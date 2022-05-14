Finance
Are "Suitcase Nukes" Floating Around For Purchase by Terrorists?
George Tenet, the man who served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency on the day of the 9/11 terrorist attack — indeed, a man who served in that stressful job for almost eight years under two presidents — tells the riveting story in his memoirs of how Saudi intelligence captured a handful of senior Al Qaeda operatives in 2003, a group that included the notorious Shaykh Nasir bin Hamin al-Fahd. It was a real coup.
What made Al-Fahd fall onto the radar of every intelligence service in Europe and America was a document he authored with the terrifying title “A Treatise on the Legal Status of Using Weapons of Mass Destruction Against Infidels.” The weapons he’s referring to are atomic bombs. Where on earth would Al Qaeda terrorists get atomic bombs?
Al-Fahd had clearly made a credible exhortation, from the top level of Al Qaeda senior management, to use nuclear weapons against Western targets. And now he was in a Saudi dungeon.
Under merciless interrogation by the Saudi Mukhabarat (the secret police), using methods that would have been frowned upon even at Guantanamo, Al-Fahd confessed that Al Qaeda had been bargaining with black market arms merchants in Moscow for “portable” nuclear weapons. Though under extreme duress, Al-Fahd would not (more likely, could not) reveal useful details.
We tend to think of nuclear weapons as very big objects, devices like “Fat Boy,” the bomb that partially Nagasaki — big, heavy objects that need submarines or missiles or Air Force flying fortresses to move around. But there has long been a sub-category of much smaller nuclear weapons, including several designs made by the United States. These are often referred to by media as “suitcase nukes” or “vest-pocket nukes.”
The two most famous of these produced by USA were the “Davy Crockett” a rifle-launched nuclear device that was fired much like a mortar at an enemy a few miles away, and the Mk-54 SADM (Special Atomic Demolition Munition) a 60-pound bomb that was small enough to fit in a large trunk or footlocker.
Though these weapons were pipsqueaks compared to the nation-destroying multi-megaton hydrogen bombs developed in the 1950s and 1960s, any atomic bomb, even the smallest, is capable of killing millions of human beings in urban environments.
The least complex device, in theory, would simply be a mass of purified plutonium that was approaching criticality under normal conditions at room temperature. If you accumulate between 20 and 22 pounds of elemental plutonium in a sphere, the internal level of radiation soon reaches sufficient intensity to cause spontaneous fission of the entire mass — in a matter of nano-seconds, the reaction gets out of control and you have a nuclear explosion. Such a bomb would require no detonator, just the accumulation of the plutonium in one place. It would surely also incinerate whoever was unwise enough to put that much plutonium together in one place.
Even a piece of plutonium the size of a half-dollar is warm to the touch, so much internal fission is taking place, releasing energy all the time.
The actual “suitcase” weapons built by the United States could deliver something in the neighborhood of five kilotons of explosive force (compared to 16 kilotons for the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima and 21 kilotons for the bomb dropped on Nagasaki).
A fifteen kiloton device detonated in central Manhattan would vaporize everything within a radius of just over a mile. Anyone within five to 10 miles would likely fall prey to radiation poisoning, burns, or injury from flying debris. Multiple millions would die in such a scenario. Compare that to the 3,000 who died in 9/11.
These small weapons are called “tactical” in the sense that they would be used on the battlefield to change the course of a skirmish rather than define the outcome of a war. Their value was their portability and size. But that was also their main liability. They were likely to explode so close to the people who deployed them that nuclear blowback and fallout could affect the wrong troops.
A 1994 U.S. law (since repealed in the aftermath of 9/11) forbade nuclear weapons with a yield of five kilotons or less, but by 1994 the Pentagon had long ago mothballed such weapons as unpractical and almost useless.
America’s “suitcase” weapons can all be accounted for. But what happened to those made in the former USSR? A number of Soviet-era defectors, including Stanislav Lunev, have described the Russian devices in great specificity. Lunev assured American spy agencies that many of them were lost in the period of perestroika, when Gorbachev and the first President Bush agreed on wide-reaching nuclear arms reductions. In that period, some 30,000 nuclear weapons were supposedly recalled to Moscow.
