Aaron Hicks emerges from slump after moving to No. 9 spot as ‘double leadoff’
CHICAGO — Aaron Hicks needed one. The Yankees centerfielder had been struggling going into Friday night’s game, on a 2-for-30 slide. In his first at-bat of the night, Hicks doubled and drove in a run in the Yankees 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was Hicks’ first extra base hit since April 12, when he homered. He finished the night 1-for-4.
Hicks found himself hitting in an unfamiliar spot. He was dropped to the No.9 spot in the lineup. Hicks had not been at the bottom of the starting lineup since 2017.
Aaron Boone said it wasn’t punishment or taking the pressure off the struggling outfielder. Instead, he sees his on-base percentage as something they can take advantage up while he finds his power. Hicks is among the best in the league in drawing walks with an 18% walk rate.
“The one thing Aaron’s doing really well right now still getting on base and to have that on-base presence on the nine hole is something that I value and can kind of serve as a double leadoff hitter,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game. . “He can get on base in front of our guys in the middle, Judge, Donaldson and Stanton tonight, so I just really value….while he’s kind of finding his way right now, still his ability to get on this has been there all season so far. I think that’s valuable.”
In his previous 10 games, the center fielder is 2-for-30 or .067/.263/.067. Overall, he’s hitting .215/.364/.253 with a .617 OPS, the second lowest of his career.
HELLO AGAIN
After just one start in the minors, Clarke Schmidt was back with the Yankees on Friday. The right hander took the spot left after the Yankees optioned spot starter Luis Gil back to Triple-A.
Schmidt began the season with the Yankees, made four appearances and pitched to a 1.08 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched. He was sent to Triple-A on May 1 when the rosters were cut down from 28 to 26. The plan at the time was to stretch him out as a starter.
He went 2.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three in his only start.
“I mean, it’s tough. It’s a little bit of an environmental change. But yeah, it was good to get my pitch count up. That was my main goal going down there was to kind of build that pitch count up for a start,” Schmidt said. “And so I did like close to 50 (pitches) in my last start, so I mean, I would assume I’m available for around 70 or 80, whenever needed. So yeah, it’s very good to get that in.”
Gil gave the Yankees four innings Thursday night, but the Bombers had to send him back to replenish their bullpen with Schmidt.
“He’s got some length still built up, not the full starters build up, but he’s a guy that can give us some innings out in the bullpen,” Boone said. “He has thrown the ball really well for us when he was here and in his outings so he’s the guy that when we go to him, we have a lot of confidence in him and like where he’s at in the season.”
RORTVEDT UPDATE
Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired from the Twins, has been shut down with a knee issue. Boone said they are trying to figure out what exactly it is.
“We’re kind of trying to get our heads wrapped around that and so he’s just caught the other day and then the knee was kind of catching on him a little bit,” Boone said. “So we’ve got to see.”Boone said he expects tests to be done soon.
Rortvedt just returned to the field after missing most of spring training with an oblique strain, which the Yankees knew he had when they acquired him in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins and brought back Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Rortvedt.
The Yankees were very high on the young catcher, who is considered an excellent receiver. When his recovery from the oblique injury turned out to be slow, the Yankees went out and traded for Jose Trevino. So Rortvedt obviously doesn’t factor into the big league picture at the moment.
“We’re obviously, knock on wood, in pretty good shape here right now with our catching situation,” Boone said. “But still, we’re really excited about him and what he brings to the table too. So we just got to get him right now and feel like at some point he’ll play a factor for us.”
Jaylen Twyman ‘blessed’ to be back with Vikings after being shot four times last June
Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was visiting relatives last June in his native Washington D.C. and looking forward to a month later taking the field for the start of training camp. But in an instant his season was derailed.
Twyman, who was then a rookie and seven weeks earlier had been selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Pittsburgh, was sitting in a vehicle. Suddenly, shots rang out and Twyman, an innocent victim, was hit four times.
“I don’t remember too much about it,’’ Twyman said about the June 21, 2021 incident in which four people were shot but all survived. “I kind of blacked out in the situation.”
Fortunately, Twyman’s injuries were not serious. He called it “definitely amazing” that he suffered “flesh wounds” that were “nothing but a little knickknack.” But the wounds still were severe enough to end his season.
Twyman was placed on the non-football injury list and sat out 2022. He returned last month for the start of offseason drills and went through practice Friday on the first day of a two-day rookie minicamp at the TCO Performance Center.
“It felt good,’’ Twyman said. “I’m glad to be back. It’s a blessing. … I’ve been stronger than I’ve ever been and I’ve been ready to just keep working and getting better each day.”
After the shooting incident, the Vikings released a statement saying that Twyman was “expected to make a full recovery.” But Twyman said “physically, it took a couple months” to recover.
Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been impressed with how Twyman has bounced back.
“Jaylen has worked very hard to come back from his wounds,’’ Rosenhaus said. “I believe he has a bright future in the NFL due to his determination and talent. I’m excited to see him on the field in pads in training camp (starting in late July). He is a terrific young man with a wonderful personality. It’s easy to root for Jaylen.”
Twyman was drafted by the Vikings to help provide an interior pass rush. When he last played, he had 10 ½ sacks for Pittsburgh in 2019. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As Twyman continues to work his way back, Vikings first-year coach Kevin O’Connell likes what he has seen so far.
“He’s been one of those guys that you love to look in his eyes so far through (offseason drills),’’ O’Connell said. “He’ll be a guy we’re watching closely as we get into (organized team activities) and his continued ascent throughout this offseason program.’’
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Twyman hit the weights after recovering from his wounds, and said that it shows.
“I’m stronger than I’ve ever been, you know,’’ he said. “The other day I tested my strength a little bit. I put a little it of (more) weight on the bar, and I felt pretty good.”
Twyman said he might have been able to come off the non-football injury list at some point last year had the Vikings needed him. Although that didn’t happen, he considered it a valuable experience spending the season around the team.
“I felt like I could have helped, but at the same time I was still learning the plays, getting in the swing of things as a rookie,’’ he said. “So me sitting back and learning from (defensive tackles) Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts, it helped me. I’ve benefitted from watching those guys and getting those mental reps. … (It helped) being on the road with those guys or being an extra set of eyes on the sideline to help the D-line.”
Looking at the big picture, Twyman remains thankful the injuries he sustained were not more severe.
“I’m definitely relieved, and it’s a blessing,’’ he said. “I give the glory to God. I’m just happy to be back.”
Giancarlo Stanton & Aaron Judge are finally becoming Yankees’ bash brothers
CHICAGO — This is what they dreamed of back in the winter of 2017 when they made the deal for Giancarlo Stanton. Putting him in a lineup with Aaron Judge, the Yankees imagined the twin towers powering them to wins. Friday night, for the second straight game, Judge and Stanton homered in the same game to power the Bombers to a 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Yankees (24-8) have won five straight and secured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox, meaning that they will be undefeated in 10 series this season. It was the sixth time this season the Bombers have scored double-digit runs, matching their total for the 2021 season.
Judge, Stanton, Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson each homered and Gerrit Cole posted his fourth straight quality start in a row.
Cole held the White Sox to three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out nine over 6.1 innings. He got 19 swings and misses, eight on his four-seam fastball. Michael King allowed a run in the
Judge hit his major-league-leading 12th home run in the fourth, a solo shot off Vince Velazquez. He has eight homers in his last 13 games and nine homers in his last 15. Of his 35 hits this season, 18 have been homers. He has also hit six doubles.
Stanton hit his 10th homer of the season in the first inning. It was his sixth home run in his last six games. The two-run shot off Velazquez, scoring Aaron Judge, was the eighth of his homers that has given the Yankees a lead or tied a game.
It was the 22nd time since they have been teammates that Judge and Stanton have homered in the same game and when they do you can pretty much call it a night. The Yankees are 21-1 when the two sluggers homer in the same game, but the one loss was against the White Sox. That came in the Field of Dreams game last season in Iowa.
Gallo hit his fourth of the season in the fifth. It was a solo shot off Velazquez and his first home run since May 4 at Toronto. Gallo has a hit in his last three games.
Josh Donaldson hit his second homer in as many nights, his fourth of the season in the top of the ninth, scoring Judge.
Aaron Hicks, who was dropped to the No.9 spot in the lineup for the first time since 2017, doubled in a run in the second. He was 2-for-30 coming into the game. Hicks scored on Donaldson’s double. Jose Trevino scored on DJ LeMahieu’s ground out.
Tim Anderson and Donaldson had to be separated at third base in the bottom of the first inning. The White Sox shortstop was diving back to third base on a pickoff attempt when Donaldson’s tag was hard and pushed him off the bag. After he was ruled safe by third base umpire Chris Guccione, Anderson gave Donaldson a shove as he got to his feet. Guccione quickly got between them, but the benches cleared, bullpens emptied and there were minutes of standing around and staring angrily at each other.
Cole got the Yankees out that first inning, despite some sloppy defense behind him.
Anderson’s line drive deflected off Judge’s glove in right field for a double to lead off the bottom of the inning. With one out, Isiah Kiner-Fale booted Luis Robert’s ground ball and then bobbled it as he tried to pick it up and what should have been a double-play turned into a bases-loaded situation for Cole. He struck out Gavin Sheets and AJ Pollock to end the inning.
The Yankees righthander wasn’t able to bail Kiner-Falefa out in the sixth. The shortstop sailed a throw to first high allowing Robert to reach leading off the inning. Kiner-Falefa was not given an error on the play, but the next batter, Sheets, made it a costly mistake when he homered.
That cut the Yankees lead to 7-3.
The White Sox scored their other run when Cole balked with Robert on third base in the fourth inning.
Kiner-Falefa had been a steady presence at shortstop, but in his last three games he’s been charged with three errors and could have had four for the throw in the fourth.
Big Decision By Supreme Court On NEET Exams 2022 — Check Details
NEET PG 2022 Postponement Live Updates: Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG Exam, new dates soonNEET PG 2022 Postponement Live Updates from Supreme Court hearing are here.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Date has been set for March 12, 2022 by NBE and a plea has been filed in SC seeking NEET PG 2022 postponed to a later date. It will be heard by a Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and others and challenges NEET PG Regulations, 2000 while seeking a change in Internship deadline.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Postponement plea will be heard by Supreme Court today, on February 4, 2022. National Board of Examinations, NBE has set NEET PG 2022 Exam Date for March 12, 2022.
But due to a clash with Counselling dates, and delay in Internships owing to COVID-19 duties, aspirants want exam postponed. SC hearing is expected to be led by Justice DY Chandrachud.
Check latest updates on NEET PG 2022 Postponed or not, Supreme Court hearing, exam dates and other news here.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Exam has been Postponed today, on February 4, 2022, just when the matter was up for hearing in Supreme Court. The exam postponement has been announced by Union Health Ministry and official orders have now been released. A copy of the order has also been shared below.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Date was set for March 12, 2022. However, with the constant demands of exam postponement, Union Health Ministry has decided to defer the exam date by 6-8 weeks and accepted the demands of all students. National Board of Examinations, NBE has been directed to now postpone the exam and not hold it on the mentioned date.
Students may please note that NBE is yet to comment on the postponement of NEET PG 2022. Since the orders have just come in, updates on registrations, and other dates can be expected in some time. Today, February 4, 2022 was also the last date of exam registering for the exam. However, with this announcement, the deadline is likely to be extended or changed.
The post Big Decision By Supreme Court On NEET Exams 2022 — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
