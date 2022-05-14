Finance
Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub
Many people who first see the Takagi soaking tub are attracted to the compact and unique styling of Takagi Japanese bathtubs. Once they have the opportunity to relax and soak in one, they are intent in obtaining one for their bathroom. Before heading out to purchase Takagi tubs; you will want to have the answers to these questions in hand.
- How large of a Takagi Japanese Soaking tub are you considering? Measure the space you will be placing the tub in, so you will be able to narrow down models that meet your needs. One that is too large will not fit. One that is too small will need a lot of framework around it to fill the space or will need to be freestanding.
- Will the Takagi bathtub need an enclosure around it and what materials will you use? There are units that come in one piece and can fit right into your existing tub space. This allows for the most convenient way to get a Takagi soaking tub. Other types of Takagi bathtubs require a framework be built around them.
- What materials are Japanese Soaking bathtubs available in? There are generally three choices available: wood, fiberglass and porcelain. Wood Takagi Japanese bathtubs should be made of Hinoki wood to prevent rotting. The wood tubs are lightweight and surprisingly durable. Wood is the most common material used in traditional Japanese bathtubs. Porcelain Takagi Japanese bathtubs hold heat well but are heavier. Check the underlying floor in your bathroom to ensure it will hold up. Fiberglass Takagi Japanese bathtubs are composed of lightweight fiberglass that allow for the most variety (size, shape and color) of Takagi Japanese soaking tub.
Will you be replacing an existing bathtub with a Japanese soaking tub or putting the tub outdoors? If you are replacing an existing bathtub; the water and pipe fittings for the old bathtub may be usable. Working with the plumbing you already have can save time and money.
When it comes to the traditional ways, Takagi tubs were very often placed outside of the home to enjoy nature’s scenery. It’s possible to place these inside, but you will need to put waterproof flooring with a drain in the center in your bath.The reason for this is the more traditional the soaking tub is; the more spillage you will receive. Takagi bathtubs do not have a spill guard around them like standard bathtubs do.
What is your total budget for this project? Items that you might include in this are:
- Cost to purchase a Takagi Japanese tub.
- Any repairs or adjustments needed to place the Takagi Japanese bath tub of your choice. Include any electrical, plumbing, masonry, and carpentry modifications here.
- Labor. Decide if you can or want to perform any of the work to save you money. Japanese bathtubs are very easy to install, so this is a good place to cut corners.
Purchasing a soaking tub is a great investment in your home and yourself. Take your time to choose the best possible tub you can afford. There are several suppliers of Takagi Japanese bathtubs, so shop around and get the best price.
Finance
7 Keys To Being Prepared To Sell Your Home!
Since, for most people, the value of their house, often, represents, one of their, single – most, valuable assets, doesn’t it make sense, to ensure, when they wish, to sell their home, they do, all – they – can, to make the best deal, possible! After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I often, advise my clients, of things, they can do, to better – prepare, for the selling transaction, process, and period! In that respect, I emphasize, 7 keys, to being, as prepared, as possible, to sell your house, and get the finest results. With that, in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these items, and why, they matter.
1. Curb appeal: If potential, qualified buyers, don’t take a look, in a serious way, at the house, they won’t make an offer, to purchase it! The first thing, these individuals, see, is the curb appeal, as they approach, the property. Is it, neat, clean, and attractive? Are the colors, overall – exterior appearance, gardens, and apparent condition, a turn – off, or a motivating, inspiring one?
2. First impressions: What might be a potential buyer’s, first impressions, when they enter, the house? Are there any odors, etc, which might make it, unappealing? Is it neat, and clutter – free? Is there, too much, too little, or just, the right, amount of furniture, to accentuate the positive? What is the first thing, someone will experience, when entering?
3. De – clutter/ staging: How might the showing of the house, benefit, from de – cluttering, and staging, effectively, the home? Since, many buyers, can’t visualize, what they don’t clearly, seen it often, makes sense, to take advantage of the skills, and expertise, of a professional stager!
4. Objectives/ priorities: Before, deciding to sell your home, the homeowner should clearly, consider, and identify, his personal objectives and reasons, and ensure, he addresses his priorities, throughout the process!
5. Listing price: Homeowners should hire potential agents, and choose, the one, who, will best represent his personal needs, by providing honest suggestions, and ideas, consistently! Remember, in most cases, the properly – set, listing price, makes a significant difference, for the better! It’s important to understand, listing, and selling price, are different entities!
6. Marketing strategy: Thoroughly, consider, which marketing strategy, makes the most sense, for your combination of personal reasons, priorities, etc! There must be a clear understanding, from the start, as to how, to, effectively, proceed!
7. Agent/ homeowner teamwork: The best results, and least – stressful, process, and approach, to this period, is to ensure, quality, consistent teamwork, between agent, and homeowner, so they proceed, on the same – page!
Getting the best price, and terms, when you sell your house, is a smart objective, and using, the 7 steps, listed, above, are a sensible, effective approach. Will you do, all you can, in your own, best interests?
Finance
5 Easy Ways to Help Convince New Customers To Buy From You
As a newcomer to internet marketing one of the hardest things to do is convince strangers to buy from you.
No matter how great your product is and how convinced you are that it will help your customers. It will all come to nothing if you can’t convince them to click on the ‘BUY’ button.
People in general are afraid to buy something from someone they are unfamiliar with. Even though they may love what you have to offer and are convinced it is what they want and need, there is something inside stopping them from making the purchase.
It’s your job as a marketer to help allay their fears and make the decision to buy from you as easy as possible. Here are five things you can do to help them make that choice:
1. Offer a ‘NO RISK’ guarantee
One of the best ways to convince potential customers to buy from you is to offer them a RISK FREE guarantee. This tried and tested method has been used long before internet marketing was even a thing.
It tells your customer that you are so confident in your product and how useful it will be, you are willing to let them use it RISK FREE for X amount of time and if they don’t believe it is right for them then they can return it for a full refund.
If you are running a membership site a variation on this is to offer a free or discounted rate for a certain amount of time. For example your first week free then $27 a month thereafter.
If you do offer the no risk guarantee you should NEVER try to avoid honouring it when asked. This needs to be set in stone. If someone asks for their money back within the stipulated period then you should have no hesitation in giving the refund.
Remember you should be building your business on honesty from the start.
2. Customer testimonials
Testimonials are great, they tell your potential customers that someone has not only taken the opportunity to buy from you but they were so happy with your product they wanted to let you know how pleased they were. This is important because generally people will believe what other customers have to say about your product, than what you say yourself. Good testimonials can be one of your best assets when it comes to getting potential customers to buy your product.
As time goes buy people will start to send you their thoughts without asking. However when you first start selling products it can be a good idea to follow up a sale after a few days with an email asking your customer their thoughts.
As with above honesty is the best policy, don’t ever be tempted to use fabricated testimonials.
3. Provide a case study
A case study is a great way for you to let your potential customer know what they can expect if they buy your product. In a case study you briefly outline how the product you are selling benefited someone who used in previously.
For example if you are selling a product on how to play the guitar. You might tell them how ‘Peter’ a guy with no musical experience whatsoever was playing tunes on his guitar after just one week of using your product.
This gives your reader/viewer a chance to visualise what they could do if they were to buy your product.
4. Offer them quality free content
By offering your customers FREE content that is not just high quality, but also useful and related to your product, you will increase your chances of making more sales.
Ultimately, it helps your potential customer decide to buy from you. They will think to themselves “If he gives something of this quality away for free, how good must the paid content be?”
5. Make them feel good!
When a potential customer reads your sales page they will have lots of nagging doubts running through their minds. It is your job as the marketer to try and reduce these doubts to a minimum in order for them to click the buy button. One of the best ways to do this is to make them feel good about themselves.
Make them feel that by purchasing your product they are among a select few who are willing to take action.
For example if you are selling a business opportunity you could say something along the lines of “We all at some point dream of breaking away from the humdrum of the 9 to 5, but only a select few have the courage to do something about it.”
This kind of thing builds their self-esteem and tells them they are in a minority who will have the courage to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.
If you incorporate the above 5 points into your marketing you will have a far greater chance of convincing new customers to trust you as a marketer.
As a result of this your potential customers will be more likely to click on that ‘Buy Button’
Do you have any tips you use to help convince new customers to buy from you?
Finance
Safe Money Investing in a Turbulent Stock Market
There are a few things you need to know to make sure you are investing your money safely. The first thing is the stock market is not a very safe place to put all your eggs in one basket. You really need to diversify your portfolio in order to make sure you are keeping pace with inflation.
Have you heard of institutions or advisors that invest your money and they have control of your finances like Bernie Madoff or The Stanford Financial Group. Many people just opened accounts and let these type of financial organizations invest all of their money. The problem is that whether these guys made money or lost money they still were paid high commissions on your money. They also had full control of your money so these institutions or individuals ran illegal Ponzi schemes using your money and as long as they continued to get new money from investors it seemed like they were investing your money the right way. They guaranteed rates of return of 10% and higher.
The problem I have with not having control of your own finances is that you never know whats going on with your money. The investors became creditors of these institutions and many never recouped the money they invested.
As an investment advisor, I always make sure that my clients can log in and manage their own money and check to see how their investments are performing.
The stock market is very unpredictable and is taking large declines, as of this writing, and my focus is to not have any losses when you invest your money and to be as tax efficient as possible. I have invested millions of dollars and I make sure that losses are not part of my philosophy. You still need to invest in a 401k plan if it is offered at your work but diversify your investments in your 401k plan and make sure to allocate some in the money market sector to limit exposure.
I utilize annuities and insurance as a way to invest large sums of money and still get great returns ranging from 7% and up with no risk of losing any principal even in a down market. If you invest strictly in a fixed annuity you will not keep pace with inflation. If you invest in a variable annuity you will be subject to stock market risk which could have large losses. I am an expert in indexed annuities and I have sold millions of dollars of them and they keep growing because of the safety of principal and also having the ability to keep pace with inflation and the tax deferral of the gains is important.
When you invest large amounts in indexed annuities you also have low management fees unlike variable annuities, which like the stock market needs a person to manage the funds which adds to the fees. Indexed products are compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500 or other index and thus lower fees to operate. The purchase of an indexed annuity comes with serious compliance to make sure this type of investment is right for you. First, I need to make sure that since your money is locked in for a certain period that this is investment is right for the investor. The company will also make sure this investment is right for the purchaser and then the investor has a free look period to make sure the investment fits. Most of the time an annuity is not right for a person who is in the late 70’s or 80’s but compliance will determine this depending on the situation. If a client is closer to 80 years old we then look at indexed life insurance policies to see if we can solve a problem for them. I do a good job of due diligence to make sure my clients fit the product that solves their money issues.
Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub
Josh Donaldson tussles with ChiSox’ Tim Anderson over physical play at third
7 Keys To Being Prepared To Sell Your Home!
Royce Lewis makes it a grand night as Twins pummel Guardians
DT Jaylen Twyman ‘blessed’ to be back with Vikings after being shot four times last June
5 Easy Ways to Help Convince New Customers To Buy From You
Aaron Hicks emerges from slump after moving to No. 9 spot as ‘double leadoff’
Jaylen Twyman ‘blessed’ to be back with Vikings after being shot four times last June
Giancarlo Stanton & Aaron Judge are finally becoming Yankees’ bash brothers
Safe Money Investing in a Turbulent Stock Market
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach