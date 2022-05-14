Finance
Breathing Stars, Inspiration and the Labyrinth of Correspondence
In about 5 billion years our sun is expected to die. Recently the Hubble Space Telescope, trained on the planetary nebula NGC 6210 about 6,500 light-years away, photographed a star, slightly less massive than our sun, suffering its last gasp.
A dying star forms a planetary nebula (really just gas and dust, but resembling a planet when seen from a great distance) when it ejects its outer layers. In its death throes a star throws off multiple shells, including electrons of platinum and gold, in irregular patterns. In what has become known as the last breath it leaves behind a tiny, extremely hot remnant called a white dwarf.
In an uncharacteristic parallel, romance meets empiricism, giving rise to the poetic and scientifically-correct image of gold as the last dying breath of a dying star — its final fading expiration.
I don’t know if a star breathes as such, but children (and I suppose adolescents) of the Sixties were prey to Joni Mitchell’s opinion. She sung, “We are stardust. We are golden.” Many didn’t know any better, but had the Children of the Sixties been inspired to put the insights about prana in the yoga manuals of Ernest Wood and Richard Hittleman into practice, they would at least have realized that they breathed. The root of the word inspiration is “to breathe in” and this revealing connection opens up its inner significance and associations, as well as its potential for stimulating personal enlightenment in both the spiritual and the knowledgeable senses.
Because if inspiration — that mysterious essence that visits us in life and promotes enthusiasm, meaningful action and connects heaven to the earth — is as commonplace, ordinary, predictable and freely available, then why aren’t we inspired all the time, or at least as frequently as when we breathe in?
As the ancient alchemists might have put it, the Philosopher’s Stone of self-knowledge enables us to turn lead into gold, or our mundane humanness into our divine nature. In inner alchemy, for example, a key concept is the refinement of essential matter into vital breath and spirit. Taoists practice breath exercises, massage and martial arts towards this end with great commitment.
In New Age and pop psychology literature today we are often advised that our attitude dictates our commitment to our learning potential. It is manifested and expressed through our responses: glib, dismissive, doubtful, cynical, angry, resentful. Other ways to respond to statements of truth, or guidance are: strangely sad, filled with longing (some distant longing you cannot find words for), hesitant, hopeful, afraid, hurt, unforgiving, fixed or unyielding.
Like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the authoritative manual of nearly 1000 pages of diagnostic criteria used by mental health professionals and insurance companies, descriptions of disease and illness surpass descriptions of well-being. But spot the logic. Our attitude only produces a positive response when we become receptive, open and insightful. Yet there is a plethora of ways to sabotage this response and find our way into negativity.
And the logic is this. I am driving to London, England from York. The route is to take the A64 to the A1 then the M1 all the way. This is the route because it will get me there quickly, safely and more economically than any other route. However, if I take a wrong turn and take the M18 to Sheffield just past Doncaster, I will sustain a 20 mile or more detour, adding time, more danger and expense to my journey. If by mistake I take the M62 to Hull or stay on the A64 to Leeds the result is the same. There is really only one efficient route.
In another uncharacteristic parallel, inner work corresponds with outer life in amplifying and reflecting the fact that one way is right, while a multitude of wrong ways exist. Is it any wonder that so many are lost and seeking guidance?
“I don’t know who I am/But you know life is for learning,” sung Joni Mitchell in that stardust/golden song. Knowing who you are is the goal of personal enlightenment, as in “Who am I?” or “What is a human being?” The root meaning of enlightenment is wisdom, knowledge and there is even some connection to feathers. The word “drive” carries the curious meaning from the German of “pushing from behind”, which is reminiscent of the Taoist concept of “leading from beneath”.
In one ancient Taoist story a man is filled with the irrational fear that the sky would fall and destroy his home and family. A friend counseled him that heaven was everywhere and consisted of nothing but the air in which he walked and breathed, so how could anyone fear the collapse of heaven.
The fearful man replied that if the heavens were accumulated air then wasn’t there a danger of the stars falling. The friend replied that the stars were merely illuminated bodies of air, to which the fearful man replied, “What if the earth should sink beneath my feet?”
His friend replied that the earth was a solid mass filling space. “It is everywhere,” he said, “because you can walk for the whole day and night on it without reaching its end, so how can you be afraid of its breaking up beneath your feet?” Apparently the fearful man experienced great relief in the explanation and began to live with confidence.
We are getting closer to a breathing universe with the friend identifying the planets as bodies of air and the earth leading from beneath. To tie in that correspondence let us just say that the ancient Taoists who used to say, “Look neither to left or right”, got it right and moved on ahead suffering no distractions. Each time, according to one old story, they placed a foot on the earth they refused to take for granted the fact that there was stability and matter around their feet, so inspired to gratitude were they by the blessing of all they needed for their groundedness.
Perhaps they were inspired as often as they breathed out.
Payroll Puerto Rico – Updated Puerto Rico Payroll Reporting and Filing Requirements
Puerto Rico has a payroll withholding tax. The PR W2 is different from the US W2 so be careful if you are filing W2s for PR. For more information on payroll tax rates and requirements:
Contact the PR Department of Treasury at:
Departamento de Hacienda
P.O. Box 9024140,
San Juan, P.R. 00902-4140
Tel: (787) 721-2020
As of 2009, Puerto Rico’s taxable wage base limit for unemployment wages is $7,000.00 and for disability is $9,000.00. PR HAS a provision for quarterly wages on magnetic media. For more information on unemployment and disability rates and requirements:
Contact the Puerto Rico Department of Labor at:
Departamento del Trabajo y Recursos Humanos
Edificio Prudencio Rivera Martínez
Ave. Muñoz Rivera 505
Hato Rey, PR 00918
Tel: 787.754.5353
Fax: 787.756.1149
If you need to find a CPA:
Colegio de Contadores Publicos Autorizados de Puerto Rico
Tel: 787.754.1950
Fax: 787.753.0212
There is a provision for minimum wage in PR, and it varies by industry. There is a provision for new hire reporting in PR. Puerto Rico payroll law requires that involuntarily terminated employees must be paid their final pay by next regular payday. In addition, the terminated employee will be entitled to compensation based on number of months and years worked with the company. There is a meal penalty for employees that work more than 5 hours without taking a meal break.
