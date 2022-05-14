News
Bill Madden: 4 reasons why the Yankees have the best record in baseball
They continue to demonstrate the consummate home run or bust offense and have so far shown just marginal improvement in their base-running acumen which last year was among the sloppiest in the game. And yet there can be no mistaking this is a vastly better Yankee team than last season. A team that went into the weekend boasting the best record in baseball, and if you’re wondering why, well, there are numerous factors that cannot be denied.
PITCHING
Going into the weekend, the Yankees’ overall 2.75 team ERA ranked third in baseball, their 2.51 bullpen ERA second. Most impressive, however, has been the uncanny consistency of their starting pitchers. After April 21, when the Yankees were 7-6, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery all made four starts apiece — 16 in all — and in none of them did they give up more than two earned runs. The lone exception in the rotation was Luis Severino, who gave up one, four, three and three earned runs in his four starts over that span. Equally important is the fact that none of them have missed a start this year which brings us to the next key factor in the Yankees’ success:
HEALTH
Knock on wood on this one, but the Yankees so far have been the most injury-free team in baseball — quite a contrast from the last few seasons when they seemingly were hardly ever with the starting lineup intact. Since the start of the season they’ve had only one player — reserve outfielder Tim Locastro — go on the IL (By contrast, the Rays, last year’s AL East champs, currently have 10 pitchers alone on the IL) Heck, even Aaron Hicks has stayed healthy (if not productive) all year! Falling into that same category is:
RIZZO’S REVIVED LEFT-HANDED BAT
Though he, nor anyone around the Yankees, would ever admit it, Rizzo was never the same player after he contracted COVID last year. He hit just five homers after returning from the COVID list on Aug. 18. For that reason, the Yankees had reservations about re-signing him, first pursuing Freddie Freeman on the free-agent market and also inquiring about a trade for the A’s Matt Olson. The Yankees as a team had just 53 homers from the left side in ‘21, the 26th fewest in the majors. This year Rizzo has nine alone. There’s no denying the Yankees are still a home runs-or-bust offense. (Thursday’s 15-7 whopping of the White Sox and Dylan Cease, one of the best pitchers in baseball, was a prototype Yankee win — four home runs/14 strikeouts. As scouts have been saying for years, if you want to beat the Yankees, you’ve got to keep ‘em in the ballpark.) According to the Elias Bureau, their 50.6% of runs via the home run is tops in baseball and they’ve been in the top five the last five years. But at least it hasn’t been a mostly righties affair, which was the big criticism last year of Brian Cashman’s makeup of the club.
DEFENSE AND RUN PREVENTION
Cashman didn’t do a whole lot of re-making the club this offseason but what he did do — the trade of Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt — was significant. The athletic Kiner-Falefa has provided steady defense at short, allowing the Yankees to move Gleyber Torres back to second where he has proved far more comfortable while slowly regaining the form that made him an All-Star his first two seasons in the majors (three of his five home runs either tied or gave the Yankees the lead). As noted last week by the Daily News’ Yankee beat reporter Kristie Ackert, the Yankees as of Friday ranked third in defensive runs saved in the majors, per Fangraphs, as opposed to 29th out of 30 last year. Kiner-Falefa ranked eighth among shortstops with three defensive runs saved whereas last year Torres ranked 120th among shortstops with -7 defensive runs saved but has five runs saved this year at second base. As for the other part of the trade, for years scouts were in agreement that the Yankees were never going to the World Series with Sanchez as their catcher and last year they threw out only 17% of opposing baserunners which was the second lowest in the majors. This year, under the quality control direction of coach Luis Rojas and the use of PitchCom for better communication between the catchers and pitchers, the Yankees, as of Friday, had allowed the fewest stolen base attempts and tied with the A’s for the fewest stolen bases against.
So, as is evident, the Yankees are clicking on all cylinders right now — pitching defense and power — at the same time staying healthy and discovering to their delight there’s a lot of parity and mediocrity in baseball and not a lot of really good teams. They may not see one of those until June 23-26 when the Houston Astros come into Yankee Stadium. Given Cashman’s renewal of verbal hostilities with Astros owner Jim Crane this week, I’d be circling those dates on my calendar. The Red Sox may be dead in the water this year, but the Yankees most definitely have a new arch rival.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
Hearing that former Orioles, Padres and Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino is quietly putting together a group to hopefully buy the Nationals if and when the Lerner family decides to put the team up for sale. … That was pretty heavy company Cardinals handyman Brendan Donovan found himself in Wednesday when he went 2-for-2 with two RBI, a pair of walks and three runs scored against the Orioles. The Wurzburg, Germany-born South Alabama grad became the first Cardinal rookie to log at least two hits, two walks and three runs in a game since Albert Pujols in May 2001 and joined Stan Musial (1942) as the only other Cardinals rookie to amass at least two doubles, two walks and three runs in a single game. … We haven’t heard much from the much-traveled Jose Quintana in recent years, but last Monday the 33-year-old lefty whose been bothered by injuries and general ineffectiveness since 2019 broke two ignominious streaks. It was his first win since Sept. 5, 2019, ending a drought of 20 starts and 42 appearances between victories while, for the Pirates, it was the first win of the season for a starting pitcher in their 28th game — a major league record to start a season. … New baseball book of the week: Former Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson and acclaimed baseball photographer Jean Fruth have teamed up on another spectacular hardcover coffee table book — “Grassroots Baseball: Route 66″ — in which they traveled cross country along the nation’s most famous highway capturing images of the game and its connection to the communities. Along the way, they hooked up with Hall of Famers George Brett, Johnny Bench and Jim Thome, who provided commentary on their own grassroots experiences in the towns along Route 66.
Trevor Strnad, The Black Dahlia Murder’s Vocalist, Dead At 41, Find Out More!!
It is heart breaking to know that the vocalist of The Black Dahlia Murder is no more within us. Trevor Strnad, 41, expired after giving the world some incredible hits. His band, US black-metal, made millions to match the voice of the terrific singer. Mysterious Death Of Black Dahlia Murder's Vocalist Trevor Strnad ,41!! See […]

