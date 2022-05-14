Finance
All About Google Analytics
Google Analytics is a free tool by Google for website analytics that provides basic analytical data and statistics for search engine optimization and marketing purpose. The service is available to anyone with a Google account.
It is a free medium web analytics service which is offered by Google to track and report website traffic. It was launched by Google in November 2005. It is now the most widely used web analytics services on the Internet. Combined with AdWords, users can now be verified online campaigns by tracking landing page quality and conversions (goals). Objectives might include sales, lead generation, viewing a specific page, or downloading a particular file.
Its analysis can recognize poorly performing pages with methods such as funnel visualization, where visitors came from, how long they stayed on the website and their geographical position. The e-commerce reports shows a site’s transactions, revenue, and many other commerce-related metrics. On September 29, 2011, It launched a Real Time analytics, enabling a user to have insight about visitors currently on the site. A user can have 100 site profiles. Each profile generally corresponds to one website. Also it provides various advanced features which include custom visitor segmentation. It can even have e-commerce reporting can track sales activity and performance. It is limited to sites which have a traffic of less than 5 million page viewers per site unless linked to an AdWords campaign.
Google Analytics is applied with “page tags”, in which case it is called the Google Analytics Tracking Code. Which is a snippet of JavaScript code that the website owner adds to every page of the website.
Google Analytics features include the following:
• Integration with other Google products, such as AdWords, Public Data Explorer and Website Optimizer.
• Custom reports.
• Email-based sharing and communication.
• Segmentation for analysis of subsets, such as conversions.
It is brought toward small and medium-sized retail websites. The service has limitations that make it less suited to more complex websites and larger enterprises. For example, the system collects data through a JavaScript page tag inserted in the code of pages the user wants to collect data on. The page tag functions as a Web bug to gather visitor information. However, because it’s relying on cookies, the system can’t collect data for users who have disabled them. Google also uses sampling in its reports rather than analyzing all available data.
Furthermore, some security experts have raised concerns about privacy issues with Google Analytics. Through the Google Analytics Dashboard, users can collect information on people whose websites link to social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter. It automatically categorize traffic as coming from a search engine if the referring URL is from its list of known search engines and there is a search term identified in that URL. Both organic and paid search engine traffic is put into this group. This is known as Search Engine Traffic.
In addition, Google Analytics for Mobile to be applied to mobile websites. The Mobile Package contains server-side tracking codes that use PHP, Java Server Page ASP, or Perl for its server-side language. However, many ad filtering programs and extensions and the mobile phone app Disconnect Mobile can block the Google Analytics Tracking Code. This prevents some traffic and users from being tracked and leads to holes in the collected data. These limitations are considered small affecting only a small percentage of visits.
7 Top Reasons To Make Money Online With Affiliate Programs
There are numerous ways to make money on the internet, but for many people, it’s a challenge deciding how, and where to focus.
I believe that affiliate marketing provides the best opportunity.
The great thing about affiliate marketing is that you don’t need to have a product of your own.
But what is affiliate marketing, and what is an affiliate?
An affiliate is someone who enters into an agreement with a merchant who may be a product owner, or an online or offline shop or supplier, to promote their product or service in return for a commission for a specific action.
With affiliate marketing, the affiliate drives traffic to a merchant’s products and, depending on the agreement, gets paid a commission if a product is sold, or gets paid a fee if a lead is generated.
The commission paid varies greatly between products. Digital products often have high commissions – 65% to 70% for a sale is not unusual.
Physical products tend to have much lower commissions. Payment for a lead can be a little as a few cents, to as much as 35$. And the lead required could be as simple as an email address, or a completed credit form.
When you sign up as an affiliate with a merchant or an affiliate network, you receive links that include your personal referral code. You may also receive ‘creatives’, such as banners, emails or other text, you can use in promoting the product or service. Each product that you promote can have particular guidelines for acceptable methods of promotion.
Affiliates are generally website owners who send traffic, via links to a merchant site. This process is generally known as Cost Per Action (CPA).
The traffic is normally from a website, but it may also be from banner adverts placed on other people’s sites, emails sent out to Opt-in lists, links from pay-per-click adverts, links in articles, blogs, or forums, and will be subject to the restrictions placed on the affiliate by the agreement with the merchant.
The links you use contain special code that tracks how the client you have introduced, got to the merchant’s website and fulfilled the required action, so that you are recognised as the introducer and get paid.
The best thing is, as an affiliate you can make money online without a product of your own.
This is a perfect way for newbies to start an internet business, because:
- start up costs are very small
- you don’t need premises
- you can work from home
- there is no need to employ staff
- there is no need for stock inventory
- you can work when you like
and the best thing is
- you don’t have to have your own product
How do you find affiliate marketing programs?
Affiliate programs are everywhere. There are lots of well established affiliate networks such as ClickBank, Commission Junction, and Marketers Choice that represent digital product merchants where it’s free to register and browse through the products and merchants they represent. You can sign up and be making money immediately,
There are also lots of affiliate networks that represent physical big-name product retailers, such as Dobe, and Affiliate Window, and buy.at.
Frequently, websites will advertise with a small affiliate link at the bottom of their website inviting applications from publishers (as affiliates are referred to).
Most affiliate networks are free to join, but some are quite particular about who they let into the network, than others. It is also normally free to join as an affiliate, but sometimes there is a registration fee.
So setting up an online affiliate marketing business is very low cost. All you need is a website, domain hosting, and a little software to help you research your niche market.
All you need to do to make money online with affiliate programs, is to drive traffic to your merchant’s products, and if the potential client performs the required action, and you will earn your commission.
Affiliate marketing is a brilliant way to make money online; a real work from home business. You can download a helpful list of affiliate networks free, at the authors website, to get you started.
The author specialises in Affiliate Marketing.
Making A Digital Marketing Strategy To Beat Google Penguin Updates
Major online search engines update their search algorithm at regular intervals to provide more relevant and updated information to their users. But in comparison to other search engine algorithm changes, the Google Penguin and Panda updates have compelled many digital marketers to completely revamp their digital marketing strategy. Since Google rolled out the Penguin update in 2012, the ranking and visibility of many websites have been affected negatively. Many digital marketers even find it a daunting challenge to make and implement a search engine optimization plan to beat the effects of ongoing Penguin updates. You can always consider some effective ways to maintain the rank and visibility of your clients’ websites on Google.
Start Using Social:
The search engine algorithms lack the capability to figure out the human factor. So, major search engines are putting emphasis on social over last few months. The search engine algorithms normally fetch information based on certain criterions. But the use of social media metrics will make the search engine results more accurate and relevant. Some companies use social media promotions as an alternative to search engine optimization. But you must make a comprehensive strategy to promote websites on the search engine as well as social networking platforms. The inclusion of social metrics will make it easier for you to reduce the impact of Penguin updates.
Avoid Posting Junk Content:
Before Google started rolling Penguin updates, it was easier for SEO professionals to promote a website through backlinks. Many SEO service providers were simply posting junk content on various online platforms to get backlinks for their websites. But the Google updates have made it essential to acquire fresh authority links. While posting content, you have to check the authority of the website, and the value of the link connected to your website.
Consider Creating Your Own Link Network:
Earlier, many SEO companies used to promote website by becoming paid members of digital marketing companies. The subscription enabled them to post all types of content on the link network provided by the marketing companies. But the Google updates have almost destroyed these large link networks. Instead of looking for reliable link networks, you can consider sharing the content by hosting your own domains. When the website will get a number of links from different IPs, it will be easier to increase its rank and visibility on Google results pages.
