Finance
24 Websites for Managing, Promoting, and Marketing Your Self-Publishing Business
Here is a list of websites that you must know about when starting out as a self-publisher. Most of the sites listed are considered to be the biggest names in the industry. They are listed in a random order:
1. Google.com/AdSense: they manage the affiliate programs for many websites. These websites, including BarnesAndNoble.com, require an account with Google AdSense if you want to earn referral fees. Free.
2. LinkedIn.com: a way to list yourself and make professional connections. Free.
3. WordPress.com: the biggest, the easiest, and the best way to create a blog. Free. Also see WordPress.org
4. Scribd.com: PDF document storage and sharing; and sales of documents and eBooks. Free.
5. SmashWords.com: excellent place to get involved with publishing eBooks. Smashwords is an eBook publishing and distribution platform for eBook authors, publishers and readers. We offer multi-format, DRM-free eBooks, ready for immediate sampling and purchase, and readable on any e-reading device.
6. Amazon.com Advantage Program For Books: the largest and most important internet retail sales book site. You are going to spend a lot of time learning about Amazon.
7. BarnesAndNoble.com: the second largest retail sales book site.
8. APSS: The Association of Publishers for Special Sales: helps authors find new opportunities for sales to non-bookstore buyers.
9. iBooks.com: for sales of your eBooks.
10. BookWorks.com: the self-publishers association.
11. YouTube.com: the most important place to show your videos. Free.
12. LightningSource.com: a POD source for printed books and eBooks; will manage your POD sales worldwide, and distribute to Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Considered a back-door way to get your publications into Ingram’s database.
13. BowkerLink.com: the source for buying and managing ISBN’s.
14. FreeBarCodes.com: a great place to create Bookland barcodes for your publications. Free.
15. Linda.com: the best place for learning about publishing software. I spend a huge amount of time using this website.
16. MailChimp.com: mailing list management. Free to a certain extent.
17. EzineArticles.com: authors can post their articles in a searchable database for newsletter publishers to publish. Free.
18. PRLog.com: is an online press release distribution and release submission service. Free.
19. CreativeCommons.org: provides licenses that help the copyright owner share some rights with others. Free.
20. Gravatar.com: a website used to create your personal avatar that will appear where ever you post a comment. Free.
21. CafePress.com: an excellent website to create t-shirts, hats, etc. with graphics and images that you create. Excellent way to add a small side-income to your book sales.
22. SPAWN.org: Small Publishers, Artists, and Writers Network. Excellent way to connect with your peers. A huge amount of helpful information. Their mission is to provide education, information, resources and a supportive networking environment for creative individuals and small business owners interested in the publishing process.
23. IBPA-online.org: Independent Book Publishers Association. Excellent way to connect with your peers. A huge amount of helpful information. IBPA is a trade association of independent publishers. Founded in 1983, it serves book, audio, and video publishers located in the United States and around the world.
24. SelfPublishingReview.com: is an online magazine devoted to self-publishing: book reviews, publisher reviews, interviews, news, opinion, and how to’s.
Here are three more that you must also check out:
25. PayPal.com: a fast, easy, and very popular way to send and receive money.
26. CIPblock.com: librarian and publisher Adrienne Bashista will create the CIP block for your books. Bashista’s goal is to provide quality CIP blocks to the independent publisher at a reasonable price while maintaining a high level of service and quality.
27. Shopify: the biggest, the easiest, and the best way to sell your books through your own online store. No design skills needed, and can easily be customized.
Finance
How to Write an Online Digital Internet Marketing Business Plan
It’s common for businesses embarking in internet marketing and social media to think they need to build their strategies around technology and not look at audience needs first. Every business needs an integrated marketing plan. Sometimes businesses see digital planning as a separate thing but ideally your online marketing plan should be integrated with wider business objectives so it is part of an overall marketing plan.
There are two models that provide a framework for writing an integrated digital marketing plan. The first is called SOSTAC® planning model developed by PR Smith. In plain English this approach means breaking your plan down into six parts: –
- S stands for Situation Analysis – which means where are we now?
- O stands for Objectives which means where do we want to go?
- S stands for Strategy which summarises how we are going to get there
- T stands for Tactics which are the details of strategy
- A is for Action or implementation – putting the plan to work.
- C is for Control which means measurement, monitoring, reviewing, updating and modifying.
You can use the SOSTAC® planning model to build a digital marketing template to fit your business needs and customer profiles.
The second model that’s useful for mapping out a social media marketing plan is Forrester’s POST method. The POST method helps define your social media goals, plan and prioritise your actions. By thinking this through you can create a clear purpose and vision, as well as implementing goals, strategies and tools that will help you to reach the people you are looking to connect with online. The POST method in a nutshell looks at:
- People – Start by looking at your customer’s social behaviours and attitudes. Who do you want to attract on sites like Facebook and Twitter?
- Objectives – Next decide on your social technology goals. Do you want to build relationships or, create brand awareness or improve customer service?
- Strategy – What strategies do you plan to carry out and what is your priority? Determine how your goals will change the way you interact with customers through twitter, a blog, LinkedIn or Facebook page
- Technologies – which ones will you use? Pick the most right technologies that will meet your goals you don’t have to use them all!
These methods will ensure your integrated digital marketing plan put audiences and customers first, identifying their needs and developing a plan with the right mix of online and offline channels to build strong relationships,drive leads and generate traffic to your website.
Finance
Legal Checklist for Startups
The beginning stages of a business can be a hectic time, and it’s easy to overlook the legal aspects of the startup process. However, in order to comply with local and national laws, it’s important that a startup follow the proper legal guidelines. The following checklist will help entrepreneurs know what steps to take to avoid being overwhelmed.
1. Decide Whether to Form a Corporation or a Partnership
A corporation is an entity where only one person makes decisions about the future of the company. A partnership is an entity which involves two or more people in the decision-making process. Which of the two entities you create will be based on the expectations and goals for the company. You’ll also need to register a business name at this point. Check with trademark registrations to make sure you aren’t violating any trademarks with the name you choose.
2. Apply for a Federal Tax ID Number
All transactions made on part of the company are tracked via a tax ID number. It serves as a sort of social security number for your company. You’ll want to register this as soon as possible in order to be in legal compliance.
3. Ensure all the Proper Paperwork is Filled Out and Filed with the Correct Authorities.
For both litigation protection and tax purposes, it is vital that you file the correct forms with the local legal authority. This is often the city government or local courthouse. There is usually a fee associated with the incorporation process that averages around $500.
4. If working in a Partnership, Determine How Much Equity and Responsibility Goes to Each Partner
Determining ownership and other important issues ahead of time can prevent tension and awkwardness in the future. Many partnerships fail to agree on the terms of the partnership ahead of time, which results in oversights later down the line. Determine how ownership is determined, what time commitment is expected, and the sort of salaries each partner is entitled to.
5. Ensure Employees are Properly Classified
Labeling an employee as an independent contractor can lead to legal repercussions and fines by the IRS. If someone is an employee, then you must provide benefits for them if they work over a certain number of hours per week.
6. Establish a Proper Business Plan and Ensure Policies are in Place
A business plan and operational policies will help establish your business and a roadmap to follow for the future.
7. Ensure All Permits are Valid
Depending upon the type of company formed, certain permits will be required. These can include zoning permits, liquor licenses, sales tax license, and more. Certain regulations may be stricter than others depending upon the type of business.
It is always in your best interest to consult with a business lawyer during the formation of a startup. A business lawyer can help ensure you stay in compliance with all laws, including the more obscure regulations you may not be aware of. Following these seven guidelines and seeking legal counsel will help ensure your startup is correct in the eyes of the law.
Finance
Life Cycle Marketing Philosophy and Strategy
Why Use Life-Cycle Marketing?
For many companies, the current recession has made one fact abundantly clear: Doing business the same old way simply will not work. Old methods of sales and marketing are too inefficient, too costly, and they may be a risk to the business itself. Postponing a change in marketing strategy one more year is no longer an option. Web, Direct Mail, Email, Social Media, traditional, and digital advertising must all be in a business’ marketing strategy. Simply stated: Life-Cycle Marketing ensures businesses get the right message, to the right person, using the right media, at exactly the right time.
Consider The Following:
“Purchasing decisions include many factors that most consumers are not even aware of. Five steps are involved in nearly every purchase made: need recognition, information search, evaluation of alternatives, purchase decision, and finally post purchase behavior. Even the simplest purchases can include any or all of these steps.” (Brown, 2005)
“Purchases are further influenced by such things as personal, psychological, and social issues. A good market researcher will study the thought process undergone by consumers, compare it with their demographic data, and use the resulting information to market their products.” (Armstrong et al, 2005)
Marketing Factors: Consumer Buying Behavior
February 01, 2006 by S. L. O’Brien
Life-Cycle marketers use analytics to predict when customers are most likely to buy. They then reach out with incentives aimed at encouraging the consumer to buy from them. Timing and message are keys. Instead of wasting marketing dollars trying to reach a large audience, many of which have no interest at all in the offer, the Life-Cycle marketer targets an audience where he or she is most likely to succeed.
The benefits of a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy extend beyond higher conversion rates. The collection of useful, measurable data will allow a business to develop trends, segments, and behavioral patterns that can be used for more precise targeting. Thus, marketing efforts will become more specific to the consumers’ needs. Their level of trust and appreciation will increase, improving loyalty and soon advocacy.
What is Life-Cycle Marketing?
Life-Cycle Marketing transcends traditional thinking about customers and prospects. Instead of focusing on individual campaigns aimed at the masses, Life-Cycle Marketing instead considers the individual prospect/customer, keeping in mind where they are in relationship to the sale, and communicating with them accordingly. To be effective, A Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy must capture views of the customer as he or she moves through the life-cycle stages: Reach, Acquire, Convert, Retain, and Advocate.
1. The Reach Phase is the starting point. Reach refers to the potential target audience. It can relate to current customers and prospective customers alike. Reach is what advertisers and marketers do to gain their attention. It is getting in front of leads, turning them into prospects. Reach can be exciting. It is the glitz, the ad, the website, the wow, the bang. Reach works best when customers understand a business’ brand, service, or product.
Reach will target the audience at a point when they are most likely to be affected by the message. Advertising, direct mail, variable data direct mail, social media, email or other methods may work well. Unlike many campaigns, all the methods employed during this phase will be coded and measured. The ultimate goal of reach is to acquire prospects, but just in case that does not happen, Reach will gather valuable information to be used in future campaigns.
2. The goal of the Acquire Phase is customer participation. Did the prospect interact with the company? Did they walk in the store, call, email, visit a website? Acquiring a prospect happens the moment a lead shows interest. We know how they responded (e.g. signing up for a newsletter, filling out a credit application, taking a survey, requesting a coupon, downloading a demo or any other action). We have a bona-fide prospect, but actually making the sale could still be in question.
Acquire will define the methods and processes required to handle this phase of the customer life-cycle. Responses will be personalized (age, gender, point of interest, and others), using information gained from the prospect. As in the Reach phase, all Acquire outreach will be coded and tracked so trending data can be collected.
3. The Convert Phase is the point at which the sale is made, and the prospect has been converted into a customer. It may take several actions on both sides of the process before the prospect actually converts.
Convert is the phase where customer segmentation begins. What did they buy? Where do they live? What additional products or services did similar buyers purchase? Age, gender, buying power, the need for additional services, and other factors determine your next move as a marketer. The closer a company can get to its customers at this point, the greater the opportunity to sell them again.
After all, it is more efficient to keep existing customers than to constantly be looking for new ones.
4. The Retain Phase is the process of nurturing the relationship and encouraging repeat sales. It is far easier, and less costly, to sell additional products and services to an existing customer than it is to find new leads.
Current customers have already made the decision to buy. They already have a relationship with a company. They have decided to trust a sales team, product or process. The importance of maintaining, if not enhancing, this trust cannot be overstated.
Retain is where the Life-Cycle Marketing strategy truly enhances business. Knowing that the customer will stray if we neglect him or her, it is imperative we maintain contact. Working closely with management applications to create trending models and tracking mechanisms will help a company retain customers.
5. The Advocacy Phase is the completion of the cycle, returning business to a better beginning. These leads have the word of a friend, a loyal customer, fresh in their minds.
Customers with the greatest life-time value are the ones who advocate on a company’s behalf. They tell their family and friends. They suggest products on social websites. They run fan clubs. They tattoo a company logo on their bodies. Just ask Harley-Davidson how that is working out for them.
Advocating is simply the best marketing tool possible. Advocates will get the attention they need, and if necessary, the tools to do what they do best… sell a company to their network.
How does a company use Life-Cycle Marketing?
Once a company has decided to pursue a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy it must have clear understanding of each phase of the process. Each phase of the strategy builds upon the previous phase, creating an ongoing cycle with predicted expectations and measurable results.
• To begin successfully putting a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy into action, marketers must have a clear understanding of their current business status and their long term goals.
• They need to capture the right data to identify both their profitable and unprofitable customers, understanding their behavior to given offers, incentives and messaging. With that information, they must structure a plan to contact customers at the optimal point when they are ready to act.
• Marketers must have in place an active tool that allows them to check results against objectives and to act accordingly.
• Test, tweak, measure, act. Then, test, tweak, measure, act. It is a never-ending process, but is that not true of all marketing? The difference is decisions made in a Life-Cycle Marketing program are based on facts, not hunches and wishful thinking.
To realize the maximum benefit fully from a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy, marketers should:
- Utilize the life-cycle stage as a means to narrow data collection.
- Create rules and personas for each customer segment.
- Stop thinking campaign, start thinking relationship building.
What about the impact (ROI) of a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy?
Like any other investment a company will undertake, Life-Cycle Marketing should be implemented with clear goals and expectations for its return on that investment. Unlike traditional thinking where an offer is sent and the direct result of that offer is measured, the Life-Cycle Strategy looks at the whole picture. As the strategy itself implies, marketing is conducted over the life-cycle of the customer. In the same fashion, ROI needs to be evaluated over that same span.
Important Considerations:
Findings from a study conducted by about.com
• Repeat customers spend 33% more than new customers.
• Referrals among repeat customers are 107% greater than non-repeat customers.
• It costs six times more to sell something to a prospect than to sell that same thing to a customer.
Like all good relationships, Life-Cycle Marketing relationships take time to develop, and their value should be assessed over time using a variety of measures. Doing this is not always easy, but for the companies that embrace this strategy, the rewards are worth the effort.
24 Websites for Managing, Promoting, and Marketing Your Self-Publishing Business
Minnesota storm victim crushed by grain bin was volunteer firefighter heading out to spot weather
Who from the Magic’s 2021-22 roster will be in Orlando for 2022-23?
How to Write an Online Digital Internet Marketing Business Plan
XRP Flashed A Sign Of Revival; Where’s It Headed Next?
Legal Checklist for Startups
Life Cycle Marketing Philosophy and Strategy
MN Republicans endorse Jim Schultz for attorney general
Jerrod Carmichael’s Remarkable ‘On the Count of Three’ Makes Comedy Out of the Darkest Day
The Future of Digital Marketing: Five Trends to Leverage a Small Business Opportunity
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach