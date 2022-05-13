News
Woodbury High senior’s love of math started early. Now he’s a U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Minkai Li was once so engrossed in reading a math textbook that he didn’t realize he was walking towards a flight of stairs, and he fell.
“I was around 5 years old, and we were at some restaurant – the name has long ago left my memory,” he said. “I just skimmed my knees, thankfully.”
The Woodbury teen’s love of mathematics started even earlier than that. His parents, Xiao Huang and Fuming Li, tell the story about the time when he was 2, and a family friend came to visit. “He started counting, for whatever reason, and I wouldn’t let him stop,” said Li, a senior at Woodbury High School. “If he stopped, I would start crying. He went from 200 to 400 straight.”
When he was 4 years old, Li found a calculator and “started squaring numbers on it,” he said. “Like 1 squared, 2 squared, 3 squared… I memorized up to 15 squared. It was more rote memorization than anything else at that time.”
Li learned Thursday that he had been selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. He is one of 161 high school seniors this year to receive the award, which recognizes academic or artistic accomplishments. The program honors one boy and one girl from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and students living abroad. Fifteen students also are chosen at large; 20 more are chosen for artistic achievements, and another 20 are chosen for distinction in career and technical education.
Li, 18, has a “mindset that sets him apart from other excellent students. He’s on another level, really,” said Woodbury High School English teacher Carl Andersen, who recommended Li for the nomination. “He’s just very curious. His motivation is not just getting a good grade. He’s motivated by learning. He genuinely wants to learn more about the world.”
Li was a student in Andersen’s AP language and composition class last year, and he “enhanced the entire classroom experience for everybody just by participating earnestly in everything we did,” Andersen said. “He’s super kind, modest, soft-spoken. He cares about other people. He would come in and engage me in conversations about class, wanting to do better, wanting to improve his writing, but also just to gain a better grasp of the world – how rhetoric shapes the world.”
Li, who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and is a National Merit scholarship winner, will attend Harvard University this fall. He plans to major in applied math with focuses in economics and computer science.
This past year, Li was dual enrolled at Woodbury High School and at the University of Minnesota through Postsecondary Enrollment Options, which enables high schoolers to take dual-credit classes online or at area colleges at no cost.
Li, who attended the University of Minnesota Talented Youth Mathematics Program from grades 6-10, took two higher-level math courses each semester, including abstract algebra, Fourier analysis and complex analysis, and an introduction to geology class, an introduction to English class and a political science class on the laws of war, he said.
He also participated in numerous activities at Woodbury High, including playing soccer and serving as co-president of the school’s National Honor Society, captain of the speech team, captain of the science bowl and captain of the math team.
He and a friend, Evan Erickson, started a free online math camp for middle school students during the summer of 2020.
Called MNMOC, which stands for Mathematical Online Camp, the camp grew out of the teens’ interest in volunteering at the local middle schools’ MathCounts teams. “That was something we both loved,” Li said. “We had the discussion early on, before COVID, that it would be really cool if we expanded this, but logistically that seemed pretty difficult.”
One upside of COVID, he said, was that “it dramatically expanded online access, and that made our camp feasible. We figured so many other things were getting shut down, we wanted to provide a free resource to middle school kids. For both of us, middle school was a really important time, where we developed our love for mathematics.”
The teens recruit other All State Math Team members to serve as teaching assistants. This summer, MNMOC will offer two two-week sessions for students in grades 6-8; 90 campers are expected to attend.
Li said he tells campers about his own experiences with math during middle school, where he says he wasn’t always the most gifted student in class. “I don’t want to give the impression that I always got math, like, right away,” he said. “I feel like it was more just something I loved, and I spent a lot of time with it, which is how I advanced — more so than just innate ability.”
His advice to campers: “More than anything, just try to enjoy it. If you really do love it, you’re going to put enough time into it, where you probably will see some semblance of competitive success.”
In his college application essay, Li wrote about how his diverse interests, including math, extemporaneous speaking and board games, share a common thread of using creative strategies to find solutions to problems.
“Problem solving has been a constant in my life all the way since 5, mainly in math, but also in speech and the random problems life throws at you,” he said Thursday. “I just think problems are interesting. I’m not necessary talking about real-world problems, like, how am I going to pay my taxes, but I just like to approach a lot things as like a challenge – a fun challenge – and see what’s a creative solution I can come up with.”
During a recent extemporaneous speaking competition, Li said he had to present a speech discussing Russia’s strategic aim in southeast Asia.
“It’s kind of like a challenge: How can I create the best way to answer this question? How can I present my information so that it’s understandable for anyone listening to this speech? How can I introduce it in an interesting way so that people stay engaged with the speech?” he said. “They are all like little challenges that keep me engaged.”
Dedeepya Guthikonda, a senior at Edina High School, was also named a Presidential Scholar on Thursday.
Ravens’ 2022 NFL schedule has stiff early tests and an AFC North-heavy finish
After their first losing season in six years, the Ravens won’t have to wait long to see where they stand among the NFL’s elite.
