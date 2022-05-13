Finance
Writing Article Titles: It’s Not As Difficult As You Think
When you write an article, you need to capture your reader’s attention by generating catchy headlines based on keywords within your subject matter. This will ensure that you grab your reader’s attention, immediately. There are few requirements for writing effective titles:
- Know the category the article will be published under
- Know the sub-category
- Know your keywords or phrases
- Have a good description of your product, service, or personality
- Search the web or your own website for details
Category
The category is critical. Think from the reader’s perspective. How will they find your content? The amazing thing about the internet is that it’s all organized. Take this article for example, it is categorized under Writing and Speaking. The sub-category is Article Marketing. It’s an efficient way to store content. Search engines can easily filter through your site to find relevant content to what the user is searching for. After all, tools like WordPress offer categories for a reason… might as well put it to good use.
Sub-category
The sub-category is similar to that of the main category. They are the children of the a parents. For example, take home improvement. There are so many children under this category such as appliances, audio video, bath and shower, cabins, cleaning tips and tools, concrete, DIY, doors, electrical, energy efficiency, feng shui, flooring, foundation, furniture, green living, heating and air conditioning… the list goes on and on. It’s much simpler for a users to drill down by selecting the category the he or she is interested, thus, finding the content they want to read more quickly.
Keywords and Phrases
Keywords and phrases play a critical role with ALL content on the web. If you want to get found, then you need to embed the keywords within your article title, meta description, meta title, excerpt, and body. Again, search engines will rapidly run through it’s database of indexed pages looking for these keywords, per the category, and return results to its user. If you are not including keywords inside all fields on the pages, then you are not going to get found. After brand, you should know what your keywords are before anything else. Do not stuff keywords. Ideally, 3-5 keywords is enough for a 400 to 600 word articles.
Description
The description is a brief summary of your product, service or personality. It acts kind of like a mission statement for content. It will tell you how to carefully construct the article titles to convey a specific message to search engines users and reader across the web. The description allows you to write headlines clearly. This is the beginning of building your online presence.
Website
Chances are, if you are looking to write article titles, then you most likely have a blog or website. There are more golden nuggets to be found within your own content than there is trying to be creative from thin air. In other words, you probably already wrote a lot of good stuff (I.e. bullet points number listed, quotes, services, products, etc.) that can be turned into 400-word articles.
Example of Writing Amazing Article Titles
- Category: Health and Fitness
- Sub-category: Personal Training
- Description: We strive to build confidence in all areas of life. We work with top level athletes as well as clients who are beginning their fitness journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Our encouraging environment enables all ages to build strength, acquire endurance, learn the importance of injury prevention, and enhance performance levels. Our staff is at constant attention of proper technique while conditioning and our athletic trainer is able to teach the significance of strengthening the body with correct form. The Staff designs training groups in accordance to ability, age, and goal of each member. Our passion is to show each individual that they can reach their own idea of greatness on and off the field.
- Website: Your Domain Name (URL)
- Keywords: injury prevention, performance, nutrition, endurance, strength, fitness, health
Now that all the details are available, it’s time to start writing. For example,
- Injury Prevention: 3 Things I Wish I’d Known Earlier
- Why the Biggest “Myths” About Fitness May Actually Be Right
- Undeniable Proof That You Need Muscle Conditioning
- 3 Tips About Nutrition From Industry Experts
When it comes time to start writing your articles, you then write to the title, per the category. For example, if you are writing to “Injury Prevention: 3 Things I Wish I’d Known Earlier,” then write the content to that title as it relates to the category and sub-category, Health and Fitness and Personal Training. The above are just a few examples, but you get the point. Finally, keep your headlines under 60 characters. Search engines will cut off the end and leave trailing periods (I.e… ).
In conclusion, don’t make a big deal about writing perfect article titles. Just know who you are as a business and what you offer as a product, service, or personality. Implement keywords that you know people might use; Finally, write to the title using categories as a compass. Chances are, you just might drive more traffic to your website.
Marketing Strategies – Which One Is Right For You?
There are several different marketing strategies you could implement to determine your success as a viable business, such as:
(a) DOMINANCE STRATEGY; which pushes for rocketing your establishment to the top. These specific methods will categorize a Company according to its “market shares”. For example: WINDOWS operating system dominates the worldwide usage at just about 92% of market share, where-as Mac and Linux fail miserably in the market share of that specific arena.
MARKET DOMINANCE is distinquished by four specific categories of concern which are: Leader, Follower, Challenger, and Nicher.
1. Market Leader targets are geared towards multiplying the global exchange, safeguarding the cutting-edge market, and expanding market share.
2. Market Follower strategies strive to counterfeit merchandise with the greatest market share; For example: (Panasonic emulates Sony).
3. Market Challenger strategies go after the market leader, companies of comparable size, and very tiny Mom & Pop companies.
4. Market Nicher strategies focus on various niches which larger companies disregard as a threat. ( examples of that might be something like, Logitech computer mouse).