There is an overtime penalty for employees that work more than 8 hours in a 24 hour period. Example, if an employee starts every day at 9 am, and on one occasion starts at 8 am, this employee has worked 9 hours in that 24 hour period that started at 8 am and must be paid overtime. There is a premium pay for employees working on Sundays. As of 2009 that rate is $11.50 per hour.
Sick and Vacation pay are mandatory. The basic rule is that Sick and Vacation time accrue for employees that worked 115 hours or more in a month. Sick time is accrued at 1 day per month and Vacation time at 1.25 days per month.
Christmas bonus is mandatory and must be paid before December 15th of each year. The accrual period starts October 1st and ends November 30th. Any employee (even if terminated) that worked 700 hours or more will receive a Christmas Bonus. As of 2009 Christmas bonus for companies with more than 15 employees is 6% of earnings for the accrual period up to a maximum of $600. For companies with 15 employees or less it is 3% of earnings for the accrual period up to a maximum of $300.
Home Studio on a Budget
If you are are reading this then you are either planning on building a home studio or you already have started building one. Hopefully this guide will give you an idea as to some of the dos and don’ts when it comes to buying, building and using your studio and the hardware/software within it.
It is important to understand what you want to achieve before you start. Knowing what kind of music it is that you want to record before you start gives you a better understanding of what kind of space you’re going to need and also the hardware and software that you may have to buy.
If you’re wanting to record drums for example you will need quite a large room or outhouse. This will ideally be soundproofed (unless you have don’t have any neighbours in which case it doesn’t matter so much) which could cost quite a bit of money.
If you’re just recording guitar and vocals or you just want to write some electronic music then no soundproofing will be required although you can buy products to improve the acoustics of your chosen room should you feel that the acoustics are not good enough. A couple of bass traps in the corner of your room can significantly reduce the natural reverb of the room and make it easier to record things. Bass traps will also make mixing and mastering a more enjoyable experience because you will be able to hear your speakers with more clarity.
Once you have chosen what room to use for your home studio and have established what kind of music that you will be writing and recording it’s time to think about what kind of software and hardware you will need to purchase.
If you are using a microphone/ keyboard or guitar you will need to buy a recording interface. This is the piece of hardware that bridges the gap between you and your instrument and the software on the computer. You can buy many different recording interfaces each with different strengths and weaknesses so it’s good to understand exactly what you want before you make this purchase. For example if you are only going to be recording vocals and guitar then you won’t need a recording interface with 4-8 inputs because the max you will ever be using will be 2. Another important parameter to look at when choosing a recording interface is exactly what kind of latency it has. Some recording interfaces have firewire which offers virtually zero latency. Usually the more money you spend the better latency you’re going to get.
Once you have bought your recording interface it’s time to think about what software you’re going to use. There are many products on the market with a wide variety of prices. Most musicians either use Cubase, Pro Tools, Logic, Fruity loops or Ableton Live. They all offer different things and some are better for certain styles of music than others. Fruity loops and ableton are better suited to electronic based music production and Cubase and Protools are better suited to live music recording.
Fiverr – How To Make An Income With Only $5 Gigs
Fiverr or Fiverr.com is rocking the world. This web business has become extremely popular since it was launched a few years back. In fact, it has been featured on The Wall Street Journal, NBC, Yahoo Finance, CNN Money, Fox News, Smart Money, and many other places. With every new day, more and more people are signing up and joining the Fiverr gig community.
But what exactly is Fiverr? It is an online marketplace where providers can post services offered for just $5. In other words, buyers can buy gigs that are displayed there and they have to pay just $5 for the service purchased.
The seller gets $4, and the balance is taken by the website as its commission or earning. The provider can withdraw money for services offered to the PayPal account. The services can be posted under several categories such as writing, social marketing, graphics, music & audio, business, technology, programming, and more.
What Makes Fiverr So Special?
The fact is, there is no dearth of marketplaces on the Internet. Most of them work the other way round. In other words, employers would post jobs, and as a service provider, you have to place your bid. You will hardly have any control over what you can offer as you are restricted to what the employer wants. Fiverr is different. Here, you can post the services you can offer, and the employers too can let you know what they are looking for.
The main difference is in the pricing. All services sold at Fiverr are at $5.
So, it can be said that this is a micro gig marketplace. For small jobs, this is just perfect, because at other job boards or marketplaces, the cost is simply too high to justify sales of $5.
So How Can You Make Money At Fiverr?
The website offers a great opportunity to make quick money. First, the membership is free. Just sign-up, give your details, and you can be a member in minutes.
You can start posting the services you offer as soon as you become a member. Just write down what you want to do for $5, select the category where you want your online job advertisement to be displayed, write a description for the service offered, mention the number of days within which you can do it, add an image, write down the tags, and you are done. Your advertisement will be on Fiverr in minutes.
You will begin to see traffic coming in as people view your gig, and if what you are offering interests them, then you will have sales too. You will see the revenue when you deliver the order.
It is essential that you promote your gig because it can lose visibility as more advertisements are posted in the category at Fiverr. With low visibility, your gig will have almost no traffic, and this means, no sales. You can promote your gig through Twitter, by posting the link at Face book, and asking your friends to visit and order, or you can also send your friends an email. Just be imaginative, do some promotions, and orders can soon flow in.