If only one per cent of them slipped through the net, then 300 such weapons could be floating around on the black market for purchase by terrorists. Not even the most optimistic scenarios suggest that 99 per cent of the weapons were safeguarded, so the true number is certainly much larger than 300 weapons.
Though critics today regularly dismiss talk of “suitcase nukes” as fodder for thriller writers, George Tenet reports in his autobiography that the CIA was unable to get any good leads on the hundreds of missing Soviet-era nuclear bombs that certainly never made it back to Moscow for disassembly.
“Of all al-Qaeda’s efforts to obtain other forms of WMD, the main threat is the nuclear one. I am convinced that this is where Osama bin Laden and his operatives desperately wanted to go. They understand that bombings by cars, trucks, trains and planes will get them some headlines, to be sure. But if they manage to set off a mushroom cloud, they will make history — such an event would place Al Qaeda on par with the superpowers and make good Bin Laden’s threat to destroy our economy and bring death into every American household.”
Tenet went on to say that it was not “beyond the realm of possibility” for any terrorist group, not just Al Qaeda, to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“One mushroom cloud would change history,” he wrote.
Another analyst, Paul Williams, has asserted in “Osama’s Revenge: The Next 9/11” that Al Qaeda has been planning a spectacular nuclear fire show using a half-dozen portable nuclear weapons that would be detonated simultaneously in major American urban centers.
So where are the missing Russian bombs? Retired Russian generals and colonels who were in positions of authority when Gorbachev ordered the recall of nuclear technology have claimed that at least fifty ADMs (atomic demolition devices, the smallest size nuclear bomb) could definitively not be accounted for and had to be presumed to be in the hands of bad actors, probably for sale to the highest bidder. Such allegations are hard to prove, but they are equally hard to disprove.
And what would it take to keep a “suitcase nuke” in operable condition, even thirty or forty years after its manufacture?
The main requirement would be a permanent source of electricity to keep the internal electrical mechanics functioning and the batteries charged. A simple wall outlet in any home or office would do very nicely.
The Best-Selling Items to Sell on Cold Winter Days
Many people shop at swap meets to save money and get good deals, and cold winter days do not stop them.
Many people begin shopping more at indoor flea markets because they like the warmth, but the hardcore flea market shopper will still hit the outdoor flea markets even when it is snowing, because they know that since many people wimped out and went indoors, that leaves all the bargains for them. (Mile High Flea Market in Henderson, Colorado is open year round, yes, even when it is snowing, and the vendors and shoppers still come out like always.)
Sellers will still offer the usual swap meet fare, the used stuff and the new stuff, but no matter the time of year successful flea market vendors will still follow the rules: always sell what people want and need.
In winter people do not want swimsuits and shorts and sandals.
They want heavy coats with tall collars that can snap shut, furry hats that fold down to keep their ears warm and gloves to keep their hands and fingers warm.
They do not want sun tan lotion.
They want chemical hand warmers. They want thicker socks and warmer shoes and insulated boots. They want ski pants that the icy wind won’t cut through. They want insulated bib overalls.
Air conditioners and box fans don’t sell so well during winter, but electric space heaters do, as well as kerosene heaters, propane heaters, propane tanks, and propane hoses.
People will want snow shovels. They will want ice scrapers.
They will want to buy bags of rock salt and chemical melting compounds to spread on their sidewalks and steps.
People will also want snow tires. Used snow tires are great sellers, especially during the first few months of winter, but they don’t move so well during the summer months. Most people do not think, or shop, ahead.
Used tire chains in good condition will also sell well, as will tow chains.
Cold remedies, cough syrups and cough drops always sell, but especially in winter.
Buyers will also be looking for snowboards, inner tubes and other things to have fun with on the slopes.
Many flea markets run their own concessions and will not allow anyone to compete with them. But many smaller markets don’t have any concessions at all, and you can do quite well selling coffee and hot chocolate.