Early-October home games against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals and a late-October road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the Ravens’ 2022 schedule, announced Thursday, which features at least three prime-time games and another intriguing divisional slate.
The Ravens, looking to rebound from an injury-marred 8-9 season and their first playoff absence since 2017, will play five last-place finishers and seven games against five teams coming off postseason appearances. The Ravens’ overall strength of schedule, as determined by their opponents’ combined 2021 records, is 10th easiest in the NFL, helped by their own last-place finish in the AFC North last season.
The team’s toughest stretch will come before its Week 10 bye, but the schedule offers quarterback Lamar Jackson a possible ramp-up window. Sidelined for the team’s final four games last season by an ankle injury, Jackson is set to return to action in the Ravens’ Sept. 11 opener against the lowly New York Jets. The Ravens’ home opener comes a week later, when the Miami Dolphins, bolstered by offseason acquisitions such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tackle Terron Armstead, visit M&T Bank Stadium.
After that comes a three-week run of heavy hitters. In Week 3, the Ravens will travel to Gillette Stadium to face quarterback Mac Jones, former Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon and the New England Patriots. In Week 4, the Ravens return home to face the team that clobbered New England in the playoffs: the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and one of the NFL’s best secondaries.
The Ravens’ Week 5 game might be the most anticipated of their season. In a “Sunday Night Football” matchup in Baltimore, the Ravens will open AFC North play against the Cincinnati Bengals, who won the division last season, stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and nearly edged the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson headline a team that returns most of its starters and swept the Ravens by a combined 82-38 margin last season.
The Ravens’ two other prime-time games fall in back-to-back weeks but 11 days apart. In Week 8, they’ll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another Super Bowl favorite, on “Thursday Night Football.” The Ravens, who haven’t faced quarterback Tom Brady since he left New England, lost their only Thursday night matchup last year — another middle-of-the-season road trip against another Florida-based team, the Dolphins.
In Week 9, the Ravens and host New Orleans Saints will square off on “Monday Night Football,” which showcased two of the team’s wildest games last year. The Ravens opened the 2021 season with an overtime road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, who had three game-tying scores in the fourth quarter. Four Mondays later, Jackson led the Ravens back from a 19-point second-half deficit in Baltimore to stun the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.
The Ravens’ postseason hopes could hinge on their AFC North record. Last year, they went 1-5, their first last-place finish under coach John Harbaugh. This year, their schedule is backloaded with divisional tests. They’ll host the Browns in Week 7 and travel to Cleveland in Week 15, a pair of games fraught with uncertainty. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still faces 22 active lawsuits that accuse him of sexual assault and sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions; it’s unclear when or whether the NFL might punish the three-time Pro Bowl selection this season.
The Steelers, who swept the Ravens in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in Pittsburgh, will host the Ravens in Week 14 and travel to Baltimore in a Week 17 game on New Year’s Day. The Bengals then welcome the Ravens back to Cincinnati a week later for their regular-season finale, the Ravens’ fifth AFC North game in six weeks.
Under the NFL’s scheduling rotation, the Ravens will avoid the Chiefs but face the AFC East, NFC South and the last-place finishers in the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East this season. A Week 13 matchup in Baltimore with the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson should pose another test to a reworked Ravens defense. Home games against the Carolina Panthers (Week 11) and Atlanta Falcons (Week 16) and road games against the New York Giants (Week 6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 12) fill out the remainder of the team’s 17-game schedule.
The dates of the Ravens’ Week 15 and Week 18 games have not been finalized. They will face the Browns on either Dec. 17, a Saturday, or Dec. 18. They’ll take on the Bengals on either Jan. 7, another Saturday, or Jan. 8.
The Ravens will open their preseason schedule against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11 and end it with an Aug. 27 game in Baltimore against the Washington Commanders. In between is an Aug. 21 trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals and former Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Ravens’ 2022 regular-season schedule
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 11): at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 18): vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 25): at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 2): vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 9): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 16): at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 23): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 27): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.
Week 9 (Monday, Nov. 7): at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.
Week 10: BYE
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 20): vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 27): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 4): vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 11): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17/18*): at Cleveland Browns, TBD
Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 1): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 7/8*): at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
* — Flexible scheduling games
Chicago Bears will play 3 prime-time games in 2022, including a Week 2 meeting against the Packers in Green Bay
The Matt Eberflus era in Chicago officially will begin when the Bears open their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field, according to the 2022 schedule the team released Thursday night.
The new Bears coach then will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers when his team visits Lambeau Field for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2.
The Bears are slated to play three prime-time games in the first seven weeks of the season — the Packers game, a “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Week 6 and a “Monday Night Football” game the following week against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
A game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium follows in Week 8, closing out an October with four road contests.
The home schedule is stacked late in the season, when the Bears play only one road game over the final six weeks — a Jan. 1 game against the Lions in Detroit. That means the Bears won’t be playing in the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, which was on their schedule three of the last four seasons.