Post Regular Blogs:
The ongoing Google algorithm updates have provided you an option to become a real authority on a specific product, service or niche. If you do not have adequate knowledge on the product or service, it is time to evaluate the information gathered from various sources. A huge collection of information can be shared through the readers, while encouraging them to visit your website. You can add a blog section to your website, and share information by posting blogs on a regular basis. At the same time, you can also share the information through guest blogging to get more relevant backlinks to your website.
Start Using Videos:
The ongoing Penguin updates have encouraged many professionals to explore fresh and innovative ways to promote a website. In addition to implementing white label SEO and social media marketing techniques, you can further promote the website by posting videos. The videos are effective in conveying detailed information about a product, service or website in an engaging and interesting way. Further, the videos can also contribute towards increasing the rank of your website on Google results pages. In addition to being indexed quickly, the video and multimedia content can further hold their ranking over a longer period of time, in comparison to the conventional and textual content.
Is Search Engine Optimization Effective?
The internet is a breeding ground of “get rich quick” schemes. This is especially true of SEO. If you have been in business at all no doubt you have received (possibly quite frequently) a slew of offers for guaranteed business. Because of all of the blatantly false advertising SEO seems to get a bad rap. It is dismissed, but should it be?
What is SEO?
In our quest for the truth about SEO we must first understand what it is before its effectiveness can be determined. SEO or search engine optimization is a branch of online marketing that deals with getting your site listed in search engines (Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.) for specific search terms. For example, if you sell birds in your store you might want customers to see your name when they type “talking parrot” into Google. In order to appear you would want to use search engine optimization.
A Few Points of Order! (This is important)
Now that we understand what SEO is let’s take a look at a few common phrases you’ll hear from bad SEO marketers (RUN!). We can guarantee you a number one spot on Google! This is impossible. First, as can be seen from the latest PANDA update this year on Google, the rules can change. Second, your search results are a representation of how important and how closely your site matches your search terms in comparison with your competition.
If your competition has a better SEO program and is viewed as more important they will rank above you. We can guarantee you X results per month! (sales, hits, etc.) See above! Again, sales (conversions) are a result of not only traffic being driven to your site, but qualified traffic (i.e. customers ready to buy your specific product).
They must also find what they are looking for (i.e. your site is optimized). Now I will guarantee something! The person making that claim is highly likely to be a sales rep with little or no SEO experience. They are also most likely looking at your site for the first time as they make their umpteenth cold call for the day. Sensing a pattern? Run from companies that guarantee stuff.
Does SEO ever work?
OF COURSE! A well run SEO program can and does generate millions of dollars per month for quite a few companies, see Amazon, Wal-Mart, etc. When you need to find directions to a new restaurant, reviews, want to buy a new gadget, etc. where do you turn? Google! So does everyone else. If your business appears on page one for important and relevant search terms you will see new visitors. Assuming your website and content are target correctly this will lead to new sales.
Tracking your Results
Your new campaign is now up and running. Congratulations! How effective is it? Usually when I ask this question about previous marketing I get the glazed look of confusion. To be truly effective any marketing program must be backed by detailed metrics and analysis. Nothing will be perfect from the start and a good marketer will tweak the SEO campaign as the months roll on to ensure effectiveness. He will also provide a detailed analytics report beyond I made these links this month.
Patience is a Virtue
One of the most often asked question in any search engine optimization campaign is when I can expect results. Unfortunately, many business owners have the mistaken impression that you can double your money in a month with SEO. This is unfortunately false. A well run search engine optimization campaign can take up to 3 months to really get up and running and see concrete results. It will likely take 6-12 months to see dramatic sales increases.
Keep in mind that these are estimates largely determined by the amount of money spent on the SEO campaign and the stiffness of competition. (i.e. if you want to rank top 3 for online store (about 945,000,000 results) in 6 months with $100 a month in campaign it’s not happening). To summarize, a Search Engine Optimization program can be a life blood to your business. In order for that to happen it though, you must have a well run, well maintained, and must be analyzed.
