on metrics and exit the market near the peak often feel like they’ve hit the jackpot.
Security and the Rule of Law For Nigerian Enterprise Development and Revolution
As significant a development as it was, the return of relative political stability did not bring about the automatic cessation of internal divides and hostilities that one might have wished for. Nigeria’s volatile economic and political unity continues to be a threat to its security and stability. The existence of potentially destabilising forces within its boundaries has long been obvious to the international community. Radical separatist groups, some demanding devolution and others autonomy, have sprung up across both northern and southern territories. Although more of a recent phenomenon, growing Islamic extremism is emerging as another point of grave concern for Abuja. The cumulative socio-economic impact of these activities has been tremendous.
More than half of the 148 million Nigerians are officially docketed as poor, while an estimated 35% of the population lives in extreme poverty. Human development indicators are abysmal across the board and many see this condition, existing despite considerable national wealth, as the primary reason behind its emerging as a prominent centre of international criminal activity. This brings up the second important aspect of Nigeria’s internal security: crime and the rule of law.
The spectrum of criminal activity in Africa’s second largest economy and its most populous nation is understandably extensive and diverse. The country’s strategic location makes it a key transit point for a host of illegal networks, including major international drug routes. Administrative inefficiency and malpractices fed by the billions in annual petrodollar profits have also made it a centre of massive economic corruption and fraud. In fact, the country was listed by the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force as a non-cooperative country until 2006, when it finally issued formal commitments to fight economic crime. Nigerian scams called 419s are known for ingenious ways of targeting foreigners across the globe and causing both monetary loss as well as personal harm. The condition is much more unsettling at the street level, where armed assault, burglary, kidnappings and extortion, involving both individuals and gangs, are everyday occurrences across the country. The US state department reports 44 abductions of foreign oil workers from Nigeria since 2008.
There are several reasons behind the lawless disrepair in Nigeria’s state of affairs:
o Economic disparities that grew out of non-inclusive policies and the exclusive dependence on oil, which destroyed indigenous economies and livelihoods, spawned critical levels of inflation and unemployment, and left millions reeling in poverty.
o Political misrule, corruption and neglect of social development projects that over the years alienated the vast majority of Nigerians, amplified urban-rural divides and deepened fractures along religious and ethnic lines.
o Flaws in the judicial and law enforcement process, largely due to the existence of multiple criminal justice systems based on often contradicting but separately applicable penal codes, Islamic edicts and customary laws.
o Legislative emasculation brought on by decades of military rule. This severely curtails the government’s ability to enforce relevant policies and gain sufficient supervision and oversight of core development programmes.
While this by no means exhausts the list of challenges facing Nigeria, the return of civilian rule sparked a triumphant renewal of national ambitions. Abuja embarked on a process of radical reforms and restructuring to correct decades of misdirected economic policy and reinforce its standing as a significant regional and global economic power. The Vision 2020 and Millennium Development goals have forced the government to sharpen its focus on rapid SME development as a means of driving accelerated economic growth. Nigeria’s long-term objectives are critically dependent on achieving rapid enterprise development across sectors to sufficiently diversify and consolidate the non-oil economy. Considering the enormous imbalances that continue to plague the system, what the country effectively needs is a sustained enterprise revolution that channels its vast economic potential in one determined push. Reinforcing the security situation is one of the first hurdles on the way.
The Nigerian federal government suffered an estimated $20 billion in oil production and export shortfall losses in 2008 due to militant violence in the Niger Delta region. While this is a considerable amount, it pales in comparison with the billions more it loses annually to aborted contracts, production delays and business closures because of security issues. Even more significant are the repercussions on latent economic sectors like tourism.
The Nigerian government admits the possibility of earning more revenue from tourism than it does from oil, and has been involved of late in developing a tourism profile to attract international travellers. Between 2000 and 2004, international air arrivals jumped from 12,000 to 190,000, while the hotel and restaurant sector’s contribution to GDP grew from N4.9 billion to N6 billion. Going by such indicators, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation is understandably confident of developing the country as a world-class circuit of important monuments, landmarks, nature retreats and heritage sites. Yet, tourism, as a profitable economic activity, is virtually nonexistent in this corner of sub-Saharan Africa; hardly surprising considering the long list of nations that have stern advisories against travelling to Nigeria unless absolutely essential.
A similar dictum seems to guide investments flowing into the country. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nigeria was over $62 billion in 2007, well under desirable levels considering that most of the funds were concentrated on the oil industry. The security situation is largely to blame for a very small fraction of FDI reaching other sectors, as it is for keeping away expatriate Nigerians from investing in their country of origin. The spectre of violence and lawlessness has proved a strong deterrent against business ventures by the Nigerian diaspora, a critical failing that keeps away billions of dollars in potential investment. Where countries like India and China have reaped huge benefits from expatriate investment, Nigeria has been far less fortunate because the risks involved in doing business in the country are too large.
The following are some of the broad and specific measures the government needs to be looking at in order to convincingly resolve the situation:
o Correcting the deficit in administrative legitimacy by addressing core issues that feed violence and organised crime. Genuine grievances and concerns must be effectively addressed to soothe popular discontent.
o Using economic growth and prosperity at ground levels as a weapon to isolate extremist and criminal elements, effectively denying them the public support and collaboration their operations rely on.
o Enhancing effectiveness of security operations in sensitive areas through better strategy, increased vigilance along industrial clusters and improved cooperation between state and federal law enforcement agencies.
o Re-evaluation of centralised policing in favour of devolved powers for control and deployment of police forces. Nigeria’s federal structure and complex state laws make a strong argument in favour of a decentralised police force.
o Maintaining the authority of democratic institutions and the rule of law by increasing transparency in governance; initiating effective measures against corruption and bureaucratic red tape.
Economic expansion in Nigeria is critically linked to internal security and the effective rule of law. The country’s high crime rate, frequent communal violence and deep-rooted ethnic divides are severely detrimental to both business development and sustainable growth. Nigeria must be able to reposition itself firmly as a safe destination, for tourists and investment alike, if it is to achieve these goals.
