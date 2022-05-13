News
With no other option, Heat turn to Coach Kyle in Game 6 vs. 76ers
Erik Spoelstra said Coach Kyle might be taking things past the point of comfort for Kyle Lowry. But, yes, the Miami Heat coach said he is particularly comfortable having the veteran point guard alongside while sidelined by a hamstring strain.
Despite being declared out before the Heat took flight for Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, Lowry remained alongside his teammates during the game in his hometown.
“I don’t know if he would like to be called Coach Kyle,” Spoelstra said with a smile after his team’s morning shootaround. “It’s really leadership more than anything. It’s leadership at all levels. He has just an amazing way of infusing confidence into guys.
“And, yeah, we need that right now. That moves the needle. That might just move it a little bit. It might move it alot. Who knows? But it’s all hands on deck. He’s here to help, to serve, just to make sure guys are playing comfortable, confident and always keeping that attention to detail.”
It is those details where Lowry has proven particularly supportive.
“Kyle is very, very detailed,” Spoelstra said. “And the details matter to him. And when he doesn’t see the details being executed, he’s the first one to hold guys accountable. And he can do that because he builds genuine relationships with guys.”
Spoelstra said the relationship with third-year Gabe Vincent, who has been starting in place of Lowry, has been particularly beneficial.
“It’s a great dynamic and a really unique relationship,” Spoelstra said, “because a lot of it has been mentoring a guy, without even knowing it, when Kyle’s out. that this guy now can handle more responsibilities. And that’s how unselfish Kyle is.
“It also takes the right kind of mindset from Gabe to be open-minded to that mentorship, and not ever think, even after success, that, ‘Oh, no, I got this.’ “
Amid Lowry’s absence, the 36-year-old former All-Star often can be seen alongside Vincent during timeouts.
“They really feed off each other,” Spoelstra said. “They complement each other well. And those games we’ve had to play without Kyle, Gabe has been able to step up. It’s been invaluable for our team.”
For all the talk of strategy and “chess matches” during series that are extended, Spoelstra took a different perspective as he approached Game 6.
“I mean, that’s part of the series,” he said. “I think in the wins, whoever’s been able to control the big-muscle area, the effort areas, controlling the paint, controlling the transition, rebounding, multiple efforts, that’s really been the deciding factor in the wins for either team.
“But both teams are very good. So that requires some schematic adjustments on both sides as the series goes on.”
Going into Game 6, both teams had been dominant on their home courts.
To Spoelstra, the hope was of learning lessons from the Games 3 and 4 blowout losses at Wells Fargo Center.
“When you’re in this seat, you always think that,” he said. “When you’re probably on their side, they’re probably thinking something other. And that’s what the playoffs are all about. Momentum doesn’t necessarily carry over.
“But we have great habits. This is not just exclusive to this series. It’s been weeks and months of building different habits on figuring out how to win games. And when you have to, win on the road. And this is a great environment.”
With it all heightened with a team facing elimination.
“When you’re a competitor, you love this type of competition,” Spoelstra said, “where you can expect their best effort, best urgency, probably their best game. And you still have a way to find a solution to get that win.”
So after the morning shootaround, on to a closeout game it was.
“Urgency is there,” Spoelstra said. “You have to play well, also. This is what it’s about in the playoffs.”
()
News
Wild turn to goaltender Cam Talbot with their season on the line
After riding with legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for the past week and a half, the Wild will make a change in net with their season on the lineup.
While coach Dean Evason wouldn’t confirm the move publicly, it’s becoming increasingly clear that goaltender Cam Talbot will be in the crease for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.
Not only was Talbot the first goaltender off the ice on Thursday morning — usually a tell tale sign as to who’s starting the game — alternate captain Marcus Foligno was extremely forthcoming when asked about the potential lineup change.
“To add Cam into the mix now it doesn’t really change our mindset,” Foligno said ahead of Game 6. “We want to win. We want to win for both our goaltenders. We know Cam is going to be excited to get in there and shut the door.”
It’s been a lesson in patience for Talbot, who had a stellar finish to the regular season, then ceded the net to Fleury to start the playoffs.
“I’ll be ready whenever I’m called upon,” Talbot said after his final start of the regular season on April 28. “You don’t know when that’s going to be. Hopefully it’s going to be a long run here and maybe we’ll use both of us. You never really know. That decision is out of my hands. I’m going to continue to work and keep striving to get better and be ready whenever that opportunity arises.”
That opportunity has arisen with the Wild on the brink of elimination, trailing the Blues 3-2 in the series.
There are some people that believe the Wild should’ve turned to Talbot to start the series.. He was finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run, amassing a 2.35 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in that span.
Asked about the decision between the pipes, coach Dean Evason wouldn’t bite. How will he determine whether it was the right move?
“I’ll tell you after the game,” Evason said. “If we win, that’s the right decision. It’s as simple as that.”
News
St. Paul’s proposed North End Community Center gets $2.4 million boost from an unlikely source — offshore drilling
There is no community center in St. Paul’s North End, and given the limited recreational options for kids, city officials have made a case to state, federal and nonprofit partners as to why that should change.
Funding streams are still coming together, but revenue from a somewhat unlikely source — a federal offshore drilling tax — is now a significant part of the budget mix.
The Sierra Club and the National Park Service recently announced a $2.4 million federal Department of the Interior grant for a North End Community Center, to be constructed at a near-vacant site at 1025 Rice St., which is currently home to an underused ballpark.
Jayni Rasmussen, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club’s Outdoors Alliance for Kids, said the grant dollars stem from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, established in the 1960s and backed by offshore drilling tax revenue.
“They’re going to be meeting some of the unmet needs of the area,” Rasmussen said. “It’s one of the only federal programs that really helps to address this issue of developing better, quality outdoor recreation spaces, specifically for communities with these unmet needs.”
The $20 million project would include a new 25,000-square-foot building with state-of-the-art amenities, including a gym, study room, dance room, fitness room, teaching kitchen and outdoor plaza, as well as improvements to the existing six-acre park near the Rice Street Library and directly across from Wellstone Elementary School.
The project, which could be bid for construction this year, would include a multi-use athletic field, sepak takraw courts, a new play area, increased flexible green space, a storm water management system, lighting, furnishings, plantings, landscaping and onsite parking.
The project’s preliminary budget is $20 million, according to St. Paul Parks and Recreation, but given inflation and rising construction costs, it’s possible the final budget may need to be adjusted upward.
The city has requested $16 million in state funding, which is in the governor’s proposed capital budget. Another $9 million has been allocated from city bonding for design and construction.
“We still are needing the Legislature to do its part,” said St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen on Wednesday. “That gets us closer. $2.4 million is great. (Right now) it’s a vacant baseball field.”
News
Ranking Gophers football’s in-state recruits under P.J. Fleck
The Gophers have put 21 in-state high school football players on scholarship since head coach P.J. Fleck’s tenure started in 2017. Pioneer Press beat reporter Andy Greder ranks them in a variety of categories.
Seven Minnesotans who have had the best careers in maroon and gold:
1. Boye Mafe — The sixth-rated in-state recruit in the 2017 class developed into a menacing edge pass rusher at the U and was selected 40th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. In his first month on the job, Fleck went into Hopkins High School and won this recruiting battle over former U coach Jerry Kill, who was then Rutgers’ offensive coordinator.
2. Blaise Andries — The big offensive lineman from Marshall was the top recruit in the 2017 class. Fleck honored every in-state recruit’s commitment to Tracy Claeys, and this is the one that paid off the most. Andries started 46 games at Minnesota and was an undrafted free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins last month.
3. Brevyn Spann-Ford — The 6-foot-7 tight end from St. Cloud was the No. 2-rated recruit in the 2018 class and has 28 receptions for 325 yards and thee touchdowns in 15 games at the U. He has big goals for his likely final season with the Gophers this fall.
