Bob Raissman: Fox Sports making huge bet that Tom Brady will shine in the booth
There are great unknowns accompanying Tom Brady’s 10-year, $375 million bombshell deal with Fox Sports making the (as of today) Bucs quarterback, and cinch Hall of Famer, its No. 1 NFL analyst.
Like when will Brady ultimately exit the playing field and enter the booth?
Or are Fox Sports suits finished wheeling and dealing?
Much of the reaction to the Foxies bold move is about whether Brady, who mostly showed his stoic side, while using an economy of words during his 22 years’ worth of meetings with the media, has the every-man personality, the likeability factor and verbal skills to handle such a high-wire (sans net) act?
Brady likely will be working with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, a steady voice. Yet considering the unorthodox history of Fox Sports, what’s to stop the Foxies from going to a three-person booth? Brady would be placed in a more conversational setting. Partners? For added buzz, Fox could call on one of Brady’s security blankets in New England: Rob Gronkowski, who has already worked for Fox. Or Julian Edelman, who has already made some noise on Paramount+ “Inside the NFL.”
Although it was under its original executive team, Fox Sports once assembled one of the most talented 3-man NFL broadcast teams to ever grace the small screen when it debuted the trio of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth, to replace John Madden and Pat Summerall, in 2002. Aikman, Buck and Collinsworth lasted three entertaining years. If the Foxies think a 3-man would increase Brady’s chance to succeed, they shouldn’t hesitate to use it.
While much of the fallout over the mega contract has centered on whether Brady has the ability to thrive, will the gig even be what he expects? This is a full-time job. This is not about fooling around. To succeed at such a lofty level, there must be a strong desire to put in intense game preparation. To know two teams inside-out every week. It’s a seven-month grind; not seven months of taking breaks for a round of golf. Brady will be hard-pressed to Tony Romo his way through the gig. Expectations will be much higher for Brady.
The easy answer to any motivational concerns is M-O-N-E-Y. The reported $37.5 million per year should be enough to keep Brady’s nose to the grindstone. Then again, Brady already has the big money and a lifestyle that goes with it. More millions can’t change it much. What made Brady tick, the love of competing and the competition itself, will disappear the minute he stops playing football and starts making his living talking about it. Making a good point, that is recognized by his Fox crew or some Gasbag in Boston, won’t compare, or produce the same level of excitement, or adrenalin rush, as driving his team down the field for a game-winning score.
In the broadcast booth, there are no winners or losers. No thrilling wins or heartbreaking losses. No victory celebrations. No jumping into the arms of your producer. It’s a totally subjective business, influenced more and more by the denizens of social media. Once Brady takes to the microphone, they will pass judgment. The days of taking a game into his own hands are over. He must also come to terms with the fact he is technically a member of a media corps he never really trusted.
And unlike the suits he will be working for, Brady is not going to get excited over a game he broadcasts getting monster ratings. Voices don’t move the ratings needle. Matchups do. Brady is a prestige buy for Fox. He gives Fox something the NFL’s other TV partners don’t have, a player recognized by many as the greatest to ever play quarterback. Still, even with the money, and Brady’s golden image, there are huge risks involved for both Fox and Brady.
If he flops, like others superstars have (Joe Montana and Jason Witten), the word embarrassment won’t be strong enough. It would mark one of the few times Brady has failed, miserably, on a big stage. For the Foxies, the failure would be magnified by them letting proven practitioners they developed, Aikman and Buck, jump to ESPN, opening the door for Brady. In doing so, Fox is betting $375 million that Brady’s brand of starshine will sparkle inside a broadcast booth.
NO-NO NAMING NAMES
After calling the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Rangers on YES Monday afternoon, in which Nestor Cortes took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Michael Kay went on his ESPN-98.7 gabfest complaining about the negative feedback he received for mentioning the Bombers pitcher had a no-no going. None of this was surprising. The superstitious believe a voice can jinx a no-hit bid by mentioning it. And Kay, the thin-skinned one, overreacts to most criticism directed his way. Yet there was an odd twist. Kay said there are other current baseball voices who adhere to the superstition, going out of their way to keep a no-hitter in progress a secret. Who? That Kay would not reveal the “culprits” was disappointing. He should have named names. Isn’t Kay’s job to enlighten listeners? Unfortunately, not on this occasion.
TOM’S SUPER ROLE
When Tom Brady’s deal with Fox went public, speculation mounted that the quarterback — if Tampa Bay doesn’t make it to Super Bowl LVII — would have a role in the network’s coverage of the Feb. 12 event. The spec will come to fruition, but Brady will not be in the booth. ”That would be too big a risk, even for Fox,” an industry source said. ”The pregame show is how long? Fox would find a role for Tom leading up to the game itself.” Meanwhile, Fox Sports must have a whopping budget if it can afford to pay Brady $375 million over 10 years. Yet since the company said it will also use Brady as an “ambassador,” especially for “client and promotional initiatives,” his salary is likely coming out of the budget of a few different Fox divisions.
