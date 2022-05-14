Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub

As a newcomer to internet marketing one of the hardest things to do is convince strangers to buy from you.

No matter how great your product is and how convinced you are that it will help your customers. It will all come to nothing if you can’t convince them to click on the ‘BUY’ button.

People in general are afraid to buy something from someone they are unfamiliar with. Even though they may love what you have to offer and are convinced it is what they want and need, there is something inside stopping them from making the purchase.

It’s your job as a marketer to help allay their fears and make the decision to buy from you as easy as possible. Here are five things you can do to help them make that choice:

1. Offer a ‘NO RISK’ guarantee



One of the best ways to convince potential customers to buy from you is to offer them a RISK FREE guarantee. This tried and tested method has been used long before internet marketing was even a thing.

It tells your customer that you are so confident in your product and how useful it will be, you are willing to let them use it RISK FREE for X amount of time and if they don’t believe it is right for them then they can return it for a full refund.

If you are running a membership site a variation on this is to offer a free or discounted rate for a certain amount of time. For example your first week free then $27 a month thereafter.

If you do offer the no risk guarantee you should NEVER try to avoid honouring it when asked. This needs to be set in stone. If someone asks for their money back within the stipulated period then you should have no hesitation in giving the refund.

Remember you should be building your business on honesty from the start.

2. Customer testimonials



Testimonials are great, they tell your potential customers that someone has not only taken the opportunity to buy from you but they were so happy with your product they wanted to let you know how pleased they were. This is important because generally people will believe what other customers have to say about your product, than what you say yourself. Good testimonials can be one of your best assets when it comes to getting potential customers to buy your product.

As time goes buy people will start to send you their thoughts without asking. However when you first start selling products it can be a good idea to follow up a sale after a few days with an email asking your customer their thoughts.

As with above honesty is the best policy, don’t ever be tempted to use fabricated testimonials.

3. Provide a case study



A case study is a great way for you to let your potential customer know what they can expect if they buy your product. In a case study you briefly outline how the product you are selling benefited someone who used in previously.

For example if you are selling a product on how to play the guitar. You might tell them how ‘Peter’ a guy with no musical experience whatsoever was playing tunes on his guitar after just one week of using your product.

This gives your reader/viewer a chance to visualise what they could do if they were to buy your product.

4. Offer them quality free content



By offering your customers FREE content that is not just high quality, but also useful and related to your product, you will increase your chances of making more sales.

Ultimately, it helps your potential customer decide to buy from you. They will think to themselves “If he gives something of this quality away for free, how good must the paid content be?”

5. Make them feel good!



When a potential customer reads your sales page they will have lots of nagging doubts running through their minds. It is your job as the marketer to try and reduce these doubts to a minimum in order for them to click the buy button. One of the best ways to do this is to make them feel good about themselves.

Make them feel that by purchasing your product they are among a select few who are willing to take action.

For example if you are selling a business opportunity you could say something along the lines of “We all at some point dream of breaking away from the humdrum of the 9 to 5, but only a select few have the courage to do something about it.”

This kind of thing builds their self-esteem and tells them they are in a minority who will have the courage to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

If you incorporate the above 5 points into your marketing you will have a far greater chance of convincing new customers to trust you as a marketer.

As a result of this your potential customers will be more likely to click on that ‘Buy Button’

Do you have any tips you use to help convince new customers to buy from you?