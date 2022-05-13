News
Yankees break out big bats for season-high 15 runs against White Sox
CHICAGO — The Yankees answered the challenge.
After the White Sox tied it in the seventh, the Bombers rallied for seven runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth for a 15-7 blow out win at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.
The Yankees (23-8) have won four straight games and are 16-2 in their last 18 games. They scored a season-high 15 runs on a season-high 15 hits, despite striking out 14 times, and maintained the best record in baseball.
After Joe Kelly walked the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, Aaron Judge hit a grounder to shortstop and beat out the throw from Tim Anderson. That not only allowed Marwin Gonzalez a chance to score from third, but Gleyber Torres, who drew a walk as a pinch hitter, never let up and surprised the White Sox by not stopping at third and scoring from second.
Giancarlo Stanton, who finished with a career-high six RBI, singled in two more and Josh Donaldson delivered the knockout with a three-run homer.
That rally saved the night from a big seventh-inning Jonathan Loaisiga mistake.
The right-hander, who closed for the Yankees last season, has struggled this season and Thursday night, that became an issue. He gave up a three-run, game-tying homer to Yoan Moncada in the seventh. That was the third he allowed in 13.2 innings pitched this season, but that tied the total he allowed in 70.2 innings last season.
Stanton had his 35th multi-home run game of his career, and his first of the season. Five of his nine home runs this season have gone to the opposite field. He has seven home runs that have either tied or given the Yankees a lead in the game, the most in the big leagues.
Judge absolutely crushed a 456-foot home run for his major league-leading 11th home run of the season in the seventh. He drove in four runs Thursday with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Over his last 15 games, Judge has gone 20-for-61 with eight home runs and 21 RBI.
Stanton hit his eighth home run of the season and first of the night in the first inning. His two-run shot into the right-field seats scored DJ LeMahieu and gave the young starter a 2-0 lead to work with. After Luis Gil faltered and let the White Sox take the lead in the second, Stanton stepped up and got it back for the Yankees. He hammered another two-run homer into the right-field seats.
Anthony Rizzo, who got a mixed reaction playing in Chicago for the first time since leaving the Cubs, tripled in a run in the third when his hard-hit ground ball caromed off first base and rattled around in the right-field corner. LeMahieu doubled in another run in the fourth.
Gil, making a spot start because the Yankees are in a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, got through four innings having allowed four earned runs. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five. Gil showed the promise and talent which is why he is considered close to the big leagues and he showed why he still needs time in the minors. He struck out two of the first three batters he faced and then got in trouble in the second. He left a fastball over the plate to Luis Robert for a single and reacted by walking Yasmani Grandal on four straight pitches out of the zone. He gave up a one-out, RBI-single to AJ Pollock and a two-run single to Leury Garcia.
He loaded the bases with one out in the fourth and the White Sox scored on a wild pitch that catcher Kyle Higashioka had to jump up for.
The Yankees knew that Gil had been struggling in the minors. Through five starts, Gil has a 9.53 ERA. he’s struck out 25 and walked 12 in 17 innings pitched. His last start, May 5, Gil allowed two earned runs and struck out nine in five innings work. Pitching coach Matt Blake said they “wrestled” with bringing him up for this start, but they were encouraged by his last start.
Gil got people excited last year when he did not give up a run through his first three starts in the big leagues. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat’s undrafted players out-play Philadelphia’s pedigree – it’s sports at its best
There was a moment in the second half of this signature Miami Heat night, this beautiful Thursday night, when the television camera swung to a seated Pat Riley, who arched his neck and lifted his chin and offered the angular idea of an eagle surveying his constructed world.
What was it the poet wrote, about this being your created world – about holding everything that’s in it?
Below on the court, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a star again, not just by strategic ideas like triple-teaming Philadelphia’s best into submission but small-name players like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent outplaying their pedigreed Philadelphia counterparts, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
If you’re tired of egos, exhausted by money, frustrated by the laissez-faire world of pro sports, this was your night. This is your team. This is the antidote of so much that turns you off.