AROUND THE DIAL
Watching Yankees baseball, if you can find it, is like watching a game show. Viewers can tune in (if they know where to tune in) and see Aaron Judge play for that big cash prize. YES should turn it into a reality show. It can also feature the Wacky GM who just loooooves talking about those “cheating” Astros. … Between the 2nd/3rd period of Game 4 on MSG, Henrik Lundqvist painted a blunt picture of the Rangers performance, saying: “They were paralyzed in their own end. It was tough to watch.” Tough stuff. … Sean Marks state of the discombobulated Nets news conference was a must Wednesday watch. So was Michael Wilbon’s assessment of Brooklyn’s dysfunction on ESPN’s NBA Countdown a few hours later. An outraged Wilbon basically said the GM was talking jive. And until he delivers the word directly to Kyrie Irving none of what he says should be believed. Ouch! … When FAN’s Craig Carton isn’t claiming he broke a story, he’s flapping his yap about another potential job opportunity. It’s all so self-absorbed.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: JAHAN DOTSON
The first-round pick of the Washington Commanders set an example that will resonate with young people. He sought, and received, permission to miss rookie camp to attend his graduation from Penn State. Washington coach Ron Rivera advised him to attend.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: NOAH SYNDERGAARD
For back-tracking. If the Angels pitcher is going to put his hot takes (this one was about the Mets) on social media in real time, he doesn’t get to revise intent. Apologies are accepted. We all make foolish remarks occasionally.
DOUBLE TALK
What Aaron Judge said: “I’m just doing what I do.”
What Aaron Judge meant to say: “I’m just doing what I do, but with a whole lot of money at stake.”
()
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price Today: After the fall in the prices of precious metals in the international markets and the improvement in the value of the rupee, there was a big fall in the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market on Saturday. With this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 8,950 from its all-time rate.
New Delhi: Gold Price Today: After the fall in the prices of precious metals in the international markets and the improvement in the value of the rupee, there was a big fall in the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market on Saturday. With this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 8,950 from its all-time rate.
24 carat gold rate slashed by Rs 820
According to the Good Returns website, on Saturday, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi decreased by Rs 750 and its price was recorded at Rs 46,450 per 10 grams. At the same time, there was a decrease of Rs 820 in the price of 24 carat gold. Its rate was recorded at Rs 50,670 per 10 grams.
Compared to the record rate, in August 2020, gold had reached its all-time high rate of Rs 55,400 per ten grams. If you compare the current price of 22 carat gold with its all-time high rate, then gold is now selling cheaper by Rs 8,950.
Slowdown in the prices of both gold and silver
According to the information given by HDFC Securities, the market fell by Rs 360 to Rs 50,127 per 10 grams. Due to this, gold had closed at Rs 50,487 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.
Silver prices fell by Rs 252 to Rs 58,916 per kg. Silver had closed at Rs 59,168 per kg in the previous trading session.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold of 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 360 per 10 grams on Thursday, reflecting a fall in the New York-based commodity exchange Comex and a correction in the rupee.”
The rise in the price of gold in the international market
The rupee lost its early gains in the interbank foreign exchange market and closed higher by a paise at Rs 77.49 per dollar (tentative) on Saturday. In the international market, gold was trading higher at $ 1,826 an ounce, while silver remained almost unchanged at $ 20.87 an ounce.
Patel said, “Gold was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 1,826 an ounce in the spot trading of New York-based commodity exchange Comex on Saturday.”
The post Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ration Card Cancellation Rules: Big news! Your ration card will be cancelled in these 4 situations, know what are the latest rule
Ration Card Cancellation Rules: Big news! Your ration card will be cancelled in these 4 situations, know what are the latest rule
Ration Card Rules: An appeal has been made by the government to the ineligible ration card holders to surrender or cancel the card. Those who do not surrender the card, if caught in the verification of the government, then legal action can be taken against them. Along with this, the ration taken from them so far can also be recovered.
Ration Card Rules: If you are also a ration card holder, then you must read this news. Actually, the government had started the system of free ration for the poor during the Corona epidemic. But in the last days, it came to the notice of the government that lakhs of ineligible people are also taking advantage of the free ration from the government.
Action can also be taken
For this, an appeal is being made by the government to the people that such people themselves get their ration card canceled. If the ration card is not canceled then after verification the team of Food Department will cancel it. Action can also be taken against such people.
What is the rule
If a card holder has a plot / flat or house of 100 square meters earned from his own income, four wheeler vehicle / tractor, arms license, family income of more than two lakhs in the village and three lakhs in the city per annum, then such people should have his own income. Ration card will have to be surrendered in Tehsil and DSO office.