(b) INNOVATIVE STRATEGY:
Innovative marketing strategies are applied to manage corporations on the cutting edge of technology and new establishment procedures. Clearly, they dictate a corporations’ rate of professional replicas regarding innovation and new merchandising growth.
INNOVATIVE MARKETING STRATEGIES consists of three separate classifications, which are:
1. PIONEERS
2. EARLY FOLLOWERS
3. LATE FOLLOWERS
These DESCRIPTIONS are related to what is known as (first-mover advantage). For example, Amazon was the first at creating an online book-purchasing outlet. Subsequently, other stores such as Barnes & Noble began marketing books online. Later, it appears that Amazon & Borders collaborated their efforts to expand sales, which prompted Barnes and Noble to oppose that action by presenting more merchandise online. In this representation, Amazon was the pioneer which makes Barnes and Noble the early followers. Once other bookstores jumped on board and decided they wanted to emulate these archetype they were termed “late followers”. Currently, innovative marketing strategies incorporate express mail contests, featured write-ups in publications, third-party journals, and out-of-home promotions.
GROWTH STRATEGIES:
GROWTH MARKETING STRATEGIES concentrate their efforts on growth of their company. They target expanding purchasing power in current markets by focusing on repeat customers. Data extracted from a repeat customers purchasing history facilitates ways to measure future growth within that company dynamic. There are four specific classifications of the above mentioned strategies.
1. HORIZONTAL INTEGRATION,- attempts to expand selling effectiveness, decreases price of buying and selling, allows merchandise ingenuity, and retails more of the same items.
2. VERTICAL INTEGRATION- facilitates a decrease in transportation expenses, embraces ambitious product margins and subsequent product margins; and introduces downstream allocation.
3. FOLLOWING SUIT- facilitates the centralized improvement of cutting-edge merchandise, corporate achievement, affiliation with like-minded companies, and contemporary product licensing.
4. INTENSIFICATION GROWTH STRATEGY- Pierces the market to expand the allotment, gain repeat customer allegiance, and develop binding motivation that focus on the current customer base. An example of a growth strategy could be a frequent buyer rewards program.
These are only a few of the options you might take a look at for growing a viable business and succeeding in any type of business venture you encounter. You can research any of these strategies, in-depth, online, and decide which one works for your specific needs and market targets.
Tom Challan Review – Who Is This MLM Guru Superstar?
Tom Challan is one of the top MLM recruiters with his one of a kind closing style. He is also affiliated with another highly specialized business professional Dani Johnson. He has been able to sponsor… are you ready for this?… over 500 people in one year only working 20 hours per week!
Most of his “working” time is dedicated to his own business that is designed to help network marketers and home business entrepreneurs. Tom’s company is called Earn Pro Leads.
He also shares a weekly call where he dials leads LIVE on the phone for you to hear for free. It is named OJT (On the Job Training) and he aims to help people who are in the MLM, network marketing and home based business industry. Quite remarkable.
What does Tom Challan teach people to be successful?
Over his many years of experience and extensive knowledge Tom Challan has created 3 main focuses in his training, they are
prospecting
closing
and outsourcing
In the not so recent past, Tom did a world class prospecting and closing class for Dani Johnson. Each class was priced at $297 and ran over a period of 4 weeks. The classes featured top notch role playing, prospecting and closing with Tom himself. People who attended also received personal correction and mentorship. That is some priceless value.
What makes his techniques so powerful?
He uses a one of a kind closing approach that is relationship based, by using questions to get to know the core needs of the prospect before you present the benefits of your business. This allows you to fit your business into your prospects needs like a puzzle.
So by adapting the style of his communication to someone based on their personality type he is able to create a powerful rapport. You can get an idea of how impactful this is without being closed by him personally.
There are many approaches to growing a network marketing company, but Tom Challan’s actual approach to building a business is completely one of a kind in the world of multi level marketing. The only income producing activity he engages in is prospecting and closing. He uses outsourcing for all the rest so he can spend a small amount of hours and little hassle in his business.
Rather than do what most people do by trying to explain what someone should do to reach their goals, the way Tom operates or shall I say, presents himself is with an attitude of ‘do what I do’. This captures people attention and has them listen in to him over the phone.
This is the exact approach that allowed Tom to sponsor 30-50 people a month consistently and grow an organization from nothing to over 20,000 distributors in less than one year, doing it all part time. This achievement is truly astonishing and one to learn from.
ALL he does is recruit, and leads others to recruit by example. Literally!
Tom Challan Review – Is Tom the real deal?
Still to this day Mr. Challan has endless testimonials that sprout up from all over on nearly a daily basis that show proof of the power of using a personalized recruiting focus. Tom is one of the few true leaders in the Home Business industry. Whats more important is that Tom can really help you achieve the results you want while having a life and avoiding the most dreadful headaches of the trade.
However if you use his methods this may be an important piece of advise for you…
The specific way Tom recommends building your business is doing a majority of your recruiting from purchased leads.