4. Quinn Carroll — An asterisk goes here. The Gophers lost out when the top-rated recruit in the 2019 class originally picked Notre Dame. But the road led home when the offensive lineman from Edina returned via the NCAA transfer portal after last season. He will plug in one of four vacancies up front in 2022, likely guard.
5. Nathan Boe — The ultimate glue guy. The offensive lineman from Lakeville North was the No. 6 in-state prospect in 2018 and has played in 18 games at the U. He slotted in at all five O-line positions in spring practices in 2022 and will be counted on if a starter goes down this fall.
6. Cole Kramer — The Eden Prairie quarterback was labeled the No. 5 in-state recruit in 2019 and has carved out a role as the U’s wildcat quarterback. While he is now the third-string QB behind Tanner Morgan and Athan Kaliamkanis, he had 36 carries for 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns in 2021.
7. Josh Aune — The St. Paul Highland Park product was the No. 5 recruit in 2018 and has played 20 games at linebacker at the U. He missed 2021 with an injury, but is back healthy for this fall.
Five players who left Minnesota for opportunities elsewhere:
1. Trey Lance — The No. 8 prospect in the 2018 class didn’t have a lot of suitors coming out of Marshall. He picked North Dakota State and blossomed there, becoming the No. 3 pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft.
2. Jermaine Johnson — The 11th-rated in-state recruit in the ‘17 class started his nomadic journey at a Kansas JUCO before popping at Georgia and Florida State. The rise continued when the New York Jets took him with the 26th pick in the draft last month.
3. Jalen Suggs — While he was the second-rated football recruit in the 2020 class, he was destined to play basketball. After a one-and-done season at Gonzaga and being the fifth pick by the Orlando Magic in last year’s NBA draft, the St. Paul native said he established a great relationship with Fleck and theorized he would have been a Gopher — if only former men’s basketball coach coach Richard Pitino had recruited him harder.
4. Lucas Heyer — Top prospect in the 2022 class, an O-lineman via Hill-Murray, picked Stanford.
5. Riley Mahlman — Top recruit in 2021, an O-lineman from Lakeville South, went to Wisconsin.
Three up-and-comers who stayed home and will be counted on at the U in the near future:
1. Logan Richter — No. 4 recruit in the 2019 class has taken a few years to develop, but the massive Parham native appears ready to be a role player at nose tackle this fall.
2. Danny Striggow — No. 8 prospect in the 2020 class via Orono has been climbing the depth chart at defensive end and has been contributing on special teams.
3. Cody Lindenberg — No. 10 recruit in the 2020 class played as a true freshman during the wonky COVID year and the Anoka product should get some time this fall after missing 2021 with an injury.
Three youngsters likely to carry the torch for the Gophers down the road:
1. Deven Eastern — No. 4 recruit in 2021 from Shakopee was rotating in at defensive tackle in spring practices.
2. Trey Bixby — No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class is 100 percent after some health issues at Eden Prairie; the four-star D-lineman will enroll at the U in June.
3. Kristen Hoskins — At No. 5 in the 2022 class, the speedy athlete from Alexandria could run past Big Ten opponents — if his size (5 foot 9 and 160 pounds) doesn’t limit his ceiling.
Note: In-state recruiting rankings from 247sports.com’s composite lists.
With no other option, Heat turn to Coach Kyle in Game 6 vs. 76ers
Chicken Noodle Soup Dance
Mangata Finance’s Polkadot-based Efficient, MEV-Free DEX Coming June 6th
Virtual Switching System: A Switching Technology
Wild turn to goaltender Cam Talbot with their season on the line
St. Paul’s proposed North End Community Center gets $2.4 million boost from an unlikely source — offshore drilling
Floor Plan Purchase Options Available at The Residences At Black Rock
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 13
Get 100% Accurate Forex Signals, Free Forex Training and Make Money From the Start!
Ranking Gophers football’s in-state recruits under P.J. Fleck
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special