Will be recovered
According to the rules of the government, if the ration card holder does not surrender the card, then the card of such people will be canceled after scrutiny. Along with this, legal action can also be taken against that family. Not only this, since he is taking ration from such people, the ration will also be recovered.
The post Ration Card Cancellation Rules: Big news! Your ration card will be cancelled in these 4 situations, know what are the latest rule appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Column: A crazy week for the Chicago White Sox shows off the many moods of manager Tony La Russa
There are 50 shades of Tony LaRussa, and we saw a few this week.
There was Happy Tony before his Chicago White Sox opened a homestand Monday on the first summerlike night on the South Side, with Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly back and his team riding a six-game winning streak. Their eight-game skid was in the rearview mirror, and better days were ahead.
Then we got a glimpse of Ornery Tony late Monday after the Sox blew a six-run, ninth-inning lead to the Cleveland Guardians and eventually lost 12-9 in 11 innings.
The Sox committed four errors, including two in the fateful ninth by Moncada and Tim Anderson before Josh Naylor’s tying grand slam off Liam Hendricks. La Russa defended Moncada after when asked about the two errors, saying the ball had hopped up on the third baseman.
“What was the other one you didn’t like?” La Russa asked CHGO reporter Vinnie Duber.
Duber pointed out the error by Anderson.
“Did you ever try to throw something?” La Russa asked.
Duber pointed out Anderson’s error was on a missed catch from an outfield relay.
“We didn’t lose that game because of our defense,” La Russa said. “I disagree with that, so …”
This is all part of La Russa’s competitive nature, we’re told, which was why Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf brought him out of retirement to finish the job Rick Renteria couldn’t. No one takes it personally when La Russa questions the validity of a valid question. Occupational hazard.
Happy Tony returned after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Guardians, which preceded an unfortunate COVID-19 outbreak in the Guardians coaching ranks that led to a postponement Wednesday. It was well-timed for the Sox, giving La Russa’s bullpen an extra day of rest before the four-game series against the New York Yankees, the best team in baseball.
Before Thursday’s game, Duber asked La Russa if Johnny Cueto, pitching at Triple-A Charlotte, was an option for Tuesday’s doubleheader in Kansas City, Mo. We then saw Funny Tony.
“You’re an option,” La Russa told Duber, drawing awkward laughs from those who recalled La Russa had previously questioned Duber about whether he’d ever made a throw.
Somehow Duber not only had convinced La Russa he could throw but start for the White Sox.
Next came Befuddled Tony on Thursday night after Kelly recorded the first two outs of the eighth inning on four pitches of a 7-7 game before imploding with three straight walks, including seven balls in his last eight pitches. It was Kelly’s second outing after rehabbing from a right biceps injury the last 6½ months.
La Russa let Kelly face Aaron Judge, who had hit a home run off Ryan Burr that nearly made it across 35th Street in his previous at-bat. Kelly induced Judge to hit a weak chopper up the middle, a tough play but one that a good second baseman could make with the ginormous Judge running to first.
Leury García was not that second baseman. His throw wasn’t strong enough to beat Judge on a bang-bang play. As the go-ahead run scored and the first-base umpire signaled Judge safe, first baseman José Abreu fell asleep for a second as Gleyber Torres motored around third and scored the second run on the play.
Abreu attempted an awkward throw to the plate that NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén outwardly mocked during the postgame show. In real time, analyst Steve Stone pointed directly at Abreu’s inattentiveness for allowing the second run to score.
Kelly then completely fell apart, walking Anthony Rizzo on four pitches. Instead of calling on Duber, who was in the press box writing his story, La Russa called on left-hander Tanner Banks to face the right-handed-hitting Giancarlo Stanton, who had homered twice off Dylan Cease.
With the Sox already trailing, Russa didn’t want to use high-leverage relievers Hendriks, who last pitched Monday, or Kendall Graveman, who had a day of rest after the postponement.
“At that point we’re already down, I don’t think you can waste an arm,” La Russa later said before correcting himself. “Not waste an arm, use up an arm. That’s what I think.”
Stanton singled home another run on an 0-2 changeup. Banks then served up a three-run home run to right-handed-hitting Josh Donaldson, making it 14-7. After the 15-7 loss, we saw Bemused Tony, still marveling at the ridiculous turn of events in the eighth after two quick outs in a tie game.
“I mean, you had to see it to believe it,” La Russa said. “I still don’t believe it.”
That would’ve made a great marketing slogan for the 2022 Sox, a team that has to be seen to be believed. Only 20,050 fans showed up Thursday on a beautiful night for the start of the biggest home series of the season, and the team averaged 16,596 in two games against the Guardians in similar weather.
The Sox haven’t exactly helped their cause. They entered Friday’s game 15-15, ranked dead last in fielding and 12th in pitching and hitting .225 as a team. It’s not the kind of performance that gives off “World Series vibes.”
So what shades of Tony La Russa will we see the rest of the season?
We can hardly wait to find out.
()
