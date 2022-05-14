Finance
A Perspective on Trinidad and Tobago’s Natural Gas Reserves
In 2007, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GOTT) commissioned a consulting firm to do a study of the nation’s natural gas reserves. The report, which became known locally as the Ryder Scott Gas Reserves Report, was made available to the general public during the third quarter of 2007. The report questioned the adequacy of our nation’s gas reserves and this has fueled debate on whether or not the ‘end of the road’ was within sight. The report showed that we are consuming our gas reserves much faster than we are replacing them (finding new reserves). Without any further new field discoveries, our country’s proven reserves (both oil and gas) will be exhausted by the year 2025. Given that this sector is responsible for almost eighty percent (80%) of Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T’s) foreign revenue, it is surprising that public reaction has been negligible. This lack of reaction is probably due to the lack of understanding over the definition of petroleum reserves. Politicians add to the public’s confusion as they attempt to class probable reserves as proven reserves since this makes the situation look significantly better.
There are three (3) main categories of reserves, proven, probable and possible. The industry accepted definitions are as follows:
> Proven Reserves – the quantities of petroleum, which can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable from known reservoirs and under defined economic conditions, operating methods and government regulations. Analysis of geo-science and engineering data determined these quantities from a given date forward and there is a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimate.
> Probable Reserves – the additional reserves which are less likely to be recovered than proven reserves but more certain to be recovered than possible reserves. Analysis of geo-science and engineering data indicate that there is a fifty percent (50%) probability that the actual quantities recovered will be equal to or exceed the sum of the proven reserves plus probable reserves.
> Possible Reserves – the additional reserves which are less likely to be recoverable than probable reserves. Analysis of geo-science and engineering data suggest that there is a ten percent (10%) probability that the actual quantities recovered will be equal to or exceed the sum of the proven plus probable plus possible reserves.
Simply put, proven reserves are like the fish that we caught which we can weigh, smell and eat. Probable reserves are candidates for development. These are like the fish that is on the hook but we are not sure of the size and there is still the chance the fish may get free from the hook. Possible reserves are like fish that may be there in the water but we don’t know for sure. Even though probable and possible reserves may materialize, this is not certain and investors will only proceed with economically feasible projects on the basis of proven reserves. Financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), want certainty and do not lend on the basis of probable, much less possible, reserves.
The industry viewpoint is that there is more gas still to be found. Energy experts believe that the sizes of fields yet to be discovered, are no larger that 0.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf). This is much less that the multi tcf fields discovered in the past. On average, our country consumes 1.5 tcf of gas per year. Yet, for the past few years, new discoveries each year only add up to 0.5 tcf, hence our declining reserves position. These same experts suggest that we need to drill between thirty (30) to forty (40) exploration wells each year, but for 2007 and 2008, only a dozen wells were drilled each year, even though Trinidad is considered to be one of the top ten (10) hydrocarbon provinces in the world.
The global economic downturn is being heralded as the reason for less activity in the sector. Fiscal terms have been tightened so much, that it is no longer attractive for foreign oil and gas companies to explore here. T&T now has one of the highest tax takes in the world. Energy authorities believed that because T&T has such an attractive hydrocarbon province, foreign companies will be lining up to do business, regardless of the tax terms. This belief has been proven wrong. This is a global industry and investment goes where it can get the best return. If proper incentive is not provided, then we will not see an increase in exploration and the sector will continue to decline.
On December 12th, 2007, at the Seventh (7th) Energy Caribbean Conference held in Port of Spain, Trinidad, one prominent politician stated that when he was a young man in the 1970’s, he saw a letter which claimed that the oil and gas were about to run out. The letter was dated decades before that time. Therefore, his position was that we have always found oil and we always will. This is faulty logic. Someday, my fellow Trinidadians and Tobagonians, our luck will run out.
Professional Network Marketing Skills To Win the MLM Game
Successful companies look for mastery of certain skill sets when hiring for a specific job. A person with greater skills gets paid more. In Network Marketing, the same applies; your paycheck grows with your skill level. Let’s look at how increasing your skill set will help you reach your goals faster.
How can anyone expect to earn a six-figure income in Network Marketing with the skills of a minimum wage job? I began my home business career with no skills and proceeded to fail miserably my first six months. I was about to quit when a construction worker who was already earning $15,000 a month after attending several weekend training seminars conducted by a home business millionaire gave me an ultimatum. He said that I would fail and he wouldn’t help me if I didn’t attend the next seminar to get the skills I needed to succeed. Failure was not an option so I borrowed the money and went to learn the skills from a multiple 7-figure earner.
Applying the skills I acquired from that training program, I went on to become the company’s top producing representative in just six months. Shortly after this success I had my business stolen and was pulled into circumstances that left me homeless. So much was taken from me but what could not be taken were the skills that I had acquired from that millionaire. Once you possess a skill, nobody can take it from you.
Once again, utilizing the skills I possessed, I started a new business from the trunk of my car with nothing. The combination of my burning desire to succeed and the skills I obtained from that millionaire allowed me to make $2,000 in 10 hours, $10,000 the next month and $250,000 my first year. Continuing to invest in my skills, I went on to make my first million by the age of 23.
Most of us have chosen a profession where the income maxes out at a level that will never bring us financial independence. The marketplace pays for value and your skill is what determines your value. Take a look at what you earned when you first joined the work force and compare it to what you make now at your current job. What did you do to get to where you are now? It’s simple; you acquired knowledge from experts that increased your skill. That knowledge and skill gave you expertise that produced a higher income. Look at your home based business income right now. If it isn’t where you want it to be, it’s time to acquire the skill to get it there. When you invest in network marketing training to gain professional skills, there is no cap on your income.
So many people join a network marketing business to have the opportunity to earn the incomes of doctors, lawyers and other professionals. Most professionals invest hundreds of thousands of dollars and many years to gain the skills to make a professional income. I invested $25,000 in the first several months of my home business career. That investment has returned millions to me, my family and the many charities we support. Get professionally trained and you will see professional results!
4 Qualities of a Top Electrician
When something goes wrong with the electrical system in your home or commercial business, the only way to take care of the problem effectively and safely is to contact a professional electrician. These individuals are trained in dealing with electricity, getting the job done without putting you or anyone else at risk. Choosing an electrician can be tough, as there are many options throughout the Mornington Peninsula. Let’s explore 4 qualities to look for in a top electrician.
Value
Before signing any contracts or choosing an electrician, take a look at other companies and get quotes on the price of your project. Experts recommend getting at least 3 quotes, but getting more can help you find additional options. Let the electrician you are thinking of working with know exactly what you will need and what you expectations are so that you can get the most accurate quote possible, making comparing companies easy. However, price shouldn’t be your only concern – there is much more than price that goes into choosing an electrician.
Experience & Qualifications
No one electrician is the same as the other, so you should make sure that you receive Morning electrical services from professionals that are capable of handling the task at hand. Some projects may require specialised skills or equipment – some may even require accreditation. A company that has a Master Electrician is ideal, as these individuals provide the highest quality of workmanship and safety. Master electricians are also well-versed on energy efficiency and can offer energy solutions for your home or business.
Communication & Attitude
You don’t want to have a bad experience with an electrician with a bad attitude or workmanship, so it’s essential to evaluate the attitude of your electrician. Is it easy to get in touch with them when scheduling your appointment or asking questions? Do they seem friendly and helpful over the phone or when visiting in person? Do they update you with their time of arrival or let you know if they are going to be late? Do they look, act, and communicate as if they are a professional? Are they licensed and insured?
Recommendations
Before working with an electrician, speak with someone you trust about their experience with Mornington electrical services they were provided with. These recommendations can come in handy, helping you determine whether or not they had a positive experience, which helps predict your experience with the electrician. A good endorsement for electricians in Hastings can be invaluable, giving you the confidence to move forward with your project.