Now, while this is extraordinarily effective and can make you as much money as you want, (as proven by Tom), it can still be very frustrating and expensive, because the truth of the matter is that you can call 1000 leads over the course of weeks of months and still not recruit a single member into your organization. Even with high quality HOT leads it still takes a great deal of training and skill. Do not let this get you off track you though, it is normal. So be abnormal.
The frustration does not come from not signing people up, well sure it can, but the death blow is that you are paying money for these leads with no sales.
Here is the #1 trick you can lean…
If you are going to use Tom Challan’s recruiting techniques, then it is critical to the brand new network marketer to also understand how to create your own leads for very little price, or even free. By simply taking an extra 3-6 hours per week to create your own lead flow, you can save you thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars and frustration.
Can I ask you a quick question?
Would you rather talk to leads who are wanting to join the MLM business you are in?
When you learn to generate your own leads you can apply Toms techniques with a much higher closing ratio because these people are ready with credit cards in hand, they just haven’t talked to the right person yet.
How do you generate your own network marketing leads?
There are almost countless ways to create your own leads, I recommend you learn about something called ‘Attraction Marketing’ or find an expert who has already created the results you are seeking. You’ll be glad you did! The good news is that there are tons of leaders who have mastered attraction marketing and are taking people just like you under their wing.
8 Effective Ways to Increase Website Traffic
Online business owners can’t do without website traffic. Traffic to your website is essential for your business to sell its products and services and to make a profit. Without website traffic there will be no clients to sell the products and services to. Therefore, the amount of website traffic has a direct influence on your business’ success or failure.
You can have the best product in the world at the best price available, and the top agents selling your product, but it will mean nothing if you don’t have customers to sell it to. The competition online is very tough. Advertising alone won’t guarantee you your sales, especially if it is combined with poor marketing strategies and implementation.
Visitors to the website may be new to your site, but they have web intelligence. Committing to programs or other schemes for the sole purpose of sending traffic to your website is not the solution. Customers send by these means to your website, won’t stay long and won’t buy your products or services if they perceive your website as a struggling business.
Some customers will give you leniency when you make mistakes, and will probably learn from your mistakes. They will visit your website willingly for the sole reason that the content of the website is what they are looking for. In other words, the website itself is offering the visitor the necessary benefits the visitor is looking for.
When gaining website traffic, your business will grow in its success. Customers will return to your website, because it contains the solutions they need, they have no need to go to your competition or to keep on searching for a better website.
Here are 8 ways to increase the traffic to your business website.
• Marketing the website. Find a marketer for you products that are within your budget. There are a vast variety of programs for affiliate marketing offered by large companies, especially the business that specializes in eCommerce. As a beginner in the business you can sell your products, for example software or books, by promoting your business on Click Bank, is the ideal tool to use, because it is easy to operate and is cost effective.
• Content on your website. Don’t underestimate the power of good, quality content on the website. Make sure the content is relevant to the products you sell, and interesting to the customer that browses on your website. Good content has a more long-term, permanent effect on website traffic. If you can’t provide content yourself for your website, make use of public domain content that is available online.
• Post original content. The best option is to publish your own, original content, providing customers with relevant information regarding the products you sell. By adding an author’s resource link at the end of the article, you increase the links to your website and to other websites also linked to you. It works like an online search engine.
• Create a list of subscribers. Visitors that find the content of your website valuable would want to subscribe. These users are your loyal visitors, who will visit your website first, expecting to find the solution to their problem on your website. If you continue to provide quality and relevant content, the subscribers will have no reason to search for products on other websites.
• Pay-per-click search engines are great marketing tools that increase the flow of web traffic to your site. The secret is to choose the right keywords and keyword phrases that will send the visitor to your website when they are searching for something related to your products. Keep in mind you pay for every time a visitor clicks on your link. With the right keywords, you’ll ensure that the majority clicks are visitors who will become customers, and not casual visitors that move on to other websites. Topics with high rankings will draw visitors to your site.
• Use blogs linked to your website. Blogs are an excellent tool to keep customers up to date with your products and product information in the form of articles. Do your research and utilize the reasons why visitors will read your blog, and then send them via the blogs with links to your business website. Create sets of blog posts; consisting of 10 blog posts with no less than 250 words each. Use key words and phrases in the particular blogs and posts.
• Pay-per-click improves traffic, a very useful tool, increases website traffic. Search engines pick up on these keyword phrases, which increases your ranking, resulting in more traffic to your website. There are sites that offer traffic. Research the type and quality of traffic and how it could increase your website’s profitability.
• Be active online. Press releases are great tools for advertising your website. Be active online and offline, by taking part in workshops, conferences and industry specific events. Newspapers and magazines are other tools to use for marketing your website. Research how internet traffic works and methods that produce increased website traffic.
Apply the above suggestions to increase the traffic to your website. By operating and marketing your website effectively, you are increasing your website success and thereby the profitability. Test different techniques and discards the ones that don’t work for you.
