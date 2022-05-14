Finance
5 Essential Tips for a Successful SEO Strategy for Your Business
Large cities are fast paced and busy. Sometimes your can spend hours stranded in traffic while travelling very short distances during peak hours. This makes visiting clients very time-consuming for sales reps on the road.
In a world where time is money, more and more business owners are turning to the internet to generate new customers and grow their company revenue. But achieving success online is not as easy as it once was.
With more and more companies jumping online the competition is getting fierce. Regardless, SEO still provides one of the best returns for marketing investment. With more and more people using Google to conduct research before making a purchase, it is essential that your business can be found on Google.
However, if you are like most business owners I talk with you don’t have the time to market your own business online. After all staying up to date with the latest search engine guidelines and rules is a fulltime job.
It makes sense that most business owners would rather pay an SEO agency, company or individual to complete this work for them. If this is you then make sure you follow these 5 essential tips to achieve a successful SEO strategy for your business.
Tip #1 – Choose a Local Provider: The internet and advancements in communication technology now allows us to connect with someone on the other side of the world in realtime. With this technology you may be tempted to find anyone in the world to provide your SEO services.
However, the internet has also allowed many doors to open up for scam and fraud artists. For this reason it is always best to be able to meet your future SEO provider in person.
By finding a local SEO expert, agency or SEO company to carry out your search engine optimisation campaign, you have the flexibility of being able to catch up with them in person. You can get a lot out of meeting someone in the flesh as opposed to only meeting them via email, texts or even a phone call. Also when dealing with large amounts of money over the internet I am always cautious until I have a good understanding of who I am doing business with.
Create a strong relationship between you and your SEO provider by meeting in person, to ensure a strong result from your campaign.
Tip #2 – No Overseas Outsourcing: Once you have found a local SEO provider ask them if they outsource any of their SEO work overseas. If they do then you might as well work with someone overseas directly. But of course this is going against the first tip!
By outsourcing SEO work overseas, SEO companies can often charge higher amounts in-line with local prices and then get the work done overseas for a fraction of the cost. Meanwhile an overseas SEO provider may have poor English and not fully understand the location they are creating content for. Also they may use automation techniques for their copy writing and link building strategies which can lead to Google penalties. Unfortunately this is a common practice for SEO providers from third world countries.
When your SEO campaign is completed overseas you often receive a very poor standard of work. This can portray an unprofessional image for your business and can even lead to your website getting penalised. So avoid this at all costs.
Tip #3 – Get a Customised SEO Strategy: Achieving a successful SEO strategy requires complex analysis and planning. There are no one-size-fits-all approaches when it comes to SEO. And for that reason you should not choose an SEO package off the shelf and expect to achieve awesome results.
All reputable SEO providers offer a search engine optimisation service that is custom designed for each business they partner with. Reason being is that every business is different in terms of their market, products and services, and business goals.
A successful SEO strategy must take all of this into account and needs to be tailored to the individual business to meet their exact needs.
Tip #4 – Get Progress Reports: Another vital tip is to ensure that your local SEO provider provides progress reports.
Most common is to have a monthly report showing what work was done and how your website rank is tracking. If you are not getting this data then your SEO agency could be doing nothing while taking your money.
Make sure you review this report each time you get it and ensure progress is being made on your business goals.
Tip #5 – Play Safe: At the end of the day choosing who to partner with to provide your SEO services is not an easy task.
Even the most successful SEO strategies take time to blossom into a positive outcome. This is how scam artists get away with ripping people off in the online marketing world. They convey hope to their clients that the benefits will be coming, meanwhile they are simply pocketing your monthly investment each month.
Above all else beware of extremely low prices offered from an SEO provider. Quality SEO services normally costs anywhere in the range of $750-$5000 per month. If you are paying any less than this the SEO company may be using dodgy tactics which may result in a penalty once Google catches on.
Choose Wisely
No-one said choosing an SEO provider would be easy. However, by following these 5 essential tips you will have a much better chance at success.
Do your research and take your time in your decision for choosing who to partner with for your SEO strategy. And also be aware that SEO does take time. But when all the quality work starts to gain momentum your SEO strategy will cause your business to steamroll ahead. Best of luck.
The Ultimate Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy
Every business owner should develop a written guide that presents The Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy for the company. The role of this article is to evaluate the appropriateness of each operational and marketing activity undertaken in relation to the overall business goals.
What To Consider When Strategizing For A Business
If the actions of a company are not found in the marketing strategy that was previously portrayed, this means is that we are firstly dealing with a crisis, motivated by actions of the competition or the changes in the market. Secondly, it could be about a strategy that did not meet the needs of the company.
In any case, the development of sporadic marketing activities that don`t include any consistency can have a negative impact on the company’s image and sales.
A marketing strategy should have clear objectives and must include the following aspects:
- A description of the targeted audience or final customer
- A description of the competitive environment in which the company operates
- The used distribution channels
- The way in which the company is positioned in relation to the competition
- Aspects related to the authenticity of the product and the reason for which customers may choose it over the products offered by competitors
- Pricing strategies in relation to those offered by the competitors
- Marketing expenses – advertising and promotions
- The conducted market research and the final outcomes.
Why Do You Need A Strategic Plan?
A business, regardless of its type, should be based on a clear strategy and should have a strict plan of actions in terms of financial resources, offers, objectives etc. The strategic plan is the synthesis of the key data of the business, including the business idea, its development project, and related calculations.
For a business plan to achieve the goals of the company, it must give due consideration to the following:
- Individual business profile
- The economic environment in which the business will be conducted
- The objectives proposed during the business development
- The purpose for which it was designed (presentation of the company, attracting partners or financiers for an already existing business or launching a new business).