In the end, there are five key questions that you should ask when looking for electricians in Hastings.
- Do they have the proper licensing and insurance coverage?
- Is the quote I was given competitive and fair?
- Do they provide the specialised services I require?
- Is their attitude professional as well as their appearance?
- Do their references seem satisfied with the experience they had?
Once you have answered these questions, you can make a knowledgeable decision in choosing the electrician for your project or emergency.
Demand Segmentation and Concept of Demand Drivers – A Marketing Article
Segementing the Demand for Products/Services by Analyzing Demand Drivers
Traditionally, marketers try to seduce customers to buy product of their choice with tools like ads, POPs, offers and freebies, discounts and credit limits, better service offers and product features, etc.
But can we segment the total available demand? This article discusses how we can do that that.
Marketers have been interested in cracking demand by making more of sales by tools like increased sales force, increased visibility and by direct Marketing tools. These have been instrumental in increasing the bottom lines of most of the organizations in India. A backward integration of the same demand would arise into need generation. A simple difference between need and demand is that demand would be backed by the ability, whereas need would only take care of the willingness to buy the product or service. A Beggar dreaming for air travel can be taken the case of need, though he dreams of it (willingness), he doesn’t have the money (ability) to pay for it. This is a case of need and marketers are not interested here. Now comes the case of a businessman aspiring for air travel. He has got both the ingredients needed, Ability as well Willingness. And marketers are interested here since it makes demand, cracking it as per your wish is their job. Now the question is; can you crack demand from the point of need arisal?
Demand Segmentation
Segmenting the available demand would be of real interest. It shall be important for analysis as well action. We shall analyse the demand in three simple tiers. How a brand is effective in creating demand rather than fulfilling it shall be analysed, The concept of Demand Drivers also shall be analysed.
Need Based Demand
I have seen when a train approaches station many local vendors might be selling consumable items depending on the time. Suppose if a customer has got thirst (Need) and he has the money to buy a bottle of packaged drinking water (Demand), He will wait till the vendor selling water comes. Two cases arise here. Either he can opt to consume whatever the vendor sells ( His need is addressed) or he can wait for a specific brand to come ( He has a brand choice ). The latter would fall to 2 nd category. We would analyse the former case here. Coming back to the example given his need of thirst is being addressed by the water available with the vendor. The brand which is available with the vendor gets sold, not the one of marketers choice. This is diagrammatically represented by figure I in which bottom of the pyramid gives the volume of demand and the area of the trapezium is propotional to the total demand for it. Since the area is large the demand would be more. But since the demand is more there would be more brands/products to satisfy it. Here the point to be noted is that not the brand is pulling the customers towards buying it, but the need of the consumer. Brands fitting here are a “Me too” type of brand, where due to customer need the brand sells. An increased sales force than other marketing functions will result in increased sales of the brand. A brand fits in here when it is a me too type brand satisfying the need. More number of choices will be available since the demand in that segment is more. It would be hard to create a brand awareness in this segment as only need pulls the demand and not brand. There is very little or no differentiation in this part as literally all products deliver the same benefit. Customers tend to prefer those products whose perceived benefits are more compared to others. Ie value for money products.
The need based demand of course satisfies the basic needs of the consumer. He doesn’t have a brand choice here because he cannot postpone the need/requirement. What ever comes in his way he is ready to consume to satisfy his need. Rather a first come/ first serve kind. Need based demand forms the largest portion in the figure as this need arises for everyone, even for a layman. The basic needs as proposed by Maslow arises for one and all, even for animals! There are no choices here like “I want this/ I want that”. The need if strong will be satisfied by anything that comes in sight. Returning to the before said “first serve” method. The need based demand though the largest in the pyramid is the hardest to crack. I am not saying that its not possible to crack this, but its hard and is possible only if the consumer is able to postpone his need, so that his brand choice surfaces. Its simply because the consumers are unable to postpone their need, or rather have a specific brand choice. For marketers it will be hard to crack this zone and all the marketing efforts put here is will be in vain.