December and January home games include Week 13 against the Packers, a Christmas Eve game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears have a Week 14 bye, which falls on Dec. 11.
Here’s the full schedule.
Week 1: 49ers at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 11, noon, FOX-32
Week 2: Bears at Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC-5
Week 3: Texans at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 25, noon, CBS-2
Week 4: Bears at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 2, noon, FOX-32
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, noon, FOX-32
Week 6: Commanders at Bears, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 7: Bears at Patriots, Monday, Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 8: Bears at Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, FOX-32
Week 9: Dolphins at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 6, noon, CBS-2
Week 10: Lions at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 13, noon, FOX-32
Week 11: Bears at Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon, FOX-32
Week 12: Bears at Jets, Sunday, Nov. 27, noon, FOX-32
Week 13: Packers at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 4, noon, FOX-32
Week 14: Bye
Week 15: Eagles at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, noon, FOX-32
Week 16: Bills at Bears, Saturday, Dec. 24, noon, CBS-2
Week 17: Bears at Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, noon, FOX-32
Week 18: Vikings at Bears, TBD
Preseason
Game 1: Chiefs at Bears, Saturday, Aug. 13, noon, FOX
Game 2: Bears at Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Bears at Browns, Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., FOX
Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at chicagobears.com/tickets.
Along with the NFL’s show, teams typically take to social media to announce their schedules in creative ways. The Bears used a video featuring quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery, kicker Cairo Santos and more to announce their games.
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.
On the ground, meanwhile, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part its offensive to take the industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.
The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict is set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian on a bicycle during the opening week of the war.
Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.
“You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said this week.
While the country’s Parliament still has to weigh in, the announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply — and gain admission — though the process could take months to complete. Sweden, likewise, is considering putting itself under NATO’s protection.
That would represent a major change in Europe’s security landscape: Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II.
Public opinion in both nations shifted dramatically in favor of NATO membership after the invasion, which stirred fears in countries along Russia’s flank that they could be next.
Such an expansion of the alliance would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic and would amount to a stinging setback for Putin, who had hoped to divide and roll back NATO in Europe but is instead seeing the opposite happen.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden with open arms.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow “will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security.”
NATO’s funneling of weapons and other military support to Ukraine already has been critical to Kyiv’s surprising success in stymieing the invasion, and the Kremlin warned anew in chilling terms Thursday that the aid could lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia.
“There is always a risk of such conflict turning into a full-scale nuclear war, a scenario that will be catastrophic for all,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.
While Russia’s advance in the Donbas has been slow, its forces have gained some ground and taken some villages.
Four civilians were killed Thursday in three communities in the Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbas, the regional governor reported.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s focus on the Donbas has left its remaining troops around the northeastern city of Kharkiv vulnerable to counterattack from Ukrainian forces, which recaptured several towns and villages around the city.
Russian strikes Thursday killed at least two civilians on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local authorities said.
The attacks also damaged a building housing a humanitarian aid unit, municipal offices and hospital facilities, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the mayor of the suburban town of Derhachi, wrote in a Telegram post.
None of the sites “had anything to do with military infrastructure,” Zadorenko said.
Fighting across the east has driven many thousands of Ukrainians from their homes.
“It is terrible there now. We were leaving under missiles,” said Tatiana Kravstova, who left the town of Siversk with her 8-year-old son Artiom on a bus headed for the central city of Dnipro. “I don’t know where they were aiming, but they were pointing at civilians.”
Ukraine also said Russian forces had fired artillery and grenade launchers at Ukrainian troops around Zaporizhzhia, which has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol, and attacked in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the north.
Overnight airstrikes near Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, killed at least three people, Ukraine’s military said. It said that Russian troops fired rockets at a school and student dormitory in Novhorod-Siversky and that some other buildings, including private homes, were also damaged.
In his evening address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assaults.
“Of course, the Russian state is in such a state that any education only gets in its way. But what can be achieved by destroying Ukrainian schools? All Russian commanders who give such orders are simply sick and incurable.”
Noting that Thursday is International Nurses Day, Zelenskyy said the Russian military had damaged 570 medical facilities since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and fully destroyed 101 hospitals.
Twelve Russian missiles struck an oil refinery and other infrastructure in the central Ukrainian industrial hub of Kremenchuk on Thursday, the region’s acting governor, Dmytro Lunin, wrote in a Telegram post. In early April, he said, the refinery, which had been the last fully functional one in Ukraine at the time, was knocked offline by an attack.
In the southern port of Mariupol, which has largely been reduced to smoking rubble with little food, water or medicine, or what the mayor called a “medieval ghetto,” Ukrainian fighters continued to hold out at the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said negotiations were underway with Russia to win the release of 38 severely wounded Ukrainian defenders from the plant. She said Ukraine hoped to exchange them for 38 “significant” Russian prisoners of war.