Just follow the rules and sell what people want and need. Change your inventory with the seasons and success will always be your friend.
Best 308 Scope To Buy In 2018
Before discussing best 308 scopes let’s think about the historical backdrop of Ar 308. Presented path in 1952, the.308 Winchester is a bottleneck rifle cartridge. After the declaration of these cartridges, Winchester’s.308 rifles especially demonstrate 70 and model 88 ended up far-reaching. Previously created for the front line and afterward used to chase in backwoods, it is currently the most multipurpose and helpful rifle because of its overwhelming execution, general structure, and barrel life.
“Mother is the need of creation.”
Prior to Best 308 scope reviews you must have some knowledge regarding 308 rifle. A 308 rifle is one of the best and ideal choice for hunting and for shooting sports. You will triumph a big way with the help of a 308 rifle. However, you can’t rely only on the rifle as some extra accessories are also important for these sports. One of the most important one in this regard is a Best 308 scope
The clients of.308 rifles today are not constrained to military or law authorization individuals, but rather it’s being utilized by numerous different shooters for flexible purposes, thus the requirement for the degree emerge as to satisfy the prerequisite of these individuals. Best 308 extensions work like a dead center on your objective at a specific separation, guaranteeing to shoot all the more precisely. These are essentially required when you are in a dashing position with your adversary, rival or anybody, be it war or any shooting rivalry. Despite the fact that there are sure things, you should know before purchasing a best 308 scope. The initial step is obviously to perceive your own particular needs, i.e., for what reason would you require it, how much separation you need your extensions to be clear at and the other way around.
Notwithstanding the way that there are various degrees are being offered in the market and on the web, just a couple of them intended for.308, anyway looking over those couple of alternatives isn’t simple when buying on the web. Give us a chance to help you in thinking about some fundamental highlights for purchasing a proper degree. We survey Best 308 extensions for Your rifle.
308 scopes are available in the market with many price ranges and with different performances but the ones that we have selected for you are specially tested and thoroughly researched so that you can easily choose the best one from us.
You are half way through, Click here
and enjoy reviews that would make your choice much easier to be made.
Reading-The Best 15 minutes You’ll Ever Invest
I recently was made aware of two comparative statistics that I thought you might find extremely valuable. I learned that the average American reads less than 2 books per year- one and a half to be exact, with almost two thirds of those going unfinished. On the whole, Americans have lost the habit of reading good books.
There is a notable exception, however. CEO’s of Fortune 500 companies read, on average, roughly FOUR BOOKS PER WEEK! That equates to about 200 times the average for the rest of America, and I can guarantee that the vast majority of those books are good, meaty stuff that causes them to think about their business and/or their Life in a very healthy way.
Now I am not saying that you yourself need to start reading 4 books a week, but I will tell you this- I have personally seen that there is a direct and positive correlation between the amount of good reading an individual does and their influence and income. Unquestionably, the most life-changing habit you can develop is to systematically read good books. Charlie “Tremendous” Jones coined the phrase that “Leaders are always Readers”. Our friend Brian Tracy has seen it happen many times where an individual went from zero to 30 minutes a day of good reading and saw their income double, and we’ve seen it too. If you do not currently make positive reading a regular part of your Life- DO SO IMMEDIATELY!!!! Along with changing who you spend your time with, it is absolutely the most powerful way to change your life for the better.
Don’t get me wrong- I realize that you need to work, spend time with your family and engage in all the great activities that you engage in, and you should. You don’t need to become a full time student or some kind of hermit bookworm crazy person. All you need is 15 minutes a day, preferably right in the beginning or right at the end of that day. And don’t give me any crap about not having 15 minutes a day- if I followed you around for one day, I’d bet $1000 that I could find a whole hour that could be better spent reading and you wouldn’t even miss it. Watching TV, surfing the internet, eating lunch, just zoning out, the list goes on and on- I dare you to take just 15 minutes out of those kinds of activities each day and invest it in a good book. I promise that over a very short period.