Brand Based Demand
We shall return to the previous example, where the consumer is looking to quench his thirst. Suppose a vendor is selling X brand water whereas he needs Y brand, and if he is prepared to wait, till Y brand arrives, or he is not prepared to purchase X brand since he does not have Y, we can say that the demand is brand based. This forms the middle tier of the demand pyramid where the demand though little is well segmented. Different brands carry different market share and the offering is well differentiated. Customers are aware of the fact that the brands they buy in fact speak of themselves and so make choices. As seen in the demand pyramid the demand here is less than that in tier 1 – need based demand. Marketing tools will work here as they try to reinforce the customer minds with the brand image. Success of these tools can be determined by how good is the brand in making a preferred choice of the customer.
Brand based demand arrives when the customers brand choice comes. He is able to postpone/change the demand so that his brand choice prevails. Unlike in tier1 – Need based demand marketers are interested in this segment, though the volume of demand is less than that in tier1, because they can crack this segment. And although customer has a brand choice here unlike that in the first, his choice can be changed by the activity of the marketer. Here the before said sales tools come into picture. Marketers, majorly focuses their activities here, as they are bound to yield results better. A brand choice of a customer can be changed to another one of marketers choice by wooing the customer to his side by the tools mentioned above. Its of marketers delight to make more and more of those. Offers / discounts / freebies are the easier way of showing results for the efforts put in.
Demand Drivers
These form the top most portion of the demand pyramid. These are essentially need/Demand creators. This can be well explained with an example. We shall take example from the passenger car industry. Currently in our country depending on the price a customer can go to any levels of purchase, from the Rs 1 Lac Nano to the Crore Buggatty. Now we shall take the example of a customer going for a Rs 10 Lac car. Suppose he saves close to Rs 3 Lac a year in the next five years he can opt for an entry level Benz or Audi. Rather than going for the Rs 10 Lac car, which many might have, he can dream of Owning a Mercedes within the next five years, Now is demand created here? The demand which was there initially for a Rs 10 Lac car has been postponed for something higher. The brand appeals to the emotional part of the customer as well others. Mercedes car often carry the tag of ‘I have arrived’, a feeling appealing to the emotional part. Reminds me of the old Britannia jingle when a little girl is thinking of growing up like her elder brother. True when she grows up she will have demand, from her pocket money or whatsoever. But it will be specific. Now the point is to crack her demand in the latter stage from the point of need generation (At the young age ). After becoming a specific demand, marketers will be able to do less only as demand is specific and unchanging. Demand drivers do this job, they are effective in creating demands, and that too specific. This is not only true in the premium offerings but in the mass category too if a brand is successful in differentiating itself from others. The demand as the pyramid shows is the least when compared to others but is the most specific. Customers who fall in this category are brand specific and have their choices. It will be hard to woo the customers from one brand to another. Another example would be a customer using a parker writing pen. Though he can use a popular Rs 5 pen he has opted for the Rs 100 more parker pen because gives him an elated feeling. He will save for many a month to buy this offering. And since he carries a parker pen he won’t hesitate at any chances to show off his pen. I know of people who buy a second hand Mercedes and keep it in front of their house only for other people to say that his house owns a Mercedes, will not take it out for a ride because of low mileage. Only for showing off.
Demand drivers in fact appeal to the emotional part of a person as well. A touch and feel of the product makes him feel elated, and owning it increases his image. Demand drivers are effective in creating need at the initial stage and then move on to create specific demand at the latter stage thereby performing as demand creators. Marketers should work on the brand and continue to position it as a dream brand in the minds of customer. Aspiration for the brand should be created. Its like a dream product for the customer. In short a demand driver can be termed as a product which is capable of creating demand by itself!