Strus and Vincent climbed the hard way. Strus played in what we’ll call Division 0 – Lewis College outside Chicago – before going undrafted. Vincent, too, went undrafted and played for the Stockton Kings. Not the Sacramento Kings of the NBA. The Stockton Kings of the developmental G League.
They started with belief in themselves and nothing else. Do you have that in yourself? Can you ride that to a built career?
Strus and Vincent, these two non-names, didn’t play against hthe $171 million contract of James Harden and first-round pick of James Maxey in this Heat win in the divisional series.
The out-played them.
They flat-out embarrassed them.
“I think that was Max’s first double-double in his life,’ the Heat’s pit bull, P.J. Tucker, said in looking at a statistics sheet showing Strus had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Strus had a similar double-double the previous game, Tucker was told.
“I think that was the first two double-doubles in his life,’ Tucker said without a pause.
That wasn’t even the signature of this night. It was Strus being asked about playing like this, defining himself in this manner, and saying, “This it too new to me, too new to me, I’m not ready to answer that question yet.”
He tried.
“It’s one of the biggest not only of my career, but of my life,’ he said. “This is one of those moments you want to be in, being a basketball player and doing what we do for a living.”
He was talking of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
“I’m super-excited,’ he said. “I want to start tomorrow.”
Look, the Heat are led by Jimmy Butler, who a big-name and big-money player was central story this series with Philadelphia. Butler played for Philadelphia, moved to the Heat and defined the difference in the franchise. Philadelphia is soft, uncertain. The Heat is tough and unflinching.
The Heat knew Butler fit their culture.
“I love it here,’ Butler said Thursday night.
As much as his story, Strus and Vincent define this blue-ribbon team. Spoelstra and his staff developed them with the kind of open mind – reach your ceiling – that’s often missing. Riley gave them a minimal two-way contract last year and – you want to talk smarts? – a minimal, two-year contract starting this season.
That means about $2 million in the players’ pockets. Who in in the real world would turn that down? Only now they’re either outplaying this idea or the definition of why the Heat is a blue-ribbon franchise. They built hungry players into front-line players.
You have to love how Spoelstra talks. Development of younger players isn’t, “linear,’ he said. There were, “incremental step.” They were questioned by fans – “Things that didn’t resonate with me,’ Spoelstra said, mentioning Vincent’s shooting percentage.
Vincent had never been a pure point guard before. He grew. He learned. He was the best player on the floor for the Nigerian team against Team USA. Strus was a summer-league star. Some franchises say this doesn’t matter. The Heat always show it does.
This is an NBA playoffs without a role-call of big stars. There is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who might be waiting the Heat in the Eastern Conference Championships.
But who else? Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. He’s gone, dispatched by the Heat. There’s no other stand-alone star in the East. That’s the world the Heat thrives, the one Riley and Spoelstra built
They once were the franchise of The Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Now they don’t have a player drafted in the Top 10 on their team. They’re defined by The Undrafted Two. Can you appreciate that? Even love it?
They start undrafted players in the playoffs like Strus and Vincent. They wiin because of them, too. Riley, surveying his world in Game 6 against Philadelphia, had to be pleased by this. But not too pleased. The question becomes if small names can keep winning big.
Heat to host first two games of East finals on Tuesday, Thursday; tickets on sale Friday | Schedule
The schedule is set for the Miami Heat when it comes to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. The opponent, though, remains to be determined.
With the Dallas Mavericks forcing a Sunday Game 7 of that Western Conference semifinal series with their Thursday night victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns, it means the Heat will definitively open their best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals series at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at FTX Arena.
Had the Suns closed out that series against the Mavericks on Thursday, there remained the chance of the Heat opening the East finals Sunday.
The Heat, who eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series with their 99-90 victory Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center, will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in the East finals.
The Bucks lead that best-of-seven series 3-2 heading into Friday’s Game 6 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. If a Game 7 of that series is needed it would be Sunday in Boston at TD Garden.
As the East’s No. 1 seed, the Heat will host Game 1 on Tuesday night and Game 2 on Thursday. If necessary, the Heat would also host Games 5 and 7. All games in the East finals are 8:30 p.m. Eastern.
The Heat announced Thursday night that individual game tickets for their Eastern Conference finals home games go on sale to the general public Friday at 4 p.m.
There will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game.
Fans will be able to purchase home games 1, 2, 3 and 4. Games 3 and 4 will only be played if necessary.
Per the Heat:
“Fans who have purchased tickets for any unplayed games will be automatically issued a refund by Ticketmaster, including fees (except UPS and retail pickup fees). If fans purchase tickets at a retail location, they can secure a refund by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same retail location where the tickets were originally purchased.
“American Express®Card Members get early access to tickets before the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. To purchase during that presale, fans must use an American Express Card. No password is required.
“All Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry. Tickerholders may access their individual playoff tickets via the Heat App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order to gain entry to FTX Arena. For more information, go to HEAT.com/app.”
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: May 19, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: May 21, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
Jace Frederick: Best Wild team ever? Not anymore. Not after this.
There was plenty of discussion late in the season about this Wild team and whether it was the best edition in franchise history. There were certainly arguments to be made.
You likely know the numbers by now. The 113 points and 53 wins compiled during the campaign were franchise records by a wide margin. This roster looks to be the most talented of any Wild team, led by Kirill Kaprizov, who already has made a strong case to be the best player in the Wild’s still relatively brief existence.
But best team in franchise history? Not anymore.
Not after they were ousted in the first round in six games by St. Louis, capped by Thursday’s 5-1 blowout road defeat.
Now the 2021-22 Minnesota Wild will be remembered similarly to many of their predecessors: a regular-season team that flamed out far too early in the postseason.
“Those are not the milestones we’re looking for,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said in April. “Like I’ve talked about all year, there are higher expectations here, and making the playoffs is nice, but that’s not enough.”
Maybe that’s not fair in the NHL, where the difference between teams is so microscopic that the margin for error is almost always nil. You outplay your opponents just to try to boost your win probability to maybe 75 percent, then hope fortune favors your efforts.
But it’s the reality in pro sports. You’re not judged by who you have, but what you do — and, more specifically, what you do when it matters most.
And in that all-important column, the Wild logged another zero.
Perhaps future Wild teams will finally make the leap in May. There is reason to believe that will be the case. Kaprizov is a player capable of carrying a team for multiple rounds, as he nearly did in this series.
Also armed with the likes of Kevin Fiala, Joel Erikkson Ek, Jordan Greenway and Matt Boldy, this team has enough talent to make deep playoff runs. But that was the same tune everyone was singing after last year’s first-round exit: Good season, great future. Wait until next year.
That team, with a core that was a year younger and less experienced, took an arguably better Las Vegas team further before bowing out in seven games. That defeat felt more like a beginning than an end — like a learning experience that had to be absorbed prior to future advancements.
This just feels like failure.
“Next year” came and went, with nothing more than a whimper.
What were last year’s experiences if not to prepare Minnesota for a game like Thursday, in a packed barn in St. Louis against a veteran team? The Wild looked as though they’d never played in such an environment Thursday.
The Blues took an early lead, then blew the Wild’s doors off in the decisive second period to slam the casket on the Wild’s playoff lives.
All of Guerin’s “win now” moves made during the season proved largely ineffective when it came time for them to actually take hold. Minnesota again didn’t appear as though it belonged.
Good season? Great future? Wait until next year?
What were definitive statements last spring now feel, at best, like hopes.
Next year’s seemingly inevitable playoff appearance will be packed with pressure. These guys can’t bow out in the first round again … can they? That’s the reality the Wild have created for themselves. Time will tell if they can handle it. Recent results suggest otherwise.
Marian Gaborik, Richard Park and Andrew Brunette probably didn’t pop a bottle of champagne in celebration of Thursday’s Wild defeat, but they could’ve. Until a Wild team shows the fortitude necessary to make the efforts and plays to make a legitimate postseason push, the mystique of 2003 carries forward like a magical myth that, at this point, does not feel replicable.
The lightning caught in that bottle sailed out to sea long ago, and the Wild haven’t located it since.
For now, this current cast sits alongside the Zach Parises, Ryan Suters, Mikko Koivus and Niklas Backstoms of Wild “lore” — mere footnotes in a largely uninspiring history.
Wait, maybe that’s not fair … at least those other guys won a series.
