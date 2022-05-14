News
Big Decision By Supreme Court On NEET Exams 2022 — Check Details
NEET PG 2022 Postponement Live Updates: Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG Exam, new dates soonNEET PG 2022 Postponement Live Updates from Supreme Court hearing are here.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Date has been set for March 12, 2022 by NBE and a plea has been filed in SC seeking NEET PG 2022 postponed to a later date. It will be heard by a Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and others and challenges NEET PG Regulations, 2000 while seeking a change in Internship deadline.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Postponement plea will be heard by Supreme Court today, on February 4, 2022. National Board of Examinations, NBE has set NEET PG 2022 Exam Date for March 12, 2022.
But due to a clash with Counselling dates, and delay in Internships owing to COVID-19 duties, aspirants want exam postponed. SC hearing is expected to be led by Justice DY Chandrachud.
Check latest updates on NEET PG 2022 Postponed or not, Supreme Court hearing, exam dates and other news here.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Exam has been Postponed today, on February 4, 2022, just when the matter was up for hearing in Supreme Court. The exam postponement has been announced by Union Health Ministry and official orders have now been released. A copy of the order has also been shared below.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Date was set for March 12, 2022. However, with the constant demands of exam postponement, Union Health Ministry has decided to defer the exam date by 6-8 weeks and accepted the demands of all students. National Board of Examinations, NBE has been directed to now postpone the exam and not hold it on the mentioned date.
Students may please note that NBE is yet to comment on the postponement of NEET PG 2022. Since the orders have just come in, updates on registrations, and other dates can be expected in some time. Today, February 4, 2022 was also the last date of exam registering for the exam. However, with this announcement, the deadline is likely to be extended or changed.
The post Big Decision By Supreme Court On NEET Exams 2022 — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies
NEW YORK — Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” has died. He was 79.
Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday. No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family’s wishes.
Ward earned a Golden Globe and shared the Venice Film Festival ensemble prize for his performance in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts,” and played the title character in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.” He also reached new heights playing Mercury 7 astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom in 1983′s Academy Award-nominated film “The Right Stuff.”
“Devastated to learn about the passing of my friend, Fred Ward,” tweeted actor Matthew Modine, who co-starred with Ward in “Short Cuts” and Alan Rudolph’s “Equinox.” “A tough façade covering emotions as deep as the Pacific Ocean. Godspeed amigo.”
A former boxer, lumberjack in Alaska and short-order cook who served in the U.S. Air Force, Ward was a San Diego native who was part Cherokee. One early big role was alongside Clint Eastwood in 1979’s “Escape From Alcatraz.”
“I mourn the loss of Fred Ward, who was so kind to me when we worked together on ‘Remo Williams,’” actor Kate Mulgrew tweeted. “Decent and modest and utterly professional, he disarmed with a smile that was at once warm and mischievous.”
Ward’s other roles included a rumpled cop chasing a psychotic criminal played by Alec Baldwin in George Armitage’s “Miami Blues.” He was a formidable and intimidating father to both Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character in “Summer Catch” and David Spade’s title character in “Joe Dirt.”
Ward played President Ronald Reagan in the 2009 Cold War espionage thriller “Farewell” and had a supporting role in the 2013 action flick “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.
In the horror-comedy “Tremors,” Ward paired with Kevin Bacon to play a pair of repairmen who end up saving a hardscrabble Nevada desert community beset by giant underground snakes.
With the sexually charged, NC-17 “Henry & June,” Ward showed more than just grit. Based on the book by Anais Nin and directed by Philip Kaufman, Ward played novelist Henry Miller, opposite Nin and his wife, June. “My rear end seemed to have something to do with (that rating),” he told The Washington Post.
He also reteamed with Altman for the part of a studio security chief in the director’s 1992 Hollywood satire “The Player,” and played a union activist and Meryl Streep’s workmate in Mike Nichols’ “Silkwood” in 1983.
Ward demonstrated his comedy chops playing a terrorist intent on blowing up the Academy Awards in “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult” in 1994.
On the small screen, he had recurring roles on NBC’s “ER” playing the father of Maura Tierney’s Abby Lockhart in 2006-2007 and guest starred on such series as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Leverage” and “United States of Tara.” Ward most recently appeared in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective” as the retired cop father of Colin Farrell’s Detective Ray Velcoro.
Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son, Django Ward.
Orioles struggle again with runners in scoring position, can’t back up Jordan Lyles in 4-2 loss to Tigers
Just for good measure, the Orioles were presented another golden opportunity. Left-hander Gregory Soto entered out of the bullpen in the ninth inning and promptly hit the first two batters he faced, then walked the bases loaded with one out.
And yet, once Soto was replaced by right-hander Will Vest, Baltimore did what Baltimore had done all night — squander the chance.
The Orioles left the bases loaded in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, a self-destructing tendency that resulted in a 4-2 defeat in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
There was never a lack of chances for the Orioles (14-19), just a lack of follow-through. Baltimore stranded 14 base runners and hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, with strikeouts from Ramón Urías and Rylan Bannon the final culprits. Before that, there was Cedric Mullins’ pop out in the eighth and Jorge Mateo’s strikeout in the seventh. They left two runners on base in the first and second innings, too.
The anemic offensive display didn’t help right-hander Jordan Lyles, who pitched well until the sixth inning barring the damage from designated hitter Miguel Cabrera.
If the production from Cabrera on Friday night wasn’t evidence enough, the numbers beyond the fence in left-center field should provide the necessary context of what kind of hitter the 39-year-old still is.
They began the evening against the Orioles at 503 and 3,014 — the number of home runs and hits Cabrera has clubbed during his career. By the end of the night, the Tigers star changed those numbers to 504 and 3,016, continuing a rise through Major League Baseball’s record books.
Lyles had pitched well for Baltimore for much of his 5 2/3 innings, but as Cabrera has done so frequently in his career — as those numbers prove — two swings helped unravel Lyles’ night.
The Orioles needed length from Lyles, coming off a bullpen game against St. Louis in which six relievers combined to cover a 3-2 win. It’s a role Lyles prides himself on, too — he didn’t want to leave the game last week, Hyde said, even after pitching into the eighth inning. He views himself as an innings eater, coming off a 180-frame season in 2021.
Last week, when Lyles started the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, Lyles delivered the length Hyde hoped for to alleviate the potential strain on the bullpen before a road trip, allowing two earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.
And in the series opener Friday, Lyles looked well on his way to another deep outing as he navigated five innings of one-run ball on 70 pitches. Across the previous six starts, Orioles starters had walked three combined batters. But Lyles walked a batter in each of the first three innings Friday, and while he worked around the first two, Cabrera’s right-center field double plated Javier Báez in the third.
Lyles settled down until the sixth inning, when Cabrera struck again. Lyles tried to sneak by a front-door slider. Instead, Cabrera rocked it to left field, near the numbers tracking his Hall of Fame-worthy career in real time. They changed as Cabrera put the Tigers up 2-0 to begin Lyles’ wavering sixth.
Lyles rebounded with a strikeout, then allowed a single, double and a single to bring home two more runs for Detroit. Two outs into the sixth, Hyde pulled Lyles at 91 pitches, his offense facing an uphill climb.
Even with home runs on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning from designated hitter Trey Mancini and right fielder Anthony Santander, the Orioles squandered prime chances throughout, a frustrating ending that lacked the big hit.
No Hays and Mountcastle
When Mullins and Mateo reached second and third with one out in the first inning, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Austin Hays might’ve strode to the plate next. Instead, with both dealing with injuries that held them out Friday and potentially longer, it was Mancini, Santander and Tyler Nevin.
Those three couldn’t drive in those runners, a theme for much of Friday’s outing.
Mountcastle (.258) and Hays (.235) are two of the Orioles’ better hitters in those situations, sitting third and fourth on the team with runners in scoring position. That’s been a weak point for the Orioles this season, as they entered Friday hitting .202 in those situations — the third lowest average in baseball.
With Mountcastle on the injured list and Hays recovering from stitches on his left hand, the Orioles will need to find a way to overcome their major absences. Mancini and Santander, who went back-to-back in the eighth, showed the power potential, but it was too few and far between.
Around the horn
>> In his major league debut, Orioles right-hander Denyi Reyes pitched a scoreless frame, striking out two batters. Báez was close to hitting a homer off Reyes, but the ball snuck just foul and was upheld by review.
>> Mountcastle was added to the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain, retroactive to Wednesday. Mountcastle said he’s dealing with a shooting pain from his thumb up his forearm when he swings and catches a ball.
>> Hays missed Friday’s game after receiving stitches from a cleat wound Thursday. Hays said the stitches require at least 48 hours to heal and he’ll return once the pain reduces.
>> Triple-A Norfolk infielder Jahmai Jones was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup and hasn’t played since. Jones is hitting .212 this season for the Tides.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 4:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Mets waste Scherzer’s stellar start, fall 2-1 to Mariners
Drew Smith was responsible for only one run earned run Friday night, but it turned out to be a killer.
After being handed the ball following starter Max Scherzer’s stellar 7-inning, 1-run outing, Smith walked the first two batters of the eighth inning. He then gave up a single to Ty France, allowing the Seattle Mariners (15-18) to pull ahead for a 2-1 win.
Smith walked off the field after retiring his last three batters of the inning head down and visibly disappointed. The damage was done.
The Mets’ (22-12) next chance at tying it up again came the bottom of the inning off a ball that left Pete Alonso’s bat at 103 miles per hour but died at the warning track. Alonso took off his helmet after rounding first base, equal parts frustrated and perplexed.
It was a much different mood for the Mets just one inning prior, when Scherzer screamed in celebration as he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
Mariners’ manager Scott Servais joked about what his batters were told about hitting against Scherzer.
“Don’t look at the brown eye,” he said with a chuckle. Maybe they did it. Maybe they didn’t.
Scherzer easily did away with his first 10 batters on Japanese Heritage Night at Citi Field before he briefly slipped up.
Scherzer retired a total of 19 batters, including six strikeouts and two hit batters. He gave up one earned run on three hits and issued two walks over seven innings and 98 pitches on Thursday. It was the first time he hit two batters in one game since July 8, 2021, when he was still with the Nationals.
In the fourth inning, Scherzer plunked France with his four-seam fastball, drawing audible gasps from the home crowd. His second mistake was the single he gave up to his very next batter, J.P. Crawford, who entered the game with a lofty .953 OPS. That fourth inning got a little messier for Scherzer, when he gave up another single, this time to his fifth batter of the inning, Jesse Winker, which allowed France to score and tie the game 1-1.
He got into a little trouble again in the seventh when he loaded the bases after giving up a single to Eugenio Suarez and walking Winker and Ford. But he got his final batter of the inning, Steven Souza Jr. to ground into a double play, closing the inning without another Mariner scoring, and he was able to walk away to ravenous cheers from the Mets faithful.