CGBSE Result 2022: Big News! 10th-12th result will be released after some time, check this way

CGBSE 10th-12th Result 2022: The results of class 10th and 12th examinations will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board in no time. The results will be announced by the State Government School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam.
The wait for the students of class 10th and 12th of Chhattisgarh Board will be over in a short while from now. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of class 10th and 12th examinations in no time.
The result will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board sometime from now at 12 noon. After the release of the result, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh Board cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.
According to the information, the results of class 10th and 12th will be announced by the state government’s school education minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam.
The board examinations were organized by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education in the month of March. Class 10th examinations were held from March 3 to March 23, 2022. At the same time, the class 12th examinations were conducted from March 2 to March 30.
Let us inform that about eight lakh students had appeared in these examinations. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had indicated the release of class 10th and 12th results only last week, after which it was being speculated that the result would be released soon.
How to see result
1. Students first go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board, cgbse.nic.in.
2. After this you click on the tab of Result 2022.
3. Now you click on the link 10th Examination Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Examination Result 2022 for class 12th.
4. After this a new page will open, in which you will have to submit by entering your roll number and date of birth.
5. Now your result will appear on your screen.
6. You download a copy of it and keep it with you for future.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced that the top 10 students who topped the entire state in class 10th and 12th examinations and secured first position in each district will be taken on a helicopter tour.
The Chief Minister made this announcement during a press conference held in Rajpur village of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made this announcement to encourage students for education.

NBA scout sizes up Bucks, Celtics as potential Heat opponent in East finals (says Bucks would be more favorable matchup)
For the third time this postseason, the Miami Heat find themselves in an extended waiting game.
At the start of the playoffs, it was the wait before the Atlanta Hawks emerged from the play-in round as the first-round opponent.
Before the second round, Erik Spoelstra’s team had to wait until the Philadelphia 76ers emerged from their series against the Toronto Raptors.
This time there again will be television time to determine who is next, with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. Game 7 at TD Garden deciding whether the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals will face the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.
So as the Heat await their opponent for Tuesday’s 8:30 p.m. start of the East finals at FTX Arena, the Sun Sentinel again asked a veteran NBA scout for his take on potential scenarios going forward.
Q: If you were the Heat and could choose, would the preference be the Bucks or Celtics?
Scout: “I would be pulling for Milwaukee, because Khris Middleton is dealing with that knee injury, and his availability is huge. I just don’t think the rest of their team really scares me. You have guys who more or less can match up with Jrue Holiday, Yes, nobody matches up with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], but if any team can come up with schemes, it’s Miami. If you can come up with schemes for Joel Embiid, you can come up with schemes for Giannis. And I just think the other guys, they don’t have enough.”
Q: So if you see Milwaukee as the preferred opponent for the Heat, then what makes Boston the perceived tougher option?
Scout: “Because I just think their depth is better. Robert Williams will matter somewhat, I think [as he deals with a knee issue]. But they’ve done fine without him. That series should be over by now, because they have three other centers. Grant Williams is excellent. Daniel Theis is serviceable. And Al Horford has played out of his mind. Jayson Tatum is a superstar now, it looks like, or close to it. And Jaylen Brown gives them two guys versus one for Milwaukee. And Marcus Smart can guard whoever, can guard Jimmy Butler, can guard Tyler Herro. They have great defensive versatility.”
Q: The outcome of a playoff series often is dictated by the play of a superstar. Has the Heat’s Jimmy Butler this postseason raised his play to the level of Giannis or even Tatum?
Scout: “I think Jimmy has moved up, I agree. His focus, his desire, has reached another level. So I might not have said this before, but Giannis, Tatum, Jimmy, it’s sort of a wash. It’s a three-way wash, with what Jimmy has done recently. So it’s hard to say which guy is going to be the guy. Now, who’s going to be the best player, that’s a little hard to say until you see.”
Q: So if that’s a wash, then what?
Scout: “It might be the number-two guys. It might be [Boston’s] Jaylen Brown. It might be Tyler Herro. Where’s he been? Is he still in the league? He better re-emerge here, if they want to win a championship. And [Milwaukee’s] Jrue Holiday, you’re asking him to be more of a Middleton, more of a scorer than he wants to be.”
Q: So let’s look at the scenarios: Heat vs. Bucks, how would that play out?
Scout: “Milwaukee’s going to give you the three. Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, if Kyle Lowry plays, Tyler Herro, they’re going to get their ample share.”
Q: Heat vs. Celtics, how would that play out?
Scout: “It’s going to be a defensive series. It’s going to be every possession mano a mano. Because both teams are wired that way. They have the ability that way. It’s going to be on the low-scoring side. It’s going to be trench warfare.”
Q: OK, predictions, in your view: Heat vs. Bucks?
Scout: “Heat. I’d say six. I can’t see Milwuaukee winning four games against them.”
Q: Heat vs. Celtics?
Scout: “Seven-game series. I’m going Boston. They were the best team from midseason on. They’ve showed great resilience. That would be a hell of a series.”