The operating plan is a document designed to
determine the development of an enterprise during a certain period of time. It is used to establish the mission, objectives, and strategies for the effective implementation of specific activities during a specified future interval. The utility of the plan is both internal (as a tool for managers) and external (to obtain financing or to achieve a strategic partnership with another company).
This organizational plan is the preferred method of communication between entrepreneurs, potential financiers, and investors. It is used toarticulate the business strategy, explain the meaning of all the established attributes of the employees, and the role they play in the company. The business plan is, on one hand, a tool to control the entire process of starting and supporting a business. On the other hand, the business strategic plan is an important indicator of the maturity of the business in relation to its operating environment.
8 Tips That You Should Be Doing to Safeguard Your Organization From Check Fraud Right Now!
• 60% of organizations experienced attempted or actual payments fraud in 2013
• 82% of survey respondents report that checks were the primary target for fraud attacks at their companies Eighteen percent of organizations were subject to payments fraud originating from an organized crime ring while ten percent of organizations were subject to fraud from an internal party. Checks continue to be the dominant payment form targeted for fraud. Most payments fraud originates outside the victimized organization.
*Data taken from the 2014 AFP (Association for Financial Professionals) survey
This begs the question, what can be done? Ardent Partners reports that ACH payments and virtual credit card payments are on the rise and expected to increase in usage. However 50% of B2B payments are still made via by check in the typical organization. If your Organization is still not at that electronic payment crossroad yet there are some things you should do right now to safeguard your business from fraudulent activity.
Tips for Organizations
1. Differentiate your accounts by payment type (e.g., wire, ACH, check, virtual card) and purpose (e.g., taxes, payroll).
2. Conduct daily reconciliations of transaction activity.
3. Order checks wisely
o Buy your check stock from a reputable source, store it securely, and destroy it properly
o Use high-quality, blank check stock with built-in security features, which may include fluorescent fibers, watermark, chemical resistance, bleach-reactive brown stain,
o Establish an employee order/reorder policy for check stock.
4. Layer your people
o Assign accounts payable functions to more than one person and make each one responsible for different payment areas.
o Limit the number of official signers. The fewer check signers you have, the lower your chances are of being defrauded.
o Require more than one signature on large dollar check amounts.
o Notify the bank of any change to your accounts payable process and personnel.
o Separate the check writing and account reconcilement functions. Don’t have the same person balancing the bank statement and issuing checks if possible
o Reconcile your account promptly and regularly — quick fraud detection can equal quick recovery.
5. Utilize your bank’s systems
o Set up a separate account of large dollar payments to keep fraud losses at low denomination levels.
o Request detail reports for large dollar items to stay better informed.
o Use Positive Pay. This type of payment system records pertinent information about each check such as the amount, the check number, bank information and date, and then transmits it to the bank to be verified, before the check can be paid.
6. Know your employees
o Make sure you know who you are hiring to handle your money.
o Conduct random audits.
o Have your employees bonded.
o Segregate duties.
o Require secondary approval for exceptions if the purchase order does not match the invoice.
7. Rely on Online Solutions
o Make payments online.
o Use online statements, reporting and reconciliation services to speed the reconciliation process.
o Review online reports frequently.
8. Secure Your Online Correspondence
o Mask account and Tax Identification Numbers in correspondence.
o Use encrypted email for confidential, non-public information.
o Keep up with the latest fraud trends, such as phishing and malware.
At the end of the day if your Organization continues to write checks you need to make sure you minimize your exposure to risk and safeguard your business. Some would argue that if it is going to happen than it will happen. I bet the people on that side of the argument haven’t been compromised before. In any case, the harder you make it on the criminal element, the more likely they will move on to an easier target.
Flood Insurance: Read the Fine Print
There are three types of flood insurance that everyone needs to be aware of. While it is not limited to these definitions, these are what you find in most policies. There is the exception of some insurance companies not including any kind of flood insurance, so read carefully. Better yet, if you want to educate yourself about flood insurance, read on!
There are three types of flooding, namely flash flooding, river flooding and coastal flooding.
The most common type of flooding is flash flooding. This type of flooding occurs due to heavy rain fall in the situated area and swells up very quickly. However, it is also quick to disperse which is a good thing. The only problem is because the water comes up so quickly, it may not be possible for individuals to be evacuated from the prone area. Being the most common because flash flooding can occur anywhere, insurance for this kind of flooding should be found in your insurance policy and if not, consider taking it on.
The next type of flooding definition is river flooding. While this may seem self-explanatory, river flooding is cause by the overflowing of rivers. Unlike flash flooding which disappears quickly, river flooding can take days, even weeks to return to normal levels. A lot of insurance policies do not include this type of cover and it is up to you to find out if you are covered because this kind of flooding is likely to do the most damage. This issue should be pressed even further if you live near running water.
The final type of flooding is coastal flooding. This sort of flooding occurs around the coast line where cyclones are present and strong wind and storm activity. This is defiantly something to consider if you live along the beach or near sea water as the damage can be tremendous, and be caused in a very short period of time. It is almost guaranteed your insurance policy will not cover this unless taken out as an extra premium so please read up on your insurance company’s policy and make sure you are covered.
So, when you read your insurance policy and find out that you are covered for flooding, it is worth doing due diligence and finding out what kind of flooding you are covered for. Ring up your insurance company and find out. If they don’t offer the cover you are after, keep looking because when the crunch time comes, you can bet these companies will do everything they can to avoid paying out, thus rendering your insurance useless. Remember, read actively and use common sense!
